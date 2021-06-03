Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Bernstein’s 2021 Strategic Decisions Conference June 3, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Callum Elliott

Hi. Good morning, everyone. I’m delighted to welcome Mike Hsu, CEO of Kimberly-Clark and Maria Henry, who is the CFO.

Before we get started, just a couple of very quick housekeeping items. On the top right of your screen should be a button, titled Live Q&A, where you can anonymously submit questions and vote on the questions of others. I will try and integrate the best of those questions as we go through the questions today. Without -- with that, and without much further ado, I want to hand over mic to Mike, who’s going to make a quick presentation before we dive into the Q&A.

So, Mike over to you. Welcome.

Mike Hsu

Okay. Thank you, Callum. Thanks for having us. We’re certainly happy to be here with you today and appreciate the opportunity to discuss our business, our Company with you today. I’ll start by sharing some of our strategies for growth and long-term value creation. And I’m going to also touch on some of the specific challenges we’re facing this year.

Firstly, as I get into it, the standard reminders apply today. I’m not going to read this all to you. But about forward-looking statements we make and any reference to all non-GAAP financial measures, I refer you to our latest 10-K and our website for further information.

Kimberly-Clark has a long history and successful history and a number of key strengths. These include our global reach, our innovation, technology, and leading market positions. We compete in three segments, the largest being personal care, with about half of our overall sales. And we have a portfolio of iconic brands and trusted brands including Huggies, Kleenex, Kotex, Scott.

Our brands hold the number one or number two market share position in about 80 countries. And we believe our brands, categories and markets have significant growth potential.

We introduced K-C Strategy 2022 when I assumed this role back in 2019. And strategy 2022 was our medium-term plan to drive balanced and sustainable growth and create shareholder value. And it really has three components: One, driving growth of our portfolio of iconic brands; leveraging our costs and financial discipline; and allocating capital in value-creating ways. And we’re making strong progress on this plan, and it’s enabling strong results.

Underpinning that strategy is our talented and dedicated team at K-C. Our organization is really passionate about serving our consumers and our customers, and we strive to delight them with a value-added innovation, and also believe that superior local execution as a hallmark of the K-C way.

We also have a refreshed and seasoned senior team that brings a wealth of market, technical and functional expertise, both developed from within Kimberly-Clark and from other leading companies. Our team is driving a winning culture that values growing for good.

I would like to highlight our first strategic pillar, which is growing our portfolio of iconic brands. Now, when I joined K-C nearly nine years ago, I saw a long runway of growth, and I see that even more clearly today. Accelerating growth and enhancing commercial capabilities to enhance sustained top-line growth has been and will continue to be my number one priority.

We intend to grow by elevating our categories and expanding our markets. Elevate our categories means driving premiumization, especially through innovation that delivers enhanced consumer benefits. Expand our markets is accelerating the development of our D&E markets, and our focus is on personal care, which is still in the early stages of development across D&E. There remains tremendous opportunity for us to expand category penetration. Now to enable these strategies, we’re also investing more in our brands and in strengthening our commercial capability. And our focus is on building powerhouse capability in innovation, digital, revenue management and sales execution by more fully leveraging our global scale.

I’d like to double click on how we’re enhancing our commercial capability and leveraging our global scale to enable superior local execution. Our program here to deliver valuable consumer inspired innovation has made strides in really three big areas: First, we’re developing deeper insight on the most salient consumer needs. Second, we’re focusing on technology development on solving the consumers’ biggest problems. These technology platforms are coordinated across our global network. And third, we embrace localization. Globally, our teams are leveraging common technology platforms, but they’re really skilled in tailoring our innovation to win in their local markets. Now, our market share performance in infant childcare provides I think a pretty good example of how this approach is working. The strong share gains that you can see on this page across the U.S., China, Russia, Argentina, Korea, and Australia are all driven by innovation launched off the same platform. While these products aren’t identical, they’re definitely siblings.

Through digital, we’re reinventing our consumer relationships. Our consumer targets are very identifiable, and we can reach them more efficiently online. As a result, we shifted the majority of our advertising mix to digital, over 70% this year. We’re a preferred partner with the major e-commerce retailers. And as a result, our business, especially in personal care categories like Huggies diapers, is highly developed. In South Korea, 85% of our diaper business is transacted online. In China, our e-commerce penetration has grown over 70%. The U.S. remains our biggest e-commerce market and was also our fastest growing major market last year. Now, beyond these big three, we are also realizing explosive e-commerce growth in markets as diverse as Russia, Brazil and India.

