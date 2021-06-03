Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) William Blair & Company 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference Call June 3, 2021 1:00 PM ET

David Obstler - Chief Financial Officer

Bhavan Suri - William Blair

Bhavan Suri

Good afternoon for those in Chicago, good evening for those in Europe, and good morning for those on the West Coast. It's a pleasure to have you all here. My name is Bhavan Suri. I am the analyst at William Blair that covers Datadog. It's a great pleasure to have David Obstler, who is the CFO there with us. David, to you and Oli and the rest of the team, thank you for your support over the years and for being at the conference with us.

David Obstler

Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bhavan Suri

Absolutely. We are going to run this as a fireside chat. I have a list of questions, but we are happy to take your questions. Feel free to just pop up with the chat and I will curate them as we go along. Just kicking off, David, for investors new to the story, just I guess, a quick overview of what Datadog does. I think more – let’s start there and then I’ve got a couple of questions about like, what differentiates you? And given all the noise like, where would you say you sit in the space, but let’s kick off with what Datadog does and then we can walk through the others.

David Obstler

Datadog provides observability platform for cloud workloads, targeted at DevOps professionals. It combines infrastructure, application, logging, Synthetics, RUM, network monitoring and some new security functions, all in a single pane of glass that allows DevOps professionals to see how their customer-facing applications are functioning and to quickly remediate, analyze and remediate any problems. In terms of differentiation, Datadog was built as a data platform from the very beginning. So, it’s architected in order to get lots of data in and we have relentlessly innovated on that to get more data in. It’s very extensible and easy to use. It’s not a specialized used product. It is distributed throughout the DevOps and other types of departments and can be used by many. Easy to use, frictionless to add additional functionality and has a lot of reporting in it and ability to correlate and see various different signals. It’s multi-cloud, handles a lot, was born with – to address increasing complexity in technologies, including containers, Kubernetes, serverless, etcetera. And differentiation includes a single pane of glass, the data architecture, the integration with over 450 pieces of software as well as the ability to do all those functions in a single platform.

Bhavan Suri

Yes. No, I think that’s helpful. I think for the pure generalist, I would say think of it as a what is going on with my system across every layer of those complex stacks anytime in sort of real-time is the way to sort of think about it? And I think as we talk about that, one of the most interesting conversations comes up, especially with folks that are less technical is where does Datadog fit when I hear things like New Relic and Splunk and Dynatrace and Sumo Logic and observability and logging. And it would be great if you just talked about sort of the markets you target, which is a huge extensive from small to large and sort of how you go-to-market that differentiates you, the lack of professional services, maybe a couple of those things that kind of show how you differentiate yourselves, not just from a technical perspective, but a variety of other perspectives from the other players?

David Obstler

Yes. First off, we are focusing on workloads that are in modern cloud environments, usually public and hybrid clouds. We are focusing on a Greenfield opportunity as workloads move to the cloud. The product was designed and optimized for those environments. So one differentiation is we are not focused on legacy, on-premise and more static environment. So, our typical customers are putting workloads, client-facing workloads in modern cloud environments. Our product was built and has been invested in as a unified product, meaning we haven’t accumulated this through acquisitions that we are integrating. It’s all in a single product. That provides a rich layer of data analysis and the ability to correlate and see metrics and signals all in one. It was designed. So, it is very easy to download without any professional services. You can be up and running and using it within hours. That allows clients to test it out, put their data in and it also allows because of the simplicity, but elegance of it, it allows many parts of an enterprise to use it, as you said in real time. There are no professional services required. It is able – we are able to land and expand and follow cloud workloads in a very frictionless way. So, we have sales teams that target everything from SMB to enterprise. We get clients signed up generally with infrastructure first. One of the reasons that’s important is infrastructure is ubiquitous and puts us everywhere and allows clients to see what’s going on. And increasingly, as you can tell from the metrics that we have been reporting, clients have been buying more of the complete platform. We have a very efficient and frictionless go-to-market. In that, our clients can grow and use automatically, they can download without any human intervention or any sales efforts, so that contributes to our very strong net retention as well as our adoption of new products, where clients can do that very, very easily. So, those are some of the ways that we differentiate ourselves from the competition and also have been able to access the market in an economical and frictionless way.

