Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:AXSM) has a vast repertoire of late-stage CNS drugs. The company's lead drug AXS-05 and lead indication Major Depressive Disorder [MDD] with a breakthrough therapy designation has a PDUFA on August 22, 2021. The NDA is supported by results from two randomized, double-blind, controlled trials of AXS-05 in patients with a confirmed diagnosis of moderate to severe MDD, the GEMINI and ASCEND trials, which demonstrated statistically significant improvements in depressive symptoms with AXS-05 compared to placebo and active controls, respectively.

Second asset in its list is AXS-07 and the second indication is migraine. This drug has completed three phase 3 studies in migraine, see below:

The first is a long-term open-label safety trial, and the other two are efficacy trials in early migraine and acute migraine respectively. These two trials are known as INTERCEPT and MOMENTUM respectively. Both of them successfully met their primary endpoints.

Key highlights of INTERCEPT were:

Achieved freedom from migraine pain in 33% of AXS-07 patients versus 16% for placebo at 2 hours (co-primary endpoint, p=0.002)

Prevented progression of migraine pain beyond mild intensity in 74% of AXS-07 patients versus 47% for placebo from 2 to 24 hours (p<0.001)

Return to normal functioning achieved in 74% of AXS-07 patients versus 47% for placebo at 24 hours (p<0.001)

Significantly reduced rescue medication use, with 15% of AXS-07 patients using rescue versus 42% of placebo over 24 hours (p<0.001)

Achieved freedom from the most bothersome symptom in 44% of AXS-07 patients versus 27% for placebo at 2 hours (co-primary endpoint, p=0.003)

Rapidly relieved migraine symptoms with numerical superiority starting 30 minutes after dosing

NDA submission of AXS-07 in the acute treatment of migraine on track for 4Q 2020

And for MOMENTUM these were:

Demonstrated statistical significance on regulatory co-primary endpoints of pain freedom (p<0.001) and freedom from the most bothersome symptom (p=0.002) at 2 hours, compared to placebo

Demonstrated superiority to rizatriptan active comparator on key secondary endpoint of sustained pain freedom 2-24 hours after dosing (p=0.038)

Demonstrated greater and more sustained migraine pain relief than rizatriptan (p=0.006)

Rapidly relieved migraine pain; significantly reduced use of rescue medication compared to rizatriptan (p<0.001)

Positive results support NDA filing of AXS-07 in the acute treatment of migraine, anticipated in 2H 2020

The MOMENTUM trial was done under an SPA, so the FDA already agreed to the design and endpoints, and if the trial met those, like it did, approval would be assured. AXS-07 provided more durable and greater pain relief than rizatriptan, the most effective triptans used for migraine. AXS-07 could become an important new medication for both acute and early stage migraine patients. NDA is planned in early 2Q 2021.

Third indications in line are AXS-05 for Alzheimer’s Disease Agitation and AXS-14 for fibromyalgia. The phase 3 AD Agitation trial, called ACCORD, started in January and will produce top-line data next year. There was a previous phase 2/3 trial, designated pivotal by the FDA, which showed that AXS-05 reduced agitation in Alzheimer’s patients with rapidity and statistical significance. Key highlights:

Statistically significant improvement in Alzheimer’s disease agitation, as measured by the CMAI total score compared to placebo (p=0.010, primary endpoint)

Demonstrated rapid and substantial improvement in Alzheimer’s disease agitation starting at week 2 with statistical significance at week 3 compared to placebo (p=0.007)

Statistically significant rates of clinical response (p=0.005) on the CMAI and improvement on the modified Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study-CGIC scale for agitation (p=0.036) compared to placebo

Well-tolerated and not associated with cognitive impairment or sedation

No treatments are currently approved for Alzheimer’s disease agitation

The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to the asset in this indication and has confirmed that the second pivotal placebo-controlled ACCORD trial will be enough for an NDA.

AXS-14, targeting fibromyalgia, and AXS-12, targeting narcolepsy, have been licensed from Pfizer last year for a small $3mn upfront payment and $8mn in AXSM stock, and potentially up to $323mn in milestone payments, sales and regulatory. AXS-14 had posted positive phase 3 data in fibromyalgia years after it was abandoned by Pfizer in 2009. I covered AXS-12 in my previous article.

Last year, AXS-05 completed a phase 3 trial in treatment-resistant depression. The data was mixed, and the indication is no longer in the company’s pipeline.

The competitive landscape and market potential

MDD is the lead indication, and doubtless the clinical need is high. The following image provides some idea of the large number of patients:

The positive phase 3 trials were important because many drugs have failed in these indications, and there have been no new approvals in years. As recently as 11 days before the trial data readout, much-hyped Sage Therapeutics failed a pivotal trial in major depression.

The same goes for Alzheimer’s disease agitation; off-label antipsychotics are often used, but they have black box warnings of an increased risk of mortality in elderly dementia patients.

The total addressable market for the pipeline is $8bn, with MDD and ADA each being $3bn, the migraine market is upwards of $1bn. AXS-07, targeting a $1bn migraine market, has shown superior efficacy versus current gold standard rizatriptan in patients with a history of inadequate response.

Opinion leaders “don’t view the drug as a ‘game changer,'” SVB Leerink’s Marc Goodman wrote in a note in February, “but it would likely be a welcome new alternative and probably get used after augmentation therapy.”

Patent landscape:

Financials

AXSM has a market cap of $2.28bn and a cash balance of $164mn. After its recent earnings in May, the company said that its cash at March 31, 2021, along with the remaining committed capital from the $225M term loan facility, is sufficient to fund anticipated operations into at least 2024.

The stock has heavy funds and institutional investments. Top holders are below:

Insider buys are not a lot but there are some; and there are no sells.

Bottom line

AXSM has a vast pipeline and a host of successful trials in indications where others have failed. The company has a near-term catalyst, and the stock has shown its mettle earlier. Current lower prices present a cautious opportunity.