The key enabler to our strong retail partnership is investment in data analytics and our agile local empowerment approach. These markets are evolving rapidly and our teams are out front. Their ability to continuously refine consumer acquisition and retention models, results in stronger category growth and value for our online partners.

Our strategy is working. While the global environment remains volatile, we’re encouraged by the strong underlying performance of our brands. In personal care, which has been less impacted by COVID demand dynamics, we delivered 5% organic growth last year. Despite COVID and economic headwinds, our D&E market growth remains robust. It was up 6% throughout 2020 and remains up 6% through the first quarter of this year. Our market share performance in 2020 was enhanced by significant gains in most of our key diaper markets. This included multi-point share gains in markets as diverse as Korea and Kazakhstan, the U.S., Russia, India and Peru. We continue to see robust share performance in China, Brazil, Argentina and South Africa, as well. And this momentum has carried into this year, especially in China, where our Q1 market share was up almost 3 share points, year-over-year, and where we now hold the number one diaper market share position.

Now, since the inception of K-C Strategy 2022, we have delivered strong results, ahead of the medium-term targets for the top line and in line with adjusted earnings. Our robust top and bottom line performance last year was meaningfully impacted by COVID dynamics, especially on our consumer tissue and professional segments. And the cycling of last year’s COVID demand and supply disruption this year has impacted our outlook for this year.

Given the COVID-related volatility, we believe a look at the combined 2020 and 2021 two-year period provides a better perspective on the underlying performance of our business. So, our outlook for the combined two-year stack is approximately 3% organic and 4% EPS and remains in line with our medium term objectives. We’re proud of our organization’s ability to navigate the volatile environment, and we remain confident in our ability to deliver our K-C 2022 medium term targets.

We continue to experience elevated volatility with macros more challenging than we anticipated at the start of the year. Our first quarter results and outlook for the year have been impacted by our sharp rise in input costs, weather-related supply chain disruption, and faster than expected consumer tissue destocking. While I’m not pleased with the Q1 results and our outlook, we have taken decisive action. We have increased our selling prices to offset commodity headwinds. We’ve done this effectively in past commodity cycles and believe our teams will continue to execute well in this cycle.

As we communicated in April, we expect second quarter conditions to remain challenging, resulting in a profit low point as additional cost inflation is expected ahead of realization of newly implemented pricing. The timing lag of cost versus price realization will likely result in at least the $0.20 drag sequentially in our second quarter. That said, we remain encouraged by the underlying performance of our brands and we continue to invest in brand building to ensure we’re able to grow, both in the near-term and in the long-term.

So, our strategy is working. We’re providing our consumers with strong value-added innovation, building stronger, digitally enhanced relationships and executing well locally. Our execution of K-C Strategy 2022 is yielding an improving top line, market share gains, and is positioning the Company well for long-term success. I remain confident in our ability to deliver balanced and sustainable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders.

Now, with that, I’ll turn it back over to you, Callum.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Callum Elliott

Thanks very much, Mike.

Look, I want to focus almost entirely on the long-term strategic issues and questions today. But, as you guys know and as you touched a little bit in your presentation, Mike, there is a lot of focus in the investment community today on the inflation backdrop, especially in staples. So, I maybe just like to start by kind of getting some of the short-term questions out the way, if that’s okay. And maybe this one is probably first for Maria, I would guess.

I wonder if you can just walk us through over the course of the next 12 to 18 months. Obviously, Q1 was tough. You’ve called out Q2 and the headwinds there in terms of $0.20 drag. Can you walk us through some of the puts and takes in terms of -- you have pricing coming at the end of June? Presumably, some of the hedges roll off in the second half of the year. There’s some big kind of comp issues between Q2 and Q3 as well, given the volatility last year. So I wonder if you can just walk us through, at a high level, what are those big factors that we should all be aware of over the course of the next two, three quarters.

Maria Henry

Sure. Let me kind of give a broad answer and then I’ll narrow it in. Clearly, commodity prices are a result of supply and demand dynamics. And with COVID, there has been more volatility than we would normally see in the commodity environment. So, as you recall, last year, we benefited from sustained low pulp prices. Given the low prices, some of the volume actually -- or capacity came out of the market. And so, when demand recovered, we saw the pulp prices escalate pretty quickly coming into this year.

