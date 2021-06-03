Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) William Blair & Company 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference Call June 3, 2021 9:40 AM ET

Linda Kirkpatrick - President of North America

Robert Napoli - William Blair & Company

Robert Napoli

Good morning, everybody. My name is Bob Napoli. I'm the analyst for William Blair that covers Mastercard in the FinTech space. For a complete list of disclosures, please go to williamblair.com. Very excited to have with us this morning Linda Kirkpatrick, the President of the North America for Mastercard. Linda has been with Mastercard for 24 years tomorrow I believe. So she's been through a lot and seen everything. She became President of North America a little over a year ago. So excited to have you. Thank you for joining us, Linda.

Linda Kirkpatrick

Thanks, Bob. Great to be here.

Robert Napoli

So, I mean can -- maybe start by sharing your background a little bit and your current role as President of North America and maybe key areas of focus key priorities that you have?

Linda Kirkpatrick

Happy to Bob. So, as you mentioned, I have been with the company for 24 years. I have a finance background. I started at Mastercard in our corporate finance function and had a variety of roles over the course of a decade. I also was fortunate enough to participate and the process for going public back in 2006 and actually had an opportunity to create the Investor Relations function at Mastercard. So this community is very familiar to me, very near and dear to my heart. After working in Investor Relations I held also various roles on the strategy, communications, and franchise front, and then for the past over a decade or so I've been in client facing roles both on the merchant and acquiring side for several years as well as on the financial institution side.

And, as you mentioned, I've taken on this new role of President of North America, starting in January and delighted to be in this post. So with respect to the priorities within the market, we have a number of priorities that have remained consistent over several years and a number of new areas of focus. We like to think about strategic pillars across five different categories in North America, which is by the way inclusive of both the US and Canada. It represents about a third of the volume across Mastercard and as the part of the organization where many of our initiatives begin and start scaling, many of the acquisitions that we've made, our first launched within the US and in Canada before they're launched globally. So it's a very active market and it's one that has great appeal across the business.

We look at our strategy, as I said, across five pillars. The first is to focus on the distribution of our products and really what that is our core credit, debit, prepaid and commercial products and for those we work primarily with financial institution partners or issuers to deepen our business with them. Second pillar is thinking about the evolution of the next generation of the point of sale. In the past we talked about this as expanding acceptance and expanding the number of acceptance points into Mastercard and while that's still is very relevant and important. We now have iterated on that and to really think about how technology is evolving the point of sale both digitally with solutions like click to pay and thus for merchants as well as physically through contactless and then of course 5G and mobile point of sale and how that's evolving.

So a lot of focus and emphasis on the next generation point of sale. Our third pillar is really to drive digital performance and preference and we've got great relationships in the digital space. We've made inroads for the past several years and what we're really focusing on now in North America is doubling down on those digital efforts and that spans contactless. It relates to things like driving card on file preference, deepening engagements with FinTechs and we're very -- we're obviously laser focused on this as a digital first brands for sure. So very, very active in that space. Our fourth pillar is really to focus on growing our services and of course by that I mean our data and insights our cyber and intelligence our loyalty capabilities and really differentiating our brand in the market with respect to what our customers need and want.

And then, the fifth focus area is really focusing on the new and different and ensuring that all the new business models that Mastercard is focusing on like new payment flows capabilities, open banking, the realization of our multi-rail potential here in the markets. This is an areas of great focus keeping us very busy. So I think about the priorities across those five pillars and again some very consistent over the past several years, some that are being iterated on and innovated on differently, given the shift in our model.

Robert Napoli

Okay, thank you. Very comprehensive. I appreciate that. Coming out of COVID what structural changes do you see to the payments market and I don't know if you can maybe give some commentary on business trends that North America you're seeing reopening and your thoughts around the return of travel maybe?

Linda Kirkpatrick

Yes, happy to Bob. Well with respect to COVID and structural changes. I think it's even from your own personal experience, you can see that consumer behavior has shifted. We believe that much of that shift is going to be permanent. Our surveys tell us that more than 70% of consumers plan to maintain or increase the purchasing that they're doing in an online environment. 60% of them think they're going to continue to use cash less even as the pandemic subsides. So we do believe there is a significant shift which has released our spending pulse results for the month of May and what that showed us is e-commerce as a percentage of total retail sales is over 20% and before the pandemic e-commerce as a percentage of total retail sales was about half that.

So that is a significant shift in the business and again I think that is once consumers create behaviors and spending, it's hard to reverse those, and fortunately for us, we are in organization and have organization is poised for ongoing digital growth and we've been investing in this space for so long both through our products and solutions and through our rules and capabilities that we are really fortunately poised to take advantage of these changing consumer trends. In the online world click to pay and as for merchants as I mentioned earlier tokenization is something that has really exploded. So we've seen merchant tokenization for card on file having a six-fold increase in the number of unique merchants transacting just in the fourth quarter last year alone. And again, here our research tells us that 7 in 10 consumers have their payment credential saved with at least one merchant type. So card on file organization with subscription merchants in particular merchants like Netflix and Etsy riding hailing services this is incredibly relevant.

