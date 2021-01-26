Photo by 4X-image/E+ via Getty Images

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) recently announced strong May 2021 delivers of 5,686 units, +483% y/y and +10% month-over-month. This young company is growing like a weed and gaining investor attention.

In the rapidly growing and highly competitive electric vehicle industry, XPeng stands out with its leadership in Smart EV technology. In particular, the company's advanced autonomous driving system proved to be a selling point to customers and a source of potentially high-margin revenues.

Furthermore, after the recent sell-off of growth stocks, the stock is trading at a much more reasonable valuation. However, owning XPeng comes with many risks, and maybe a stock only for the brave or very well informed.

Backdrop: Macro & Regulations

The world is waking up to climate change, and the transition to electric vehicles will play an important role in mitigating the impact of climate change. As a result, government incentives, market opportunities, and competition have all rapidly expanded over recent years.

The competitive landscape for EVs is intensifying rapidly. Large ICE OEMs that have announced large investments in EVs include Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), BMW (OTCPK:BAMXF), General Motors (GM), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY), Ford (F), and Hyundai (OTC:HYMLF). Each of these companies have announced a plan to invest more money in EVs than Tesla. On the pure-play side, besides early movers like Tesla (TSLA) and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), a flood of new BEV (battery electric vehicle) competitors including Rivian (RIVN), Lucid (LUCIDM), Fisker (FSR), NIO (NYSE:NIO), and Li Auto (LI) have entered the market.

XPeng generates materially all of its revenues from China, which has been extremely supportive of EV development in China. On XPeng's Q1 2021 earnings call, CEO He Xiaopeng noted:

The penetration rate of high-energy passenger vehicles in China surpassed the 10% threshold for the first time. The EV adoption in top tier cities experienced a record high growth with the penetration rate reaching around 20%.

Technology Advantage

With an average selling price in the low $30,000 range, XPeng is positioned as a leading mid-tier to lower-premium electric vehicle OEM in China.

What differentiates the company from competitors is its focus on internally developed technologies, including its full software stack and powertrains, as well as its aggressive rollout of new features. The company's ADAS system, XPILOT, and infotainment are strong selling points for younger customers. It is also planning to become the first automaker to use LIDAR on mainstream production vehicles.

XPeng rolls out updates frequently at an average of over 1 firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates per month. This aggressive update cadence gives customers leading software which they would be willing to pay for and gives investors hope that XPeng could develop a high-margin software business which would allow it to escape the bloody competition of auto OEMs.

Beginning January 26, 2021, after releasing XPILOT 3.0 which includes the highly anticipated NGP (Navigation Guided Pilot) highway autonomous driving function, XPeng began to recognize revenues from its XPILOT software. With this update, the company becomes the first Chinese automaker that has been able to charge full-stake self-operated autonomous driving software separately.

Since launching its NGP in late January of this year, the NGP has assisted XPeng customers in driving 1 million kilometers per month with the NGP assistant mileage penetration rate exceeding 50% in the P7, the company's latest model.

The P7, which began delivers in June 2020, turned out to be popular with customers. It is the company's popular sports sedan with a 0.236 Cd drag coefficient, about the same as the Model 3. The attached rate of XPILOT 3.0 on the P7 is approximately 25%, which is a promising start for its emerging software business.

Deploying autonomous driving technologies on mass-produced vehicles gives XPeng an important strategic advantage: it allows the company to collect data to further improve its autonomous driving capabilities in its advanced closed-loop data system. Better autonomous driving promotes more usage by customers, which leads to more data, and around we go the virtuous cycle. This is the beauty of a data-driven model.

Building on its rapid technology iterations, powered by its full-stack in-house R&D capability and integrated hardware and software solutions, XPeng will roll out XPILOT 3.5 and 4.0, its next generation of autonomous driving technology over the next few years. If competitors don't keep pace, XPeng's autonomous driving software could deliver it a leading position in China's massive automobile market.

Rising Chinese Consumers

Well-positioned in the mid-tier and lower premium EV market, XPeng stands to benefit as more Chinese consumer middle the middle class.

China is now home to over 20% of the world's middle class and is experiencing the fastest expansion of the middle class the world has ever seen.

In 2018, according to the Credit Suisse 2019 Global Wealth Report, China has surpassed America in having the highest number of residents in the top 10% of the world's wealth. The wealth creation in China is showing no signs of slowdown.

