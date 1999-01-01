Photo by SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

The reason why Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) stock has rallied from below $3 in July 2019 to a current $44-plus is the same reason Owens & Minor stock dropped to those lows from $36 in early 2017.

This is a doubly leveraged business. Margins in the core distribution business are thin. Add to that still-significant borrowings on the balance sheet and minor changes in the outlook lead to major differences in fair value. Back in 2019, as Owens & Minor was beginning its turnaround under chief executive officer Ed Pesicka, I estimated that all else equal, just a 20 bps expansion in operating margins would move OMI stock higher by some 40%.

And so this chart:

Data by YCharts

makes a lot of sense given this one:

Source: author from O&M filings and press releases. 2021 and 2022 operating margins calculated based on consensus revenue estimates. Operating profit from O&M guidance

This almost certainly will be the case going forward as well. It's nearly impossible to disentangle the long-term outlook for OMI stock from the long-term outlook for margins.

On the margin front, there's a real debate at the moment. To at least some extent, the enormous expansion in 2020 and 2021 — over which period EBIT margins will move from 1.66% to a guided 3.9% - is being driven by the novel coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, however, there's more going on here. Execution clearly has improved under Pesicka's leadership. The acquisitions of Byram and Halyard, both of which were made precisely to combat the long-term trend of compressing margins, appear to be paying off.

Even after the monster rally, OMI stock is cheap enough to keep gaining if the gains are structural, and not just transitory. That in turn is a bet on management — which after the last 24 months seems like a reasonably smart bet to take.

Your Older Brother's Owens & Minor

In a call that looks awfully good in retrospect, in March Baird put a $50 price target on OMI. The firm argued that the company is "not your father's Owens & Minor."

At the risk of nitpicking, it's more accurate for bulls to argue that this is not your older brother's Owens & Minor. Because your father's Owens & Minor was actually a pretty good business:

Data by YCharts

Chart through 12/31/15

OMI stock was the kind of name that pundits on TV say you should buy; safe, defensive, and well-run, with a solid and expanding dividend yield. Whether that advice is correct is a different article, but total returns in OMI were impressive. From 1981-2015, OMI including dividends was a 100-bagger. From 1991-2015, total returns were more than 12% annualized.

But the business started to break during the last decade, even if the market was somewhat slow to appreciate it. As shown in the earlier chart, margins started to erode. Former chairman and then-interim CEO Robert Sledd explained on the Q4 2018 conference call in early 2019 that product manufacturers had moved into distribution, largely foregoing distribution profits in exchange for share gains on the manufacturing side of their businesses. O&M didn't have much of a product business, so it was forced to compete in a race to the bottom in distribution pricing with little ability to make up the losses elsewhere. Hence, the acquisition of Halyard in 2018, a deal that has become an absolute home run due to the pandemic.

The argument for OMI stock at this point, is precisely that it is your father's Owens & Minor. And that's the argument management has been making. Sledd led that Q4 2018 call after the departure of former CEO Paul Cody Phipps, and he did point to increased competition as a culprit in the company's challenges. But he also called some of the problems "self-inflicted," while noting customer service challenges following structural changes in that department.

Pesicka has talked up basic blocking and tackling since he took over, and has repeatedly highlighted success in terms of customer service and success. And in last week's Investor Day, the company highlighted improvements in areas like shipping accuracy and on-time delivery.

The overall narrative since Phipps departed has been consistent: that the challenges in distribution were (and are) real, but that O&M now has responded in terms of both strategy and execution. That response underpins the confident (and even aggressive, as Pesicka admitted during his part of the presentation) targets laid out last week. O&M sees consistent growth going forward, and a path to over $6 in earnings per share by 2026.

That outlook led Owens and Minor stock to rise 36% on Wednesday, setting a new all-time high in the process. And this incredible chart shows that, once again, the market is treating this as your father's Owens & Minor:

Data by YCharts

What Goes Wrong

There is reason to question that interpretation, however, and indeed OMI saw a nearly 5% sell-off on Tuesday.

One big cause for concern is that on the distribution side, O&M actually hasn't accomplished anything yet. In 2020, operating income in the Global Solutions segment declined 63% year-over-year, and EBIT margins were just 0.42% against 1.01% the year before.

Obviously, the pandemic had an impact, as elective procedures plunged. For a business based on scale, a nearly 13% decline in revenue makes it close to impossible to maintain profit margins. But even in the less-impacted quarters, we haven't seen concrete evidence that the turnaround has been established.

For instance, in the second half of 2019 the segment posted modest margin expansion (+11 bps Q3, +15 bps Q4). In the most recent quarter, Global Solutions operating margin came in at just 0.48%, up 6 bps year-over-year.

This is not to say that Global Solutions can't start recovering margin, as management believes it will. Rather, it's simply to say that we haven't seen it yet. And it's fair to wonder whether even a 'fixed' distribution business still sees lower margin; Cardinal Health (CAH) saw its own long-term challenges before some stabilization before the pandemic.

The other issue is on the Global Products side, which has driven the enormous increase in margins and profits. Segment EBIT quadrupled in 2020, with margins rising to 14.36% from 4.54%. Obviously, pandemic-driven demand was the key catalyst on both top and bottom lines — and it wasn't just PPE (personal protective equipment). O&M is benefiting from the vaccine rollout too, which has spiked demand for masks and gloves.

