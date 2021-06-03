Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bernstein’s 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Virtual Conference June 3, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Gorsky - CEO

Joaquin Duato - Vice Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Lee Hambright - Bernstein

Lee Hambright

Hi, everybody. I'm Lee Hambright, U.S. Medical Devices Analyst at Bernstein. We are thrilled to host Johnson & Johnson this morning. Joining us virtually are Chairman and CEO, Alex Gorsky; and Vice Chairman, Joaquin Duato.

We are scheduled for a 50-minute fireside chat. Just a reminder that investors can submit questions at any time through the live Q&A tab on the right side of the screen. So Alex and Joaquin, thanks so much for joining us. It's been a wild ride over the last 16 or 17 months for all of us, but I'm sure particularly extraordinary time to be the world's largest health care company.

Alex, maybe you could just kick us off a bit with some opening remarks on the state of the business at J&J.

Alex Gorsky

Sure, Lee. Well, first of all, thank you very much for having us today. I know Joaquin and I are both thrilled to be here with you. We're actually in our corporate headquarters here in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and we couldn't be happier to see our company, our leaders starting to come back.

And in your intro, you acknowledge the last 16 or 17 months. I mean who among us could have imagined we would have had that experience. And I think all of us are likely forever changed in some way. I think it's always important to acknowledge the toll that the pandemic -- the COVID-19 has taken. On families, on people and workplace so many different aspects of society, and at the same time, I could not be more proud of the way that Johnson & Johnson has responded throughout this period.

And look, my overall thesis is, is that I believe Johnson & Johnson is incredibly well positioned. And in fact, is in a stronger position today than we were 17 months ago, to not only reach more patients and consumers around the world, but to actually accelerate and increase the impact that our businesses have.

So look, let me just kind of hit a few high themes, perhaps, as we go forward. I think, obviously, the most important thing that we had to do when this hit was to ensure that we could continue supplying all of the customers, the health care systems that depend on us around the world. And when you think about the shifts in demand, particularly during the second quarter of last year, when health care systems in large part have been treating COVID patients for shut down around the world.

When you think about what happened with airlines and the impact that, that had on our distribution system. When you think about the shifting consumer demands, when basically we were in a lockdown situation for much of the world to be able to continue to supply is really a tribute to the almost 50,000 colleagues at Johnson & Johnson who continue to put their boots and put their masks on every day to go to work to keep that supply effort going.

If you look at our fundamental businesses, Pharmaceuticals segment, our consumer segment for certain hitting variability in demand that we had not experienced in some time. In some cases, patients did a lot of pantry stocking or getting prescriptions ahead of time to see that tail off. Of course, we saw an over 30% drop in our medical device business in the second quarter.

But then you really saw the resiliency, the competitiveness and the consistency kicking in the back here. And even as we finish the first quarter to see, overall, the organization up in the mid to high single digits and improve market shares, I think, is just again, a real testament to what our employees were able to do during this period.

Two, I think it was really critical to keep our innovation pipeline going. And there too, we continue to make strong investments. We invested more in research and development than we have in any other year. By and large, the majority of our projects were either stayed on track through this period across our different portfolios. And so we are very proud of that.

Third, the fact that we were able to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccine effort, and if you just look at the scientific, the chemistry, the biology, the political, the distribution effort that needed to happen to make that possible. I couldn't be more proud of our organization. Yes, we've had a lot of twists and turns, and we've had ups and downs.

That being said, we continue to believe that we're going to impact billions of people around the world and really make a big difference globally. As we continue to work our way through this pandemic. And so -- and last but not least, I think while we were dealing with all of these issues, there were just a lot of societal issues.

That business around the world is being asked to step up and have a voice on whether it's issues about racism, whether it's issues concerning our environment. And in all of these places, I think Johnson & Johnson stepped up, has done the right thing, is doing our best to make a difference. We know that we can do more. But we remain very committed, and I believe actually making good progress in many of these areas as well. So we're really looking forward to 2021.

