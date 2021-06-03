Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference June 3, 2021 12:30 PM ET

Kip Compton - SVP, Strategy and Operations, Enterprise Networking and Cloud

Paul Silverstein - Cowen & Company

Good afternoon. Paul Silverstein, Senior Analyst at Cowen, it's my pleasure to have with us today from Cisco, got Kip Compton, who is SVP, Strategy and Operations of Enterprise Networking and Cloud, Kip, I want to thank you for joining us. I think as you know, I've got several hours of questions that we're going to try to jam into 30 minutes. So it's going to be like speed dating. And I'd appreciate if you kept your responses shorter than my questions.

I’ll do my best.

But on a serious note, we really do appreciate you joining us as well as all the clients out there. Thank you very much. I hope it's been a good three days. If I can be of any help on Cisco or any other name, please do not hesitate. With that, Kip, let's hop into it. And let's start off before we dive into the detailed questions. Maybe you could give a brief overview of what your responsibilities are in your role as SVP Strategy and Operations for Enterprise Networking and Cloud?

Sure, I'll do that. And then I don't know Marty may have something he wants to say about forward-looking statements as well, but I'll go ahead and introduce myself and then Marty from our Cisco Investor Relations team can cover that off real quickly. I lead Strategy and Operations for Enterprise Networking and Cloud at Cisco.

Enterprise Networking and Cloud is one of our largest business groups, it includes, I believe just about all of our infrastructure business except for our mass scale infrastructure and service writer businesses. So think about things like our Nexus data centre switches, our UCS server product lines, our catalyst, enterprise networking lines, our Meraki business and our IoT business as the primary businesses that are part of that, we're also driving our new network services in Cisco Plus initiatives for the company, from our group.

Kip, how large is the Enterprise I'm sorry Marty, you might start.

Paul, if I could just interrupt real quick I just wanted to say this webcast is educational in nature, no new financial information is going to be generated. We will be however be making forward-looking statements and those forward-looking statements could differ materially from actual results. And I'll turn it back to you, Paul.

Thanks Marty, my apologies. Kip, how large is the Enterprise and Cloud is important in total revenue these days?

I’m not sure that we break that out as one of our segments. But one way to think about it, as I said earlier is the entire sort of infrastructure segment minus some of our service provider sales. So it's organizationally inside Cisco, it's the largest business group that we have.

So I'll just add back when Cisco used to break that out quite some time ago, if I recall, Enterprise at the time, obviously, Cloud wasn't present at all. But enterprise was roughly it included commercial and public sector was something on the order of 80%, 85% of total revenue. That was many, many years ago when Cisco last disclosed that. But let's move on to the questions. And let me start off from with a big picture, which is the Enterprise business appears to turn the proverbial corner with flat year-over-year product order growth in April, which was up from a 9% decline in the previous quarter and 5% to 15% declines over the preceding five quarters.

What are the most prominent drivers of this improvement? Where are you seeing the greatest strength? And what are the greatest challenges and risks there?

No, thanks. So we're excited about the shift in momentum that we're seeing here. One thing I'll mention and then I'll get into some of the drivers is, sometimes when people are comparing our Enterprise segment with other companies, there's a little bit of an apples to apples comparison issue that I'll just mention, because I think it's helpful for a lot of folks.

Our Enterprise segment, the way that we report that is comprised of a specific list of customers that we consider to be in the Enterprise segment. And obviously, that varies from company to company. So if you're comparing, it may be helpful to combine our Enterprise and our Commercial segment, which gives a more standard definition. And I note the flat as you mentioned, a significant improvement on our Enterprise segment. But when you combine commercial and enterprise to get that more comparable number, we actually saw 8% growth last quarter.

So we're very excited about the momentum that we're seeing in the business, obviously, coming out of the pandemic. And really, that's those are some of the drivers, I mean the rebound. And the strongest growth has been in some of the markets that were most challenged by the pandemic. So, for example, we saw double-digit growth in hospitality, healthcare, and retail, for instance, as those obviously were hit particularly hard during the pandemic.



