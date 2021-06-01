Photo by helen89/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The liabilities are always 100 percent solid, it's the assets you have to worry about. -Charlie Munger, 2008.

Should You Buy AMC Stock? Probably Not.

On June 1st, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) issued $230 million in stock that they sold to Mudrick Capital Management, a Manhattan/London-based hedge fund. The stock sold for a little higher than the closing price of AMC before Memorial Day weekend – this is unusual because normally secondary offerings trade at a 5+ percent discount. Reddit lit up with chatter pre-market, and traders rapidly bid AMC stock up. Mudrick's gambit paid off, and by 1 PM eastern time, Bloomberg reported that they had sold their entire stake, with the firm calling AMC "massively overvalued." It's an odd thing for someone to say about someone that they just did a $230 million deal with – they likely got their money from selling the stock and beat the traffic out of Manhattan by afternoon. Mudrick, for reference, is a distressed asset fund, specializing in lending money to companies that are in dire financial positions. AMC stock promptly doubled in the 24 hours after they sold.

AMC the company, on the other hand, seems to be pivoting its business strategy from selling movie tickets to selling stock to retail traders. They cleared $230 million this week from this. The only problem is that the money they get from selling stock is burned as fast as it comes in by business losses, corporate salaries/bonuses, and the sky-high interest rates they're forced to pay on their debt. To give an idea of the scale of this problem, AMC had 104 million shares outstanding in December 2019, now they have somewhere north of 450 million shares outstanding, and they plan on selling more. That means old shareholders have seen their ownership claim diluted to about 1/5 of what it was.

AMC Stock Forecast: The Stock Will Eventually Follow The Business

AMC filed an 8-K report with the SEC as part of the offering, and as far as SEC filings go, it read like a romance novel. Some highlights:

1. AMC management stated that the price does not reflect their "financial performance or prospects."

Our market capitalization, as implied by various trading prices, currently reflects valuations that diverge significantly from those seen prior to recent volatility and that are significantly higher than our market capitalization immediately prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to the extent these valuations reflect trading dynamics unrelated to our financial performance or prospects, purchasers of our Class A common stock could incur substantial losses if there are declines in market prices driven by a return to earlier valuations.

This is some impressive legalese. The COVID pandemic has caused AMC to go from losing ~$100 million per quarter in GAAP net income in normal times to losing nearly a billion dollars per quarter since the pandemic started. Despite this, the 2021 boom has caused investor interest in AMC to balloon. The gap between the stock and business has grown so large that the first sign for AMC speculators that something is wrong might be where creditors ask for a court order to liquidate the company. AMC's balance sheet shows roughly $10.5 billion in assets and $12.8 billion in liabilities. Roughly $9 billion of AMC's assets are in PP&E, while all of their liabilities are going to have to be paid in cash at some point. This raises the possibility that AMC's balance sheet is substantially worse than it appears at first glance.

2. AMC notes investors are purchasing at "inflated prices."

To the extent volatility in our Class A common stock is caused, as has widely been reported, by a “short squeeze” in which coordinated trading activity causes a spike in the market price of our Class A common stock as traders with a short position make market purchases to avoid or to mitigate potential losses, investors purchase at inflated prices unrelated to our financial performance or prospects, and may thereafter suffer substantial losses as prices decline once the level of short-covering purchases has abated...

A picture is worth a thousand words, so here is what they're talking about. In other words, an all-time high for a company on the ropes of insolvency.

Data by YCharts

3. Management plans on selling more stock to fund the cash burn.

There has been significant recent dilution and may continue to be additional future dilution of our Class A common stock, which could adversely affect the market price of shares of our Class A common stock. The risks of future dilution must also be weighed against the risks of failing to increase our authorized shares, which could adversely affect the market price of shares of our Class A common stock.

AMC plans on selling more stock and additionally states that selling stock is necessary for them to continue operating their business. The company goes on to say they have a high level of leverage.

Seems pretty dire right?

