Edward Bastian - CEO

Julie Stewart - Vice President, Investor Relations

David Vernon - Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

David Vernon

All right good morning everyone. This is David Vernon with Bernstein covering airlines and transports. Welcome to day two of our 37th Annual Strategic Decision Conference. We are delighted to be joined by Ed Bastian and Julie Stewart from Delta, CEO and IR respectively. We are going to spend most of our time in Q&A.

Ed is going to kick us off with some prepared remarks. Julie is going to kind of build a little intro before that. As we're going through the conversation, if you want to ask a question on your screen, you should see a button that says ask the question that will go into the system. We'll be able to see it here we'll be able to add those points in the conversation.

With that I will hand the mic and the podium over to Ed and welcome everyone to the conference.

Julie Stewart

Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that represent our expectations about future events. All forward-looking statements involve risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. And those risks are described in Delta SEC filings and ir.delta.com.

Over to you Ed.

Edward Bastian

Well, thanks, Julie and Dave, thanks for having us. Good to be with you. Hopefully everyone is getting ready to enjoy summer. Certainly that's what we're seeing in our business. The U.S. consumer is leading the return of our air travel business and I could not be happier with what we're seeing happening as our business really is into a full-fledged recovery mode.

Hopefully, this also will be the last virtual conference that we need to do. We started to do most of our conferences and investor meetings in person. And I think that's going to be a sign of the times that we're getting back and we keep [ph] claiming our lives. And when you when you think about all we've been through I know it's only been 15 months, it seems a heck of a lot longer and 15 months is probably many more in human years and then actual physical years. But getting people to return back to life, reclaim their experiences is what we're doing here at Delta. I could not be happier again with what I'm seeing with the recovery.

For Memorial Day, volumes were very strong. We ran a load factor domestically in the mid 80s, and carried nearly 3 million customers over the seven day Memorial Day period. It was a great start to the summer and our team ran a very, very solid operation, with better than expected results and demand in May and June. We've also updated our guidance which Julie mentioned is in the 8-K we now expect to be at the top end of our revenue guidance down roughly 50% to 2019, representing about six to over $6 billion in revenue generation. For us that represents a double from revenue from just the first to the second quarter, first quarter revenues were in the $3 billion range, we're expecting a $6 billion range, so just massive volume starting to show up.

As I mentioned earliest being led by the U.S. consumer, domestic leisure is expected in June to be more than 100% recovered and our digital booking volumes are also more than 100% recovered to 2019 levels, which indicates that demand for travel is going to continue to accelerate from this point.

We're seeing nice improvement in yields. As you could appreciate now that our load factors are up Delta was the last airline to block the middle seats, we're blocking the middle seats right through the end of April. And we went from load factors that we were averaging in April to 50% up to the Memorial Day holiday, which was an excess of 80%. And when you have that level of volume you can appreciate there's some choppiness in the pricing environment in the very short term. But we're already seeing in the month of June, some nice improvements in yield, as well as a 25 point load factor increase if we took the March month, compared to where we expect to be in the June month.

The corporate travel is improving, still not where it needs to be by any means that domestically, we're at about a 30% recovery level. But every week it gets stronger and stronger. And anecdotally from the many CEOs and business leaders I talked to people are just they're ready to go and then they are starting to move. This large part this is going to be initiated by the reopening of businesses. I'd expect over the course of the next few months. Certainly, by Labor Day no later than we're going to see corporate America open for business. And as the businesses are reopening travelers, corporate travelers are getting back to doing what they do, which is which is driving their business being out making connections and continuing to lead their businesses forward.

For Delta, for example, we are fully open now, this month of June and many many companies here in the southeast are already back to two volumes back to 2019 levels. On the cash ramp, cash is also quite strong. We were seeing in the current month of May and June. revenues that are coming in cash revenues that are coming in roughly 25% higher than where we had originally forecast at the start of the quarter, June month daily cash sales system wide or 60% recovered to the 2019 level. And we expect to be solidly cash positive in the June quarter, even ahead of the $4 million per day that we saw in the month of March. So they're on the cash front, we're also doing well and our cash cash reserves are in good, good shape.