We believe that if we look at fundamentals around health care, whether it's the increase relevance in global public health, whether it's a backlog of patients or whether it's, frankly, improving economies around the world, all of those are very good precursors for our industry and for our business, not only this year, but well over the next several years. And so we're looking forward to talking to you more about that today.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Lee Hambright

Awesome. Thanks so much, Alex, for that interim. Maybe let's dive in on vaccines first. You've worked very hard to develop a single dose, easily transportable vaccine that turned out to be really effective at protecting people against severe disease and hospitalization, and you did it in record time.

And like you said, there have been some twists and turns along the way with manufacturing issues and regulatory scrutiny, but it's been a really impressive effort. Despite strong vaccination rates in some countries, other countries have lagged. And I just wonder if you could start by giving us your view on where vaccination efforts stand today and what role J&J's vaccine will continue to play?

Alex Gorsky

Sure. Well, it is pretty remarkable when you think about it, not only the fact that our industry -- and again, let me give a shout out to our industry because I think never before in history, has the biopharmaceutical industry made such a difference at such a critical juncture around the world.

When you look at these platforms, whether our adenovirus platform or the mRNA platforms, the uncertainty that we faced 17-months ago and all of the challenges that we are going to have to overcome through the clinical development programs, let alone the scale-up and the manufacturing, the regulatory issues.

And ultimately, that final mile of actually getting shots in arms globally, I think there was a fair amount of concern, whether that could be done, and now when you look at the difference that has been made, particularly here in the United States now that you probably have around 2/3 of adults vaccinated or at least with one shot.

And you see the impact, not only that it's having in infection rates in deaths and hospitalizations, of course, that are very important. But also economically, as frankly, businesses can open back up, families can get back together, I'm really proud. And I think it's a really important message around the decades of investment in research and development that have been done to put us at a point where we could do this.

Now in our case, as you noted, we put a lot of very deliberate thinking and planning early on to achieve a profile that we felt would be optimal around the world to ensure that not only could we have the right efficacy and safety profile, but that we could get broad access to our platform. The clinical trials demonstrated that even against the most virulent variants in South Africa.

As you know, in our trials, it was a very global program, about 40 %. And South Africa and -- or excuse me, 20% in South Africa, another 40% in the United States, another 40% in South America. And in spite of the challenge of those variants, our efficacy rates particularly against moderate to severe disease and keeping patients out of the hospitals and from dying was very high.

We were encouraged, very encouraged with the initial rollout. I'm very proud of the way that our team identified some of the adverse events and we're able to quickly triangulate the data and to understand not only the signs and signals, but also the difference in treatment. That we need to be implemented and quickly communicated that, we're working diligently right now here in the U.S. with regulators regarding our supply chain.

And we continue to believe that globally, we're going to play a very important role. And it really gets back to the fact that it's a single dose, it's extremely effective and requires fairly moderate logistical issues regarding refrigeration. And we remain absolutely committed to making billions of doses available, not only here in the United States but around the world.

Lee Hambright

Excellent. You made a commitment, of course, to provide the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis during the pandemic. Can you share your latest thinking on how the vaccine might impact EPS this year? Is there a scenario where you could see some upside to EPS? And if you sell fewer doses than expected, is EPS protected on the downside.

Alex Gorsky

The short answer is we think we have very little impact, if any, at all. And we remain absolutely committed overall to the commitments that we've made and the guidance that has been delivered. We felt it was very important, not only in the beginning to make sure that regarding designing the vaccine in a way that could have one dose, minimal refrigeration but also maximal efficacy as well as safety that making sure that we removed any other barriers to access around cost, and around pricing.

And so to do that on a not-for-profit basis, we felt it was very important. And we're delivering on that commitment. But if you look fundamentally, the way that we issued our guidance, we're very confident in our core businesses in on being able to deliver that. We'll have to see how -- once we get through some of the regulatory approvals on the manufacturing side and things get rolled out, there would be any potential upside but fundamentally, we remain very confident in the guidance that we've issued and the trends that we're seeing.

Lee Hambright

Great. Okay. Let's shift to the core business. Alex, you took over as CEO in 2012. The med tech business was about $27 billion of revenue. With all the puts and takes in the portfolio, it's probably around that same $27 billion this year. Consumer revenue at the time was about $14 billion, and it's about the same size now. But in that same nine-year span, pharma revenue has doubled from $25 billion to $50 billion. What are the key factors that have enabled your success in delivering pharma growth rates that are so far ahead of market growth rates?