Bhavan Suri

And all of that, coupled with David’s first point, which is a transition to move to cloud has led them to deliver 60% growth in a challenging economic environment. There is a couple of questions from investors, but I want to touch on one quick one. Coming out of the environment, David, can I go back to – I think it was middle of last year, you saw some large customers slowdown expansion rates a little bit, I think it was one quarter that happened and again totally understandable, given the environment, the size of the deals. What are you seeing coming out of the environment from a demand perspective? Does the potential for acceleration exist or sustainability exist? How should we think about the demand, you are a big company obviously by 60%, sustainability would be great. But I’d love to understand how you think about the growth rate coming out of this?

David Obstler

Yes. In Q2 of last year, we still had our clients, existing clients grow, but they grew at a lower weighted average rate as there was a focus on some cost optimization and more – it happens all the time, but more all at once. And since that time, we have been reporting that the demand environment, both for new logos, new customers as well as usage by existing customers has recovered a lot. And in the last couple of quarters, we have reported that we see the usage of our – of clients of our products by clients, be at or above pre-COVID levels that indicates that workloads are shifting. We have also seen new logos, new customers be very strong. And what that indicates to us is we have a resumption of the long-term trend of new cloud projects, which were, let’s say, a little bit interrupted at the beginning of COVID as clients – as companies sort of panic to control costs and also get their workers remote. So we have seen a resumption of the long-term trends. In fact, we said in Q1, we had a record for over $100 million. We said that it was very distributed that we had records for infrastructure logs and APM that our APM and logs in terms of new sales were higher than all of the company a year ago and we said that the usage trends were very strong at the top end of our long-term trend and certainly at or higher than it was pre-COVID. So we have seen very much a resumption of the longer term movement of workloads to the cloud, and it’s a result in demand for our product.

Bhavan Suri

Got it. That’s absolutely awesome. Let me take a couple of questions from investors. I guess, one is can you talk about the traction you are getting with enterprise customers? And specifically and you started to touch on this a little bit, are you seeing an acceleration? So, if I peel back the onion a little bit from what you just said about the large deals, more products being adopted. I guess the question is, are you seeing acceleration in new enterprise wins coming out of COVID?

David Obstler

So, one thing is important to know is that we have sort of pro rata strength across SMB, mid-market and enterprise. The key thing is, are you a DevOps group that uses modern development tools, which increase complexity and are you in public or hybrid clouds. And we have that across the different channels. We have strong growth in all three of them. And I think in the new logo performance that we had in Q4 and Q1, we saw a number of key enterprise wins from traditional enterprises. We outlined a number of them in the earnings call. And in places like manufacturing, insurance companies, etcetera, banks indicating to us that the longer term trend of migration to the cloud had been restored. So, the answer is yes. We have had a lot of good wins, but we have also had strength across the SMB and mid-market during that time as well.

Bhavan Suri

Got it. Got it. There is a couple of questions around pricing. So, let’s start with, you have seen pricing changes at New Relic is a specific question from the investor, but you have seen pricing changes at a bunch of places, Splunk and others. And I guess the question here is has that affected your business, has it been a net contributor or detractor?

David Obstler

Not a lot has changed. We essentially were a pioneer and very transparent. Usage-based pricing, many of the innovations we put in the market were in order to align value of product with price. And that has been a key part of our value proposition. We haven’t seen any change in that environment and feel very good about that pricing environment and that adds – it creates value for clients as part of our value proposition. So no, in all the scrambling around in the market, we certainly look at it, but we haven’t seen any really change in the demand from that.

Bhavan Suri

I like the terminology. A more specific question from another investor, infrastructure and APM are priced on a per host or per month basis. So, this is pretty stable host-month basis, log management price and activity level, what percent of total revenues, if you could help provide some color is usage based, based on activity? And how is the mix between usage-based and subscription going to change in the future as maybe other parts of the business grow faster or become a bigger part of the mix?

David Obstler

Yes. We have a combination of different models, subscriptions with overage. We have draw-downs, etcetera. I would say that about what we said so far is about 75% of our business is based on either subscriptions or usage around subscriptions and then about 25% – 20%, 25% is usage over contract over sort of the contracted amount or month-to-month. That’s – it’s been roughly stable. And so there hasn’t been really much change in that metric. It has to do with our go-to-market land and expand, where our clients try to size out their consumption, try to put that in the contract, but then because these are rapidly growing environments, find that they need more product or they need more usage and then see the usage. It’s kind of the way AWS and the cloud providers, price and contract as well. What you do is you have that – it’s a better way to say maybe that 75 or 80 is reserved and the rest of it would be usage on top of it. Yes.