On the cost front, there have been some some noise, some friction, fuel, as everyone can appreciate, is starting to move. And that's moved up over the course of the quarter. So we've seen some pressure on fuel as well as RINS for refinery at Monroe and we expect to be also at the upper end of the guidance range on our non-fuel costs, primarily due to a decision we made last month to reward our employees for the great job they did as we won the J. D. Power Award for Best airline in North America. We awarded all of our employee’s two positive space travel tickets anywhere they want to fly. And that unfortunately counts as a cost in our in our bookkeeping. And that's about a point to a point and a half of pressure in the quarter that we were not we're happy to receive but we weren't anticipating, so absent that we're rating the midpoint of guidance on the quarter, so I feel good where we are in cost.

And that all adds up to our June quarter coming in at expected pretax loss in the billion dollar range. But we do expect to be solidly profitable at the pretax level in the month of June. And we also expect to be profitable in the back half of this year. So inflecting to profitability just 15 months through the worst crisis in this industry is history, I think is a pretty impressive statement about the resiliency of the business that we have created and the great work of our people. And we look forward to continuing to grow from here.

Very, very quickly, and I'm not going to go through the charts. But when you look at the strategies and the theories that underpin our positioning and the recovery, it's probably best captured. On slide number five, very focused on leveraging our brand loyalty, the health of our brand, has come through this crisis stronger than ever due to the great work of our people and how we took care of our customers during the crisis. We're seeing that recognized in the highest ever, Net Promoter scores, customer satisfaction scores, as well as the recent award of the J. D. Power best airline award in North America.

Interestingly, during the quarter, when the crisis began, people were concerned as to what that might mean to our premium strategy. Delta, we are a premium airline, we get paid for delivering premium product and premium service in a consumer led, leisure led recovery, it was unclear in many people's eyes how our strategy was going to hold up. And fortunately, they held up quite well, we anticipated it was going to hold up well, people are paying for quality, and they're paying for premium. And our premium products have outperformed our main cabin, in both yield and low factor improvements by 10 points.

So it's good to see that the product segmentation strategy, and our ability to maintain the revenue premium to the industry continuing to click in and confirmed during the crisis, which we think again will only be stronger as we go with corporate starting to return back to back to the business. And we're also monetizing that strength through our great partnership and loyalty program with American Express. Our American Express co-brand, which is the most powerful card on the American Express platform, the spin level is already back and starting to exceed levels in 2019 already. So customers are opting to use the Delta card, they believe travel is going to be an important part of their future experience. And while there may not be traveling at the present time as much, they're putting all their points into future travel. And that's great to see as well.

On the balance sheet, we are we are actively working on the restoration of our balance sheet since the end of the June quarter, we've reduced our financial obligations by nearly $11 billion through a combination of paying down debt, as well as accelerating pension funding earlier this quarter, and we're in the process now of evaluating additional opportunities for debt reduction in committed to getting back to investment grade metrics over the short to medium term.

Importantly, on our pension plan, we have fully funded the pension plan with a last contribution that we're making this month of roughly $500 million, so $1.5 billion that we contributed within the quarter. And with that contribution, we are basically done and we don't expect to make any additional contributions, period to the pension plan into perpetuity. So when you think about coming through the pandemic, with the pension plan, having been fully funded and retired, is another great sign of the good work our people did and the strength of the balance sheet coming through the crisis in maybe unexpected ways.

On the cost front, we're also continuing to focus very well on the efficiency of our business, streamlining, our product offering streamlining our fleet, we've had a significant reduction in personnel as many people opted to take early retirement, delayered the organization, we anticipate by the end of this year getting our non-fuel unit costs below 2019 levels, despite the fact that we'll probably be at about 15% less capacity than we were for the comparable quarter.

So, that's for me, it's a pretty good testament to what we've done in the standard sustaining power as we go forward to keep that cost efficiency in place. So Dave, I'm going to turn it over to you for questions. Our moats our competitive advantages have held up well throughout the crisis, strength of our people, our culture is always number one, the operational efficiency of the airline we were running the best airline in the skies, new bar none. Our loyalty program is strong, the balance sheet is starting to recover and our whole structure is in place, with good international partners still by our side.

And with everything what we're seeing today importantly, that we expect at the present time that we should be able to generate 2019 level of revenues no later than 2023 on a more efficient cost base, which positions us to generate potentially higher margins in 2023 as compared 2019.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Vernon

That's a great intro Ed, could you maybe help us understand as you have been managing through this, this, obviously, unprecedented crisis, what are the two or three things that have surprised you the most about the recovery in in fair levels and consumer behavior as we've been coming out of this?