From a contactless perspective we're continuing to drive adoption across all our markets, but especially in the US, the US market for contactless had been really tap it before the pandemic and during the pandemic it's been, as we've reported, it's been quite active with more than 70% of our volume occurring at a terminal that's enabled for contactless and significantly more issuance of products that have contactless capability. So, before pandemic transit enablement for contactless was driving usage and now we see other rationale driving contactless usage convenience health, safety. So it's again it's a trend we've been delighted to be on the right side of and then as e-commerce grows and digital volume grows so too does cyber and intelligence and the products and solutions that we've acquire and that we've invested in and we've grown have proven to be very relevant in the current environment.

Companies like NuData, Brighterion and Ethoca, RiskRecon. Fraudsters are as sophisticated as they ever were and they're migrating to digital environments. And so the inventory of assets that we've announced I think are more relevant than they've ever been before. So I think those shifts in merchant spend with respect to buy online and pickup in store, the shift in delivery services like grocery, I do believe that consumers are just much more comfortable transacting in a digital environment.

Now, with respect to travel. We do believe there is some pent-up demand for travel. We're seeing that through our results of course airline and lodging has picked up for the month of May domestically. I think we shared with you on the Q1 call that we had that we've seen US airline spend double from what we have seen at the beginning of the quarter and we're continuing to see that positive trajectory today. You know, what I see in the US in particular is a direct correlation between restrictions being lifted borders being opened up availability of vaccination distribution of vaccination and the propensity for spend. So we're definitely seeing in areas where consumers can spend that they have a willingness to travel and they have a willingness to spend in categories that are non-discretionary and that's a really, that's a good sign for us.

Now, with respect to cross border. We do believe that will pick up more in the second half of the year. International travel is starting to open up intra-Europe and particularly with countries with low infection rates and advanced vaccination distribution, we're seeing good activity there as well.

Robert Napoli

Great, thank you. Over the last year and recently Mastercard is one fair amount of large deals in the US and I think one of those is that you're converting the gap portfolio to Mastercard. What's driving those wins and what's the pipeline should we expect more when announcements?

Linda Kirkpatrick

Yes, you're right, Bob. We've had a very active first half of the year with respect to competitive flips and new deals signed. Certainly GAAP is a marquee win for us and we've been the recipient of several competitive co-brand flips over the past several years. GAAP builds on portfolios like Bean and Cabela's and Proger and others that have converted their business. To Mastercard we've been the winning us network with respect to co-brand, conversions and the GAAP is the next and we're going to be their exclusive network across all of their brands the GAAP, Old Navy Banana Republic, Athleta that is expected into migrate over into 2022. We've had a relationship with them for some time on the services front particularly in the data test and learn area and so this is just a terrific next step in the evolution of our relationship with them. They have an amazing brand, we have shared values with respect to diversity and inclusion, and we're just incredibly excited about that one.

On the bank front, we did announce a new deal with Huntington Bank. So you probably know they acquired TCF and that's going to make them a top 10 regional bank in the US. So they announced that they were renewing our existing business with them and they were growing and they expressed their intent to convert the TCF business to Mastercard and I was previously with the competitors. So, that's going to bring significant new debit business to our brands and we're really excited about. On the digital front, we have the city CLECs product that they announced with Google Pay is going to be a Mastercard branded product. The product is going to leverage our tokenization, capabilities as well as our digital debit and right now, there is a wait list for that product in the market. We're excited about that one and then, also on the merchant front, we announced a multifaceted strategic partnership with Walgreens, which includes any credit product with Synchrony that will launch in the second half of the year. It also includes a number of our services like insights analytics loyalty and other solutions. So, really a very robust rhythm of wins and a pipeline that is quite rich as well really pleased about the pipeline that we have in place. And from our perspective there is a few factors that we've heard our customers talk about that are differentiating for our brand relative to others in the marketplace. I think our capabilities with respect to digital cyber-security.

As I mentioned earlier, data and insights and the ability for us to support these partners across the entirety of their business, not just in payments and in cards but beyond that in adjacencies like I mentioned, I think that's a significant differentiator for us. We have a B2B2C model where we take a partnership first approach where we know that customers, our role in the ecosystem is to power our customers with the best of what we've got and that role that we play is very important and I think our partners realize that. but again, we're here to support the entirety of their strategy and not just cards and not just to be the branded the brand that sits on the front of the card. And then, as I mentioned earlier, we've got this authentic and steadfast commitment how diversity and inclusion, and I think brands whether you on the merchant side or the bank side, want to be aligned with companies who are like-minded and that includes shared values and we've had a long-standing belief in the notion of doing well by doing good. And that's playing an important role as we do business with our customers. So again, Bob, really first busy six months of this year and more to come.

Robert Napoli

Thank you. And the time goes way too fast or we and so I mean I do get a lot of questions on crypto Mastercard and we had lot of interest in your strategy there. I was hoping you can give some color right around there?.

