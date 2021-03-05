Photo by cmannphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SWBI) saw its sales and cash flows surge over the past year due to both fears of increased regulations on certain long guns during the election cycle as well as fears of civil unrest due to Covid and riots in the summer of 2020. Although this seems like a one-time benefit for the gun industry, we believe certain tailwinds are emerging and Smith & Wesson has positioned itself to not only capitalize on these opportunities, but also follow through on its shareholder-friendly policies so we can benefit as well.

Note: See our financial model here for our assumptions of Smith & Wesson, and to enter your own assumptions to compare: SWBI_Financial_Model__1_.xlsx

Smith & Wesson's Story So Far

Smith & Wesson recently became a pure-play firearms manufacturer after it spun off its subsidiary American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in 2020. In addition, on March 15th of 2021, the company announced a new version of its popular M&P Shield line: M&P Shield Plus. This is equipped with a 13-round magazine and designed for concealed carry. This all fits into Smith & Wesson's purpose of further developing its product lines for shooters and capitalizing on its strategy of taking market share from competitors through innovative designs.

Source: Smith & Wesson

Operating during the coronavirus proved difficult for many companies' supply chains; however, Smith & Wesson proved it could deliver during a global pandemic, and not just because the gun industry saw a massive boom in interest. We'll be showing a few examples of how management successfully led through the Covid pandemic and also decided to share its success with its loyal shareholders.

Smith & Wesson is Flaunting Shareholder-Friendly Policies

Not only did Smith & Wesson have an amazing year, but management was also contemplating on how to share that with shareholders. It decided on two ways: share buybacks and continuing the newly-minted quarterly dividend. Now investors that enjoy Smith & Wesson guns and want to own a piece of the company can also count on it as an income stream, especially if we see bumps in quarterly dividends in the future.

The company has already paid its first three quarterly dividends and repurchased $50 million of treasury stock to give shareholders a boost in share price. As if that wasn't enough, the company went ahead and paid off all bank debt. Between these initiatives and spinning off AOUT, the company in a lot of ways is starting fresh and in a good way.

Smith & Wesson finished Q3 2021 with $60 million in cash, even after paying its quarterly dividends and buying back treasury stock. Its current ratio was still a very strong 1.9, and with the introduction of new products, a healthy amount of R&D spending for future product launches, and no debt, the company is setting itself up for success for years to come.

Source: Smith & Wesson Investor Relations

Industry-Leading Capacity Capabilities

Reading through the most recent earnings call, we also notice how confident management has been in their ability to capitalize on this last year's gun sales boom and also uncertainty of what things will look like going forward. Smith & Wesson was able to bump up production but still ended the quarter without having a large backlog of inventory that may or may not sell in future periods. Inventory days dropped down to 53 for the third quarter (on an annualized basis) compared to an average of 140 days in the last two fiscal years. This tells us a few things: inventory turned a lot faster over the last nine months and the company still has sufficient inventory on hand and a shortage shouldn't be a concern in the short to medium term.

Another point to mention here is that the NICS numbers increase (FBI data for background checks for gun purchases) was considerably under that of Smith & Wesson's gun sale increases. What this means is that while the gun market expanded dramatically over the last year, Smith & Wesson expanded faster. Revenue for Smith & Wesson's handguns increased 94% and revenue for long guns increased 150%, compared to NICS check increases of 49% and 46% respectively for the same quarter last year. Listening to management talk and looking at the information above, we can infer two things: Smith & Wesson has both increased capability to handle these demand spikes and also the guns they make are guns that people want to buy, most notably the M&P AR-style long guns that saw a massive spike in interest.

Why is Gross Margin Improving and is it Sustainable?

Over the last year, we notice a few encouraging trends emerging for Smith & Wesson. Aside from the massive revenue spike in 2020, we also like how gross margin is trending. Cost of sales as a percentage of revenue has been trending down for a while now, but this last quarter gave us a gross margin for the past nine months of 41% compared to last year's gross margin of 35%.

Source: Author's Calculations

It's important to break this apart as much as possible to attempt to forecast what future gross margins look like. We need to know what caused gross margin to grow and if it is sustainable. To start, let's see what management says about the gross margin increase:

"For the third consecutive quarter, we are reporting record revenues due to the increases in capacity that we implemented in response to the very strong demand for firearms that began in March 2020. Revenue for the quarter reached $257.6 million, a $130 million increase or more than twice the prior-year results. Our team was able to generate an $8.9 million increase over our second quarter, in spite of having three less production days by implementing a 3% price increase that went into effect in mid-November, by capitalizing on a shift in mix toward higher-priced products and by maximizing the small capacity increases that went into effect early in the quarter."

We also note that product mix has shifted to higher-margin products compared to when Smith & Wesson owned American Outdoor Brands. In addition to benefits being afforded to the company in being a pure-play gun manufacturer in terms of its gross margins, the product mix shifted further from handguns to a greater increase in the number of long guns sold, an even higher gross margin product.

While the sale of long guns, especially Smith & Wesson's M&P 15 rifle, are likely to stay elevated for a few more future periods, we believe this gross margin spike is likely a shorter-term phenomenon, mostly due to a short-term fear of regulation of AR-style rifles and also a lowered need for promotional activities that will likely need to be resumed in future periods.

Valuation Analysis - Base Case

For our base case scenario, we project the first forecast period to grow at an annualized rate of what the first nine months of the year have grown by. For the second period, we forecast revenues to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7% from the first actual period, but still a large decrease from the first forecast period. Gross margins stay high for the rest of the first forecast period and then decline slightly for the second period and stay stagnant from there. Most other expenses match historical percentages in relation to sales and we put a maintenance capex of $20 million for periods beyond the first forecast period.

Using an estimate of WACC of 7% to discount the free cash flows, we see Smith & Wesson is severely undervalued and we get an IRR of 25%.

Source: Author's Financial Model

Valuation Analysis - Bull Case

For our bull case, we take the stance that the second forecast period will not decline as drastically and regulatory fears stay elevated, while new gun enthusiasts join in at greater rates. In addition, first time gun buyers in 2020 continue to buy second or third guns which keeps sales higher. After a modest decline in the second forecast period, we picked up sales slightly faster than in our base case to show Smith & Wesson's ability to capture increased demand in the gun market, while also keeping gross margins slightly stronger than in our base case.

From these results and using the same WACC, we get a ridiculously high IRR of 30% and a net present value of SWBI of $56.

Source: Author's Financial Model

Valuation Analysis - Bear Case

Shifting over to a potential bear case, we see revenues decline in the second forecast period to nearly match 2019's revenues. From there, revenue growth stays depressed at 4% CAGR to show a decrease in interest in firearms due to fears of regulation subsiding, a lack of new customers wanting a second gun after buying their first in 2020, and a potential recessionary period stemming from business slowdown after the pandemic. We have cost of sales bounce back higher to historical numbers to show what this might look like; however, we feel this is unrealistic given our conversations about the company shifting product mix to higher margin products and after the spin-off of AOUT.

We use the same WACC to discount these cash flows and this time we still have a high present value of $38 per share and an IRR of 17%.

Source: Author's Financial Model

Key Takeaways

Smith & Wesson has successfully managed its way through the worst of the pandemic and come out the other side stronger than before, paying down debt, returning money to shareholders through various means, and seeing its gun sales more than double from the year before. We believe this looks like a fresh start for the company and given the renewed interest in their older product lines as well as new shooters enjoying their new M&P product lines, the company is set to grow in years to come and the stock price is likely a gross undervaluation.