Bhavan Suri

Right. Do you see that mix shifting at all, David over time?

David Obstler

Well, we haven’t seen that the mix shifting very much. Even when you – whether it be on a data or a host, it generally follows that pattern we talked about which is that you try to buy a certain amount and then you have overages. So, no matter whether it’s a host base or a data base, it still follows the same sort. So, it hasn’t changed very much. We don’t see anything that would expect. It has more to do with the growth of the environments and the client side and how they buy than our side.

Bhavan Suri

Yes. If we were to look at just cloud, so forget the on-premise legacy, slow-moving stuff, and we are going to say, you win because of ease of use, frictionless sales model, frictionless usage model, services, no complexity there. I am sure that occasionally, you might lose a deal. If you were to consider why you lost a deal and thought about a product feature functionality, does that come up? Is there ever a piece of the business that Oliv is figuring out add, maybe build today, maybe buy someday in the future. But is there a gap there that seems to be a common reason why you lose or is it just sort of more one-off is I would love to sort of think through?

David Obstler

It is more one-off. As you said, we are essentially devoting most of our resources into cloud environments. So, some – more traditional companies have some on-premise type. And so that would be an area where we have made selective investments, but we have tried to keep our eye on the ball. So if – it’s not a typical thing, usually you have sort of side by side. But that would be an area where we would not be focusing our products, etcetera. So, that could be an area. I think 3 years or 4 years ago, there was probably, as we sort of ramp the AMP and the log product, there was some functionality in the products that we may have been behind on, but we have caught up and we have product parity or product excellence in a lot of areas indicated by the Gartner. So, that probably doesn’t. Sometimes there is the majority of the spend might be from a Splunk security based log or a legacy Dynatrace, where this might be a bolt-on, and in which case, they may go in the direction of that direction, having that as most of the spend. But I would say it’s not common – these are not commonplace.

Bhavan Suri

Yes. And that’s why I kind of paraphrase as the cloud because ultimately, you and I think and say have the same belief that most of the stuff moves to sort of a cloud-based deployment environment...?

David Obstler

In the cloud, I think we are – as we said, we have a very differentiated product. I think all of the pieces of it have – we have done a lot of investment, massive credit to the R&D team here. And so they are really – whether you look at the individual products, you look at how it all fits together, we have an industry-leading product that’s being widely adopted.

Bhavan Suri

Yes. It’s a question from an investor that says, with the combination now of DevSecOps, who do you see as the most emerging, most potent competitor? But also who is the most potent potential partner?

David Obstler

Yes. Good question. We are so early in it. There are a number of relatively small companies that have point solutions. This is not the movement from centralized security, firewall type of purchasing to distribution of security requirements out to the DevOps team is very new. And so a lot of times, you will have trying to fit a firewall product. There are some large firewall companies out there like Palo Alto, etcetera. And sort of this case of embedding it into the DevOps is pretty new. So, I think we have it’s – if cloud migration is greenfield, this is – I don’t know, it’s like very light greenfield because it’s not really there. Now just, for instance, take the acquisition we made of Sqreen. A lot of this has been handled through WAF, through firewalls, through putting up barriers, so we are not doing it that way. We are embedding it. And they are really – it’s an evolution and there really not that many companies out there. In terms of – well, another differentiation is we really have focused on the DevOps environments and the operation and production environment, the real time, not the endpoint inside the firewall. There are a lot of very fine companies out there. And maybe there will be key players in this, but that’s not their core strength. So it’s very, very early in this market. And I think it’s – there isn’t really a lead player out there, given how nascent all this is.

Bhavan Suri

Yes. And given we are talking about partnerships, I guess, and the nascence, you did formally launch a partner network. You announced great partnerships with leading hyperscalers, just an update on the ecosystem. And then I know it’s early, David, but how much revenue is being generated by partners. And I guess, how do you see that evolving over time?

David Obstler

Yes. We have had this for a while. So, we have been partnering with AWS in different ways. We have a small percent of our revenues going through the marketplaces. We have increased the intensity of this, both with Google and now with Azure. Everything that we are planning right now is starting with direct selling. But we see this as icing on the cake. We haven’t put out targets. It’s still early. Especially with Azure, we are still really getting this up and running. We are optimistic this can add different layers of distribution and access to the market, but it’s too early to give a target, I would say, for the most part, even if we are partnering with cloud providers right now, it’s mainly through direct distribution.