Alex Gorsky

Look, Lee, I'm incredibly proud of the progress that all of our different sectors have made over that almost 10-year period. I mean if you reflect back at that point in time, we've just gone through a major generic cliff in our pharmaceutical business and we were relaunching. I mean at that time, I believe we had one or two oncology products that added up to less than $500 million worth of sales.

And when you consider where we are today, among one of the leading oncology companies and the impact that we have on patients that alone our business growth, it couldn't be more proud. If you consider our medical device business we had. We had the need to take a hard look at our portfolio. There were certain areas where we realize for us to be competitive, to have an impact on a global basis that we definitely needed to take a harder look and to see where and how we are going to make investments and where we think we could be best positioned.

And I think on the consumer side, there were some challenges that we were facing as well in the quality piece as well as our overall portfolio. And so if you look at all of those businesses, I think they're in a much stronger position today than they were then. Regarding our pharmaceutical business, look, I think it starts with just great science. And really differentiated products, number one. And we're agnostic, whether that's internal or external science. And I think the track record we have of building partnerships, about 50% of the time.

We sourced our innovation externally. We're also very innovative on how we do partnerships. And I think we demonstrated there's great examples with Pharmacyclics, there's great examples with Actelion or even more recently with Momenta. On our willingness to partner, again, in very creative ways that ensures that, ultimately, we can reach more patients and be more successful. I think, too, the fact that we take a franchise approach.

As we all know in pharmaceuticals, everything in Phase 2 can be promising, but making sure that we're very focused around our five therapeutic areas. We've expanded that obviously with pulmonary arterial hypertension. But being focused not only gives us, we believe, better capabilities and better specificity as it relates to clinical development and regulatory expertise, but also commercially as it relates to execution in the field and account management as well. It means that you don't have to recreate entire infrastructure to support those.

And then finally, it's about execution. And I think if you look at the execution of our research and development and the way that not only have they been able to build up tremendous databases and science demonstrating the broad utility and the efficacy and safety of our platforms, creating literally portfolios out of a single molecule in many cases. But then the ability to execute in the field, too, even in the face of biosimilar competition in other areas.

And last but not least, I think it's a relentless commitment to innovation. And if you look at our investment levels, if you look at the number of new products that have been launched, and if you look at our pipeline for the future, we believe we're even better positioned today than we were 10 years ago. So I think those are a few of the keys of success that we continue to really focus on here at Janssen and Johnson & Johnson.

Joaquin Duato

The result of that -- the outcome of that is that we have been able to create a model that during the last decade has been able to grow our market consistently in the face of patent expirations and setbacks. So that is the outcome of this success of the pharmaceutical group that you have described well, going from $25 billion to $50 billion.

It's the fact that we have been able to create a model based on our innovation engine that is able to deliver above-market growth in the face of patent expirations. And when we think about the future, and I'm sure we'll have questions about the future later, that's what gives us the confidence our past track record of 10 years that we are going to be able to continue to deliver that type of growth in the future.

Alex Gorsky

Lee, I'd also be remiss and I'll embrace, Joaquin. I also think it has to do with the leadership of the team. I mean, if you look at Joaquin, if you look at Joaquin, if you look at Paul Stoffels, if you look at Jennifer Taubert, if you look at Mathai Mammen and if you look at Scott, I can go right down the list, Peter Lebowitz, these are very accomplished, very seasoned, incredibly committed leaders that really have done a remarkable job. And leading the charge, so to speak, through that period and that are committed to doing that and even more over the next decade.

Lee Hambright

Excellent. There's an investor question from the audience about something you just touched on, which is external innovation. And the question is about your competitive advantage in using external innovation to source, develop and commercialize drugs in pharma. How do you think about how J&J is kind of better than others at that effort?

Alex Gorsky

Look, I'll start, and then I'll ask Joaquin to jump on. I think that we see this as an absolutely critical element to the success of our overall program. And it starts, frankly, with the culture that's focused on what is the best science ultimately what's going to make the best difference for patients and being completely agnostic, whether it's internally or externally focused. Now to that point, we realized that there are some areas where we've needed to build improved internal capabilities in very early development.