Edward Bastian

Well, the strength of the premium product is certainly a surprise given that people were anticipating it was going to be a leisure led recovery with a lot of excess supply in the marketplace. The fact that we blocked the middle seats, right through the end of April, and generated a considerable price premium to the market was one we anticipated, but the strength of that I did not anticipate.

In the fourth quarter, which is the most recent quarter, we have the government statistics from Delta generated a 35% price premium over the competition. And that is without our main travelers, flying our big, corporate travelers, as well as our international travelers. So even in a pandemic, when pricing was very choppy and consumers were a very different demographic than we typically carry people have flocked to the Delta brand and paid a premium to be on Delta.

David Vernon

And what does that what does that tell you about sort of the normal assumption and most people have that the price of the seat is the most important thing when you're selecting an airline to fly. Is this, is this a sign that maybe consumer behavior is changing a little bit in the market?

Edward Bastian

No question about it, that the health of our brand has never been stronger. About 10 years ago, we set out on a path to de-commoditize our product from the industry, we realized that if we just stayed on the commodity path, where pricing was the most important decision point in the consumers eyes, we'd never make it, we could never generate the type of returns that we needed for our investors. And so we focused on delivering a highly reliable product with the very best reliability. And we've done that over the last five years. And we're back this year fully to generating by far the best operational integrity and reliability in the sky, which is what customers deserve. And we've added the products and the services that customers want alongside that operational reliability. And the scale that we're bringing back to the skies, as we start to reopen International, I think is going we're going to exit this crisis in a even healthier standpoint on the commoditization or the de-commoditization of our broad business than where we were in 2019 alone.

In 2019, we were generating a 20% Premium domestically to the competition. So one of the things that consumers throughout our country are seeing is that their health and wellness have been something they've taken a bit for granted. As people return back to public life, as people return back to travel. Those brands that have seen as being protective of and create the greatest wellness and ability to serve in the face of the crisis are the brands are going to get the consumer power. And I think that's going to be even stronger when corporates come back.

David Vernon

So as you think about this, this notion of de-commoditization, what are the two or three things that Delta is doing uniquely to be able to kind of extract that premium, is it the segmentation of the cabin? Is that I mean, obviously, the quality of the service, the onboard experience is going to be a part of that. But can you talk a little bit about some of the things that make Delta able to uniquely execute on this opportunity?

Edward Bastian

Well, it's the segmentation of the cabin is certainly a big part of that we have more premium product in the sky than any airline, we're continuing to put more and more of that on our fleet as we simplify or feed or modernize and upgrade our fleet with all of our new airplanes coming in. We did not stop taking planes during the crisis, we, we actually put, put more metal in the sky and we got rid of a lot of old metal. I think we shaved almost two years off our fleet age through this crisis. So we're coming out as a much in a much more modern position and simplified position.

We are the number one airline to Corporate America. We've won business travel news award for the last 10 years running. Corporate America appreciates the service, the reliability, the quality of the experience we're providing. And when you think about the de-commoditization, a big part of that for us was going hard into the corporate space and showing the corporate travelers that we have their back and we are the preferred airline without a doubt in Corporate America and Transatlantic [ph] is not even close.

And the third part of that is the expansion of our international partnerships, the investments that we've made internationally, are driving premium experiences back here in the U.S. as we take international customers into the country and expect to return here over the course of the next year. And the partnerships that we've had while they've been stressed during the pandemic they're actually in an even stronger place than they were pre-2019 as we've been through this crisis together with them.

David Vernon

So I want to switch to business travel in one second. But one last question for you on sort of the domestic leisure traveller. What, what do you think is changed about the way other than maybe being willing to pay up more for a premium experience? What is changed about their sort of expectations for airlines around whether it's, advanced purchase days, or where they're going, what are you seeing any sort of changes in the way consumers are, are interacting with Delta are engaging with the airline, and you think any of those changes will be permanent as we come out of the crisis?

Edward Bastian

I think they will. One of the things that we've seen is engagement with our digital tools are delta.com bookings. As I mentioned, we’re already back and beyond 2019, booking volumes on delta.com. Throughout the pandemic, we saw over 50% of the transactions were being made directly by consumers with Delta as compared to going through the OTAs and in all the distant intermediaries who tried to disintermediate us along the way, which allows us to create an even closer connection to our customers to be able to better serve them. And once those connections are made, that we don't, we don't lose them, they just continue to develop and mature in a relationship moving forward, built a lot of new customers through this period.