On resin, pricing has been more volatile throughout last year. We started last year with high supply, and then, when COVID came in, a significant drop-off in demand, causing very low pricing in the first half of last year. As demand recovered in the second half of last year and resins became inflationary, we have the weather shocks that Mike referenced that not only affected our manufacturing operations, but also a number of the resin suppliers. So then, we had these recent supply shocks on the polymer resin side of the house, and that created a very meaningful spike in prices in the first half of this year. In the first quarter, we had resin pricing up over 100%. So, very dramatic increases and a lot of volatility looking over the last period of time.

So, for us, inflation has really escalated over the last six months. And as we discussed in April, inflation for us is much higher than we expected coming into the year. Most of our primary input cost forecast inflation is on the pulp and polymer-based resin side of the house.

In our April outlook, the North America, market prices for pulp were expected to be up more than 20% for the year and polypropylene resins was expected to be up more than 60%, which are pretty dramatic numbers. The last time we saw a big commodity spike was in 2018, and we were talking about record levels, our inflation for this year is even more significant of that.

When I look past 2021, while we’re not talking about a forecast, there is some good news in that we are expecting to have additional capacity coming on line in the fiber market beginning at the end of this year with some further capacity expansion that’s already been announced through 2024. And then, we’re also expecting to see additional capacity on the resin side in 2022 and 2023. So, we should be getting more help from the supply chain or from the supply side of the house on commodities the end of this year and moving forward. And that should help stabilize the commodity markets, which right now just have demand for exceeding the supply.

And then, on this year, as you mentioned, we’ve got the dynamic running through our P&L where we’ve got these rapidly escalating commodity costs, and the pricing that we announced really isn’t going into the market until the end of the second quarter. And so the -- you saw the results in the first quarter. The second quarter, that dynamic is exacerbated as commodities continue to inflate in advance of the pricing. And so, when that pricing kicks in, in the second half, we’re expecting a much better financial performance in the back half of the year than we expect to put up in the first half.

Callum Elliott

Super helpful. But, maybe just as a bridge between that and some of the longer-term strategic questions, maybe this one is probably for you, I guess, Mike. I think, you’ve been with the business about 10 years or so now.

Mike Hsu

Just about nine. Yes.

Callum Elliott

How do you -- given the importance of pricing to offset some of these cost headwinds, especially in the second half of this year. How do you see the pricing power of the Kimberley-Clark business having evolved over that nine-year period since you joined the business? Do you think it’s got worse? Do you think it’s gotten more competitive in these categories as private label shares have grown? We see a lot of talk in the kind of broader industry about shift of power to the retailers? Do you find it more difficult today to push through pricing than you did eight, nine years ago?

Mike Hsu

Yes. Maybe I’ll touch on that, Callum, in a couple of different ways. One is what I would say is, we have strong support for our strategies, and that’s to elevate our categories premiumizing our categories and expanding our markets by developing them. We have strong support from our retail partners on that. And I think one of the things is that I think they’re very cognizant of, one is that obviously, baby is an important gateway to the family. And families are very important and valuable shoppers to our retail partners. And because of that, it’s important for them to win those categories. And we tend to operate, for example, in baby or tissue. These are very, very large categories. And so, our partners recognize that -- they’re focused on growth and they recognize that to grow, they really want us to be growing and helping them grow.

And so, really, that’s what our “elevate and expand” strategy is all about. We’re trying to create what I would call the high road approach or a virtuous cycle. And the best way to grow from our perspective is to invest in innovation that consumer really wants, right, to solve some of their biggest problems to bring attention to that through effective marketing and to drive superior retail execution. And to do that, I think we have to have the investment that we’ve been putting forth into the brands. And so, I think our customers kind of recognize that. I think they like the virtuous cycle of growth versus what I would say, versus cutting cost and creating a -- some would say is a doom cycle, right? And so, that’s the path we’re on. And therefore, I think while I think the pricing discussions are never easy, I would say, people understand the rationale.

The other part of the pricing that I would say is where there remain sensitivity is relative price versus other retailers. And we take a very balanced approach and in a market like North America, all of our customers are on identical programs. And that doesn’t mean that their funding is identical, but their access to funding is identical. And so, because of that, I think some of that sensitivity on relative price is a little bit less because I think they trust that we’re treating them equitably.

Callum Elliott

That’s interesting. Look, I want to sort of dive into growth, right? I think it’s the first big pillar of that three-pillar strategy you spoke about. So I mostly want to focus today on the kind of the big growth angles.

The first question I have here is, I think some of the categories that you’re operating in, they have been tough for us for some time, right, in terms of the kind of innate growth that’s being driven. And some of those challenges are things that are outside of your control, right? A lot of talk over the course of the past 12 months about birth rates and birth rate pressures intensifying through the pandemic. So, the question here is, to what extent do you think that the business can drive relevance of your categories? And to what extent are you just at the mercy of these exogenous factors, like birth rates?

