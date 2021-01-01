Photo by sara_winter/iStock via Getty Images

Source: Company's accounts for historical numbers. Forward-looking numbers are based on my assumptions

Company

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE), incorporated in 1925 and headquartered in Pennsylvania, serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers (policyholders) at the Erie Insurance Exchange. The Exchange, is a Pennsylvania-domiciled reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. ERIE is responsible for policy issuance and renewal services on behalf of the subscribers at the Exchange. ERIE also handles claims, manages investments and provides administrative services to all claim holders.

ERIE and the Exchange have a strong connection and share a common goal. ERIE ensures the financial health of the Exchange, which in turn drives the success of Indemnity. Their relationship is governed by the subscriber’s agreement, which also describes the management fee structure. In accordance with the agreement, the management fee cannot exceed 25% of the premiums written by the Exchange and the rate is set at least annually by the BoD. The fee rate depends on the evaluation of current and estimated financial results as well as the industry's performance.

ERIE Insurance Exchange

By virtue of the legal structure as a reciprocal insurer, the Exchange does not have any employees or officers. Therefore, ERIE is the sole administrator of the Exchange with no direct competition for providing these services. The Exchange generates revenue by insuring preferred and standard risks with personal lines comprising 71% of premiums and commercial limes the remaining 29%. The personal lines are predominantly related to private passenger automobile and homeowners products. The principal commercial lines are predominantly related to commercial multi-peril, automobile and workers compensation.

Overall, private passenger auto generates 44.2% of the total premiums, homeowners 25.1%, multi-peril 13.2% and commercial auto 9.0%. Workers compensation and other lines combined generate the remaining 8-9% of premiums.

Source: Company's accounts

Based on the historical results, Erie Insurance looks like it faces challenges with the private passenger auto lines, which usually result in over 100% combined ratio. While the biggest surprises usually come from the homeowner insurance which is primarily responsible for the catastrophe losses, ERIE has averaged an overall 97.9% combined ratio over the last 8 years. Just for comparison, Progressive, a market leader in auto-insurance and an exceptionally well-managed insurance business, has recently reached 87.0-89.0% level of combined ratio. That performance is a result of an early investment in telematics that improved risk underwriting by using data that monitor driving behavior. Source: Company's accounts

Market

The property and casualty insurance industry is highly competitive. Insurers compete on price, service quality, claims handling, recognition and geographic coverage. Vigorous competition comes from large, well-capitalized national companies, or from small regional players with strong recognition. Technological innovation is already disrupting the industry with an increasing number of B2C players gaining market share.

The P&C insurance market is highly fragmented with the top 5 players writing 38.8% of the total insurance premiums. Based on 2020 data, ERIE holds the 16th position and controls 1.3% of the total market.

Based on strong retention rate that averages above 90% and various customer satisfaction metrics, it looks like ERIE holds a special position in Pennsylvania’s insurance market.

“It is a dependable, generous and well-regarded employer in the area. It is very conservative in what it will insure. It very slowly ventured out of Pennsylvania and into neighboring states only in the past 25 years but it offers very good rates and exceptional service to those it does choose to insure.” - ERIE Customer

Financials

ERIE Exchange has grown its total underwriting premiums by a CAGR of 5.2% in the last six years. Proportionally, by distributing an average of 24.7%, ERIE grew its top-line revenue by a CAGR of 5.0% during the same period. That growth excludes the accounting impact of the reimbursements for admin services post FY18.

Source: Company's accounts

The policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange include agent compensation and advertising costs. Agent compensation includes commissions to agents based on premiums written and bonuses based on well-defined targets. Agent compensation comprised 66% of expenses with underwriting services and information technology services covering the remaining 10% and 11% respectively. ERIE has earned a 15.2% of operating margin on average during the last seven years. The FY20 EBIT margin of 13.3% was significantly lower than the 7Y Average, mainly due to the increase in the total SG&A costs.

The total cost of operations from policy issuance and renewals increased by $51m for FY20 which subsequently increased commission expenses by $27m. The Exchange also experienced a significant decrease in automobile claims due to the prolonged lockdown which in turn boosted the profitability component of the agent incentive bonuses. Non-commission expenses grew over $24m mainly due to policy processing costs and IT maintenance.

Bottom-line earnings grew faster than revenues at a CAGR of 9.8% in the last six years. This outcome was a combination of strong investment income and investment realized gains. While investment-related income should be treated with cautiousness, it looks like ERIE’s investment officers have done a remarkable job during the last six year and delivered consistent and impressive results. Over the total investment assets in ERIE’s balance sheet, investment officers earn an average of 5.0% during the last 6 years, which in a bond-heavy portfolio is impressive. Overall, ERIE generated an average of 12.1% net income margin, consistently during the same period.

Source: Company's accounts

The comprehensive income line also supports my thesis on ERIE’s exceptional management. Over the last 6 years, comprehensive income averaged a 106.1% over net income. Such a performance was a result of unrealized portfolio and pension plan gains.

For the period between FY14 and FY20, ERIE generated $1,825m in Cash from Operations, of which $300m was used for Capex and $348m was to increase the company’s investment portfolio. During the same period, management distributed $1,124m or 68.2% of the total FCF as dividend to the shareholders.

Source: Company's accounts

As at Q1FY21, ERIE’s BV was worth c. $1.2bn. Of the total $2.1bn in assets, $0.5bn comes from Receivables related to EIE, $0.9bn from Available-For-Sale Securities and $0.3bn from PP&E. ERIE has a net cash position of c. $40m. ERIE has grown its BV from $770m in FY15 to $1,208m in Q1FY21 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Source: Company's accounts

Risks & Concerns

Exchange Performance: ERIE's results of operations are tied to the growth and financial condition of the Exchange. Events that could impair the Exchange’s ability to grow or sustain its financial condition will directly affect ERIE. The healthy growth of the Exchange’s premium over the last 6 years partially mitigates any related risk but it is a KPI that should be monitored closely.

