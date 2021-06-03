Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference June 3, 2021 10:30 AM ET

Shaun Andrews - Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Greg Williams - Cowen

Greg Williams

All right. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to day three of the Cowen TMT Conference. For those who don't know me, I'm Greg Williams; I cover the cable, satellite and telco space here at Cowen. I'm joined today by Shaun Andrews, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer and Product Management at Lumen. Today's format will be a 30 minute fireside chat. I could fill the questions through the system. So feel free to ask me questions. And I have a separate monitor where I can anonymously bring up any other questions that may come in. But without further ado, Shaun, welcome and thank you for participating.

Shaun Andrews

Thanks, Greg. Happy to be here.

GregWilliams

Great. I know we participated last year, but for those in the audience that might not be familiar. Can you maybe just briefly explain your role at Lumen and where you're spending most of your time? And then maybe how is your responsibility sort of pivoted with the reopening?

ShaunAndrews

Yes. So I spend my time kind of broken down into third functionally. So 1/3 is kind of the arts and crafts side of the marketing, brand creative, and then increasingly driving digital demand. So making sure that there's a digital journey, right. So a lot of time there, the bread and butter and my background is on the product side of the house. Definitely focused on edge computing and the relationships we have with our alliance partners within that product silo right now. And then third, which is really digital experience and making sure that we're driving a digital experience for employees and customers that helps them thrive, whether that's APIs or portals, and how those three things kind of all come together is how I spend most of my day.

GregWilliams

Got it. I did want to talk about the bookings cadence that we've been seeing. On your earnings call, you mentioned the prolonged COVID related delay in decision making by primarily enterprise customers. I think you guys mentioned weak bookings in December and January in February, but then you had a strong March. Where have we been now that we're in June, since March everything by April and May, what's that cadence been since the pickup in bookings?

ShaunAndrews

Yes. So I mean I can't get into specifics in the window on April and May. But in general as things continue to open, that continues to be positive for Lumen. And we continue to see positive momentum in our conversations with our customers, their postures, what they want to talk to us about how that relates to the funnel and sales and revenue activities. So I can't go into specifics on April, May but that trend and positive momentum that you see on CNBC things are opening up. That's good for us.

GregWilliams

Okay, great. And so you talked about your conversations, how the conversations really changed demand trends, have their needs changed? Are our customers buying differently, as they rethink about the distributed workforce?

ShaunAndrews

Yes, I think that was a little bit of a contrary in here when COVID hit this, there wasn't something different. It was really just escalation of what was already happening. So we're continuing to see them focus on that, right. So Cloud based security, cloud based unified communications, hybrid connectivity, they're worried about their applications and data, that's all continued, if you were to say, well, what's different is the weight they're putting on that digital experience. So whether it's the digital experience they're providing for their customer, or the one they want from us, the weight, they're putting on an API or a portal to do everything across their journey with us. That's heavier and heavier and a bigger part of the conversation than it was a few months ago.

GregWilliams

And what verticals, are you seeing this ramp up in the digital experience? Which verticals are still maybe in that delayed mode? And which verticals are you seeing really starting to unleash?

ShaunAndrews

Yes, I guess slice and dice it differently. I would say the ones that were latest to the party; we were kind of the smaller down market. So the smaller you were or the more hospitality based you were, the later you were to the party, and we're starting to kind of see them come around now. From a vertical perspective, in the enterprise, the ones that are going the fastest are gaming, retail, logistics, and manufacturing. And if you think about back to my CNBC comment that the green tickers, those companies that are embracing kind of what's happening with COVID, in the digital transformation across those verticals, they're the ones that are really going fast and driving us.

GregWilliams

Got it. So you sort of are breaking it out by size. So if I look at sales channels, it sounds like high game and large enterprise might be picking up whereas maybe the mid market and the mass market, smaller businesses might be a little bit lower, is that right?

ShaunAndrews

Yes, and I would say more like there's green shoots and up into the rightness of all of them. But in six months ago, the smaller the customer the more they were seemed to be impacted and less likely to do something, those others kind of carried through a little bit more. The other changes, I would see as we're seeing a renewed activity in the public sector, both fed and sled, and them kind of getting a level of confidence in their budget and decision making for their large RFPs right. So those are big, slow processes anyway. But they seem to be kind of coming around and being willing to push the trigger on things now.