We also are seeing a lot of success in wireless. And I think a big trend that that we're definitely seeing, I think others in the industry are talking about is as people in many parts of the world are thinking about return to work. Obviously, the pandemic is in different places in different parts of the world, unfortunately, but in a lot of our markets returned to work as a thing. And a lot of companies are making substantial upgrades to their unprepped networks to prepare for the return to work. And the driver there is really hybrid work. And we're all on this wonderful WebEx video experience today.

And employees have gotten used to that. And the vast majority of clients that we talked to anticipate a hybrid work environment where there will be people working remotely and in the office, almost every meeting will have a remote participant, at least one and so almost every meeting will be a video meeting. And what that means is a lot more devices on-prem using video. And it's hard to quantify but I think everyone's familiar with the fact that video uses more bandwidth than just about any other application.

So we're seeing some really significant upgrade cycles on enterprise wireless. It's coinciding for a lot of our clients with the Wi-Fi 6 rollout. And that's driving a lot of growth there. We've seen after the 2008 crisis, we saw commercial lead the recovery and then Enterprise follow. And it's too early to say that's what's happening. But we do see commercial orders driving strong year-over-year growth, we actually saw 16% growth year-over-year in commercial and U.S. Commercial in particular grew 15% year-over-year in the last quarter.

So if the recovery plays out in a similar sequence to 2008, that's obviously a optimistic sign from our perspective.

Right, I'm going to apologize, but I'm going to ask you two questions and one, if I may, appreciate for a company of Cisco size, it's been hard for quite some time now to tease out how much of improvement is macro related, World's reopening, it's a rising tide you all obviously have broad exposure and how much of it is a function of better execution on Cisco's part better competitors standing, better solutions, better go to market. I have my own views on the matter but I want to get your take and since you brought it off, I think a lot of us before I went back 9, 15, maybe even six months ago were concerned about anything that was on premise, i.e. wireline switching and wireless access points for that matter given that clearly a certain percentage, the world is not going back to work, we're going to go to hybrid environments for a lot of enterprises.

And that means a lot less real estate and relatively less real estate, which should translate one of the things, all things being equal into fewer units of switches and access points, et cetera. But you pointed out there offsets rising digitalization that go into a hybrid environment, we have internal teams meetings where part of the team is outside the office, that probably means a video conference, more video conferencing, which means more bandwidth and symmetric bandwidth.

Any way to identify how that nets out? And you just said you're seeing positive impact. But is there concern about what happens to wireline switching, how hard that gets it if at all?

Yes, absolutely. So I'll try to take the first question and then the second. Obviously, it's hard for us to tease apart and you kind of have to get into hypotheticals to say how much is macro, how much is execution, and so forth. But I can share a few data points that may be helpful. In the last quarter, we did have the extra week. So one question is how much did that contribute, and that was about 3.3% of revenue growth last quarter.

In terms of acquisitions, they contributed about 0.9% of revenue growth. So that may help give some data points. I'm not at liberty to like kind of break out. And I don't know that I have a strong point of view on how much is macro and how much is execution? I can tell you, I feel, I think we feel very confident about our execution and the feedback we're getting from customers and what we're seeing, we feel like we're in a very good place with the portfolio and with the execution.

On the question, commercial, essentially commercial real estate future of work, we think we're at the beginning of something that will be very different from before the pandemic, just to say the obvious, we're not seeing a lot of our clients saying, yes, everything's going to be exactly the way it was in 2019. I think that's probably not a surprise to anyone. And we don't have a crystal ball. So it's an interesting environment, because we're seeing these positive trends.

But I think even within our clients, there's a lot of uncertainty about how the return to office is going to unfold. And how are employees going to react and how is work, going to work life or the way people work that changes the result of the pandemic, we are seeing and believe that hybrid work is going to be a major force, there's going to be a lot more video in the workplace than there was before.

