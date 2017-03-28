The Small Cap Blend style ranks eleventh out of the twelve fund styles as detailed in our Q2'21 Style Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Small Cap Blend style ranked tenth. It gets our Unattractive rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of 62 ETFs and 744 mutual funds in the Small Cap Blend style. See a recap of our Q1'21 Style Ratings here.
Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the style. Not all Small Cap Blend style ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 27 to 2612). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.
Investors seeking exposure to the Small Cap Blend style should buy one of the Very Attractive rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.
* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings
Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC), Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO), and 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS) are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.
* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings
ProShares S&P Midcap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is the top-rated Small Cap Blend ETF and Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund (FTHFX) is the top-rated Small Cap Blend mutual fund. Both earn a Very Attractive rating.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is the worst rated Small Cap Blend ETF and Nationwide Bailard Cognitive Value Fund (NWHDX) is the worst rated Small Cap Blend mutual fund. NUSC earns an Unattractive rating and NWHDX earns a Very Unattractive rating.
Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund's performance is only as good as its holdings' performance. Don't just take our word for it, see what Barron's says on this matter.
Performance of Holdings = Performance of Fund
Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.
Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Small Cap Blend ETFs and mutual funds.
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings
This article originally published on April 22, 2021.
Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.
This article was written by
David is CEO of New Constructs (www.newconstructs.com). David is a distinguished investment strategist and corporate finance expert. He was a 5-yr member of FASB's Investors Advisory Committee. He is author of the Chapter “Modern Tools for Valuation” in The Valuation Handbook (Wiley Finance 2010).
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.