Bhavan Suri

Got it. Let’s touch another nascent, somewhat nascent area. You mentioned last quarter, you have begun to onboard early customers in the government space. That’s a vertical that takes a long time to penetrate, but also has the opportunity to ramp early quickly. The deal sizes are very, very large. I guess as you think about you and the management team discussed it strategically, how long before the government becomes a material portion of the business? And I guess maybe some milestones we should look for as that business grows outside of the obvious customer land or contract land.

David Obstler

So, what we have done is, so far as what we can control. We built the government environment, separate environment, the GovCloud. We set up the protections around the government contracting. We have hired a government team, and we have been low impact, which is really state and local, etcetera. We are late stages, but don’t have approval for medium impact, which will give everything but the direct Federal government. So, this takes – given the ramp period and have heard this from lots of customers, it’s longer than other markets. I think – so we have really focused on what we can affect, which is the technology side. We are pretty much through that. And so we are really just waiting for getting that approval, which we hope will come in the next quarter or so. We don’t control all of that. In which case, we will be able to go out and start to work in the medium impact. Given the long time ramp up here, I think we are talking into next year before everything gets that way. But it’s a big opportunity that we are very excited about. And again, we spent a lot of money on developing the infrastructure so when we do get approval, we can have a running start.

Bhavan Suri

Exactly. Great. Let’s touch on international, too. If I look at ‘19, ‘20, they have kind of grown in line with the business, but you did see an acceleration, an uptick the last couple of quarters. I guess, what drove that? What investments are you putting behind it to sort of keep driving that really, really healthy growth international? Obviously, smaller base but yes?

David Obstler

Smaller base, I will say, the fact, when you look at international growing sort of 60%, that’s pretty good. You just have a very, very large demand environment in the United States, too. And so now what we have been doing is we have been investing in go-to-market that includes building out sales management, sales teams that includes sales engineers, commercial sales team. So we are more immature in EMEA than were in the U.S., but we’re getting there, and we’re more immature in emerging markets in Asia. We also are spending time in partners in certain environments. We think that can help leverage us, particularly in some of the emerging markets in Asia. So I would say we have more partner activity in some of those non-U.S. regions. And so those are some of the things we’ve been investing for the past couple of years. As you – as we’ve reported on, we have very good traction in a number of European markets, and we had very strong growth in Q1. And we have some real nice sales in APAC, but we’re more immature in APAC. And so it’s really an investment mode we’re in in terms of trying to cover the real estate and the territories in those markets.

Bhavan Suri

Yes. I guess, two questions, I guess, around that. One is, is the U.S. more open to the viral adoption model, especially in the longer tail than Europe or APAC? Because it feels like with the direct sales investments, you’re going from sort of a larger, more complex customers there right away and then two, on the R&D front, Azure GCP and AWS are pretty global? They are sort of omnipresent everywhere. But are there separate types of clouds in some of those regions, Alibaba, for example, in China, I think that was an interesting opportunity. Then you have to sort of build to or adapt to or invest in R&D to sort of capture and observe all the systems on those clouds?

David Obstler

In terms of your first question, when you’re talking about sort of the velocity of creation of SMB and mid-market companies, you have had more intensity in the U.S. than you’ve had in some of those other regions. In terms of larger enterprises, we feel that some of these – they are some years behind in terms of willingness. It’s moving. We’re getting some very – we’ve reported on some very large enterprises, banks, healthcare companies, government entities. So it’s really happening, e-commerce but a little more behind. I think we’re building out along that. So we’re building out once we see that territories are planning out, landing one team and then a second team. In terms of cloud, we have an EMEA instance for Google. So we have been doing that. We are this year prioritizing another Google instance as your GovCloud. In the future, as we’ve talked about, we may have other cloud environments, which could include as partnerships with some of those other cloud providers and in Asia. So essentially, that’s part of the long-term plan to develop more cloud environments. We’ve been doing that and sort of layering them out. So your question is a good one and definitely in our roadmap over time.

Bhavan Suri

Got it. Got it. Really helpful. Let’s touch on the financial question, margins. So we haven’t delayed non-GAAP, but financial problems here. You’ve been targeting operating margin of 20%, 25% long-term. I guess as you think about a – I am not going to ask what long-term means, but I guess slightly differently, is there a specific investment return metric, maybe LTV to CAC that determines rate of investment or sales payback or something along those lines that determines when you start turning the dials a little differently? R&D is different, but sales and marketing maybe an interesting one to talk about?