Mike Hsu

Yes. Well, Callum, I’d say, it’s all based on your perspective going in. And so, I’ve worked in a lot of categories and a lot of categories that are proverbial tough. And so on a relative basis, I say there’s a lot of opportunity in our categories, and I’m excited about our categories. And I think the reason why is there’s -- it’s really the core strategy that we have. We develop these strategies kind of in the context of what’s happening in the environment, right? And so, really, one big piece is, elevate our categories. I think there remains a big opportunity for us to premiumize our categories, both in developed markets and developing and emerging markets. And if you look at it on a price per diaper basis, the spread between value diaper to the most premium diapers have relatively narrow spread, right? Somewhere -- I think when I was looking at a couple of years ago, in the U.S., it was somewhere in that $0.20 range, right?

And if you look at other categories, and I used to work in the coffee category, there would be a $12 spread per pound, or if you look at shampoos, which I happen to use an $0.08 per ounce shampoo, and I’ve talked to some people who use an $8 per ounce shampoo. So, I think -- so the notion is for me that a lot of categories have premiumized significantly over time. I think, we still have that opportunity in our categories.

Now, how do you do it? It’s all the things that we’re talking about, which is I think we’re really focused on getting better insights to crack the big problems that consumers have. And then, by doing that, we can make a better product that the consumer is willing to pay a little bit more for, but still being a very good value proposition. So, that’s kind of the one.

And then, the other that I think is pretty unique to us and our categories is because of the high frequency of usage, consumers in our categories tend to spend a significant amount of money in our categories. So, for example, in diapers, whether you live in a developing emerging market or in a major developed market, you’re going to spend somewhere between $500 to $1,000 a year on diapers, once you’re in that category. And so, because of that, the math of it is, there’s a lot of markets where people cannot afford to be in the category fully yet. India would be an example or Nigeria would be another one.

And part of our responsibility and our vision is that we want to develop these markets and accelerate the development of these markets over time. We’ve seen that in China. So, for example, in 2010, the GDP per capita in China, Callum, was about $4,000, which tends to be an inflection point for our category. Our business more than doubled, probably close to tripled over between 2010 and 2020. Last year, the GDP per capita was over $10,000 in China. So, I think, that’s kind of the math of it. And because of that, you can look at all the countries and economies where the household incomes are a little bit lower.

Indonesia, which we just made an acquisition of Softex last year, they’re at $4,000 right now. And so, that’s the reason why today, it’s the sixth largest diaper market in the world. We expect that will be the third largest within the next 10 years. And so, there’s still a lot of opportunity for us to develop our markets over time.

Callum Elliott

There are a couple of different threads that I want to pull on. So, firstly, you spoke about the kind of better insights, I think is the way you put it. So, I guess, the question is, from that perspective, how are you leveraging those better insights? Can you kind of bring that to life for us a little bit? I guess you’re talking about capturing digital data and throwing that fluid, throw into your R&D teams and things like that. And then, the second part of that is how much of that do you think you are doing today, and how much of that improvement in terms of leveraging those better insights is still to come, and how much of it do we still have to see?

Mike Hsu

Yes. I’ll answer the second part first. We’re doing a much better job today, but we have a long way to go. But, this is what it takes to be in the CPG business. And I think one of the things that attracted me to K-C is we’re pretty good at technology. I mean, this is an engineering centric company. Our products, it’s not like some of the other category -- I worked in food for a long time. And so, what I would say, a lot of food tends to be recipe based or flavor based. But for us to make a diaper, it takes a lot of engineering, because not only is to design the product, then you have to figure out a way to be able to manufacture it at speed, right? And so, there’s a lot of technology involved. And maybe the example I’ll give you just to make it a little bit real without over sharing kind of what we’re working on, but it was an insight around, you could say -- I could say to the team, "Hey, make me thinner, more absorbent diaper." And that will send all the R&D teams off in erection. It’s something that the industry has been doing talent for 50 years, probably since its inception, right? You could see the -- we’re probably approaching Moore’s law like how much thinner can it go, right? But thinner and more absorbent. Okay, great.

But, if I say, "Hey, make me a diaper that delivers healthy huggable skin," that will send you in a fundamentally different direction. And I think that’s when I say the bigger problems that mom is interested in solving, I think, we can do a better job. And so, if I push around, let’s say, in our personal care business or this is going to include our tissue business, things around health and development or healthy development or natural and sustainable, we still think there’s a lot of vectors for us to grow, comfort, occasions. So, I think there’s a lot of avenues for growth and it just requires more inventing.