SkyMiles one of one of the things that customers love about Delta is the rewards we provide through the SkyMile program and our American Express partnership. We are already back to 2019 levels on acquisitions of new SkyMile members through the card program with Amex, as well as just through natural means, right by people signing up to the program. So we actually created a whole new level of customer through the experience. People that did not have the previous opportunity to try Delta had that opportunity and love the experience and paid a premium to be. It's going to, it's going to also allow us to get probably into another segment that we haven't focused as much on which is the small and midsize traveler, we've been very heavily focused on the large corporate customers, we are the data line of choice of Corporate America. We also want to be the airline of choice in the midsized market for business as well. And we've had a lot of opportunity to get closer to that marketplace during the pandemic, that that segment of business travel is actually a bit larger than the traditional in the classical, large corporate travel segment. And it's also held up the best through the pandemic.

David Vernon

So, it feels like with fair levels where they are, we've kind of killed the lazy bear case of too many seats in the sky, never going to be able to get back to profitability. But one of the issues that still is out there, in talking to investors is this fear of a business travel recovery, maybe never coming back to 2019 levels, business travel change changing forever kind of thing. How is your perspective on that to be changed as we've moved through the crisis? I think when we started out everybody was thinking, Oh, no, it's going to be down 30 to 40. And now maybe it's down 10 to 15. But from your from where you sit and talking to your corporate customers, how has your perspective on the nature of the business travel recovery changed over the last sort of 10, 12 months?

Edward Bastian

Well, it certainly has improved as we've as we've gotten closer to the recovery. I can appreciate at the beginning of the crisis, people were very nervous about what future travel was going broadly, not just not just corporately. And as the vaccines have gotten people confident that they can carry on life as normal, as people understood and probably placed a much higher value on travel, and not just business travel travel in general, when it was taken away from them over the last year. People are getting back to realizing how powerful travel and experience is a part of our life and whether it's in business or for personal reason. There's just so many reasons why people need to get out and connect.

On getting specifically to your question, I've said all along that I expect the traditional corporate travel that we've carried the business travel to be reduced by 20% to 30%. And I hold true, true to that. But it's not doesn't mean the overall vibe is going to be 20% to 30% lower. I think the lines actually will hold in just fine with where we were in 2019. I think the mix is going to change the nature of the travel is going to change These tools are going to be a complement to business travel going forward. They're not going to be a substitute for business travel.

I was with the CEO of a large shop ad agency a couple of weeks ago came down to see me in Atlanta. And he said, one of the big obstacles to the traditional business travel or in the past, it's been when you get on the road, you've no wonder you've got a lot of times a bit challenged. Now that everyone's used to video technology, you literally take your office with you, when you get out on the road, and you start to return and so you don't have any dead time. You can be as productive when you're on the road as you are in your office, because people have found a way to be mobile, video technology, make sure mobile doesn't make it in mobile, it actually gives you freedom to move.

So that's just one of many ways, we're going to see that technology is complements what we do. Internationally, I think, there will be some business trips that were overnights to Europe, that that won't return, and they shouldn't return. Those are those are inefficient use of people's times. When people travel internationally, I think people are going to spend more time. You're getting back and actually investing in relationships, the world, the world needs to get reconnected. And we've never felt as disconnected as a society, as we are today. And one of the reasons is because people haven't been able to be with each other. And in my view, and I'll go out on a limb here, Dave, I think starting July one forward, if you look at least on the domestic business travel side, I think the volumes of domestic travel July one four months forward are actually going to be even higher than the domestic volume, the travel -- volume for business that we saw in 2019 alone, because there's such a demand, there's such a push to travel, and people are going to be out there are playing that’s it's amazing to me, we saw the jump from April to May and load factors I talked to from 50% to 80%, virtually overnight, once people felt safe.

And as business those people will have jobs that are traveling. And those companies once they finally reopened, which they're already in the process of accelerating the openings for many companies, they're going to be out there are going to be out and encouraging people to get back out on the road to be to be with customers. So I think everyone's going to be leaning in the same direction to go and to reconnect and get their businesses going. I think there’s going to be a lot of peer pressure, no one's going to be waiting for the government to say it's now now's the right time to travel, businesses are going to be making that decision and pushing their people out on the road. And I think there’s going to be a renaissance of business travel in our country, not just for the airlines, I think for the hotels and for the hospitality sector in general.