GregWilliams

Got it. And on your Analyst Day, if we can go to the product level, you guys showcased sort of four solutions; I think it was edge computing, adaptive networking, connected security, and then UC&C Unified Communication. I kind of want to go over some of these products and these solutions as the future Lumen. But let's start with edge, it seems like the most impactful because for one, it's not really cannibalizing anything, it's also fast growing, but you guys put out a number a total addressable market of $15 billion to $40 billion. What portion of that is connectivity and colocation space power cooling, which I assume is your take? I'm trying to understand how much of that can you actually get. And when you will see --

ShaunAndrews

Your question is timely, and we're seeing it shift. The Tam you used is a good one; I could also show you some tams that are multiples of that, like the estimates are all over the map. And most enterprises are still cloud native, let alone like moving to the edge and Gartner, IDC, they're all saying 2021 is the year of edge where it'll come mainstream. The only part I'd correct you on is what portion is addressable to us; we actually are out closing deals where we're winning the whole solution. So to answer your question, specifically, if you made me pick a number of our typical edge compute deals, we've been closing over the last three, four months, half looks like what you would call network, colo space power. And then the other half would be something that felt more like a compute word like bare metal, private cloud, public cloud, with some managed services wrapped into that second half, that's probably more than 100%, but half-ish on the network stuff, half-ish on the up stack, application, compute stuff. And then there's usually some sort of a managed service wrapper that we're providing.

GregWilliams

Got it. So half is this full suite of services. I guess that brings up the next question in terms of partnerships. You've announced a couple of partners and alliance partners, if you will, IBM Cloud, how does that work? So do you go in lead or do say IBM Cloud lead in? What's the go-to-market strategy? What's the business model is that a rev share agreement, just trying to understand the partner ecosystem that you guys developed?

ShaunAndrews

Yes, in most cases, we'll look to put it on our paper and make that partner's capabilities and ingredient in our solution. And then we would pay them by the drink for those ingredients within that solution. That's in most cases, we are wide open to situation where a VMware or an IBM or a T-Mobile has an established relationship. And they'd like to make our ingredients part of their solution that they paper, we're not going to bite off our nose to spite our face. But the general model and the motion that we're driving is the word talking to the CIO about her applications and data, her journey to the cloud, what portion should be edge? How can we help her with a managed wrapper with security and computing space and power? And then, yes, we can bring VMware or we can bring IBM to the table or T-Mobile, that's usually the mojo.

GregWilliams

Got it. You generally lead but you don't have to.

ShaunAndrews

Not enough.

GregWilliams

You mentioned T-Mobile. Can you explain the opportunity there? And can you go deeper into maybe even mobile partnerships?

ShaunAndrews

Yes, they're -- so T-Mobile and Lumen are great peanut butter and jelly, right. So if you think about our headstart coverage, in position in edge compute, and there's in 5G, but we don't have a whole lot of each other's backyard. So together within IoT and the edge compute use cases, we can really bring a pretty robust solution to a customer. So where their manufacturing logistics, retail has a 50 foot wireless tether at the end because there's a robot or a device that's got a wireless chunk. We can partner with T-Mobile whether it's Wi Fi, or CDRS or 4G, Private LTE with 4G or 5G that's really the model. And then we also partner with them on fixed wireless. So if you imagine a large distributed gas station, maybe some of their locations aren't on net for us, we could throw in some T- Mobile into that kiosk, for their point of sale. We just closed a large deal with the public sector, where we partnered with T-Mobile for a fixed wireless portion of the solution. So it's those two main use cases, IoT, or fixed wireless within the adaptive connectivity.

GregWilliams

So you're selling edge solutions today, you're up and running, it seems, and you mentioned the 2021 of the year of edge. When does it start to really move the needle for you? I know, it's a vague word, but when does it -- when do you really start to see real bookings, and edge computing that really start to make a difference.

ShaunAndrews

Now, like it's picking up, we're going faster with edge computing, and anything I can remember in history going quickly with.

GregWilliams

Okay, it's good to know. And since you're up and running and it's quickly increasing in terms of bookings. Have you have any early learning? Maybe some challenges that you worked through?

ShaunAndrews

That's a great question. Question, one of the board members, she asked me the same thing a couple weeks ago, I would say that we assumed that most of the movement in the use cases would be about coming from like the Core Cloud, towards the edge. So someone had an application on Core, Google, Microsoft, IBM, AWS, and they wanted to move it towards them for latency, and do so in a way that provided total cost of ownership savings, we're actually finding that a lot of the early adopters have absolutely mission critical application on-prem. And they're open to moving it to the edge, so that instead of putting it on 2,000 sites and having people managing that at 2,000, places with space and power, they can move it to 60 and manage the same thing. That was an assumption that I was wrong about that. It's kind of equal as far as the movement from Core to Prem or Core to edge as prem to edge.