In fact, I just had a chance to visit one of our facilities a few weeks ago, and we're seeing results of that. But at the same time, I think, demonstrating not only a commitment but a willingness to be creative and innovative in how we actually pull those programs together. I think it gets to a mindset in the organization, but actually, the way that we reward our people as well to making sure that whether it's internal or external, that we remain committed to the same level of success.

And then finally, I think it's about being able to demonstrate success so that when you go to your next partner, you can provide an example of an IMBRUVICA, DARZALEX, other partnerships that have been developed where you show to your partners that it was a win-win. It was a success on both sides, and that becomes kind of a self propagating effort as we go forward. So Joaquin?

Joaquin Duato

Yes. I -- Alex comments. The first thing is that we have a very talented R&D team, which is very specialized by different diseases, and they have a good view of what is going to be improving or disrupting the standard of care in the future. So that talented R&D team enables us to identify very early on opportunities that may have a higher probability of success.

So by doing that and combined with the scale that we can provide in chemical development, manufacturing and commercialization we are able to identify opportunities early on that can create significant value down the road. That means that you need to have an important bet on your R&D investment.

And as Alex described before, our R&D investments in pharma were close to $ 10 billion last year, which is twice our sales and marketing investments. So we have a strong R&D model, which is founded on the scientific leadership that we have in our team. And based on that, we have worked tirelessly during all this decade to try to improve the way we discover and we develop medicines in order to increase our R&D productivity, too.

Now we have our entire R&D team embarking a big effort to utilize technology, data science and automation to try to fine-tune both discovery and development, and that is making us more productive. As a matter of fact, the productivity of our R&D engine, as measured by the expected NPV of our portfolio divided by the R&D expenses that we have has steadily increased significantly in the past five years, and we see that to continue going on.

And that's based on our ability to identify the right science, and then utilize our know-how and technology to be able to increase our probability of advancing these medicines to the clinic. So we feel very positive that at the root of the success that I described of creating a model that's been able to grow during more than a decade. It's our ability to identify and develop new medical breakthroughs that are going to have a significant potential, and we think we are going to continue to increase down the growth.

Lee Hambright

Great. U.S. price reform is a topic of much interest. I wonder if you could just offer brief thoughts on sort of what the base case looks like for U.S. pharma pricing reform and maybe what the range of outcomes is that we might expect.

Joaquin Duato

So U.S. price reform, there's always, always been a tension in the U.S. and everywhere else, between innovation and affordability. And that's a tension that exists now and will exist in the future. And particularly, every time which is an administration, like it happened with the Obama administration, with the Trump administration and now with the Biden administration, then the conversation about U.S. price reform increases. That's nothing new for us because we are a global company, and we have this conversation elsewhere.

But I just wanted to sensitize the audience that discussions about U.S. price reform are not new, and they always happen periodically, especially when an administration changes. What's our view of U.S. price reform? First, let's identify what the problem is in the U.S. in particular. The problem is not that pharmaceutical expenses are increasing because they are relatively flat year-over-year as your audience know, the problem is that out-of-pocket expenses for the patients, especially in specialty medicines are increasing significantly, creating a problem for those who are more severely ill.

So that's an area that we need to address, to the extent we can generate bipartisan support to address the main issue, which is the issue of the patient's co-pay of the auto pocket expenses there's an area where both we can have bipartisan support and the pharmaceutical industry supporting. So our anticipation about U.S. part reform is that there will be areas in which we can find an agreement in order to lower out-of-pocket expenses. These areas may create some papers the industry, which we would gladly accept in exchange of improving the system in the U.S. and providing stability.

We do not anticipate any clinical situations. All of these situations will have to go through legislation. And as you are seeing, there's not going to be an agreement for some of the more radical proposals. But there could be room for addressing the issue of out-of-pocket expenses and that may create some cost for the industry, which we would gladly accept to the extent it's going to provide the stability of the system for a certain period of time. Four years from now, we'll come back to the same situation and four years later the same, but let's have some stability.

Now I also think it's important to recognize that in the context of price uncertainty, which is normal, Johnson & Johnson and our pharmaceutical group, it's a very good place to be. Why is that? Because we have been having price decreases, net price decreases for a number of years. Last year, we have a 5.4% price decreases. All our growth is coming for volume. And we have a very diversified portfolio with more than 11 products of more than $1 billion that participates in every book of business.