Source: Credit Suisse 2020 Global Wealth Report

According to the Credit Suisse 2020 Global Wealth Report, in 2019, China's total wealth increased by 13.5%, driven by a nearly 40% appreciation in the equity market. Furthermore, Credit Suisse predicts that China will be the only major country to see material gains in wealth in 2020.

Yet, in terms of economic potential, China is still a baby. According to the World Bank, China's per capita GDP is only $10,261 in 2019. This is only a fraction of the United States' $65,298 per capita GDP. I am highly confident that this gap will close over the next 50 years or so give the current growth rate differential. China's recently announced dual circulation strategy, which emphasizes domestic consumption, could aid this convergence.

The forecast for rapidly rising wealth in China will be an important driver of XPeng's fortunes.

Financials & Valuation

(Note: all expected numbers are sell-side consensus numbers from FactSet.)

XPeng is in hyper-growth mode. The company went from materially no revenues in 2017 to $896 million of sales in 2020. In 2021, the company is expected to grow 155% y/y to $2.3 billion, and grow another 90% in 2022 to $4.3 billion. Average selling price is expected to increase from $31 thousand in 2020 to $34 thousand by 2022, driven by the higher-priced P7.

The company posted gross margins of 4.6% in 2020 which is expected to expand to 12.2% in 2021, and to 15.1% in 2022 -- a promising expansion. EPS is expected to remain negative through 2023 but is expected to turn positive by 2024 at $0.24 per share. Between 2021 and 2023, XPeng is expected to burn ~ $1.1 billion in negative free cash flow. However, free cash flow is expected to turn positive by 2024, generating $669 million for its coffers.

I want to caution investors that these Wall Street projections of positive earnings and free cash flow three years from now are highly speculative given the rapidly changing nature of the EV industry. Actual results could be much worse or much better. However, turning a consistent profit will help many investors get off the sidelines and into the stock.

XPeng's balance sheet is exceptionally strong, which should ease investor concerns of negative free cash flows in the near term. The company's exited 2020 with over $5 billion in cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, and short-term investments. This should be more than enough to cover the ~ $320 million in debt and lease obligations on its books. Even if we throw in the $783 million in accounts payable and the projected $1.1 billion in cash burn through 2023, the company should still have ~ $3 billion of liquidity left by the time it turns free cash flow positive -- if consensus estimates prove correct.

Since XPeng is not yet profitable, we will look at the forward EV/Sales multiple as is typical for hyper-growth companies not yet generating a profit. The company went public in August 2020 trading at around 6 times forward EV/Sales. XPeng shares rapidly gained interest from investors as the market caught the EV fever which started around April 2020. As a result, XPeng's valuation soared to a peak of over 19 times by November 2020. After the growth sell-off we recently experienced, XPeng is currently sitting at a much more reasonable 3.5 times forward sales. This is a significant discount to TSLA's 10 times forward EV/Sales despite growing more than twice as fast (TSLA is expected to grow revenues by 57% in 2021 compared to XPeng 155%). The discount likely reflects XPeng's limited product offering and operating history.

Risks

There are many risks associated with owning XPeng.

XPeng is a very young company with limited experience with volume production. Investors must bear the risk of the company running into scaling problems as the company grows as expected.

The company's portfolio is very narrow with only two models: the G3 and P7.

XPeng has never been profitable. Without posting a profit, the stock will be too risky for many investors since its business model remains untested.

XPeng expects competition in the China automotive market to intensify in the future in light of intense price competition and phase-out of government subsidies.

XPeng's ability to expand globally may be limited by the rising geopolitical tension between China and the US, and to a lesser extent, with Japan and Europe. The geopolitical situation remains highly opaque and uncertain and is a risk factor for all auto OEMs.

Auto OEMs are currently facing a severe chip shortage. As a smaller player, XPeng could face greater difficulties getting component allocation. The chip density on automobiles is increasing, making the OEMs increasingly reliant on chip suppliers and foundries.

Takeaway

XPeng strikes me as a high-risk, high-reward stock. The risks are obvious: the company is not profitable and has a narrow portfolio. The rewards are compelling as well: with a market-leading autonomous driving system, the company stands a decent chance of developing a highly differentiated offering and thus gain a leading market share in China's massive automobile market.

After the selloff, the company's valuation seems much more reasonable, especially since it is expected to more than double sales this year and turn a profit by 2024.

I think XPeng is a very interesting company worth watching for EV investors. However, given the high risks, I will be watching from the sidelines.