Linda Kirkpatrick

I'm happy to Bob. Crypto is an area as you know that it's not new for us, it's something that as part of our principled approach to innovation is something we've been working on for some time, we see three different categories of digital currency right now in the market, we see central bank digital currencies, which of course, our government-issued currencies that are delivered digitally we've been partnering with central banks and FIs for a long time in this space and helping to design and deploy CBDCs. The second category is a core stable coins where those are issued by the private sector. They're backed by deposits with the commercial bank and then the third -- what we call free-floating digital currencies and their value is driven by, more by supply and demand, and they're used today as an investment vehicle.

Bitcoin is an example of free-floating currency in our world. And so what we're doing is evaluating each of these against our principles that we hold near and dear to our heart and those principles are really around stability, is the currency connected to Fiat, is their reliability and predictability, minimum fluctuation in the value to make it more relevant for day to day purchases, is there a regulatory oversight compliance around the currency; so are they permitted in the geography where they're being used, they follow AML, KYC sanctions compliance rules. And then, importantly do they following consumer protection attributes, did they have data privacy, consumers have come to expect guarantee payments and protection against fraud, and so do they check all the boxes with respect to consumer protection. So again, we've been in the digital currency space for a while. Our principles as they stand today are more aligned with CBDCs and stable coins and sort of less so around the free-floating currencies, but we're in this space very actively, we filed our first crypto patent back in 2013, we've got more blockchain patents in the payments industry than any other participant with 89 patents globally hundreds more pending.

So we're on this journey; I think it's just the beginning. Today we have card programs that we've launched, like the one with Gemini, where you can convert your rewards and loyalty into crypto. We've got our partnership with the Bahamas the Central Bank at the Bahamas, where you can take crypto currency and converted into the same dollar. We've got other programs that are in the works right now we're enabling and readying our network to handle native crypto transactions later this year. So, just a ton of activity in this space and it's continuing to evolve and we're delighted to be in this space pretty actively and again we see it as part of our principles-based approach to offering choice and payments, whether that be cards, whether that be real-time payments, whether that be ACH and of course digital currencies.

Robert Napoli

I'm going to sneak in one last question and we made maybe need to follow-up over the next few months when we have more time. But this has been really, really helpful. I do think you're global multi-rail strategy is really important and I'd love to get a little more color on how you're executing against that strategy, why you feel it's really important, and the opportunities you have and it maybe a little color, I mean you announced the deal with Payments Canada which selected VocaLink. Well, congratulations on that.

Linda Kirkpatrick

Thank you.

Robert Napoli

Got some color on the multi-rail, but I think it will be our last question.

Linda Kirkpatrick

Sure. I'm happy to talk about multi-rail Bob you've heard us talk about it a bit over the past year and again it goes back to that principles based approach on choice So we were executing against this strategy and we're making progress across few different dimensions we think about it in the context of infrastructure applications and services. With respect to infrastructure, again, we're looking at multiple use cases for payments for how people want to pay and be paid and there is lots of addressable payments flows across the globe multi hundreds of trillions of dollars and flows. Much of which is captured through existing card rails that we have today across 200 countries over 200 countries, but what we've added to card rails are really our real-time payments infrastructure of course open banking capabilities.

Yes, that we've worked on in Europe and now here in the US through the acquisition of Finicity that's moving forward aggressively, we've already talked about blockchain and the application to digital currencies then connections that we have two other networks like ACH and real-time rails mobile payment providers etcetera. So that's what we consider infrastructure and again if you think about Mastercard as a hub we're building types into Mastercard across each of these dimensions to capture again preferences in the way people want to pay and be paid So that is moving along quite well from an applications perspective. If you think about what sits on top of that infrastructure.

The Nets Bill Pay capabilities that we acquired and closed on recently add to those capabilities, particularly in the Nordics Bill Pay Exchange is an application that we've been focused on Verizon is another example of a partner who we've worked on in that space cross border services is an application and Track BPS which of course is targeting those B2B flows. Yes, so those are applications and then on from a services perspective. I mentioned the safety and security the data and analytics capabilities. These will be layered on top of the infrastructure and the application. So you know multi-rail is multifaceted. It's, you know it's progressing quite well in North America we've realized as you mentioned the multi-rail the manifestation of the multi-rail strategy through our partnership with Payments Canada.

So there'll be using VocaLink to clear and settle their real-time payments rails and obviously we've got robust business in Canada we have for a number of years. But this opens up a new set of opportunities in the market and from our perspective, having our technology power, the integration in on boarding of new --FIs into the system is very exciting and we do anticipate that this will launch in a couple of years. So it's very near and present and something that we're very excited about.

Robert Napoli

Great, thank you. That's very helpful. This has been wonderful. Really appreciate your time, Linda. I think we are out of time. So I have to leave it there. But thank you so much again for joining us. We really appreciate it.

Linda Kirkpatrick

Bob, thank you. It's great to see you and be with you. I appreciate it.

Robert Napoli

Great to see you as well, Linda.

