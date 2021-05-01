Photo by peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) recently announced the acquisition of Black Creek Group in an undisclosed cash and stock deal. The strategic merits of the transaction make good sense – it adds c. $12 billion of AUM in complementary core and core+ real estate capabilities while also expanding its retail distribution. From a financial perspective, the deal adds c. $5 billion of permanent capital and should help remove any overhang from the recent c. $820 million equity raise. On balance, I view ARES' strong fee trajectory and steady annual realization growth as compelling reasons to own the shares and expect strategic initiatives to extend the growth trajectory going forward.

A Closer Look at the Black Creek Deal

ARES has finally disclosed its proposed acquisition of Core and Core+ Real Estate investing specialist Black Creek Group. The terms of the deal remain undisclosed, but management noted that financing would be a mix of cash and stock. For context, recall that in April, ARES raised c. $820 million in equity, with part of the proceeds going toward funding the Landmark deal and another c. $300 million to retire its c. 7% yielding preferred equity redeemable at end-FQ2 '21. The remainder will be used to "support organic and inorganic opportunities," which likely signals more M&A ahead. Post-raise and with plenty of cash on hand and via its revolver, I see no hurdle to funding the transaction even in a scenario where the purchase price (currently not disclosed) uses up most of the funds raised earlier in the year.

Source: Ares Management Investor Presentation Slides

Adding Scale and Strategic Adjacencies

There are clear strategic merits to the deal - Black Creek, with c. $11.6 billion of AUM, adds significant scale to ARES' Real Estate business (c. $29 billion of AUM on pro-forma basis). Black Creek also has a vast network of over 100k financial advisors across RIA and wirehouse channels, among others. Furthermore, with c. 45% of Black Creek's AUM attributable to Retail, the deal provides ARES with opportunities to leverage the distribution network for other more retail-oriented products as well.

Source: Black Creek Acquisition Presentation Slides

Also worth noting is that the acquisition, slated to close in FQ3 '21, will add long-dated perpetual capital in the form of non-traded REITs, in addition to retail distribution. Specifically, it allows for ARES to tap into complimentary extensions and capabilities within the c. $2 trillion industrial core / core+ real estate segment, which should be favorable for longer-term growth. Post-transaction, ARES real estate will have a well-diversified offering comprising 37% in core/core+, 31% in opportunistic, and 16% in real estate debt, with the remaining contribution from value-add. Encouragingly, key members of the Black Creek team will stay on post-closing as part of the ARES real estate effort, which should ease any integration hurdles ahead.

Source: Black Creek Acquisition Presentation Slides

Financial Impact Likely Accretive

At first glance, the addition of Black Creek should add materially to ARES' fee income – according to management, the blended fee rate for Black Creek is in the c. 100bps range, implying c. $63 million of annual run-rate revenues based on the $6.3 billion of fee-paying AUM. As the base case is for the deal to also have no material impact on ARES' FRE ("fee-related earnings") margins, we can use an in-line assumption to evaluate the accretion potential. Assuming ARES's run rate in recent years in the mid-30%, this would further imply a net FRE accretion of c. $20 million (equivalent to a low to mid-single-digit % accretive outcome), which I view as a major positive. Nonetheless, I see an upside bias to these estimates - the additional c. $12 billion of AUM (+70% Q/Q increase in Real Estate AUM) and the permanent capital from the non-traded REITs should also support higher segment FRE margins over time considering the scale benefits, which should drive an improved accretion outcome over the longer term.

FRE and Dividend Growth Targets Raised

After incorporating the proposed Landmark and Black Creek acquisitions, management also raised its FRE growth and dividend growth per share targets to 20+% per year (up from the prior 15+%). As these targets are for the medium to longer term, this signals management's optimism on the deal outcome as well. In any case, I think the rationale for a higher run-rate appears sound - the potential inclusion of both Landmark and Black Creek could quite easily drive a $600+ million run-rate based on the $500+ million ARES standalone annualized 1Q21 run-rate, the guided $60-70 million from Landmark, and another $20+ million from Black Creek based on management's base case projections.

Translating management's 20%+ growth target into bottom-line numbers, this would imply a much stronger FRE guide of c. $750 million or c. $2.50+ per share in pre-tax income. And following the completion of the recent secondary offering done and the clarification of management's intended use of the capital, any overhang should be cleared.

Final Take

Overall, I am upbeat on ARES post-Black Creek deal. Not only does the announcement help remove any overhang from the c. $820 million equity raise earlier this year, but it also signals plenty of growth potential ahead as ARES unlocks incremental benefits from synergies. Following the raised guidance as well, I see a brighter near-term outlook heading into fiscal 2021 and 2022. The out-year numbers also move higher to reflect the accretive nature of the transactions, which should more than offset any dilution from the recent share issuance. On balance, I view ARES' strong fee trajectory and relatively steady annual realization growth as compelling reasons to own the shares here, with strategic initiatives likely to add further growth ahead. And at c. 21x P/E, shares also seem reasonably valued relative to the outlook.