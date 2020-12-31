Photo by Omar Osman/iStock via Getty Images

Vehicles have become an integral part of everyday life. In the US alone, around 285 million vehicles operating on the roads and such a large system requires companies to provide the products, services, and distribution networks necessary to repair and maintain them. One player in this space is LKQ Corp. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:LKQ). This firm provides its services not only to the US, but to several other nations as well period leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue at the firm expanded nicely. The crisis did hurt the company's top line to some degree, but its financial picture looks set on improving moving forward. What's more, shares of the enterprise don't look to be trading at all that high a level and this could mean that investors who consider buying in now might capture some nice upside potential.

A major player in its space

LKQ is a company with significant operations spread across several important countries. According to management, the company serves as a global distributor of vehicle products, components, and systems that are used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. These products include aftermarket collision and mechanical products, recycled collision and mechanical products, refurbished and remanufactured products like engines and transmissions, and more. It has operations throughout the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Austria, and other European nations. Its largest set of operations is in the US where, in 2020, the business generated 49.5% of its revenue. To put this in perspective, the next largest country in terms of revenue generation is Germany at 13.4%.

Such a large enterprise inevitably would see its operations rolled up into just a few operating segments. The largest of these is its North America segment. This includes its wholesale business. it also includes its aftermarket and salvage operations and self-service retail operations. While the enterprise is fairly diverse in terms of its customer base, we know that 44% of all of its aftermarket purchases comes from its top five largest vendors. The largest of these accounts for 13% of its aftermarket purchases. That all makes it fairly concentrated when it comes to its supply chain network. In addition, this segment includes the companies scrap and salvage operations, various IT systems, and its LKQ Pick Your Part unit that allows customers to come and pick parts off of salvage vehicles. Throughout the US alone, the company has 525 locations, most of which are leased.

Its other two main operations include its Europe segment and its Specialty segment. Its business in Europe is based largely around the operations from the four major acquisitions that the company made on the continent. These acquisitions were of ECP, Sator, Rhiag, and Stahlgruber. It also includes the wholesale recycling operations that the company acquired. In all, this segment serves at least 20 different countries throughout Europe. Throughout Europe, as well as Canada, the company has a combined 1,075 locations in operation. Meanwhile, the Specialty segment largely involves the distribution and marketing of specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories throughout North America. In particular, the company services RVs, trucks and off road vehicles, towing, and other clients.

Generally positive financial performance

Financially speaking, the picture facing LKQ has been generally positive over time. From 2016 through 2019, for instance, the company grew its revenue from $8.58 billion to $12.51 billion. Then, in 2020, revenue declined to $11.63 billion. Even as revenue decline though, net profits rose, climbing from $541.26 million in 2019 to $638.42 million in 2020. By comparison, net profits in 2016 were just $463.98 million. Over the same period of time, operating cash flow grew, rising from $635.01 million in 2016 to $1.44 billion in 2020. It is worth mentioning, however, that a significant increase in operating cash flow from 2019 through 2020 was as a result of changes in working capital. Adjusting for this, the metric would have been $947.15 million in 2020, down modestly from the $966.09 million the company reported for its 2019 fiscal year. EBITDA increased during the 2016 through 2020 window from $989.36 million to $1.30 billion.

So far, 2021 has been positive for the enterprise. Revenue increased from $3 billion in the first quarter of the company's 2020 fiscal year to $3.17 billion in the first quarter this year. Net profits rose from $145.14 million to $265.91 million. And operating cash flow increased from $194.56 million to $522.51 million. Once again, however, this increase was driven in large part by changes in working capital. Excluding this, operating cash flow would have risen from $235.11 million to $336.52 million. Also during this window, EBITDA expanded from $316.63 million to $454.66 million.

Management has provided some details as to what they think the current fiscal year has in store for the enterprise. As an example, the firm expects operating cash flow to range from a low of $1.075 billion to a high of $1.20 billion, with a midpoint of $1.1375 billion. Due to the company's capital expenditure plan, free cash flow should range from a low of $850 million to a high of $950 million.

Investors might expect for a company with this kind of track record to be trading at lofty multiples. But that is not the case. If, as an example, we use the expectations for operating cash flow for the current year, then LKQ is trading at a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of 13.5. Meanwhile, the price to free cash flow multiple of the firm looks to be set at 17.1. Admittedly, the price to earnings multiple is rather lofty at 27.5 if we use its 2020 figures. But this is offset some by the fact that the EV to EBITDA multiple, using figures for 2020, is set at 13.5.

Takeaway

Based on all of this data provided, it seems clear to me that LKQ looks quite cheap. In some ways, the multiple is slightly toward the high side, namely on the price to earnings basis that we have looked at, but in other ways it looks fundamentally attractive. This is especially true when you consider how fast the business grew leading up to the current pandemic. And now, with the recovery underway, investors should be delighted to see shares of the enterprise trading where they are. Because at current pricing, and if the recovery persists, then the firm could make for an attractive opportunity for those who are patient.