David Obstler

Well, we have a very – our LTV to CAC we showed, I think is plus or minus a year. It’s – we are really efficient, given it’s because of the product design, the ability to frictionless selling. So much of what we said on our call is we see a huge opportunity. We’re trying to invest as fast as we can in process and the top line has been out running, therefore, producing a rapid – more rapid acceleration of – towards margins than we had initially thought. So we’ve been saying. So we’re still – we haven’t changed that longer term model. We think that we’re in a very good position given the efficiency of the sales and marketing. And – but we still feel there is tremendous opportunity to grow. So the limitation of our investment tends to be our ability to attract, bring people and train them rather than the other way around. So that’s sort of how we look at it. In terms of R&D, it’s very similar. We essentially know there is a big environment. So it’s really how quickly we can attract the engineers, whereas the payback, ramp time for getting a salesperson is probably within the year. Probably the R&D investments this year don’t pay off given the launch for another year, and so we’re trying to rapidly grow our R&D. It’s all off of our product plan, which is across the platform. And we’re – because that’s hard to do, we’re augmenting that in order to accelerate it with inorganic moves if we think that we can bring in a team and accelerate that R&D ramp. So that’s sort of the answer, long-winded answer to the question.

Bhavan Suri

Yes. No, no. And then the touches kind of on my question around sort of M&A too a little bit about the decision to build versus buy and sort of that accelerating product development go-to-market, is right there. Let’s touch quickly before we wrap up we have got a couple of minutes on the leadership. You announced Adam is joining as Chief Operating Officer. I would love to talk through kind of what you think his initial area of focus will be, changes to strategy that he might think through? And then also update us on the search for the new Chief Revenue Officer?

David Obstler

Sure. On Adam – so Adam is an investment in scaling having the background of being an entrepreneur and then running business as a sales force. We feel he can bring us valuable lessons. He is focusing first on the non-sales, quoted sales carriers, part of the front office that includes sales engineers, technical account managers, partnerships, whether we – whether we can accelerate the adoption of products through some sort of advisory. I wouldn’t call professional services, but technical account management. Self-strategy, which might involve movements over time in commission plans. The partnership world has. So he’s looking at some of the strategic sides of evaluating our go-to-market. And we, right now, think it’s going very well, evidenced by the sales. But we know that there are scale issues in this in building sales teams, management teams over time, maybe tiering the customer base differently that we want to look at and make sure we are staying ahead of the game. So that’s what – we are very happy to have him and we think he can add a lot of value in figuring with us how to scale the business. In terms of the CRO, Dan did a fantastic job in developing a team. He has very strong leaders in enterprise and in commercial. So they are continuing. We’re not changing anything right now. I don’t think, right now, we see no signs of having to change. We have a search that we’re out in the market in both internal and external, to have somebody to those people to report to, and etcetera. But given the success of those groups, we’re comfortable that those fine leaders can continue to develop, recruit, expand, etcetera. And then, again, we’d be looking for leadership and idea and potentially scaling in the next person.

Bhavan Suri

Got it. Got it. There is a couple of quick questions that are sort of more housekeeping, but I’ll throw them out there. You did touch on the challenge of talent. And we see at Blair like we are hiring across every department. It’s just hard right now. Are you seeing wage inflation in the markets, especially for technical talent?

David Obstler

We – I think we basically have a very good brand name. We have a very good, I think, sort of reputation for a good place to work for engineers. We have a very good currency, we give RSUs. And we have I think differentiated locations, including significant center in Paris. We have really not concentrated in such values.

Bhavan Suri

Yes.

David Obstler

So we offer, we think, is a differentiated offering. Certainly, there is competition. And what we’re doing is offering a combination of these things. But having the stock also be quite successful and creating a lot of value for people is a very good competitive weapon in addition to the company, its reputation for engineers.

Bhavan Suri

Yes, yes. Your technical folks, definitely all I and team have a great reputation. We are over time. So I will pause there. This was fantastic. Just – you guys have done amazingly well so congratulations on that. And thank you for taking the time today. Really appreciate it to all the investors on the call. Thank you for being here. Have a good rest of the day. Enjoy your last day at the conference.

David Obstler

Thanks for having us. We really enjoyed it. Take care.

Bhavan Suri

Thanks.