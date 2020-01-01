Photo by jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I spent a week testing Volkswagen AG’s (OTCPK:VWAGY) Audi eTron, following earlier tests of Ford Motor Co.’s (F) Mustang Mach-E and the Geely Automobile's (OTCPK:GELYY) Polestar2, and conclude from my experience with these three models, plus reports from others, that battery EVs are on track to become quite popular with mainstream consumers.

Eventually.

The latest EVs are quiet, emission-free, modern, comfortable, easy to operate, and exhibit impressive acceleration and confident handling - defining characteristics of BEVs in contrast to most vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. The massive weight of the battery, which is set low in skateboard-type architectures designed specifically for BEVs, results in sure-footed handling, especially apparent when accelerating through corners.

Unfortunately for the makers of BEVs, recharging options (refueling) are far from ideal. Public charging stations are few and far between – especially outside California – and charging in one’s garage requires installation of a 220-volt plug, which can cost from a few hundred dollars to several thousand, depending on a home’s wiring. Recharging from a 110-volt outlet is slow and impractical.

Government aid?

The Biden administration has proposed an outlay of $174 billion to build 500,000 EV chargers by 2030, more than 10 times the current number. Just building lots of new charging stations won’t immediately solve the problem of multiple plug standards (including Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) proprietary network), the headache of lengthy waits while charging takes place, not to mention spotty maintenance of existing stations. Consumers are accustomed and, for the most part, satisfied pumping gasoline at convenience stores and gas stations. They need reasons to switch to EVs - inconvenient, lengthy recharging deters rather than encourages.

Automakers other than Tesla and Volkswagen – VW owns the Electrify America charging network - mostly are relying on government and private enterprise to develop charging solutions for the spate of BEVs that are coming to market in increasing numbers. The auto industry already is spending massively just to create new EV vehicles and the batteries to run them.

Electrify America charging outlets Source: Electrify America

But until charging becomes simpler and more consumer-friendly, demand for EVs could suffer and the return on massive electrification investments be delayed.

"I have yet to be convinced the large automakers truly understand the need for a coherent, seamless, friction-free DC fast-charging network. They never had to worry about that for gasoline cars,” says John Voelcker, an analyst and automotive journalist specializing in EVs.

BEV buyers often receive sketchy, sometimes inaccurate, and confusing information about charging options from automakers or dealership sales people, Voelcker said.

The three basic options for charging are so-called Level One, from a 110-volt outlet such as one used by an ordinary household appliance; Level Two, from a 220-volt outlet such as one used by a dryer or other large appliance; and a DC Fast Charger, usually only available at a commercial charging station.

My one-week test of the Audi eTron Sportback, powered by a 95 kWh battery, was frustrating because my garage doesn’t have a 220-volt outlet, I don’t own a heavy-duty extension cord that reached my laundry room – and the 110-volt connection didn’t add any charge over the 36 hours it was plugged in. I had no idea how to find a commercial charger – so I stopped driving the car once its range had fallen from more than 200 miles to about 50 miles. But I'm happy to report that the car was a dream to drive during those 150 miles.

2021 Audi eTron Sportback Source: Audi

I inquired and learned more about public charging options from analysts and journalists familiar with EVs – each of the half-dozen queried described locations that were few in number, often in disrepair or out of service.

BEVs remain a small proportion

Audi’s Q1 new-vehicle sales in the U.S. totaled 54,840 for 2021, an increase of 33% from Q1 2020, of which 4,324 were eTron sedans or eTron Fastbacks. In other words, about 8% of Audi’s total sales were EVs – which compares to less than 2% that EVs make up for all new-vehicle sales.

A spokesperson for Audi says additional BEV models soon will arrive, including an RS, GT, and an A4 eTron this fall.

Ford’s new Mustang Mach-E posted sales of 6,614 for Q1, and Ford reports robust demand for the BEV. The automaker has debuted a battery-powered F150 Lightning full-size pickup truck, which is scheduled to go on sale in the spring of 2020. The automaker is accelerating EV development with a goal that 40% of its global vehicle volume will be battery powered by 2030.

In 2020, Ford’s global vehicle sales totaled 4.2 million, down from a peak of 6.6 million in 2017. BEV sales currently amount to only a few thousand, though Ford is manufacturing a battery-powered Mustang Mach-E crossover and plans to build the F150 Lightning pickup truck next year, for which the company says it has more than 70,000 customer reservations.

Big plans

Last month, Ford announced it is increasing its investment in EV research, development, and manufacturing to $30 billion by 2025, up from an announced $22 billion by 2023.

GM said it intends to invest a total of $27 billion (including $7 billion in 2021) in planned EV and autonomous products by 2025, and introduce 30 new global electric cars. About 40% of all GM's models by 2025 will be battery-electric, the company said.

Ford builds BEVs in Mexico and GM has indicated a desire to do so, which has angered the United Auto Workers union. The UAW had indicated it wants as many BEVs as possible built in U.S. plants, setting up a possible conflict over the automakers’ production plans.

Perhaps the most aggressive of the global automakers in pursuit of an all-BEV portfolio is VW. In March VW aims to manufacture and sell about 500,000 BEVs, catching and possibly passing Tesla as the No. 1 BEV builder worldwide. VW has earmarked an investment of 46 billion euros - $55.6 billion – over the next five years to “electrify” its vehicle lineup, which includes plug-in gas-electric hybrids (PHEVs).

Growth is picking up

In the first quarter, according to Kelley Blue Book, BEVs accounted for 95,379 or about 2.4% of the roughly 3.9 million light-vehicle sales in the U.S. for the period. But BEV sales were 43% higher than the same period a year ago, which reflects the growing number of BEV models as well as heightened interest from consumers.

For investors, the key metric is timing: BEVs are coming and eventually will be a mainstream technology. But will that take five years, 15 years, or perhaps 25 years? Forecasts are all over the map and depend, crucially, how soon consumers are willing to put up with the inconvenience and uncertainty of recharging options – and how strenuously governments will tweak incentives and possibly take an activist role in promoting and building a recharging infrastructure.

With the weakest credit rating among the large automakers, Ford’s future is most at risk by prolonged consumer acceptance of BEVs. Next at risk is GM, which has a stronger balance sheet than Ford’s. VW may be in the best position of the three to capitalize because of its status as a national industrial champion and one of the Eurozone’s top employers; in other words, one way or another VW will get the assistance it needs from investors or governments.

Those who are invested in automakers should pay close attention to quarterly BEV sales figures – not just quarterly earnings – to gain a sense of how soon returns may be realized from massive electrification investments.