In terms of switching impact, I guess I'll share two perspectives there, certainly a very important business to us. I think to some degree with the advent of wireless is the dominant way that devices are connecting to the network in the enterprise, there's a little bit of a disconnect between the number of devices and the number of switches, but you clearly no longer need a port for each device to connect.

So in many cases, the bandwidth requirements and the number of access points and things like that are as significant a driver in switching demand as the number of people and as we see that greater video happening, we're seeing more access points and higher performance access points. And one of the things about the Wi-Fi 6 standard is it is a multi gigabit standard.

And so the radios transit and receive data a greater than a gigabit. And that means that to get the full performance out of those access points, customers need to upgrade in many cases their switches to something like our in-gig technology that gives them greater than 1 gig up to for example, typically 10 gig of performance. And we do anticipate that as people go through this Wi-Fi 6 upgrade cycle, and it's been the timing being triggered with the return to work, that they'll also end-up making significant switching upgrades to support the full performance of the wireless networks that they're deploying.

So we don't have a crystal ball. We certainly understand, how the return to work evolves and how work evolves will potentially affect demand. But we're optimistic with some of the things that we're seeing today.

Kip, I assume that with the macro improvement being an ongoing process, and still relatively early even in the States.

Yes.

It's not that the economy is fully open up yet, we’re far from it, but I assume visibility continues to get better and better?

Kip Compton

It does, it's an interesting environment. I was actually thinking about this the other day because to some degree, the supply chain challenges that the whole industry is facing. And we certainly have discussed that, including on our recent earnings call gives us a little bit more visibility. Unfortunately, we do have to offer our customers longer lead times. But as a result, we gain a little bit of visibility to things. So it's an interesting environment, because that does give us a little bit extra visibility. On the other hand, as you said, it's very early, even in the U.S. and obviously, even earlier in other parts of the world.

And I think even our customers themselves don't necessarily have a crystal ball on exactly what they're going to be doing. So it's an interesting environment in terms of our amount of visibility, because in one sense, we have more but in other it's a more uncertain world. Although as I said before, we think there's certainly a nice balance of potential upside to demand for us as well.

I think a healthy portion of investment committee worries rightly so of the risk of over ordering is one of those risks that can appear very quickly, obviously.

Kip Compton

Paul Silverstein

Kip Compton

Well I mean, I think it's a good, it's certainly something that we keep an eye out for. That said, it's not a behavior that we see a lot of enterprises doing, it tends to complicate their operations pretty significantly if they start double ordering things. And so it's not something we typically have seen with our customers.

We've really tried hard to provide kind of high touch, high visibility transparency to them on - when they're going to get the equipment so that they have the confidence and they are not placing multiple orders. One thing I would note is, we've I think been pretty transparent about continuing to increase our recurring revenue portion.

So that in all situations, including any potential over ordering, help stabilize our revenue and that's becoming I think we shared some numbers, but a more and more significant portion of our revenue. And so that would tend to have a stabilizing effect if there was any of that sort of doubling. But what I can tell you is that so far, we have not seen that. We have not seen, for instance, people ordering the same thing from multiple partners.

We haven't seen order cancellation rates tick up for instances, people have placed double orders, and they get one and cancel the other. It’s still early, I obviously don't have a crystal ball. I can't say that we won't see that in the future. But we're not we're keeping an eye out for that, but we're not expecting it.

Kip, let me ask you for data points that are very close to home, your home, which is last time I checked, I think you're still the largest consumer Broadcom switching silicon, among other components within the networking industry. So my question to you is, is Cisco engaging in any degree of over ordering or double-ordering that would speak to the issue?

Kip Compton

I think in our filings we outlined, some of the things that we're doing from a supply chain perspective. So, I'll probably won't comment on the specific suppliers or any specific ordering levels. One thing I'll say is, we're we believe we have the best supply chain team in the industry. We're not alone on that. I think Gartner just gave them the number one place in supply chains for the second year in a row.