GregWilliams

So it sounds like mission critical apps moving to the edges, maybe upside surprise, if we could talk about use cases, I think you mentioned on the Analyst Day, a few use cases like machine to machine. Let me see robotics, warehouse IoT, AI retail, video analytics, gaming, AI security, healthcare, et cetera. A lot of use cases there. Which ones are happening today? And then which ones are you possibly most excited about a couple years from now?

ShaunAndrews

Yes, I'm kind of immediate guy. So I'm always excited about today. Definitely manufacturing, logistics and retail. And within that retail, it looks like a use case that mimics manufacturing or logistics in many cases. So things moving around, don't want them to bump into the shelves, moving boxes that is immediate here today. That's huge. The second biggest most common today use case is gaming. So if you think about distribution, you think about latency, and you think about kids wanting to be connected with each other in a real time experience. Gaming is moving very quickly. And then the one that's kind of fun and new that I didn't see coming is blockchain opportunities, and there's not 30 of them. But recently we've had a couple big blockchain opportunities that were kind of fun and just need to learn about and see.

GregWilliams

Blockchain as in blockchain contracts on data warehousing not like blockchain currency.

ShaunAndrews

Not currency more like defy like distributed financing applications.

GregWilliams

Okay. Want to move on to the adaptive networking solution, for that one, it seems to me it could be a little bit cannibalistic. And maybe I'm wrong. Because when your customer you don't have to harden your network now that you have sort of dynamic capacity, is that the right way of thinking about how you sell it?

ShaunAndrews

Yes, it's within a given node, right, like so if you think about manufacturing place one place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that node has gone through a journey, right, they went from x25 to ATM frames, MPLS to hybrid MPLS and IP with SDWN on the top and now we've got SASE coming. So within a given node, yes. But if you step back and look at the total sum of these people's networks, in that it's not just p, but it's p times q, and the amount of data is exploding, then it's not cannibalistic as much as it is you got to be kind of self disruptive and make sure you're always bringing something new and helping them migrate, because if you don't help them migrate someone else will. So yes, within a given node, for sure there can be a cannibalistic aspect of it. But as long as you're growing the customer and taking share and getting more of their sites and use cases, then it's in your best interest to be a little self disruptive and grow the whole pie.

GregWilliams

No, that makes sense and on that note, Unified Communication serve in the same vein, if you don't help them migrate to Unified Communication, and possibly cannibalize your legacy, voice, et cetera. Somebody else might. The question I have there is when it comes to the cloudification of telco for lack of better words, can you contextualize the threat there? I mean, in 10 years from now, will all of enterprises be looking at their cloud and telco services and operate in the cloud? We've seen AWS with Dish and that partnership; they're looking to take on at least the wireless world in a cloud native environment, and just trying to see where does Lumen sit in all of that? And how much of that would be a risk to your legacy? And even your incumbent businesses?

ShaunAndrews

Yes. I mean I agree. I think it was Andreessen with the software is eating the world thing. It's in telco, it's here. So yes, if you're going to move forward and help customers acquire, analyze and act on their data, you have to do it in software enabled way and leverages the cloud. And yes, more and more is moving to the cloud. But if you think back to your first question about edge computing, right, half of that solution is in network, in space, in colo right in wrapping it with security and wrapping it with managed services. And so all of that kind of coordinating is actually becoming more and more important as data is exploding in the cloud. The connectivity among your locations, and among your hybrid cloud locations, is more important than ever was. So yes, cloudification of telco totally going that way, the importance of the connectivity tied to it more and more important than it was before.

GregWilliams

Right and you mentioned the managed services, and maybe we can pivot to security, how big is the security business? How fast is it growing, you just help us --?

ShaunAndrews

I don't think we share our details around security, kind of within our computing application services, specifically, I can tell you that it's one of the areas I'm most comfortable with the growth rate and how we do on a growth rate versus market. So it's growing rapidly. And we kind of play some bets. And candidly, some of the best we placed were helped by COVID, and some of the awful things happening in the world today. So but I don't think we share the exact details on how larger than nominal size is.

GregWilliams

How do you differentiate the security product from the many, many security vendors? I mean, obviously, you have a network, and you're leveraging the assets in place. But help us understand what your security product is, and your go-to-market strategy and how it's differentiated and also how it's priced?