Callum Elliott

And in terms of the how sort of leveraging the data, is that -- is it super connected now within the business, capturing that data, it all sort of flows through automatically, or still improvements to be made in terms of digital and integrating that within the business?

Mike Hsu

Well, we’re advancing. And one of the things we’re excited about and we’ve refreshed our team, as I mentioned in our presentation, and we brought in Alison Lewis as our Chief Growth Officer. She had long career at Coca-Cola and J&J in Chief Marketing Officer type roles. And it was funny, one of the reasons why I was insisted on Alison is when we were interviewing I was -- she asked me, "Well, Mike, what are you looking for in innovation?" And I kind of described kind of where I was trying to get to. And she said, "So, let me get this right. You’re trying to design an innovation process that’s designed to win in the 1990s?" Right? So, once she said that, I said, "well, she must be the one." Because that’s kind of what we’re looking for is she and her team bring a wealth of, I would say, the best practices. And she was right in her statement because the last time I actually physically personally launched a product was 2002, right? And so, it has been a long time since I was active in that role, and the techniques kind of particularly around insights have really evolved. I mean, it is all online now, which we didn’t have any of that back then. And back then, 15 years ago, it was all base season, it took you 12 weeks to get one part of the study, and it took you a whole year to kind of get something done. So, it’s real time now and you can get daily feedback. And so, I think that’s one thing.

But I think the other thing that’s changing in addition to, I would say, more advanced techniques is we’re trying to leverage our scale better as a company. And so, that means we are historically a very-decentralized company. That is our heritage. And I think that’s one of the things that makes us special is our agility locally. But I think, we were reinventing the wheel too often, right? And so, we had a little less coordinated than I would like, same people in different markets working on the same thing or different people in different markets all working on the same thing. And so, I think where we’re getting better and what we brought in Robert Long, as our Head of R&D, is -- who’s spent a long career from Coca-Cola and P&G, is we want to get more disciplined in our resource allocation and put our bigger bets behind some of our bigger opportunities. And so, we’re really excited about that and really excited about what new thinking is bringing to us.

Callum Elliott

I’m fascinated about the kind of the real-time insights that you were talking about. And one of the kind of facets that we think has maybe changed in the industry is when we talk to some of the start-up competitors, they talk about product development cycles that are maybe in some of your categories, you’d be looking at only a couple of months long, which I guess is a lot quicker than historically the big companies would have been. Do you think that you’ve got better at integrating those real-time insights into real-time faster development of products and maybe being a little bit more iterative in getting it out onto the shelf quicker and innovating as you go?

Mike Hsu

Yes. I mean, we can at speed. And actually -- so -- and actually, most markets, I mean, we have cut our cycle times significantly. I think, what’s changed is a couple of things. Certainly, the insight and the speed of the insight that comes through where you’re testing and everything else. But also, I would say, the rise of the online penetration that has perhaps made it easier to get products to market faster. The reduction in the use of listing fees where it became quite a financial kind of calculation on whether you’re going to launch or not. And so, some of those things have changed. And so, I think it’s lowered the barriers to bring in a wider variety and array of innovation to market. And so, we’ve adjusted accordingly. And so, I would say, we’ve -- while I say there still opportunity to improve, we’ve gotten much faster.

The diapers that are winning in China right now, I think I mentioned that we’re up about 3 share points in the first quarter. We -- that was an innovation that we launched in response to some of the things that we were seeing locally. Our team, I think, had the first prototype done within like three months of seeing the product for the first time, and we rolled out and launched in six. I think it’s been a couple of years since we launched it. We’re probably on our fifth iteration from a technology perspective internally. Now, we don’t talk about that with consumers, but we’re continually upgrading and moving at speed.

Callum Elliott

That’s really interesting. There’s something else you said a little bit back where you were talking about the kind of a tipping point in China, the $4,000 GDP, I think you said was the kind of what you consider to be the tipping point and how Indonesia is coming up on that now. And you spoke about how the innovation you’re using that to premiumize. I guess my question is, can you not go the other way as well in these low-income markets in some of these D&E markets where the penetration where consumers don’t earn enough money to be able to afford that, I think you said $500 a year on diapers. Can you not kind of downwards innovate as well into cheaper products? And do you expand that addressable market into low-income market?