Tech Innovation: Based on product-level combined ratio split, it looks like ERIE is struggling to generate underwriting profits from its private auto insurance segment, which accounts for c. 44% of the total written premiums. The introduction of Telematics devices has significantly improved the profitability of auto-insurance products for the big players in the market. Namely, Progressive has reached a combined ratio as low as 87-89% which hasn’t been seen before in the industry. Ajit Jain, the Vice Chairman of Berkshire’s Insurance business, has recently talked about the importance of Telematics technology in the auto insurance business. He also talked about GEICO’s slow adaptation to the new technology and the need to accelerate transition. Such a technology could significantly improve the company’s underwriting ability and increase profits. ERIE’s CEO has repeatedly talked about the company’s target to strengthen profitability through the use of data. However, any delays pose significant risk for the company.

Customers Rewards: It is also important to point out ERIE’s approach on rewarding good driving behavior through its EnRoute platform. ERIE launched EnRoute, using technology from Cambridge Mobile Telematics, to monitor driving behavior and provide guidance. In order to incentivize drivers, ERIE offers rewards for drivers who improve their behavior and maintain safer driving scores. Rewards take the form of gift cards for leading retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Target. It is worth noting though that market leaders, such as Progressive, use similar technology but reward drivers via policy discounts. In my view, customers tend to appreciate more a reduced fee in a mandatory expense than a gift card for discretionary spending. This could only be a personal preference and is also easily fixable.

Investment Returns: Insurance companies hold significant investment assets (float) in their balance sheets. ERIE’s investment portfolio is comprised of 84% fixed income securities, 9% equity and 7% other investments. The performance of the investment portfolio is subject to a number of risks including interest rate changes, credit and market risks or illiquidity. Based on the table below, fixed income portfolio looks well diversified across industries. Moreover, 86% of the fixed income portfolio is invested in investment-grade bonds that further mitigates permanent capital loss risk. Management’s ability to consistently generate income from the investment portfolio also supports profits.

Source: Company's accounts

Class B Control: Based on the proxy statement, Class A holders do not have the right to vote on shareholders meetings. Hence, ERIE is controlled by the owners of Class B shares. 92.1% of the outstanding Class B shares are held by the H.O. Hirt Trusts and 6% directly by Hagen family. Collectively, Hagen family controls 98.2% of Class B shares. Such a voting structure raises corporate governance questions.

Investment Thesis

There are two things I don’t like about ERIE. Class B controlling interest and company’s current valuation. Owners of class A shares cannot do much about the first issue. Strong operating performance could only provide some assurance that the management is doing a good job. Rich valuation is also problematic since I wouldn’t feel comfortable initiating a position at this level.

ERIE is trading in line with its historical averages. At 27.0x EV/EBIT is slightly higher than the 5Y average of 22.5x. Similarly, the 31.6x EPS valuation is also in line with the 5Y average of 31.0x. My DCF model that assumes 7.9% FCF (Exc. Investments) growth gives an equity value of c. $8.0bn, which is 23% lower than the current market cap.

However, ERIE is a business that earns an average of 27.2% on equity over the last 6 years. Such a high number gives qualitative characteristics to this investment. A business that earns 27.2% and distributes 68% of it in dividends grows BV by 8-9% per year, which is in line with the historical data. ERIE earns c. 5-6% on average from its investment portfolio, which boosts overall profitability. Overall, as long as the company can earn management fees from its capital-light core business, the stock could continue trade at a rich premium.

Management is compensated based on written premium growth, statutory combined ratio, and return on investment assets. To achieve a maximum payout, the 3Y growth must exceed the peer group results by 450 basis points, statutory combined ratio must be lower than the peer average by 600 basis points, and the RoIA must exceed peer group results by 262 basis points (Table 2.3). This incentive plan mitigates my concerns over Class B controlling interest since it has incentivized the management to outperform peers. The combined ratio target also incentivized management to adapt technology, such as telematics, to improve the reported ratio and increase profitability.

Source: Company's accounts

As per the latest proxy statement, insiders hold 45.8% of the Class A shares, which provide an extra layer of downside protection through management incentives alignment.

All things considered, ERIE is a strong business that needs minimum improvements in order to continue its strong performance. Management is properly incentivized to make these changes and improve profitability. The current price of $200 is broadly in line with my estimation of intrinsic value. However, I would be keen to recommend a BUY at a price closer to $170-180. At that price, the shareholder could expect 10-12% annualized return.

The market probably uses a lower discount rate to value ERIE. The company has a beta of 0.4 and with Rf at 1.5-2% a discount rate at 5-6% wouldn’t be unreasonable. For investors who are seeking a lower expected return, ERIE could be a buying opportunity.

Source: Author's assumptions

Upside Scenario: In case management improves the auto insurance underwriting process, ERIE could significantly boost bottom-line earnings. ERIE's private auto segment averages a combined ratio of 110%. The Exchange earns $3.4bn from auto (c. 44% of the total premiums earned). Hence ERIE receives 25% of the $3.4bn of management fees from the auto business. That generates $850m of revenue and $940m in losses. At a break-even point, ERIE could earn an additional $90m from operations which could add c. $2.0bn in the market share. While I am not willing to pay up for that scenario, I am interested to follow the progress and revise my estimations of ERIE’s intrinsic value.