So when you think about what companies could do well in a situation of price reform, I think that our company clearly stands out because of its ability to grow -- be growing on volume, market and share and also the diversification of our portfolio. We don't depend on a single drug, we don't depend on a single channel. So we are more insulated, and we can try better in this type of environment.

Lee Hambright

Excellent. So let's -- maybe let's shift to medical devices. Ashley spoke a few weeks ago and painted a picture of a recovery that was faster in some segments and countries and slower than others. So you also talked about very large backlogs in some areas and procedures flexing up well above 100% of normal to work through those backlogs in some cases. Wonder if you could give us your latest view on the state of med tech recovery?

Alex Gorsky

Sure. Look, we do expect the med tech market to accelerate as we go through the remainder of '21 and clearly into 2022. Now I think it's going to depend where you are in the market, but overall, we're very -- we're bullish on those trends. And so let's start with the strong points. Clearly, Asia is coming back very strong. You saw that in our performance, but really, I think, more broadly across the entire market in Q1.

You're seeing, I think a resurgence in North America, stronger in some areas than others, for example, less elective procedures like EP, trauma is coming back very strong, we're seeing areas such as knees and spine that could perhaps be considered a bit more elective, lagging behind, but nonetheless, beginning to return. And so I think those two markets, Asia, North America, in particular, in the specific markets that I highlighted are coming back well.

Europe has continued to lag versus North America, but there, too, is rates of vaccination are increasing. We're seeing those markets begin to stabilize. And South America has also continued to be somewhat soft. But again, there too, we would expect the trends to return over time. But overall, fundamentally, we think that there will be a backlog in procedures.

There will be not only a delay where there were procedures that were canceled that were scheduled and canceled. But even at the very front end where patients just had not even been going to their primary care physician, have decided to delay seeking care. And as I mentioned earlier, that as they get more comfortable, as vaccination rates continue to increase.

There's confidence in entering the hospital's increases who by the way, I think, have done a fantastic job through this. And I also think a correlation with the economy as people return to work as people get greater insurance coverage. I think all of those are tailwinds that we would expect to positively impact the medical device space going forward.

Lee Hambright

That's great, Alex. I wonder if you could maybe help us think about quantifying the size of the backlog for J&J. And maybe helping us think a little bit about timing on when that backlog could come through. We had to one of your competitors in Orthopaedics yesterday who suggested that as we come out of COVID and people are feeling some new con freedom, maybe they don't rush right back to the hospital to get procedures done right away, only to be laid up again for 6 to 12 weeks of rehab. Maybe people want to enjoy a bit of time with the family, et cetera, and then come back into the system a little later in the year. I wonder, if you could just comment on the size of the backlog and maybe timing expectations?

Alex Gorsky

Sure. Look, I think part of it depends on what part of the market you're talking about, and again, if you're primarily talking about, for example, in orthopedics market, where you're very heavily in knees and spine. Clearly, those could be a bit more delayed than some of the other areas. But fundamentally, if you're going to need a knee replacement, and by the way, I would argue that as patients get more active and want to come back that they're going to be even more prepared to go in and have that procedure done.

I think people are going to be a lot more attuned to their overall health. And again, as the economy continues to come back strong, and people come back. We've had more and more patients vaccinated, particularly in the 65 and older category, the senior category. Medicare patients and the senior patients in the United States, but sing your patients make up the majority of orthopedic procedures. So you start looking across that, again, we think that the underlying fundamental demand will be strong.

We're seeing different rates, for example, in surgery. So there are certain procedures that are more difficult to delay than others. And we're seeing that, for example, in the Ethicon business. And in areas like EP and trauma where patients don't have as much, you might say, optionality. We're seeing those come back very strong. And if we're comparing ourselves, by the way, not only to 2020, but actually back to 2019 demand. And we're, over time, seeing demand get back to 2019 and actually seeing good growth rates above 2019 in many of these areas.

Lee Hambright

Great. Digital has been a key area of focus for you in med tech. And your Belles platform for total new replacement is just launching now. This is an increasingly crowded market for orthopedic robotics. I just wonder what are your expectations for VELYS? Can that product propel your knee franchise back to growth rates at or above the market?