Mike Hsu

Yes, yes. You’re exactly right. There’s a couple of things. The core strategy is to elevate. Elevate is kind of the growth opportunity for big developed markets. I actually will also say, there’s quite an opportunity for us to elevate developing emerging markets. I mean, China is actually the most premium market in the world for us right now, right? So, I think that exists for everybody. But what we haven’t said publicly is our goal is to lead our categories. And so, that means playing in multiple tiers, right? And so, we’re not going to be premium niche players. And so -- and because of that, I will tell you, and we’re share leaders in Latin America generally, and including in markets like Brazil and Argentina, but all across Latin America, the recipe for that success is because we’re leaders in all the tiers. And so, in Argentina, we’re the leader of premium, and we’re also the leader in value. And that’s an important pivot that I would say, maybe three or four years ago, we were not as focused on because we were a little more focused on premiumization. But recognizing, especially with the economies moving both up and down in a market like Latin America, be able to serve consumers in a variety of environments was really important to us, if we wanted to maintain our leadership. And so, that’s something that we’re really focused on.

It’s also why we’re very excited about our acquisition last year of Softex. And Indonesia, right now, it’s the sixth largest market. It’s a fairly low-priced market. And the majority of their business is in the lower value tiers. But they have strong margins, and they have figured out a different way to operate at low cost than we traditionally have. And so we’re learning a lot from them. And we do think there’s a lot of opportunity to apply how they do things to markets like us for Latin America or whether it’s Africa, Vietnam and other markets.

Callum Elliott

Is that like a revenue synergy where you think you can introduce new sort of lower-cost SKUs to expand the market, or are you talking about a cost synergy of stripping out costs from those markets?

Mike Hsu

Well, I’d say, there are a couple of different revenue synergies. I mean, certainly, what our Softex team is excited about is access to different technology that they didn’t have, right, to premiumize in Indonesia, right? And so, they’re really excited about that. But some of our teams in other markets are really excited about leveraging their cost position or their kind of management approach into other markets where I would say, value diapers are more important. So it goes both ways. It’s both revenue and cost.

Callum Elliott

Interesting. And look, I want to sort of kind of stick on this innovation topic a little bit more. And a lot of your kind of big HPC competitors in the past 12, 18 months have had a big shift in the way they talk about innovation from sort of actively trying to move away from what they describe as line extensions, right, and place a bit more emphasis on big bets, on significant changes in the products that are being offered in the market. And so, if I think about your business, especially for the tissue business, which is a big chunk of it, do you think that there is still the possibility for a big step change innovation, or are we sort of forever stuck on line extensions?

Mike Hsu

No. Again, I think, the core thing for me is when I say we want to solve the bigger problems for our consumers, for me, I guess, internally, that would be code speak for we’re looking for more incrementality to the categories, right? And I think that’s what our customers want. And some of the thinking that Alison brings in is a perspective that says, "Hey, what drives category growth is incrementality, not necessarily line extensions or flavor extensions." The reality is we don’t do a whole lot of line extensions because a line extension for us in diapers would take up 4 feet of shelf space. And so we’re not always lining, but we are actually continually upgrading the existing product.

But that said, I think we really want bigger solutions to problems for consumers. And that does mean, I think, more impactful innovation that drives incrementality in the category. And so we’re really focused on that. And I think that’s what’s driving a lot of the share results we’re seeing this year. I mean, we feel like -- and there was a long list of countries I’ve put up on that slide, Callum, very diverse markets, but those were all based on the same technology and the same insight. The markets were all starting from different places, but we really believe in all those markets we have, by far, the best diaper performing diaper in the marketplace. And it does feel like the consumers are voting with share.

Callum Elliott

So, maybe this is a good time to bring in a question we have from the audience that kind of ties into that share performance. So, it’s more of a short-term thing, but it’s related to what you were talking about. So, the question is, can you talk about the competitive environment in the U.S. diapers, specifically scanner data shows big share losses for the past couple of months. recognizing that you’re lapping volatile comps. Can you explain what’s going on?

Mike Hsu

Yes. We -- back on our Q1 conference call, we did say that we felt like our market share was going to be affected in the second quarter because of the supply situation that we experienced. I mentioned we had that storm in the U.S. that shut down a couple of our big facilities, including one of our largest diaper facilities. And so, we were tight on supply and tight on inventory at that time and our retailers were tight on inventory. And so, in addition -- so that kind of put us in a tougher spot on filling demand. And at the same time, some of the resin-based suppliers or the feedstocks to some of our resin-based products like superabsorbent and nonwovens were also affected. So, we’ve been in a tight supply situation, and that’s what’s driving the market share. Through last year, I think, we were up almost 2 share points in North American diapers. And through the first quarter, we were up about the same. And so there’s a big delta between what we’re seeing now and what we saw in the first quarter. It’s all related to supply, we think.