And our supply chain team is moving heaven and earth to get a product to our customers. And yes, I think we talked a little bit about that on the earnings call with an erosion, what we believe a transient erosion in margins as a result of expedites and other measures that we're taking to get product to our customers. So I don't want to go into any more detail than there is in our filings. But we're taking prudent, but aggressive measures to get product to customers as quickly as we can.

Got it. Let me ask you about some of the bigger ticket items within enterprise and cloud for Cisco. And I want to start off with the Catalyst 9K, which has been a very - I think objectively it's been a very successful product. And it's not necessarily a one size fits all, and that obviously there are different iterations where you're replacing the 2K, 3K, 4K, 5K, 6K families with the equivalent 9000 series?

And not all those rollouts happen at the same time. The 6K was rolled out much later than had been the case with a 2K. But the question for you is, if I think about historical rollouts of other products in Cisco's history, if my memory serves me and I've been covering your company a long time. This product already would have been long and the truth and we would have been seeing a rollover already?

I think well before in terms of the growth yet the past couple of quarters, you also had a strong growth for the 9000. And so my question to you is, how much runway, how much duration is left on this very important key product line, not just for revenue, but also from bottom line, that's very healthy margin structure. Do you have visibility as for that duration and if there is a long runway ahead is my sense. What's changed, why is it different? If I'm correct, that this, in fact, is different than previous adoption cycles? What's different about this one?

Kip Compton

Yes, I have to go back and look at some of those previous adoption cycles. I mean, this is been a bigger cycle for us, I think just the timing of the Cat 9K launch. I mean, as we've said before, the Cat 9K was the fastest launching product in terms of revenue ramp in Cisco's history at the time, and I'd have to think I don't think we've exceeded that since the launch of the Cat 9K. So it's clearly like a star product for us.

Yes, we're obviously as you know continue to see significant growth, we saw double-digit revenue growth in the Cat 9K family last quarter. And I think we've seen that orders accelerating sequentially, now four quarters in a row. So it certainly does not look to us, like the wave is cresting or about to come down. And we've said I think all along that this would be a long, multiyear replacement and upgrade cycle.

And that's what we continue to see is a multiyear investment cycle there. I think that one of the things that I don't if it's different, but it stands out for me for what it's worth about this cycle is that, the star of the show is the is the Cat 9K equipment, clearly from a revenue perspective. But we've layered in a lot of additional innovation here, right with the recurring software license and the value that our customers get from automation platforms like DNA Center.

Now with the integration of things like ThousandEyes, that gives them a visibility to the performance of the network and the ability to improve it that's now included in the DNA premier license, for instance, which a lot of customers are finding very attractive as they look at the different tiers of licenses we offer. So one thing is different about the Cat 9K is it's certainly an excellent family of networking products.

We're super proud of everything we do there and our customers rely on us for that technology. But it brings a lot of other value. And it's provided us with a platform to deliver additional innovation to our customers through the recurring software in the sensibility of that platform. And I think that is something that from my perspective does feel a little bit different than past cycles.

That does resonate when you're launched the 9K, it struck me that you really at least trying to shift the battlefield going from the traditional selling a hot box with greater throughput and other greater capabilities to really selling an architecture where you've integrated security app visibility, net visibility, automation, orchestration, et cetera. It's really a very different approach. It's more of a solution sales personal box sale on?

Of course, begs the question is not one size it’s of for enterprise customers or some will always by best of breed, and others are going to want that architecture and you listen to Juniper, Arista, Cisco, everybody's got a great story to tell. They're from different perspectives, but certainly from your perspective I trust. Well let me ask you the question, is that architecture resonating, it begs the question, what percentage of enterprise you're actually racing in architecture, as opposed to sticking to a traditional best of breed?

Kip Compton

Yes I mean, we think it's resonating and we think that's one of the reasons you're seeing that Cat 9K cycle perhaps, is different from some of the past cycles. I will say the ThousandEyes capability in particular, has been something that's been extremely popular. We announced at Cisco Live that we were integrating ThousandEyes with our catalyst products, and with AppD.

And now I think yesterday at our feet we have a event - Future Cloud event where we announced a bunch of new cloud products and services.