David Vernon

As you think about that recovery, one of the things that we had been looking at prior to the crisis was eliminating some of the constraints through the GDS systems in the channel that would allow you to maybe extract even better yield premium going forward through the business channel. You recently announced a partnership with Sabre I think to expand some of your distribution. Could you talk to investors about kind of what that's going to do for you from a either upsell or a more premium product available kind of into the business channel?

Edward Bastian

One of the things that traditional GDS relationships were based on was volume. And we've been after them for a long time that we're not focused on volume. We have no problem getting volume. We're focused on premium. And we're focused on value back to our consumers, and the value of the experience. And what we did with Sabre, and I give Shawn and the team there a lot of credit for stepping up with us and doing this. It allows them to create a real retail storefront with Delta where they can put on their site, the Delta product marketed and merchandise just as you would in retail, that's our goal, very similar to what we're doing on Delta.com.

And so there's alignment and consumers are understanding the value they receive and the products and the services that they receive when they shop Sabre on Delta, and as well for our corporate travelers as well. So, there's been a lot changed in our industry over time. And the quality of the experience, the products that we're putting out, the opportunity to upsell, the opportunity to segment and differentiate in the marketplace has never been better. And we need our travel partners to be able to generate and bring the technology with a retail mindset and build price accordingly similar to how we handle that on the delta.com site.

David Vernon

So you mentioned earlier that that your expectation would be some of this pull-forward the direct relationships for leisure is a permanent pull-forward. And with the change to Sabre, like if you were -- I think its about just the business part of your distribution challenge. How much of the market have you enhanced with the ability to kind of offer the full suite of products from Delta? Again, I am trying to get a sense for how much more they need to be to go over the next couple of years as you think about rolling out similar enhancements with other channel partners?

Edward Bastian

Well, I think it's significant. And for us, it's aligning our objectives. I'm not going to put a number on that for you. Internally, we have a number and it's a significant number.

David Vernon

Okay.

Edward Bastian

But it's about aligning our objectives in and getting us all moving in the same direction. I think Sabre were bringing the customer that we want as compared to just volumes of the premium customer, and providing the incentive for them to invest in their channels to differentiate Delta, and give us that retail experience that we're looking for.

David Vernon

Alright. If we talk about loyalty for a little bit, I think prior to the crisis at your Investor Day down in the Delta Museum. You guys have laid out a pretty ambitious plan to get the contribution from the card programs up to -- I think it was $7 billion over a couple of years. How has the crisis change that expectation? Is it because we push the number out? Or if we maybe found that loyalty is actually more valuable? There's more potential in there? Like, how do we think about that expectation for the contribution from the loyalty programs kind of coming from where we are today over the next several years?

Edward Bastian

I see no change to that, Dave. I think that $7 billion target is what we shared together with the American Express as well. We're working towards that. Obviously, we didn't know that we'd hit a major speed bump in the form of pandemic when we gave that forecast. But at the same time, we have seen the pandemic has created the opportunity for differentiation in the eyes of the consumer like never before. And so, loyalty is something that people have great place, greater value on that. People are again picking winners and losers through this crisis. And those that that want to ensure that they're staying with a brand that is aligns up with the value of the experience that they're looking for. There's no question that that brand is Delta. And then the card that they're using is American Express.

I find it remarkable honestly, that we are already beyond 2019 co-brand volume levels on the most -- the most important card in the entire Amex stack period, not just Delta but period for American Express. We are their largest commercial partner. They are our largest commercial partner. And that's with travel, which typically is a big part of the spend that goes on the card, still down 30% to 40% travel volumes in revenues. So people are putting on it. We hear a lot about all the discretionary income of the consumer in our country and the bank accounts that are growing in the consumer space. As people are spending, they're putting their home improvements on the Delta card.

They're putting their furniture purchases on the Delta card. They're putting their small business expenses on the Delta card, because they want to go on Delta as they get through. And they used it really as a source of optimism to get them through the pandemic that they were looking forward to the experience they're going to have. I can't explain anything else - that this brand and the strength of this partnership is even stronger now than it was in 2019. And that's a pretty remarkable accomplishment and achievement just in and of itself on top of everything else we've accomplished during the pandemic.