Callum Elliott

Makes sense. Look, sticking to strategic and sort of growth pillar, I wonder if you can talk a little bit about -- you touched on Softex. How you think about the role of M&A in pivoting the business towards faster growth?

Maria Henry

Sure. I’ll jump in there. I think, as we think about M&A, I’d point back to what we’re really after is creating shareholder value in a more valuable Kimberly-Clark, and as Mike talked about, number one priority being that strong, sustainable top line growth. So, as we think of potential M&A targets, we’re looking for targets that give us access to higher growth and strong sustainable growth moving forward. So that could be movement into a new geography, like we did with Indonesia, which have very favorable tailwinds in terms of top line growth. It could also be additional knowhow or capabilities that would augment either our performance around things like digital or innovation, those types of things. So, it’s a very growth-oriented lens around M&A. And as we think it through, we think: first, it has to align with the strategy; second, it has to be actionable; and third, we have to be able to get it at a price where we can, in fact, create value with the asset. So we’re actively looking always. And as I said last year, with the move into Indonesia, I think that’s a good example of the types of assets that we find very attractive.

Callum Elliott

So interesting, Maria, that you mentioned additional geographies and additional capabilities, but you didn’t mention additional categories, even sort of adjacent categories. Was that sort of a purposeful emission?

Maria Henry

The priority would be on the ones I walk through. We also do look at adjacencies that would make sense, but not adjacencies that we’re looking for very near in adjacencies that we would consider. It has to fit strategically though with the outline that Mike walked through earlier. So, we would be open to it. I would say that the majority of our focus is focused on things that are clearly aligned with what we’re doing today. And that’s because we believe that there’s significant growth to be had in the categories that we play in today.

Callum Elliott

Okay, makes sense. Also interested by the kind of the additional knowhow, and I wanted to ask about subscription services and direct-to-consumer because it feels like to us from the outside that the categories that you guys are operating in should be perfect for some of these direct-to-consumer opportunities that you see a lot of the digitally native businesses going after. But, I don’t think that we’ve really seen Kimberly-Clark sort of go after those opportunities in a meaningful way. Do you agree that that could be an opportunity for the business to try and explore direct to consumer a bit more? And do you think that you guys have the capabilities to do that internally, or would it need to be going out and finding some external expertise in how to do direct-to-consumer.

Mike Hsu

I agree, Callum. And I started my career in the direct marketing business. And so, if you ever got a CD or a record in the mail, I had a role in that. And so, that’s what we call the continuity business. And so, I’m a fan of that, and I agree. I think in principle -- look, we’re a high continuity business. And I think that’s an opportunity for us. And that’s why we’re a valuable partner to our retail partners. And so, I think that’s a way for us to go. And I think the digital landscape is evolving in a way that for us to leverage that more aggressively. We have tested a variety of continuity models, both in the U.S. and in other markets. But we haven’t landed on the right proposition yet, but that’s something we’re going to want to continue to work.

In the near term, I’d say, we are working on what I would -- we call internally first-party relationships or developing direct relationships with mom. In fact, our South Korea business, which is one of our largest markets, they’re by far the market leader in diapers. They developed an online platform that’s on your phone, MomQ, which is basically kind of an information website for all things baby and motherhood related. But you can also purchase directly online. And it would be a top 10 customer if they counted it as a customer. And so, that’s an important thing.

That said, our strategy at this point has not been to create a separate direct platform. It’s been more in working in partnership with our big e-commerce or retail partners. And there’s something that we have a kind of different approaches with companies like Alibaba, JD or Amazon, that kind of drive some of that continuity type behavior. Our teams internally talked about it is just to kind of loyalty and retention. But you’re right, I think, a more explicit approach to continuity, I think, is in the cards somewhere down the line for us, and we’re still working through that.

Callum Elliott

Look, I want to ask a quick question around sustainability. And maybe with a specific focus on diapers, well, I think there’s a sort of more obvious structural sustainability issue. So, can you talk about any of the work that you’re doing to try and combat some of those ESG pressures in certain areas of the business and to help resolve any of those issues? It seems to us like an obvious area where there’s an opportunity to kind of tie in sustainability with your push to premiumize the business, especially in developed markets. But, I wonder if you can kind of bring that to life for us a little bit.

