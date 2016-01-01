Photo by RichLegg/E+ via Getty Images

One of the more unique companies trading on the stock market today is TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA). This firm specializes in providing services for travelers, largely truck drivers, as they engage in the transportation that makes America run. With 72.5% of all freight, as measured by weight, transported by truck, and with nearly 285 million cars transporting Americans every day, some facilities geared toward providing fuel, services, and other amenities are found to exist. Fundamentally, the picture facing TravelCenters has been rather mixed in recent years. Management is currently investing heavily in order to improve the entity, but it is unclear whether that will pay off or not. Ultimately, this is a prospect that investors cannot expect a great deal of stability from, but given how cheap shares are trading for, that uncertainty might be reasonable.

A big physical footprint

*Taken from TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters has a large physical footprint. According to management, as of the end of the first quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year, TravelCenters operated 272 full-service travel centers across the US. While this is large, it made the company only the third largest of its kind in the country with a market share of 4.5%. Pilot is currently the largest with a 14.7% market share. This is followed up by Love’s with a market share of 8.1%. Of the 272 locations the company has, 174 fall under the TravelCenters name. Another 76 are under the Petro name. And the remaining 22 are branded TravelCenters Express. Management has said then it currently leases 181 of these locations with a weighted average time to expiration of 12 years. That alone is great because it gives the company a long time to guarantee that its operations will remain in place. A further 51 locations are wholly owned by the company, and 38 are set up as franchised sites. The remaining 2, meanwhile, fall under joint ventures the company has.

*Taken from TravelCenters of America

The average location that TravelCenters has is quite large. A typical facility sits on 25 acres of land. This compares favorably today between 9 and 13 acres of land that many of its larger competitors tend to average. Each facility is able to allow an average of 200 trucks to park, as well as 100 cars. By comparison, most large players only have room for 80 trucks. A typical facility also has 10 truck fueling lanes, plus another 10 lanes for cars. Plus it generally boasts other amenities and services. Through its locations, the company has, in aggregate, 183 casual dining restaurants. This is in addition to 469 quick-service restaurants. It offers facilities for customers to take showers, buy tobacco, lottery, and other products. It also offers truck service facilities and roadside and emergency call centers.

In recent years, the financial performance of the company has been in some ways mixed. But before we delve into that, let us touch on a couple of initiatives management is undertaking in order to try and create value at the enterprise. First and foremost, management is planning to allocate between $175 million and $200 million toward investments this year. 50% of these funds will go for various growth initiatives. Another 30% will go toward remedial site upgrades. And 20% will be dedicated to IT and systems improvements. In addition, management has recently announced the launch of a new business unit. This has been dubbed eTA and it involves working to provide sustainable energy for its customers. This year, the unit received a $4 million grant to engage in a vehicle electrification test project. Of course, this particular move is a long-term one that should not create any significant value in the near term. Also, to try and create some value, the business sold all 42 of its branded Quaker Steak & Lube locations for $5 million. This price seems awfully low, but it likely was due to poor financial performance from the restaurants.

Financial performance could be better

Looking at the picture financially, TravelCenters has seen better times. In 2020, as an example, the business generated revenue of $4.85 billion. This compares to $6.12 billion seen in 2019. That, in turn, was lower than what the business generated in 2018 by a marginal amount, but it is up from the $5.51 billion the company generated in 2016. Financial performance in 2020 suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact that that had on driving. While performance on the top line suffered recently, performance on the bottom line has been consistently inconsistent. To see how this is, we need only look at the chart below. Last year, the company generated a net loss of $13.90 million, but that is the third out of five years in the timeframe wherein this occurred.

*Created by Author

Other measures of profitability have been a bit more consistent, but even they have been subject to volatility. Operating cash flow, as an example, has shown no real consistent trends. The low point over the past five years was in 2017 when the metric came in at $14.31 million. Last year, it hit an at least five-year high of $244.41 million. However, if we adjust these figures to remove changes in working capital, the picture looks much clear. This too can be seen in the aforementioned graph. In 2020, this metric came in at $85.98 million. And that seems to be a realistic expectation based on the company's historical performance. Meanwhile, EBITDA, also shown above, has been all over the map. And in 2020, it came in at $138.57 million.

Fortunately, 2021 is looking up. According to management, during the first quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year, revenue came in at $1.53 billion. This compares to $1.30 billion seen the same quarter last year. The firm's net loss has narrowed from $18.56 million to $5.82 million. Other financial metrics have also improved. The company saw its operating cash flow improve from $11 million to $51.58 million. On an adjusted basis, this improved from -$1.43 million to $10.94 million. And EBITDA nearly tripled from $11.28 million to $30.02 million. Another thing to note is that the company currently only has $25 million in net debt on its books. So even if the financial picture were to languish for some time, it would not be at any real risk of failing.

Based on all of the data provided, shares of the enterprise do look cheap. Consider, as an example, the price to operating cash flow multiple. The particular operating cash flow that I'm using is from 2020, but it involves the adjusted figure, not what TravelCenters actually reported. This gives us a reading of 4.8. On an EV to EBITDA basis, the multiple the company is trading at is just 3.2. This is especially low when you consider the low amount of debt the company has on a net basis.

Takeaway

When you price out a company like TravelCenters, it might look as though the business is trading at an incredibly cheap level. Indeed, that is the case. Some of this low valuation is warranted because of the uncertainty of its performance, but it is hard to imagine a business with such low debt trading at these levels. Admittedly, shares have traded at or below this price for much of the past few years. Except for a brief period in late 2020, the last time shares were this high was in September of 2018. This illustrates that shares could be priced low like this for a long time. But at the end of the day, it is hard to imagine the picture being like this indefinitely. Because of this, I would argue that TravelCenters makes for an interesting long-term prospect, but only for investors who don't mind a potentially long wait.