And yesterday, we announced integration of ThousandEyes into our Nexus as well as our SD-WAN capabilities. So what you're seeing as doing now is bring kind of a world-class visibility capability that will span the customers own network, as well as the internet because that's what their users are spanning. They're going to Office 365 and other SaaS services like WebEx on a on a regular basis but clearly the on-prem network is still important.

But our ability to extract deep data in telemetry from that set of products and deliver a more complete picture to users, and IT departments of the performance they're experiencing, as well as what they can do to remediate any performance issues. Is just one example of what we - of the additional value we can deliver with that architectural approach. And I would say that, that has been a particularly appealing capability to a lot of our customers.

Paul Silverstein

That's probably going to be the dominant IT environment, and also from medium enterprise as well at least a certain portion of them. What is your approach and how does that stack up competitively versus what others are doing? And what's the opportunity for Cisco? How much of this is opportunity? How much of it is just damage control and guarding against the risk?

Kip Compton

Well I think there's a tremendous opportunity. I mean I'd note outside of a few product lines, like for example UCS. The vast majority of our products are not substituted by cloud, you can't move your enterprise switch or wireless access point, for instance out of your building and into the cloud for obvious physical reasons. And so, we really see the balance across our entire portfolio on this as being more of an opportunity than a threat.

And what we're seeing in the broadest levels is that our customers are looking for ways to deploy common policies and common capabilities as you said Paul, across multiple clouds, as well as private clouds and their on-prem environments. And I believe Cisco's incredibly well positioned to take advantage of that. We're one of the largest IT companies who is in fact, cloud agnostic or cloud neutral.

We are not seeking to move our customers’ workloads to our cloud, per se. And we're broad enough to be able to partner and we've announced partners - our partnerships with Google, with Amazon with Azure and frankly with other cloud players as well. So, we think we're in a place to bring this together for our customers. And you're going to see, just yesterday at our Future Cloud event, we announced some new things, including our ServiceMesh capability for application oriented networking.

We've obviously at Cisco Live earlier this year announced integrations with Google Cloud as well as Megaport to provide it’s kind of preferred premium cloud connectivity integrated with our SD-WAN fabric. We see a lot of customers interested in using the SD-WAN fabric as a way, not just to connect all of their branches and their headquarters together into the internet. But now to connect to their workloads in the cloud and to provide a higher performance access to SaaS services like WebEx and Office 365.

So, we see a pretty broad opportunity there. And I think you'll continue to see us drive kind of this multi-cloud view across our product lines and drive solutions to our customers that simplify their operations and make them more consistent across multiple clouds in their on-prem environments.

Paul Silverstein

Kip I know it's bad form to ask you to mention smaller competitors, like asking for its once upon a time bad example about Eva's. But I trust this is an answer to the cloud flares and [ZU scalars] the world that come from different departure points, but certainly it comes, I think it can be transduced to network as a service. And the risk it poses you if this is your answer. You're going to be partnering with the big guys in the cloud, on coming out with your own network as a service approach. And this is still fairly young I think?

Kip Compton

Yes, that's right. I mean, we launched Cisco Plus, actually at Cisco Live just earlier this year, and also launched our network as a service kind of strategy and our Cisco Plus SASE. Of course, that's the Secure [Agile] Service Edge capability, just at Cisco Live. And what we're seeing is we believe in the networking, there has been, as a service offers in certain parts of IT for some time including, for example in the compute and storage side, which I've very direct analogues in the cloud world.

And in fact, we also announced our Cisco Plus Hybrid Cloud offer, which gives customers who prefer UCS technologies access to that type of consumption based offer. But we think there's a big opportunity for us to innovate in the network service area, including in SASE that's not an area that has been given this sort of capability. And it's an area where I think we can bring a lot of innovation.

And one thing we've seen, for instance, in SASE - it's very clear to everyone that SASE includes both networking and security. We think those are two areas Cisco's incredibly strong in. So we're very happy to combine those capabilities and bring them to market for our customers. But there's another - I believe there's actually a third leg to the stool that isn't talked about as much. And that's actually the visibility capability.