It's too simplistic to believe that the only real change for O&M has been the external environment, and the "old normal" for the business will return along with the "new normal" for society. PPE demand should stabilize well above pre-pandemic levels, as CFO Andy Long argued on the Q4 conference call. (PPE pure-play Lakeland Industries (LAKE) has made a similar prediction.) The cash flow brought in last year along with an equity offering have fixed the balance sheet: the 4.375% senior notes due December 2024 now yield just 3%, against more than 13% during the seemingly darkest days of 2019.

Still, there is at least the risk that the market is misreading external help for internal improvements. And the same risk holds for management. O&M executives on recent conference calls and even at the Investor Day have talked up consolidated improvements in performance as evidence of the successful turnaround. Here, for instance, is Pesicka on the Q4 call:

The strong performance in the quarter, as well as the full year was a result of the successful execution and implementation of the key initiatives discussed during the previous quarterly earnings calls, which included two major items; one, infrastructure investments, with a focus on current and long-term profitable growth; and two, operational improvements, with a focus on enhancing the customer experience and increasing operating efficiencies.

To some extent, this is true. But the strong performance in Q4 and full-year 2020 really was about the pandemic providing an unbelievable tailwind for the Global Products business, a tailwind that massively offset incremental pressure in Global Solutions. And it's still a very real and unanswered question how much underlying improvement actually took place.

Bear in mind that we just saw Abbott Labs (ABT) pull back its 2021 guidance because its projections for Covid-19 testing were too high. O&M doesn't play in that part of the market, but there is a scenario where a similar outcome happens to its pandemic-boosted sales.

I've written it before, and I'll no doubt write it again: these are unprecedented times, both for companies and for investors. That fact alone adds risk to any sort of outlook from either group. Abbott shows that even the best management teams can and will get forecasts wrong in this environment. There is at least a chance of the same thing happening to Owens & Minor.

The Case for OMI Stock

That is the biggest risk to the stock here. The long-term targets require growing off a 2022 base which doesn't suggest much of a reset relative to peak earnings. OMI posted adjusted EPS of $2.26 in 2020, is guiding for $3.75-$4.25 this year, and projects $3-$3.50 in 2022.

The operating leverage in the business (and to a lesser extent the financial leverage on the balance sheet) means that bottom-line growth going forward doesn't necessarily require revenue to be massively above 2019 levels. But that same leverage also means that a relatively modest miss relative to top-line forecasts can cascade down the P&L.

So the question is whether OMI stock is worth taking that risk. And I believe there's a reasonable case to do so.

For one, there's an easy retort to the worry about the forecasts: who are you going to believe, some guy on the Internet or the CEO whose stock is up 645% in the 27 months since he took over?

In that vein, it's worth noting that Pesicka's story about improving execution didn't suddenly start when the pandemic did. He focused on execution from the jump, while pointing out that O&M would need to cycle non-renewals in 2018-2019 driven precisely by the customer service challenges, and that cycling has largely occurred by this point.

It does seem like perhaps Owens & Minor could mistake a short-term spike in demand for a long-term change in its business prospects. But making that case underestimates the sheer amount of data that the company has, and the sheer number of customers Pesicka and others have talked to.

It also underestimates management itself, and the relatively new team (Long also came on in 2019, as did COO Jeffrey Jochims) least has done an obviously impressive job responding to the chaos of the past 15 months. Betting on management is not a slam dunk in the sense because nothing right now is a slam dunk (except meme stocks, of course). But in this environment, there are certainly worse choices to make than betting on O&M leadership.

The second point worth noting is that maybe distribution challenges don't quite matter the same way that they used to. Global Products drove 89% of segment-level profit in 2020. Obviously, last year was an outlier — but the share was 44% in 2019, too.

It's not as if the products business alone supports the OMI stock price: using only Global Products results for 2020, OMI would trade at about 13x EBITDA. That's far too high a multiple. But Halyard was acquired for $850 million, and obviously is more valuable in a post-pandemic environment. That business might be able to support something close to half of the enterprise value at the moment.

Whatever the exact proportion as well, Global Products can do some heavy lifting going forward. It can help Global Solutions as well, given O&M's ability to source product for customers during the worst of times. Long said after Q2 that he views the business "holistically"; looking at Solutions and Products as different businesses with different profiles thus may miss the fact that the sum should be greater than the two parts.

Finally, even with last week's monster rally, the stock isn't necessarily pricing in the 2026 targets. Before the crash, OMI shares generally traded in the 17x EPS range, and something like 10x-11x EBITDA. Using those multiples and 2026 targets ($6-plus in EPS and $650 million-plus in EBITDA), a blended valuation would suggest the stock could near $100.

That's about 19% annualized returns in a scenario that broadly requires a) management be right and b) Owens & Minor return to being a safe, defensive play that's an integral part of the U.S. healthcare system. In terms of more specific catalysts, there's potential upside from M&A and/or a more aggressive move into international markets (Lakeland would actually be an intriguing fit, though I'm biased on that front). Pesicka has talked up expanding into new verticals as well, beyond the company's longstanding and "myopic," to use the CEO's term, focus on healthcare customers only.

To be honest, I hold some skepticism toward those long-term targets. But they don't necessarily have to be hit for OMI to get back to the double-digit annualized returns it posted for decades before the distribution market went haywire. Solid growth off the 2022 base is probably enough to drive those kinds of returns. That's what Owens & Minor used to deliver, and OMI stock from here is a bet that the management team will get the company back to its old ways.