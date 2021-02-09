Photo by CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

It is not exactly a secret that the United States government has spent an enormous amount of money since the start of 2020, ostensibly to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. This spending is unlikely to stop anytime soon as the Biden Administration has proposed a further two packages with multi-trillion dollar price tags, although tax increases have been proposed to partially fund some of this spending. This has all resulted in the Federal Reserve printing a great deal of money to fund this spending, which is why we have seen a decline in the value of the dollar and an uptick in inflation recently. One asset that investors can use to protect themselves against rising prices is real estate, which also has the advantage of providing a source of income. It can sometimes be difficult to assemble a real estate portfolio on your own though, so one option is to invest in a closed-end fund that focuses on real estate. This gets you the advantage of having a diversified, professionally managed portfolio that likely boasts a higher yield than any other real estate fund that trades on the market. In this article, we will discuss one of these funds, the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR), which currently yields 6.93%. I have discussed this fund before but it has been more than a year, so naturally a lot has changed. Thus, we will discuss these changes and see how the fund weathered through the events of last year.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s web page, the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has the stated objective of generating a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. This is hardly unique as most equity funds have very similar objectives. The thing that is a little more unique is the strategy that the fund uses to achieve this objective. The fund invests its assets into a portfolio of common and preferred equities issued by real estate companies from all over the world. This is nice because it provides access to a variety of different economies, jurisdictions, and currencies, which may help increase the inflation protection inherent in our thesis, which we will discuss later in this article. Overall, real estate is a great asset to use for the generation of income because of the ability to rent it out to tenants at a price that is in excess of the costs of maintaining the property. This is one reason why real estate investment trusts tend to have higher yields than many other things in the market.

A look at the fund’s portfolio reveals a few companies that are likely to be familiar to those that follow the real estate sector. There are also a number of companies that are likely to not be as familiar:

Source: CBRE Clarion

A few of these companies are the same as the last time that we looked at the fund, although the weightings have changed significantly. In particular, American Tower (AMT) has gone from 2.72% to 7.75% of the portfolio over the past year. This company, along with Crown Castle International (CCI), has become rather popular among real estate investors because of excitement surrounding fifth-generation cellular technologies. These two companies basically own cellular towers around the world that they lease out to service providers that are looking to expand their networks. As fifth-generation technology requires that towers be spaced closer together than previous technologies, many in the market have become excited about the growth potential that this provides to these firms. We also see Simon Property Group (SPG), the largest operator of shopping malls in the United States, as a recent addition to the portfolio. This is a sector that was devastated by the pandemic as the shutdown orders and general fear of the virus led to people generally avoiding shopping malls. As the vaccine has become more widespread and economies have begun to reopen, many are optimistic that shopping malls will see improving business and thus improvements in their stock prices. This appears to be what the fund’s management is betting on and they are certainly not alone as other closed-end funds are apparently making the same bet as I have noted the presence of this company in the portfolios of a few of the other real estate-focused closed-end funds that I have discussed over the past few months. I am not as confident in this bet as the funds’ managers though as many of these malls have amassed fairly high vacancy rates, which may reduce their appeal to guests relative to what they had pre-pandemic. Simon Property Group is generally considered to have the highest quality malls though, so this may give it an advantage over its peers.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely well aware, I do not generally like to see any single position account for more than 5% of a fund. That is because this is approximately the level at which that asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then it will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that some event may happen that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market as a whole does not and if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then it may end up dragging the entire fund down with it in such an event. As we can see above, there are three companies that each account for more than 5% of the portfolio. As a result, any potential investor in the fund should ensure that they are willing to be exposed to these companies individually before taking a position in the fund.

As any seasoned real estate investor is certainly aware, there are many different types of real estate, each of which has different fundamental dynamics. For example, data centers and hospitals were not nearly as adversely impacted by the pandemic as shopping malls or hotels were. The CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund is fairly well diversified across all of these different sectors, which is nice to see as it reduces our risk in the event of problems in any given sector. This is shown here:

Source: CBRE Clarion

One thing that we do notice is that a few of the more heavily weighted sectors are among those that were more adversely impacted by the shutdowns. One example would be the residential sector, which accounts for fully 16.74% of the fund’s total assets, more than any other sector. It is true that people still needed housing through the pandemic, so in that regard the demand for this class of real estate held up fairly well. However, the eviction moratoriums resulted in a great many people not paying their rent, although it was still accrued. As of the end of 2020, somewhere between $30 billion and $70 billion worth of rent was unpaid. As many of those that are behind on rent are low-income households with limited resources and pandemic-related job losses, it is uncertain how they will get caught up. This has overall likely been a drag on the sector. The reason why the fund’s management seems to be favoring real estate sectors that were adversely impacted by the pandemic is probably that management believes that they may have greater upside than others. There is a certain logic to this and we will likely see it benefit the fund over the next few months.

