One in three adults and 50% of the doctors and hospitals in America are served by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) annually. These statistics are proclaimed on the Quest website but even a cursory Google search shows Quest as being one of the top labs in the US. The company boasts an impressive network of laboratories, service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, and other resources like mobile paramedics, nurses and wellness professionals, and call centers.

Although Quest provides a host of services, some of which are noted in the introductory paragraph, over 95% of the company's revenue is generated by the diagnostic services. During 2020, Quest processed approximately 187 million test requisitions through its extensive laboratory network. Yes, Quest had breakout financial results in 2020; however, these were powered by the Covid-19 testing.

The stock has been on an upward trajectory on a longer time frame, but it has been a roller coaster, reaching all-time highs with the Covid-19 tailwind.

We got in on some of the action within our marketplace service and we will talk about it later in this piece. Before we talk about how we played it, let us elaborate on why we played it.

Why We Played It

Quest had been a steady performer over the years, right until COVID-19 hit. It sprang into action and produced all kinds of diagnostics tests for screening and that vaulted its revenues and profits into the stratosphere. Quest was hardly the only beneficiary of this and below we have shown its main competitor's revenue change as well.

In a market obsessed with growth, Quest was first worshipped and then discarded as the first vaccine news hit the wires. Market had an eye on its earnings which likely peaked in 2020 and will make a sharp descent next year.

But outside this one-time bump, Quest remains a leader in the field of diagnostic tests and one which will have a demographic tailwind ahead. With all the talk of healthcare costs, Quest's tests are a pittance compared to drugs and procedures. We, and many other analysts we might add, see Quest as part of the solution rather than part of the problem.

From a valuation standpoint, the stock is trading at 16X normalized 2022 earnings. The stock is slightly overvalued based on historic price to sales numbers, especially if you consider that sales are bloated at present.

Overall, the setup screams neutrality to us. But we did get involved with this when the opportunity came up.

How We Played It

Quest was a fascinating trade for us as we had a specific price in mind and a very specific trigger. We were waiting for both. On November 9, 2020, when Pfizer (PFE) announced its vaccine news, we knew the very first casualty would be Quest. While the price did drop, it was nowhere near what we wanted. But the beauty of options is that when volatility is high, you get lots of premium for choosing your bid price. In this case, we wanted to buy Quest at the pre-pandemic price of $105. Quest was trading above that even in January 2020 and with a couple of extra years of high income, we felt the $105 was a bargain, even if revenues did decline at some point.

For 99% of the trades in our service, we provide both a cash-secured put option and a covered call option. Our subscribers can choose either. Below we present the covered call play for this company that we initiated last November. Also, while we do not indulge in the monthly options, our overall portfolio duration ranges between 4-5 months. For this one, we went more than a year out to capture maximum premiums.

The trade started out with the potential to make over 9% annualized. We aim for 7%-9%, lower-risk, annualized returns and this met that target comfortably.

The ever-levitating market gave us the opportunity to exit earlier than that for almost double the returns.

Verdict

Quest is a good growth story and trades at a reasonable multiple. The market of course is focused on the immediate hump in earnings and that has kept it depressed. At 16X forward earnings and with margins possibly elevated at present, there is a possibility of some downside action if the post-pandemic world does not deliver for Quest. Amazon Inc (AMZN) is also entering the arena of diagnostics and that generally pressures the incumbents. At the same time, you will be hard pressed to find quality companies like this with this kind of credit ratings.

Quest Diagnostics has credit rating relationships with Standard & Poor's, Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings. Standard & Poor's rating is BBB+ with a stable outlook. Our Moody's current credit rating is Baa2 with a stable outlook. Our current credit rating with Fitch is BBB with a stable outlook.

We are neutral on this at present, but we will be watching for any kind of sell-off to put in our bid once more.