ShaunAndrews

Yes, there's a lot there. So it's differentiated. Because if you think about our scale and reach of our global network, right, I'll put it up against anybody. So we see more, right, so we can protect more, we can stop more. So think of that as the underpinnings, then in the middle. So like an Oreo cookies the way, Chris, my product leader here talks about it. In the middle are those software services that you're thinking about as competitors, we want to enable those and wrap that right with our infrastructure. And then on top of that, we have a managed services capability to really help our customers consume that software over that network. So I kind of say our model is a little different with the managed services and the foundational networking below, wrapped with best in breed software, we do something similar in UC, and then definitely no one has -- no one sees as much as we do, like, we see more than anybody so we can stop more.

GregWilliams

Can you talk about the pace of say DDoS attacks, broadly through COVID, and now re-open.

ShaunAndrews

Yes. The ransomware thing has been pretty steady over the last couple years even with the pipeline thing --

GregWilliams

Did you see more inbound calls from the pipeline, the corneal pipeline?

ShaunAndrews

Not specific to them. Ransomware use case, the thing that ebbs and flows is DDoS is a threat, so where they basically come and say, give us some money, or we're going to have a DDoS attack that ebbs and flows we saw that spiked tremendously last May, and we're starting to see that uptick again. Unfortunately, that's why we launched DDoS Hyper, so let's say you're a large steel company, and someone threatens you with a DDoS attack. You can now go online and press our DDoS Hyper button and get protection in 15 minutes. That's been a pretty timely bet.

GregWilliams

Got it. And so we've mentioned security and adaptive networking and edge and cloud, a lot of 2021 investments. All these investments are impacting your 2020 EBITDA guidance, for example, can you just provide a flavor of the types of investments of all these products you mentioned, how does that articulate it in cost? Like where are you going, investing in salesforce systems, Software Defined network deployment? What's -- what are you spending the dollars on to make these products up to snuff and go-to-market?

ShaunAndrews

Yes. So we're investing for growth. So when we prioritize and make decisions, and we look at opportunity, cost of investment, whether it's development resources, or traditional CapEx, it's investing for growth there in the solution silos you mentioned. So edge is a big investment area security, unified communications, hybrid networking. But increasingly the projects are words like API, portal and the .com. So there's an increasing amount of investment that goes into a digital experience for the customer, and the employee. And what's nice about that Greg is not only just drives growth, but that's also an EBITDA helper. So if you look back over the last few years, we've pretty much delivered where we said, we would with EBITDA expansion and synergies, that's a function of investing in the digital experience. So you can do more with less human hands.

GregWilliams

And how tamper -- or how one time or these investments, I feel like there's always going to be a product life cycles. It's -- just trying to figure out the one time nature of these costs in 2021.

ShaunAndrews

Most of them do not feel very one timey, we've even kind of moved away from this kind of old school annual budgeting process, it feels more agile across the board. So it's kind of a process rather than event. I'd say there's an exception with an edge compute, edge compute has a little bit of an upfront when you hear us talking about, hey, we're at I think we're at 85% of the US is covered with five milliseconds or less right now, right, we're going to get to 95% by the end of the year, there's a piece of that that's kind of upfront and infrastructury. And then you layer servers on top of that. So that pieces are one timey in this year's numbers, but most of it is more of a constant.

GregWilliams

And for that last aspect of the 85% millisecond latency, you're just refurbing central offices generally are that sort of the idea.

ShaunAndrews

Yes, it doesn't sound so sexy when you say it that way. But yes, and a lot of cases, it's a data center that we've owned as a data center, or it's a central office that's located in the right place, and you got to bring up the space and power and cooling and fire suppression, just to make sure it's absolutely elite.

GregWilliams

Okay. And we did talk about quite a few of the next-gen products, and you are the product manager expert. But can we talk about CenturyLink product set or Lumen's product set, excuse me, in five years from now where does it go? And we talked a little bit about cloudification of services five years from today, what are enterprises demanding? And when you skate to where the puck is going to be? Where's it going to be?

ShaunAndrews

Yes, it goes back to that question you had about software. In '18, we set out on a journey to move from products to solutions to an experience. And in five years, a customer will have an experience with Lumen even before that, and think of the port in the portal. And you can consume whatever feature functionality and ingredients from our network as software and wrap them in a commercial wrapper to your liking, whether it's networking or firewalls or unified communications or on demand connectivity, that's where we'll be in five years. One experience.