David Vernon

Excellent. So, one thing I also wanted to get your perspective on. In the past, when we've gone through a periods of crisis, there's always been this view of opportunistic changes in the business, and whether it's new entrants coming into the market, whether it's rationalization of capacity in certain corridors. How do you think about the risks and the opportunities that are created by effectively resetting the domestic travel landscape from 2019 levels to 20% now on the way back up? What kind of risks and opportunities are you seeing for Delta in the next couple years?

Edward Bastian

I think the next couple years on the domestic front, Dave, are going to look more akin to what we saw previous to 2019 and prior than any radical change. Yes, there are some new entrants that have gotten a lot of publicity. We enjoy competition. It makes us better and makes us stronger. That's not something I worry about. In the least, I think it's good for our industry. But the fact that the U.S. government was strong with its support of the industry through the Cares Act, kept the industry essentially intact through the heart of the crisis. Very different than almost any other country around the world. Most countries around the world either gave no support to their airline industry or gave it in the form of loans and taking capital in those businesses.

The majority of the support we've received in the U.S. was in the form of a grant, to keep our people employed, to keep our people engaged, and to be able to stand this company -- in this country back up as the virus was started to receive, which is done just that. And you can see the effects of that. So, I think that the structure for the next year or two is going to look very similar to what people have seen. I think over time change will happen, it's just going to be delayed. And I think that change over time is stronger and going to get stronger.

David Vernon

What do you think about the opportunity for you in the international markets, given that the U.S. airline industry is going to emerge a little bit ahead with a large domestic market? Does that give you a chance to maybe kind of reshape the international landscape as we move forward?

Edward Bastian

Yes. One of the things we talked a lot about pre-pandemic was the opportunity to improve our international margins and bring them in line with our domestic margins. In a Delta, we generate our highest margins in the U.S. in our domestic business. And particularly in Latin America, in Asia, our margins are significantly lower than they are in the U.S. and even Europe, which is still a quite healthy margin. It's still below where it is in the U.S. As capacity has been rationalized internationally as a lot of the low cost players, the carriers that were probably not as well capitalized and that were in stable, going into the pandemic have gone away. And those business models have proven that they didn't stand up in the face of the pandemic. It's going to allow the strong carriers that is truly global carriers to be able to expand quicker and be able to grow faster and be able to take better productivity and better margins internationally forward over the next few years and where we've been previous.

David Vernon

And do you think that gap between domestic and international will fully close? Or how do you -- how should we be thinking about that?

Edward Bastian

I don't know that it will fully close, but it'll certainly improve considerably. I could see international getting potentially higher than domestic. It's been there in the past. It's not on hurdle for international margins to be stronger than our domestic margins. But I believe, over the next several years, it'll be more focused on closing the gap.

David Vernon

Okay. So what are the downsides of the lack of support internationally for Delta has been, some of the markdowns you've had to take on the foreign equity investments in airlines? How do you think about that as a strategy coming out of this? I mean, obviously, this is not -- I'm not making a judgment about it. It was a situation that I actually thought was very forward thinking strategy coming into it. Post-COVID kind of hurts a little bit. How do you think about changing that elements of Delta's capital allocation going forward? Or do you think any thought about it at all?

Edward Bastian

Yes. I don't regret any of those decisions. And I think they're actually just going to be all the more beneficial to us going forward. We've been through this crisis together, whether is the group at LATAM and Iquitos or Aeromexico, or Virgin or Air France, KLM, or Korean. We stood by our partners. We've been great partners through this difficult time. And so the bonds that we forged are even tighter than they were pre-pandemic, which is going to give us even greater opportunity long term to make those investments and those partnerships, all the more strategic and more lucrative. While the accounting guides have required us to write down the investments, because of the going through the restructurings and the bankruptcies. The only thing that's really happened is the balance sheets of those companies have gotten a lot cleaner. And so, they're going to come out of this even stronger without the level of debt and without a lot of the inefficiency. They've got a lot younger. They've been able to streamline their fleets. They've been able to bring the cost of their product down a lot in their order books, in their fleets. So while officially in the accounting records those marks have been taken. They're not off my personal accountability. I still expect to generate a return on the aggregate amount that we invested in those airlines, which I know, it's in the $4 billion to $5 billion range we've invested over the last decade. That's the level that I expect to get, to generate solid double digit returns over time.