And once again, I'll bring up ThousandEyes, one of the things that we were looking forward on as we acquired ThousandEyes was actually this as a service transition. Because as you move to an as a service model, where customers are relying on Cisco and our partners, for instance, to help run essentially, through SASE and other things, parts of their infrastructure.

It becomes incredibly important that those customers have clear visibility to the performance and the results that they're getting from that infrastructure that is, in many ways the product that they are consuming. And so, ThousandEyes as we believe gives us a really highly differentiated capability across yes - as a service networking portfolio where we plan to really drive innovation, it gives our customers something really different.

I'll also note that it's not just visibility. We're actually able to use the intelligence coming out of ThousandEyes, global network of probes, to not just show customers the performance they're getting, but to optimize the performance of things like SASE and to route traffic in ways that actually improve the performance for our customers. And we think that that's a differentiator for us as well in that market.

Before we wrap up, I'll just note that ThousandEyes have a lot of traction out of the gate, and certainly up until the time you acquired it, hopefully you all maintain that traction, enhanced both their portfolio and your portfolio in terms of the integration across…

Kip Compton

Yes, we've been really excited about the reception, that technology and that, solutions received with our customers. I mean, I'll just say that that's been a wonderful experience for our customers, and we're really happy about the way things are going there.

Paul Silverstein

Kip Compton

Well, first of all thank you for the time today. It's usual, great conversation. I think we covered a lot of the key things that I don't know how much I would add. I think we're excited about return to work we don't have a crystal ball. There is lots of different things that could happen, but we certainly see a strong case for a very network and video collaboration intensive workplace. And we think that that is an environment where we can add a ton of value for our clients.

We're really excited about the opportunity to bring our portfolio as a service, as I was just describing. We think there's room for a ton of innovation on the networking side as a service in the IT industry. And obviously, that's where we plan to drive things and innovate. And lastly, overall, we think sort of observability and visibility is a key thing for our clients.

And it's something that given the breadth of our portfolio and some of the assets that we have, like ThousandEyes and AppD, it's an area that we're seeing a lot of traction, a lot of interest in an opportunity to further differentiate our portfolio. So those are some things that come to mind. And again, Paul, really appreciate the time today.

I'm going to apologize and hopefully more you won't kill me. But let me just squeeze in one quick question is important. You've asked the upfront, which is I think we in the investment community, if your network kind of zero sum game, you win, someone else loses someone wins, you lose. Now, I always worry, it's a self serving thought?

But I thought for a while that networking, actually the prominence of networking is greater today. And it's not a zero sum game. And you can win and others can win as well. In terms of competition versus market growth any thoughts you want to leave us with?

Kip Compton

It's a great question. I don't think it's a zero sum game. In fact, I'll say internally, when I bump into people who are thinking about that way, I usually spend time trying to persuade them to think differently. And the way I think to think about it is, you know, our products create a lot of value for our customers. Networking is an incredible value creator, if you think about, I mean setting aside Cisco for a minute.

I mean, think about what the pandemic would have been like, have we not had networking and think about the value that's unlocked by better connectivity, higher performance, better security, higher visibility, all of that just creates a ton of value. And I think the way I personally think about it is, we innovate and create these new technologies that create a ton of new value that wasn't there before we share that value with our customers.

That's what pricing is, is a negotiation at some level around the value of the customer gets and the value that we get. And I think our sustained kind of premium pricing position demonstrates that we bring an awful lot of value to our customers. So I think we rarely think of it as a zero sum game, but we certainly don't take competitors lightly.

We do not like to lose. And we certainly won't sit around after losing a deal say, oh, but it's not zero sum. But in terms of how we think about our strategy and how we think about the markets and our R&D investments, we certainly don't view it as a zero sum game.

Well, thank you Kip for joining us, Marty thank you. Thanks, Cisco organization and I want to thank all the clients out there. Take care of guys.

Thanks.