GregWilliams

Okay, and then we go all the way down to layer one and selling dark fiber. Where do you see that business going? What -- how big is it today? And you see repricing to be an issue in the next few years, if that contract expires?

ShaunAndrews

Yes, I don't think we share the details on how big that business is, we're definitely a big player there, it continues to be a strong suit for us; a lot of the relationships that we have with those ecosystem partners that we talked about were founded on a dark fiber relationship. We are seeing increased progress in the sled space. We've really opened that up a couple years ago, and that continues to go well. So that's a positive for us. Pricing, it's just about being smart. It's about not enabling someone you're going to regret later down the road. So pricing as far as feels like a choice in that space rather than some sort of a competitive pressure point.

GregWilliams

How about pricing in general? I know a lot of products out there, but what's the enterprise pricing environment look like? When a customer renews with you, are you pricing them down? Or is it p times q, you're adding more services and solutions to their needs? And how should we think about the pricing environment with an enterprise customer today in the next few years?

ShaunAndrews

Yes. I mean, if you think about, most of our sales within a given month are to existing customers, right? So the space between when we sign a new customer, and when they renew their contract, that's where most of our sales happens. That's where p times q comes, at the exact moment where you get to the end of the contract tail, you're right, there is a moment where maybe the p comes down some percentage, but the q also goes up some percentage, the winners are aware that p times q grows, the ones that have kind of hurt that week, or where the p times q shrinks. And then the homeruns are where you steal share from your competitors, and absolutely double the whole thing. And we see the across the board, there's different things. We've stood up a customer success group run by learning to paying. And that is their key focus is to really have dedicated people, nurturing these customers all the way through to make sure that we continue to make that something that's going well for us.

GregWilliams

And can you talk about your competition and the competitive landscape? It seems like AT&T and Verizon are your next of kin, but you guys don't typically compete that much outside of each other's territories. Is that still the case? Do you see AT&T possibly getting more aggressive now that they spun off Warner media? And they can focus more on their old knitting so to speak?

ShaunAndrews

Yes, I mean, I've enjoyed them spinning on content, or really focusing on 5G marketing. That's, I've enjoyed that. I hear them talking about return to focus on fiber, certainly. But you're right, where we compete in the marketplace, tends to be with the best in breed niche provider, right? So if we've got edge use case, we're talking about edge competitors, if it's UC, we're talking about UC competitors, if it's security, is talking about security competitors. And in most cases, that best in breed niche providers is going to be a word like AT&T or Verizon.

GregWilliams

That's interesting. So that your advantage then would be that although you're competing against various niches, so to speak, but you offer the whole solution set.

ShaunAndrews

It is and it's advantage and it's hard, right? It's hard to be focused on all micro segments, right? When you're going up against someone who only does UC, that's their whole job. That's hard. So there's -- it's a double edged sword, but yes, bringing everything to the table is an advantage.

GregWilliams

And then, if I can speak of the M&A environment, and augmenting your product set, I'm just saying what your wish list is? What are Shaun Andrew's wish lists if the just story had the ability to give you something, whether it's a geographic product set or technology product set of product? What would be on your wish list?

ShaunAndrews

Yes, it's definitely not the 90s and 2000s view of like scale and geographic reach. I wouldn't even say, based on just last question about what we can bring to market it would be filling a product pool specifically, it would be more levers I'm interested in, who could we bring in as a lever that would accelerate our journey to that one experience for our customers? Who can I bring in that would be a lever that would help accelerate our ability to offer all of our capabilities and services in a digital fashion across the board? Those are the ones the phone calls I get excited about.

GregWilliams

Okay, I think we have one more minute. So ask one last question. What are your biggest challenges right now? As we reopen what are the top challenges? What's keeping you up at night? Is it the bookings? Is it churned of legacy products? Is it just getting your new products up to speed?

ShaunAndrews

It's probably the thing I'm walking around the most with is pace; I always want to go faster. And that's part of our journey from telco to tech. And so pace is always something I'm pushing on. And then specifically, how do we leverage all the benefits that we got from people working from home, the freedom, the equality of everybody being on the same playing field on a video call? And how do we get back to some of the benefits you have from being in person where collaboration and healthy conflict, they're a little easier. That's top of mind as well, how do we bring those two pros together as we kind of return to the office?

Greg Williams

Got it, and we're just about out of time. So Shaun, I really appreciate you participating and your time. Thank you and have a great rest of the day.

Shaun Andrews

Thanks. That was fast, that was great. Thanks Greg.

Greg Williams

Take care. Bye.