IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) is the IRSA Investments (IRS) branch that specializes in managing shopping malls and premium office buildings. Its operations and assets are fully concentrated in Argentina.

In the shopping mall segment, IRCP is dominant, with a monopoly in many Argentinian cities. In the premium office building segment, the company has a much lower market share, but it is still a very big player (with around 10% of the premium office space in the Argentinian capital).

With more than 20 years of operations in the shopping mall segment, the company provides the data to analyze its profits during different economic cycles in Argentina.

The combination of COVID-19 global effects on physical retail and Argentina's three-year-long financial crisis has sunk the company's stock price below a sixth of its all-time high just four years ago.

The company's profits are more predictable than recent years' financial statements show. We will see that 2020 was the lowest point in profit's history, with around $40 million. With a current market cap of $500 million, IRCP provides an interesting opportunity of near 10% yearly return with upside potential.

Stabilizing the operational income

IRCP's income is stained by two factors: on the operational side by fair value accounting of its properties, on the financial side by the effects of Argentina's peso constant devaluation.

Property accounting

IRCP property accountability is somewhat odd. It carries the properties that it does not plan to sell at fair value and the properties it does plan to sell at historic cost. Usually, companies do the opposite, only assets held to resell are carried at fair value. The bulk of the company's property is used for rental (the shopping malls and office buildings), and therefore, it is carried at fair value. These properties are 80% of the assets in the company's books.

According to IRCP's annual 20-F, the office buildings use Level 2 fair value, meaning they have an indirect independent market from which to obtain prices. The shopping malls, on the other hand, do not have an independent market, and therefore, use Level 3 fair value, meaning discounted cash flow.

The effect of using fair value accounting on such a big portion of the company's assets and that fair value is calculated based on DCF is very procyclical. When the shopping malls are doing good, their DCF-calculated fair value also increases, therefore, it inflates reported profits. When they go bad, the value decreases, and so do reported profits.

However, the company never sold a shopping mall, and if it tried to, the price would not be determined using DCF. Therefore, we need to eliminate the effects of fair value adjustments to understand how profitable IRCP is.

Financial costs

Another stain in the income statement is the financial cost. The reason is the effect of the Argentinian peso devaluation on IRCP's dollar liabilities. The Argentinian peso is worth today less than 1/10th of its price in 2015, so the effect of devaluation in the income statement of Argentinian companies is not negligible, especially after 2018.

Because IRCP's functional currency is the Argentinian peso, when the peso devaluates against the dollar, the company's dollar liabilities increase in pesos. This increase is then translated as an increase in financial costs. However, the dollar amount owed or paid remains the same. Almost all IRCP's liabilities are dollar-based, therefore, devaluations have no direct effect on the real income of the company.

The real financial cost of the company has been very stable, around $35 million a year since 2015 (between 5% and 9% yearly interest rate).

Income segment by segment

When we remove these two effects from IRCP's income, we find a much more stable and simple picture.

The office building business, initiated in 2016, earns about $20 million operating profit a year. Even during 2020, the business earned $26 million in profits. Income is stable because of stable rent prices (around $250 per square meter per year), inelastic supply, and long-term contracts.

On the other hand, the biggest segment, shopping malls, is less stable, going from a peak of around $130 million in 2015/17 to $88 million in 2019 and $55 million in 2020. The reason is that a percentage of the rent collected from the shopping malls depends on the sales level of the tenants. Therefore, an economic downturn, like the one in 2019, or a complete freeze, like in 2020, greatly affects a shopping mall's profitability.

All in all, the company's profitability is today half of what it was during its peak between 2015 and 2017. The question is if profitability can fall even lower, and the answer is probably no. What could be worse than almost a year without opening the shopping malls after the country's financial system collapses?

Finally, the last important segment is property sales and development. IRCP engages in the trading of land and property, including bartering land for apartments in future developments. IRCP also participates in the development of real estate projects for premium housing and office space. When the company sells a property, its fair value is automatically recorded as the transaction price, therefore, this segment earns no profit outside of fair value appreciation.