David Vernon

Okay. And on the cost side of the business, you mentioned you're going to expecting to be at or below CASM-Ex 2019 levels at a lower level of capacity. Can you help us understand exactly kind of what that is -- that gauge is that just de-layering on the overhead? Like, how do we think about the contributors to that pretty remarkable achievement? I think anybody coming into this with said, with capacities 15%, 20% lower, there's no way you're going to get down to a lower unit cost. What are those two or three things that are helping you kind of get to that level quicker?

Edward Bastian

It's a lot, Dave. One of the big things is the continued up-gauge of the domestic system. As we've taken out a lot of the smaller planes, the MD-80s, the MD-90s, retired, a tremendous number of regional jets, and continue to modernize the fleet going forward. We've been able to upgauge, and every plane that we upgauge, that we bring to the domestic market. If you take out -- let's say, you take out an MD-88, or an MD-90, and you put an Airbus 321 Neo in, you're bringing 25% more seats to the departure, to the actual flight, find a better quality experience, a better quality for the customer, and a much more fuel efficient, a 25% lower fuel cost per flight as well.

And so, it's a win all the ways around. And so, as we continue to upgauge, and we still have -- I'd say we're in the mid innings of our upgauging strategy, that's been the single biggest source of productivity over the last number of years and will continue. In fact, through the crisis, it's accelerated the upgauging that we're doing. Though, we've also -- tremendous simplification of our fleet, we've taken out four of our fleet families, as we've retired during the pandemic, over 200 planes with another 200 to go in the next few years. We've accelerate those retirement dates. We've delayered the organization. We actually exited through retirements 20% of the total workforce of the company as we went through. And so, it's given a lot of younger people opportunities to step up.

So, we have a younger team going forward. And we are getting the junior already benefits all across the frontline, as well as the management team. And we're getting ourselves set up for the future. And as we grow back to the 2019 revenue levels, which I indicated that we should be at no later, maybe earlier than 2023, but no later than 2023. We don't need to bring back as many of the people as many the cost profile, and it's going to allow us to sustain that non-fuel cost opportunity that we've developed here this past year.

David Vernon

And those -- and that ability to kind of maybe do more with less. Is that enabled by technology or productivity programs? Or like is this just, hey, we were in a crisis, so we delayered. And there's a potential tension for that cost to come back into the system? Or is there also been some sort of fundamental redesign to some of the work from those fundamental expansion of spans of control, how do you think about it from a managerial standpoint?

Edward Bastian

It's much more of a redesign. Well, we have the -- we have the ability to reengineer, redesign many of our operating processes and in cost structures from catering to rethinking how we cater planes, provision of planes, what we have on planes to how we staff, to the airport experience, how do we get greater leverage and efficiency out of that products. So, many, many things that in a pre-pandemic world that we're just running all out at peak velocity, when you have a chance to stop and rethink and reflect on how to do it better, how to do it smarter, how to do it simpler, and it's all underpinned by technology, it's underpinned by the simplification of the fleet into fleets that were sitting on the ground.

And the opportunity to come out of this a much more modern, simpler airline. It's going to allow us to sustain that lower cost profile into the future. And listen, we expect to come out as a higher premium airline as a result of the pandemic with a lower cost profile. And that's what gives me optimism that the margins that we exited the pandemic are not only going to be back, but they're going to be better in the next couple of years than where we were.

David Vernon

So, as we kind of get to that -- down that path of the revenue recovery, the margins coming in. As you're starting to think about the next three to five-year investment plan, what are the priorities for you and for the board from a capital allocation standpoint going forward?

Edward Bastian

Well, it's interesting. We first order businesses to get our balance sheet fully restored, and back to where we were to get our investment grade metrics back. And I really do believe that we will be there over the next couple, two to three years. And as we get later in the year, we're going to start to give some concrete targets further streets of people -- so people know how they want to measure the balance sheet. What our goals are? You think about the fact that we're not going to have pension obligations any longer going forward in terms of funding obligations on behalf of company. We've averaged over a $1 billion a year of contributions into the plan over the last decade. Those contributions will no longer be required. We're done as you look forward. When you think about that we bought back on average $2 billion to $3 billion of stock over the last number of years, we're not going to be buying back stock, certainly over the next two to three years. So, because the Cares Act limitations as well as the fact that we're going to prioritize, you'll get our debt pay down and a balance sheet restoration.

