Jun. 03, 2021
  • In our lifetime, most produce will be grown in controlled environment agriculture - we're in the 3rd wave of sustainable infrastructure.
  • AppHarvest CEO Jonathan Webb joins us to discuss building out the hi-tech food sector and why being based in Appalachia is both advantageous and an opportunity to give back.
  • ESG doesn't need to be a tradeoff. 'ESG should be driving profitability - if it's not, you're invested in the wrong company.'

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH), a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corp, is building out the hi-tech food sector with some of the world’s largest indoor farms in Appalachia and growing sustainable, chemical and pesticide free, non-GMO produce. Since going public via SPAC in January, they've announced the acquisition of farming robotics Root AI and count Martha Stewart, Steve Case and Jeff Ubben as board members. Deep interest in the region but also advantageously located. CEO and founder Jonathan Webb joins us to discuss combining conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology and increasing investment in Appalachia. ESG doesn't need to be a tradeoff. 'ESG should be driving profitability - if it's not, you're invested in the wrong company.'