Mike Hsu

Yes. Internally, we say our purpose is to provide better care for a better world. And therefore, if you believe that, making a better impact on the planet is really important to us and sustainability is core to that. So, it’s a big deal for us. We did publish new sustainability goals last year, June of last year, called Sustainability 2030. And we put out pretty big goals, and that’s to positively impact 1 billion lives beyond being consumers of ours, right, but also reducing our impact on the environment by 50%. And so -- and that covers carbon, plastics, forests and water. And so, pretty comprehensive set of goals that we have that are pretty significant. I would tell you, we’ve got a lot of work in place to kind of drive that. And we are -- I think I was mentioning earlier, we have -- we are an engineering centric company. And so, because of that, there are a lot of engineered initiatives to kind of help us deliver on those goals long term. And we feel confident in our ability to do that.

As it regards to diapers, certainly, some of the things we’re working on is a closed-loop kind of recyclability approach, which we’re testing in multiple markets. We are working on different materials that biodegradability would be a great feature to have in products like a diaper or adult and femcare. And so those are all things that we’re working on that are core to what we’re doing both in personal care and our tissue business.

Callum Elliott

Okay, makes sense. We are sort of approaching time, and I have sort of one last question that I wanted to ask. So, Mike, you touched on the importance of the talented dedicated team, I think, was the phrase you used to sort of drive some of these changes and the focus on growth. And then, you’ve mentioned a couple of the new people you’ve brought in-house. I think you mentioned Alison, who joined you at CAGNY and a couple of other specific individuals. And that’s part of a broader shift, I think, that we’ve kind of noticed across the business since you took charge a couple of years ago, there has been pretty wholesale change in the leadership team.

So, I wonder if you can kind of talk about the rationale behind that kind of big shift. Are you really trying to achieve something broadly by changing the culture, by bringing in so many new people externally? Do you think that when you took over, Kimberly-Clark was lacking in expertise in certain big important areas? I wonder if you can just talk broadly about the kind of logic behind some of these wholesale changes you’re seeing.

Mike Hsu

Yes. A couple of different things. I mean, certainly, on a culture perspective, K-C has a great culture. And our heritage is we care a lot and we care about our consumers, we care about our employees and we care about our communities. And of course, we care about our shareholders, right? And so, those are all really important for us. For me, maybe some of the cultural shift I’m making is if you care, then you’re going to help the company perform so that we’re -- we can sustain and grow for the long term. And so really, it’s -- the cultural tweak is about performance for purpose. And so, that’s kind of one part of it.

And I think then, therefore, if you believe that, I do think there is an opportunity for us to develop better expertise or to acquire better expertise in certain areas, like I mentioned with Robert in technology or Allison on marketing. But I think some of the key attributes, if you look at our team, that I feel really good about is certainly, a need for strong subject matter expertise. And I think if you look across the team, you could be -- whether it’s expertise on a market, it’s an expertise on technical R&D capability or it’s expertise functionally like finance, I think those are things that we are looking for.

Second, and this goes back to performance for purpose, we’re looking for demonstrated impact over time, right? People who love to make big impact and create big change, positive change and be able to demonstrate that over time.

And then, last importantly, for a consumer company is we’re really value the brand-building mindset. And it’s -- one of the big shifts you’re seeing is this what we call the high road approach, invest in innovation, invest in brands, grow the business with our retail partners. That’s kind of what we want to do. And people who understand how to do that effectively are very important to this team. And so, maybe that’s some of the thoughts.

I don’t know you may want to have Maria weigh in because she’s probably experienced some of the change more directly.

Maria Henry

Yes. I think I’m the only person that was in the position that I’m in today when Mike took over as COO. So, I think, it’s been a very carefully crafted change in the leadership team, not only bringing in fantastic talent from the outside, but also promoting people from within Kimberly-Clark and giving our strongest talent new opportunities at the leadership level. And so, it has -- it’s been a very meaningful change. The Company feels very different today at the leadership level than it felt five years ago before Mike took over as COO. And I think the focus on growth, the focus on purpose, the focus on sustainability and value-creation are really coming through and you can feel that inside of the Company and at the leadership table.

Callum Elliott

Mike, I’m pleased you asked Maria. I was nervous to do it myself, given that you’re sitting right next. Look, I think that’s -- my -- the message is flashing right at me, which I think means we run up on time, and I think that’s a great base to stop. So, all that remains is for me to thank both of you, Mike and Maria, for your time today. Thank you, everyone, on the line for joining us. It’s been great having you with us.

Mike Hsu

Thanks so much for having us, Callum.

Maria Henry

Thanks, Callum.