Real Estate As Inflation Protection

As mentioned in the introduction, real estate can be a nice thing to own because of the protection that it provides us against inflation. We have already begun to see inflation in the United States over the past few months, so this is something that becomes increasingly important in the current environment. Economists define inflation as a broad-based rise in prices across an economy and generally consider it to be a natural occurrence. However, it is actually caused by the money supply increasing more rapidly than the production of goods and services in an economy. This has been the case in the United States for quite a while. We can see this by looking at the M3 money supply in the United States, which is the most comprehensive measure of the supply of money in an economy. As we can see here, over the past ten years, this figure has gone from $8.9434 trillion to $19.8463 trillion, a 121.91% increase:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank Of St. Louis

One important thing to note here is the enormous surge that we saw last year. This is due to the various spending measures that the government implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic. As I discussed in the past, this spending was entirely funded by the Federal Reserve creating money out of thin air. We see proof of this clearly in the chart. This ten-year growth in the money supply was substantially more than the production of goods and services in the real economy over the same period. We can see this by looking at the gross domestic product of the United States, which climbed from $15.285828 trillion to $22.061025 trillion over the same period:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This is only a 44.32% increase over the period. The reason why this causes inflation is because it results in a greater amount of currency attempting to purchase each unit of economic production. Real estate benefits from this though since it is in limited supply and requires a great deal of human and mechanical labor to improve. Thus, we should see real estate values and rents increase as inflation becomes more prevalent. An investor should thus be able to protect the purchasing power of his/her wealth by having some money invested in a real estate fund like this one.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier, the primary objective of the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund is to generate a high level of current income for its investors. As such, we might expect it to pay out a regular distribution to its investors. This is indeed the case as the fund pays out a distribution of $0.05 per share monthly ($0.60 per share annually), which gives it a 6.93% yield at the current price. The fund has been remarkably consistent about this distribution over the past decade since the housing market collapse:

Source: CEF Connect

This consistency is certain to be appealing to any investor seeking a stable source of income for whatever reason. Unfortunately though, the fact that a substantial portion of the fund’s distributions is classified as return of capital is likely to be less appealing. We can see this here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason that this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any sort of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital though such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains. As such, we want to investigate how exactly the fund is financing its distributions in order to determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

The most recent financial report available for the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund is for the full-year period ended December 31, 2020. This is nice because it makes this one of the few funds whose fiscal years ends on the same date as the calendar year. This report should also give us a good idea of how well the fund weathered through the turbulence of last year. During the course of the year, the fund received $33,126,569 in dividends and $97 in interest, giving it a total of $33,126,660 in income off of the investments in its portfolio. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $19,680,348 available for the shareholders. This was not nearly enough to cover the $69,954,296 that the fund paid out over the year. There are of course other ways that a fund like this can generate money to pay out its distributions, such as capital gains. Unfortunately though, the fund had net capital losses over the course of the year. Overall, the fund saw its net assets decline by $87,695,367 over the course of the year after we consider all capital gains and losses, income, expenses, and distributions. This is obviously not sustainable but 2020 was of course a very exceptional year as it was the first time in history that governments all over the world shut down their economies and quarantined all of their citizens. If we look at a longer period of time though, we can see that the distribution looks sustainable. Over the two-year period encompassing the 2019 and 2020 calendar years, the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund saw its assets go from $880,635,572 to $945,194,235 after accounting for all capital gains and losses, income, expenses, and distributions. Thus, the fund clearly managed to cover everything over the two-year period and the distribution looks to be sustainable.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a sure-fire way to ensure that we generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them for a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are purchasing the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case with this fund. As of June 1, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a net asset value of $9.41 per share but only trades for $8.74 per share. That gives the fund a discount of 7.12% at the current price. This is a reasonable price but it is not as attractive as the 9.33% discount that the fund has averaged over the past month. Thus, a patient investor might be able to get an even more attractive price in the near future.