Now take a look at the press release they put out at the same time. You can't make this stuff up.

“Given our scale, experience and commitment to innovation and excellence, AMC is being presented with highly attractive theatre acquisition opportunities. We are in discussions, for example, with multiple landlords of superb theatres formerly operated by Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres. With this agreement with Mudrick Capital, we have raised funds that will allow us to be aggressive in going after the most valuable theatre assets, as well as to make other strategic investments in our business and to pursue deleveraging opportunities.”

I don't really know what to tell you here other than AMC's management is walking a pretty fine line here. AMC's SEC filing, if you read the whole thing, is gloom and doom, while the press release they put out to accompany it was clear skies and sunshine. It's normal for companies to puff up their financial performance in press releases, while highlighting risks in SEC filings – doing so may even be in the interest of long-term shareholders, but in this case, the contrast is especially extreme. Company insiders seem to recognize the writing on the wall, selling about as much as they can as soon as they can. Mudrick, which has representation on the board of directors, has lent AMC hard money before and cashed in on similar deals. Chinese firm Wanda Group, which used to have majority control of AMC, similarly sold 99+ percent of its stake in the last 2 weeks.

The institutional money is all but out of AMC. The company plans on diluting shareholders further, which they've stated is better than the alternative of defaulting on their debt and letting creditors take over. Where is AMC stock going? I can't say for sure, but I don't think this will end well. AMC's management is in a tough spot here with the business likely facing liquidation if they can't dramatically improve the financial performance to levels significantly higher than what they did pre-COVID. AMC's common stock is likely worth pretty close to zero in the long run. That doesn't preclude you from making quick money in it in the next days or weeks, but when the clock strikes midnight, it's going to turn into a nice big pumpkin.

Conclusion: Speculate With Care

Just because a stock is highly likely to go down in the long run, it doesn't mean that it won't go up in the short run. Trading on momentum is the oldest trick in the book, and one that academics have shown has 20 percent or higher annual returns. The trouble with momentum has always been the problem of crashes, however. AMC will turn on a dime, bringing other meme stocks with it. The idea behind momentum is that you ride stocks, commodities, crypto, etc. on the way up and sell as soon as the momentum is no longer on your side. It can be difficult to tell what volatility is normal and what is the eventual end of the party, however, which is why momentum trading is much an art as a science. I personally wouldn't buy AMC though.

If you want to make money off of momentum, you shouldn't buy in too big, however. One under-appreciated aspect of speculation though is the havoc it can wreak on your taxes. Taking large gains from stocks or options will cause your average tax rate to increase via a combination of higher taxes and phaseouts of credits and deductions, while losses leave you with carryforwards that can take many years to get back. This after-tax situation isn't a ton different than a sportsbook where you pay $110 on losing bets, but only get $100 on winning bets, except the house has an even better deal in the IRS's case. If you win, you pay federal and state government taxes in cash at your marginal rate or higher, and if you lose, they only let you write off the first $3,000 and give you a credit against future capital gains taxes for the rest. If you get a huge gain in one year and lose it back in the next year, you can doubly screw yourself up because it's possible you won't have the money to pay the taxes – especially if you trash your 1099-Bs and don't bother to pay your taxes like some guys I went to college with did.

This doesn't even take into account the costs of commissions and bid-ask spreads (which are brutal for options in particular). This contrasts with traditional investing, which generates long-term capital gains and dividends, which are favored by the tax code. Traditional investors also commonly can harvest losses and hold winning investments, which can generate losses for tax purposes in a given year and gains for economic purposes (a lot of savvy people were able to do this in 2020). I dug into all of these factors in my recent Dogecoin article. Since speculation is a zero-sum game, hedge funds, company insiders, online brokers, and the IRS end up being net winners, while individual investors by definition generally end up being net losers in the end. Instead of applying momentum to short-term trades with poor fundamentals, consider applying it to companies with good fundamentals, and you might surprise yourself with how much money you can make if you're willing to be a little more patient.