When we consider fair value appreciation in the property sales and development segment, the segment earns a profit that ranges from $15 to $30 million a year. This is not a recurrent source of income, and increasing fair value does not mean the company receives any money, therefore, this can be considered complementary income, but not a conservative, recurrent, and stable source.

Approximate Stable Net Income

Summing up, year in year out cash-based operating profit ranged between $150 million and $80 million. Land development (non-recurrent and non-cash) amounts to $15 million to $30 million. Finally, IRCP's financial costs vary between $27 million and $43 million.

We can see that even in the worst scenario, 2020, the company still managed to obtain $40 million in net income before taxes. In the best scenario, it can near $150 million.

From the income perspective then, IRCP is somewhat expensive, trading at a market cap of $500 million. The company's stock has been very volatile, so it may return to more interesting price levels.

Other aspects to consider

Debt profile

2020 was a very risky year for any Argentinian company with important debt payments. The reason is the Argentinian Central Bank issued an order asking all companies with foreign debts to be paid between 2020 and 2021 to refinance their debts, and delay payments towards 2022 and 2023.

Depending on each case, creditors could ask for default covenants and deny to renegotiate. In other cases, the companies' foreign debt markets were very restricted.

IRCP had two major debt payments ahead. First, the maturity of their series IV notes, September 2020, for $140 million. Then, interest payments for their Series II 2023, twice a year, for around $15 million.

This risk is mostly mitigated by now. According to IRCP's unaudited consolidated quarterly report for March 2021, filed in Argentina, IRCP paid all Series IV maturities in September, and it managed to fulfill the first interest payment of 2021 in March.

As has been mentioned, IRCP faces $15 million interest payments in September 2021, March 2022, and September 2022. Then in March 2023, it faces maturities for $360 million. So, the next two years should be relatively easy on the debt front, expecting that the financial situation of Argentina improves so IRCP can refinance the maturities of March 2023.

The business cycle

Where did IRCP obtain the cash required to repay almost $160 million in debts this fiscal year from without access to foreign currency markets?

The answer is IRCP sold two of their office buildings, in Buenos Aires' city center. This is a big problem. Of course, IRCP is not responsible for the financial crisis in Argentina, which makes refinancing almost impossible. But IRCP's management may not have been great at evaluating the business cycle of Argentina.

When the country's credit and currency are destroyed is not the best time to sell property, right? Quite the opposite, it is the best time to have spare cash and buy some bargains. IRCP had to sell, what does this say about its management? Were they unable to see the credit bubble that was forming between 2016 and 2018?

A complicated corporate structure

IRCP is owned by another publicly-traded company, IRS, which in turn is owned by (CRESY). CRESY owns part of (LND), and probably other publicly-traded companies.

While being a conglomerate is not bad in itself, I do not like that publicly-traded companies have this sort of relations between them, especially if their parents are in the same business.

How to know if an IRCP minority stockholder will be protected against the interest of an IRS majority stockholder?

Examples of this conflict of interest can be seen in IRCP. The company lent more than $180 million to its parent IRS. This loan could have been used to repay debts and avoid selling property on the worst bear market in 20 years. Why did a non-financial company like IRCP engage in such a big loan?

Summary

As we said, stable predictable cash-based income for IRCP ranges between $40 million and $150 million. The $40 million figure arises from the performance of the company during 2020, probably the worst year in history for brick and mortar retail.

Below $10 a share, IRCP then provides an interesting opportunity to obtain a relatively certain 10% return before taxes ($40 million profit before taxes over $500 million market cap), plus the uncertain chance of upside movement if the economy recovers. IRCP's business is simple and predictable.

However, a conservative investor should wait for further discount, because the company's management did not prove itself in the last Argentinian crisis, and also gave signs of not prioritizing the stockholders' interest.