AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH), a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corp, is building out the hi-tech food sector with some of the world’s largest indoor farms in Appalachia and growing sustainable, chemical and pesticide free, non-GMO produce. Since going public via SPAC in January, they've announced the acquisition of farming robotics Root AI and count Martha Stewart, Steve Case and Jeff Ubben as board members. Deep interest in the region but also advantageously located. CEO and founder Jonathan Webb joins us to discuss combining conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology and increasing investment in Appalachia. ESG doesn't need to be a tradeoff. 'ESG should be driving profitability - if it's not, you're invested in the wrong company.'
This article was written by