Alex Gorsky

Look, I think one thing all of us have learned through this COVID-19 experience is the increased importance of digitization in almost every aspect of our lives. And that's certainly the case in orthopedics. And admittedly, I think we've been late. We were behind in getting into robotics and digital space and orthopedics. Nonetheless, we believe that it's still very early days. Less than 10% of the knees, if I understand the data correctly, are done vis-à-vis robotics.

And I think as the technology improves and we're incredibly optimistic and bullish about our VELYS platform. I mean if you look at the footprint that it has in the operating room, if you look at the fact that it doesn't need a lot of additional scans. If you look at the flexibility and the improvement in functionality in terms of the ability to measure and cut and to improve accuracy, shorten time actually in the, we think that it's going to be a great tool for physicians.

So we think when you couple that with the new attuned platforms that were coming out, the cement less fixed bearing, that you combine all that, it's going to put us in a very strong position. In addition, we're seeing a lot of digital technology being applied preoperatively and postoperatively, not only intra-operatively.

And so what does that mean? Well, it helps in setting expectations for the patient when they're coming in. It helps in afterwards, better monitoring them, to ensure that you're getting the outcome that you're looking for and to reduce some of the other side effects. So overall, we think digitization is going to be a core component of what we're doing, certainly in the area of knees, but more broadly across the surgical platform.

Lee Hambright

Great. So shifting from maybe hard tissue to soft tissue, you introduced this to your new Ottava robot during your med tech Investor Day last November, Ottava got a unique table mounted arm design and you've emphasized the potential benefits of integrating Ottava with your Monarch endoscopic surgery platform. I wonder if you could give us an update on the Ottava time line and maybe share your thoughts on how J&J will compete in the market for soft tissue robotic surgery?

Alex Gorsky

Sure. Well, let me kind of flip your questions around. I think I would first start by saying we've been really pleased with the uptake that we've seen with Monarch thus far. Look, we think the area of bronchoscopy is an exciting one. We've had, I believe, now more than 8,000 patients that have experienced its ability to navigate and really get to distal sections on the lung for very precise procedures has made a real difference. And so we're excited about the uptake.

And then maybe later on, I'll talk about what we see as some of the future applications for that in combination and convergence with some of the other areas in our platform. As it relates to Ottava, look, here, too, I think it's important to acknowledge that we were later in getting into the robotics in the digital space. Nonetheless, we think that this is a secular trend.

And right now in the -- around the world, in the United States, you only see about 5% or 10% penetration, certainly much higher than that in specific procedures. You might say in certain regions or hospitals in the United States. But nonetheless, we think that there's a lot of an opportunity in terms of market and penetration. We think that technology is going to continue to improve. We're very excited about the technology, the original technology that we put together with Verb and Verily. We augmented that with the work that we were doing at Auris.

And as you mentioned, whether it's the number of arms, whether it's the way we're actually able to incorporate digital feedback, real-time into the procedure. We think in terms of maneuverability, precision, overall operating room footprint, and providing an overall operating system to the surgical suite that it has huge potential. We're trying to be very thoughtful.

We know that competitively, that this is something that you've got to go about very thoughtfully, very carefully to make sure ultimately that you're bringing technology forward that's truly differentiated that delivers on the promise. And I'm very proud of the progress that our engineers, our scientists, our physicians are making. And again, we think long term, this is going to be a really important addition to the business.

And the other aspect, I think, as we go forward is, it goes far beyond just robotics, but it's how do we fundamentally change surgery? How can we incorporate open with laparoscopy procedures as well as robotic procedures, simultaneously and in new ways, whether it's using sensing, whether it's using different kinds of visioning, that, again, just fundamentally changes the way surgeons are able to attack certain kind of conditions intra-operatively. And we think that has just a lot of potential.

Lee Hambright

Great. Maybe on that topic of innovation in med tech. Ashley has spoken recently about sort of bringing the best of software, the best of med tech and the best of pharma together to solve big health care problems. I wonder if you could talk maybe a little bit about some of the drug-device combination therapies where J&J can use its breadth to create an advantage.

