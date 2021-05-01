Photo by Joseph Clark/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Fund profile

The iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) is one of two options that potential investors have of gaining exposure to the French equity landscape. EWQ enables access to 76 large and mid-cap French stocks. There is a more efficient way to play France by way of The Franklin Templeton FTSE France ETF (FLFR), which only has an expense ratio of 0.09% (more than 5x cheaper than EWQ’s corresponding figure) but the former is a stalwart in this space, having been around for half a century, and having accumulated AUM to the tune of over $800m; conversely, FLFR has only been around for less than 4 years and has only been able to garner a miserly AUM of $8m.

French macros

When considering the prospects of EWQ, particular focus ought to be devoted to the French consumer discretionary and industrial segments, as stocks belonging to these two segments alone jointly account for ~45% of the portfolio.

On the face of it, whilst things are not yet at full tilt (note that overall French GDP has been in contraction mode for the last two quarters), conditions related to discretionary spending and industrial activity are certainly looking up. Besides, despite the Q1-21 GDP contraction of 0.8%, France is still expected to deliver FY growth of anything between 5-6% for the full year implying that H2-21 is likely to be stronger.

For the French consumer cyclical segment to flourish we’re first going to need confidence to come back within the French households. For this to happen we need to see dual efforts on managing cases, as well as deepening the vaccination penetration. With regards to the first facet, it’s heartening to note that the 7-day average of fresh cases has been on a declining trend since mid-April, and crucially over the last week or so, this has declined to less than 10000 cases (just for some context, in mid-April we were looking at over 42000 cases). ICU cases too are currently under 3000, the lowest level this year.

The ramp-up in vaccination efforts too is rather noteworthy. At the start of this quarter, only ~13% of the French population had received a jab; in over 2 months, this share has grown by ~2x and currently stands at ~38%. One can expect this share to grow exponentially over the next couple of months as until May 31 st, only those aged over 50, and young adults with comorbidities were granted access to the vaccine. Also, interestingly, the initial chariness over the vaccine has come down immensely; according to a poll run by CEVIPOF last month, 65% of French adults said they would take the vaccine, as opposed to only 48% when the poll was run in Feb.

The sustained improvement in managing cases and administering the vaccine sets up the consumer discretionary sector nicely for the summer season as I’d like to believe there is a lot of pent-up purchasing power waiting to be unleashed. As you can see from the chart below, the household savings rate in France is at exceptionally steep levels of 22% a far cry from its 25-year average of around 15%.

France Household Savings Rate- Source: Trading Economics

Besides, according to a study run by INSEE, French households had accumulated ‘COVID-19 related involuntary savings' to the tune of EUR 165bn, and even a 20% decline of this figure, by way of additional spending in discretionary areas such as food, drink, dine out, travel, etc. could boost the total French GDP by a further 1.7%.

Do consider that this is an economy that has had to withstand three lockdowns since the advent of the pandemic last March; the country only came out of its most recent lockdown on May 2 nd with April proving to be a washout (consumer spending in France was down -8.3% m-o-m in April). Also, sidewalk cafés & restaurants, theatres, museums, and non-essential shops were only permitted to open from May 19 th for the first time in seven months. In the next round of unlocking - due to come into play by June 9 th- we will see in-house dining options open up whilst the nationwide 9 pm curfew will also be pushed back by 2 hours.

France Consumer Confidence - Source: Trading Economics

Considering these encouraging developments, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that French consumers are in a buoyant mode; The most recent consumer confidence numbers for May came in at 97, the highest reading in 14 months! The share of French households considering it would be a suitable time to make major purchases remained above the long-term average, whilst concerns over unemployment dropped to their lowest level since March 2020- the start of the pandemic.

With regards to the industrial segment, the flagship industrial production number is a lagging indicator so there’s not an awful lot to glean from that; regardless just for some clarity do note that the most recent reading for March saw a 0.8% month on month increase (after a -4.8% decline in Feb). Considering that April was a lockdown month, don’t expect any significant upward momentum here just yet. On a YoY basis, the industrial production growth number for March was copacetic at 13.7% (Jan: 0%, Feb: -6.6%) and may continue to stay this way in the months ahead, but this is largely due to the weak base effect (double-digit declines in April, May, June 2020) and thus one shouldn’t get carried away.

France Manufacturing PMI- Source: Trading Economics

I’d be more inclined to get a sense of industrial confidence with leading indicators such as the manufacturing PMI which came out a couple of days back. When viewed through this lens, one feels a lot more confident about future industrial prospects. Do note that the most recent number for May came in at 59.4 (an improvement from 58.9 seen in April), and it also ended up being the highest reading since September 2000!

In addition to that, sub-indices measuring new orders and output were at the highest point since Jan 2018; in fact, such was the ferocity of May’s manufacturing momentum that companies in this space had to take on extra staff to cope with the nature of the workload; it looks like this momentum will carry on for the next few months as the order backlog has not seen such a huge increase since Nov 2006, so clearly, a lot of pent-up demand that is yet to be fulfilled.

When you see a surge in demand, like what you’re currently seeing, operators in the industrial space are also emboldened to push through pricing power; That said, under the current circumstances, I believe that increased pricing is not so much a luxury or a bonus, but rather a necessity as key industrial raw material costs have gone through the roof in recent months, and supply chain, freight, and logistics encumbrances have also played a part in the increased cost of manufacturing. I’d expect French industrial players to pass on these costs rather than embrace them. Some industrial sub-segments such as French autos could face some pressure due to the chip shortage but the business they’ve lost out on in H1-21 will be pushed back to H2-21/H1-22.

Closing thoughts

Regardless of the patchy economic and health metrics in France over the past year, EWQ has proven to be a fairly reliable performer delivering returns of ~45% and also outperforming the rest of Europe (IEUR) during this period.

With regards to the charts, EWQ had been trending up in the form of an ascending channel since 2008/2009, respecting the channel boundaries both on the upside and the downside; for the first time since October 2008, it broke past the upper boundary of this channel in April 2021, giving us a sense of the underlying optimism with which investors view French conditions in general. I can’t argue with the nature of this breakout but investors should also note that it has now almost reached the psychological barrier of $40, a zone it failed to clear despite multiple attempts during July 2007- December 2007. Considering this potential hindrance, it would be more prudent to wait for a pullback to the breakout zone around the $36 levels, before considering a fresh entry.

Another reason why I feel EWQ isn’t the most compelling long play (despite the convalescing macros) at these levels, is the relative valuations of the ETF compared to other notable peers across Europe. As you can see from the table below, compared to the German, Spanish, Italian and British ETF variants, which trade within a 13-15x forecasted P/E band, EWQ trades at almost 19x, a 33% premium to the average forecasted P/E of these other European alternatives.

Also note that at these currently elevated price levels, the current dividend yield on offer too is hardly appetizing and is the lowest amongst the lot, so if we were to see some selling at higher levels, you won’t have the mitigating impact of higher yield insurance to compensate for any potential weakness.

To sum up, given the luster of a fruitful H2-21 in France, I certainly wouldn’t try and dissuade any EWQ bulls out there, but considering a lack of support with the current valuations, the sub-par dividend yield, and a suitable entry point, I’d be more inclined to view EWQ with a degree of ambivalence.