And the same thing is true for dividends over the next year or two, the restrictions of the Cares Act are going to enable us to take that capital. We put all that together. That's on the order of $4 billion to $5 billion of free capital that we've been spending in the business that we're going to target exclusively to get the balance sheet fully restored. So when you think about the pandemic, we generated, we grew our net debt by about $8 billion from the start of 2020 to where we sit now. And we're not going to be adding any more to the net debt. I think it's very reasonable thinking the next couple of years that $8 billion is going to be fully paid back. And we'll be back at the investment grade metrics that we were in a short two-year time span.

In addition to that, we're certainly going to continue to invest in the modernization of our fleet. Continuing to upgauge the airline where Airbus has been a great partner working through this crisis we're going to, continue to grow with Airbus and grow the upgauge and every plane that we put into the system is immediately accretive to our operating margins, as well as our cash flows. When you think about technology, we've had a chance to sit back and think where our technology really matters. And what really matters for us is the connectivity to our customers. So whether it's improved Wi-Fi performance, a better digital experience, it focus more and more on the connection of Delta whether its customer taking the strong NPS and customer satisfaction scores and cementing that much further. And when you think about continuing to be the airline of choice to corporate America. Those that's -- those areas we're going to focus our CapEx in the next several years.

David Vernon

Okay. And as you think about -- let's say, we get to a couple years from now, EBITDA margins are doing well, balance sheets repaired. How do you think the business is going to think differently about taking risk, taking capacity on, thinking about balance sheet and quality metrics on a go forward basis? I mean, is this a -- is there going to be a permanent shift in the level of either unencumbered assets or financing that you're going to be thinking about? And do you're going to need to have on hand as a result of this sort of once in 100 year crisis?

Edward Bastian

Well, one of the things that we saw coming through the crisis is that we have a lot more resiliency than anyone would have thought. I hesitate to think anyone thought in 15 months that we'd be back to profitability that we would have -- we'd be back to positive cash generation, that we'll be talking about getting our investment grade ratings back in a 15 month period. This is an industry that's bounced as from crisis-to-crisis over time. And this may have been the final test of the resiliency of this industry, Dave, and certainly this company at Delta.

One of the things is I talked to investors over the last number of years, people were thrilled with the progress that we've been making, whether it was consolidation or improvement in the core business and the focus in as an investable segment. But the nagging question in the back of people's minds, in the front of people's minds at times was what's going to happen when you get the next big crisis? What's it going to look like? Well, I think we've seen. We now know what that looks like and knock on, but hopefully we don't encounter anything worse than that or that ever again in our lifetimes.

And as a result of that, the resiliency of this business has proven itself. What does that mean? We're going to carry even lower debt loads and even higher cash levels? Absolutely. Resiliency has proven -- has shown us that we don't want to be Navy sitting as exposed as we were. But I -- and we'll be given those targets in the latter part of this year when we give our targets as we come through the crisis and restore investment grade back to the company. But my hope is that we've tested a Delta at least, the proposition of our airlines investable. And I think the strong answer is, yes, they are investable. And even in the worst crisis imaginable, we've proven ourselves. We've proven the value of what we bring to the society. We've proven the government's will be there for us if ever needed again, hopefully never again. And that customers have a desire to get back out on the road and reconnect like never before. Their technology can't possibly replicate. So I think you're going to see when we all look back a year or two from now, and say, wow, that was the -- this industry got through the fire in a way it never could have imagined and Delta specifically led the way.

David Vernon

That's an excellent way. We're coming up here onto the end of our 15 minute allotted of time for Q&A. Is there anything else you'd like to leave investors with? I think that was a perfect drop the mic kind of moment for me. But if you'd like to leave us with any other parting thoughts?

Edward Bastian

I appreciate all the support we've received. We've received a lot of support to get through this with a lot of encouragement, and a lot of our investors, but also our customers on Delta. I appreciate you all. And we're going to be back stronger than ever. And I think that's true. I think a lot of people say that. We're showing that we're doing it. We're profitable in the month of June. We'll be profitable in the back half of this year. And we're well on our way back, climbing back to the top of the industry stack.

David Vernon

All right. Well, thank you very much. And thank you very much, Julie for joining us. A great overview. Always great to talk to you. Hopefully, we will be able to do this again live next year.

Edward Bastian

Thank you, Dave.

Julie Stewart

Thanks Dave.