Alex Gorsky

Look, I think as I mentioned earlier, I think one of the most exciting areas that we're working on in Johnson & Johnson is our lung cancer initiative. Unfortunately, lung cancer remains the number one killer on a global basis. And we know that it's a very difficult disease to take on. We usually get to it far too late in the cascade and in the process. And we've got a team working at Johnson & Johnson on, look, how can we take some of the technology from our Monarch platform from our Ottava platform?

And how can we combine that with some of the work that's being done in our pharmaceutical group, whether it's through not only earlier diagnostics procedures where we could use Monarch to, again, get to a distal lesion to do a biopsy, but then could we deliver locally, for example, an oncolytic virus. Or another therapeutic to, again, dramatically change the treatment paradigm for something like lung cancer that results in not only earlier detection, but earlier treatment and bringing those kind of convergent capabilities together to do that.

Our teams are working on that as we speak. In many cases, they're already in the clinic. And so we're very excited about that kind of potential going forward. And by the way, we're starting in lung cancer, but those same kind of approaches could be used on a number of different cancers that currently are just really difficult-to-treat without those kind of new tools available.

Joaquin Duato

So one example of that, other than lung cancer, it's urogenital cancers where local therapy locally delivered therapy could have a significant application. And we think there's significant potential there, and we are uniquely positioned to be leaders in international oncology by the combination of our know-how in our pharmaceutical oncology franchise with our know-how in interventional through Monarch and other devices in our medical device group. So that's an area of growth and expansion for Johnson & Johnson in the near future.

Lee Hambright

Great. So there's also some areas where the lines between traditional hospital medical devices and consumer technology start to get word including wearable sensors and digital solutions for patient follow-up after surgery. Are there examples too, where J&J's breadth across med tech and consumer can create unique opportunities for you?

Alex Gorsky

Well, look, let me start here, and then I'll ask Joaquin to pile on. I think that one -- there's been several things that we've learned through COVID-19. In addition to the importance of global Public health, I think is the patient, the consumer's interest in taking a more active role in their own health. And we think that's a trend that will continue.

So if you consider some of the communication tools that we have in engaging with consumers and helping them think about their health care in a much more personalized way. We think that, that's going to be very important, how things like telemedicine begin to be delivered rather than just kind of a one-off, which pretty much in a pre covet environment was the extent of its utilization.

We think there that much more the engagement could take place. Again, we'll open up, we think, many more channels in education and information as well as the way that patients actually get treated. So we think fundamentally that the consumer is going to be at the center of health care. And having the ability to talk with, engage, give -- provide them information is a definite asset for us as we think about our overall portfolio.

Joaquin Duato

Overall, as we are trying to create a digital ecosystem for our medical devices in orthopedics or in general surgery, our consumer know-how on how to deliver solutions that are going to have a consumer-friendly and usable interface. It's very much used across the organization. And we have a lot of talent from the consumer group working both in pharmaceuticals and in medical devices in order to be able to address how to better communicate with physicians and patients treating them as consumers, particularly when it comes to digital content. So that's an area that clearly, we do think we have an advantage based on the know-how that we have on our consumer sector.

Lee Hambright

Great. Maybe a question on M&A. You've spoken in the past about capital allocation and M&A, and you've talked about -- when you think about the topic you focus on where is the unmet need and where is the science as you look across your markets today, I wonder if you could comment a little bit on some of the most important areas of innovation that you're monitoring.

Alex Gorsky

Look, we remained -- I've been very proud of the fact that even throughout the COVID-19 period, we remain relentlessly focused on trying to identify new scientific opportunities that ultimately create business opportunities within J&J. And look, we think that there are rich areas across our portfolio. I think we think Momenta is a great example of that. And we think that's going to be a great addition to our immunology franchise.

And in fact, represents a portfolio, so to speak, and a very different kind of approach that we think can be complementary and additive to the current immunology platform. But there -- look, there are areas in oncology, there are areas in infectious disease, all of our different areas that we continue to assess. If we look across medical devices, there, too, we think there's a number of areas our last significant acquisition there.

You might say with Vision Care, we pleased -- while we clearly face some challenges with the Vision Surgical business, particularly with COVID 19. And we think the launch of the new TECNIS lens is going very well, and we're seeing patients get more and more comfortable in coming back.

But there too, I mean, we're active on a number of fronts, both on the surgery side, the orthopedics as well as the EP area as well as our consumer portfolio. And so we would intend to keep up the pace. We've mentioned earlier that about 50% of the time, we tend to source our R&D externally or innovation externally. And we would expect that trend to continue as we go forward.

Joaquin Duato

We -- this is something that we dedicate a large percentage of our time of senior management time is constantly scanning based on our scientific insight, external opportunities. So that is one of the major tasks of the Executive committee of Johnson & Johnson that we focus on, in particular.

And in order to be able to look for these external opportunities, what you need to have is a very robust existing business that allows you to have the patience and the ability to sort out in these opportunities and select the right ones without having the urgency to make a big one.

So that is part of the reason we've been able to be that successful in identifying external opportunities because we have a very robust business in our existing business that is delivering growth that enables us to have the patients and the foresight to look for the right opportunities and doing it in a capital-efficient manner.

So that's something that we consider at the root of our success and that we are doing across the three sectors.

Alex Gorsky

I think we try to -- just as Joaquin highlighted, we try to apply the same kind of rigor and discipline and diligence to our dealer view process as we do our sales and marketing, our research and development processes as well. So it starts with, in addition to the strategy in the science, we still use the DCF model, that DCF model that ultimately because the deal model is built into the business plan for those.

That team is rewarded and compensated and measured by that and held accountable over a multiyear period that goes through our very senior leadership ranks, but all the way to our Board of Directors. And look, if you look across, I believe, the last five years, we've invested roughly, I want to say, close to $50 billion in research and development. And at that time, we've also done about $50 billion and external innovation. And the majority of that, over 90% are deals less than $1 billion. They tend to be the small tuck.

And as Joaquin mentioned, the larger the deal, the more complexity, and while we're always open to midsize or larger deals, and we've demonstrated the ability to do that in the past, we much prefer that small, new molecule, new device, where we can apply a lot of scientific technology, regulatory expertise and ultimately, take an idea and create a $1 billion platform, of which we have more than 25 of across Johnson & Johnson. and so to keep that going, that's one of the reasons why almost 25% of our sales are products that have been launched over the last five years is because of that relentless drive internally and externally on innovating and bringing great technology to patients and consumers.

Lee Hambright

That's great. You've got a pharma business review coming up in a few months here. I wonder maybe if you could just offer some very quick teasers on what we might expect from that meeting.

Alex Gorsky

Joaquin?

Joaquin Duato

Yes. So first, we are very much looking forward to meeting all of you at our pharma review later in the year. And hopefully, look, we'll be able to do it in person if things continue to go in that direction, and that would be great, so we'll be able to greeter in person. So we're going to be trying to address the questions that people have of our pharma business, which are mainly how are you guys going to grow in the next five years? And particularly, how do you guys plan to grow post STELARA patent expiration.

So I mean our goal is to be able to demonstrate there that like we have done in the last decade, we're going to be able to grow above market, passing and lapping STELARA patent expiration. And we think we have very strong reasons to be able to show you how we can do it. It's based on our existing products, which most of them are large platforms that are going to continue to grow post 2025, like DARZALEX, IMBRUVICA, ERLEADA, TREMFYA.

And also in a very strong pipeline of medicines that we plan to discuss with you to give you an idea of what is the dimension of the markets that we're going to approach and the scientific advantages that we plan to bring we'll talk about oncology with our BCMA CAR-T with our new newly approved by specific antibody, Amivantamab; our bispecific antibodies in multiple myeloma that just received breakthrough designation earlier this week.

And also we'll talk about immunology, what market need is there. I think that's really vastly underestimated by the investment community that still. There is a significant marketing in immunology. We'll talk about TREMFYA. We'll talk about Momenta. And also we'll talk about our oral pipeline and what we are doing in atopic dermatitis. So, I think it's going to be an exciting moment, which is going to give you reasons to think that we are going to be able to continue in the trajectory of growing our market post-STELARA patent expiration.

Lee Hambright

That's great. Thank you, Joaquin, for that. Unfortunately, we're at time here. I really appreciate the time, Alex and Joaquin this morning. I wish we could go longer, but we're going to have to leave it there.

Thank you so much.

Alex Gorsky

Thank you, Lee.