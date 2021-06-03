International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference June 3, 2021 1:30 PM ET

Arvind Krishna - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Toni Sacconaghi - Bernstein

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome. I'm Toni Sacconaghi, Bernstein's IT hardware analyst. And I'm very pleased today to welcome Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM. Arvind has been at IBM for 30 years and was previously the SVP of Cloud & Cognitive Software. He also headed IBM Research and the Systems and Technology Group. He was appointed CEO of IBM in April 2020, so just over 14 months ago and we're thrilled to have Arvind join us this afternoon. Welcome Arvind and thanks for participating in Bernstein's SDC.

Toni, it's a pleasure to be here speaking with you and to your audience.

So as I mentioned, you've been CEO for 14 months. What has been perhaps a pleasant surprise and what maybe has been tougher than you thought reflecting on this initial period?

So Toni, I'll begin maybe with the second part of your question. So what's tougher is what I think was the unexpected part. So I was named on January 30, 2020. And I think the pandemic was not even a glimmer in our eyes at that point. Hindsight says maybe we were all kind of blind and deaf to it, because I think the month of January in China had already got that.

It's not so much the health impact of the pandemic but the economic impact of the pandemic has been a surprise to deal with, a negative surprise. I wouldn't call it a positive surprise and so having to worry a lot more about what could happen to the economy, having to worry about having everyone work effectively but remote. We are really ecstatic that our people have had 98% productivity of what they might have had otherwise during this time. But that was all definitely a negative surprise. And 2020's GDP impact around the globe we had certainly felt them. We are not immune to them. So that was the biggest negative.

On the other side you said the positive. I think the positive for me has been the speed at which we've been able to get on our strategy, our strategy being our hybrid cloud and AI. So you heard us talk late last year about spinning out Kyndryl. We now have a name. So we're spinning that out.

Managed to move with speed on getting 12 acquisitions under our belt. That was part of my commitment that we're going to spend on both organic and inorganic. And we have begun a number of go-to-market actions that are not quite completed but that are underway. So I think the willingness of our clients and our employees to embrace a much more focused strategy was the positive surprise. And I think the pandemic and its economic impacts was the big negative.

Toni Sacconaghi

Great. Well, maybe we can talk a little bit more about the strategy and vision for IBM. So you've been very consistent, very deliberate in saying that IBM is a Cloud & Cognitive or cloud and AI company going forward. Maybe you can start with for investors, who know you well and some perhaps who don't know you as well to articulate really what is AI at IBM, how big is it within IBM and where might investors see it either on the income statement or in IBM's businesses?

Arvind Krishna

Yes. So Toni, I'll address the AI question and then we'll come back to hybrid cloud at some point, I hope during the conversation ourselves.

Toni Sacconaghi

Yes.

Arvind Krishna

So I'm going to first mention two things that really – because you've got to begin with a business focus and a financial lens on where is AI. So AI, I think it was PwC who did this estimate, by 2030 will cost $16 trillion or unlock $16 trillion in global productivity. And then you say well, why? Because we're also going to be generating 175 zettabytes of data each year, when you generate that much data, the only technology we know that can unlock value and get insights from that much data is artificial intelligence, okay?

So a huge price to be had by all our clients on the $16 trillion, our clients and governments, convenience felt by the end user and given the size of data there is no alternate technology. So now you begin to put that together and you say, so where do you see this.

So I want to be clear to everybody. Watson is alive and well. But where are you going to see it? We had our annual user conference last month Think. And I'll give you a great example and then turn from their to Toni's question of where all do you see it.

So Karen Lynch the CEO of CVS Health was there and she spoke. And she described how in December, CVS began to launch a vaccine management, in their case, mostly North America and the United States. And they came to us and said, look, we are going to do tens of millions of vaccines every quarter. We're going to get 20 million, 30 million, 40 million calls. Do I need to staff up a call center that can handle all those calls, answer people's queries, or is there technology that can go do that?

So we stood up a Watson conversational agent that now has to do what -- what is CVS' protocol, what is each of the 50 states in the US because they all had their own regulations, what are people's conditions and how do you answer the question of can I come in for a vaccine appointment, am I eligible, is it going to get paid for, when can I get an appointment. Over 70% of all those calls were handled by a Watson agent.

Now if you think about that 17 million calls I think that is per quarter. You now extrapolate that over the year. That is a great success point. Now you can begin to get into doing things like that for different things other than vaccines. Then you can get into can I do it for hiring, can I do it for people movement inside think about HR.

So the number of enterprise processes where you can begin to apply these technologies, I think is incredible. That's how you unlock the $16 trillion in global productivity I spoke of because you can do your mental math, and say, okay, you just talked about a few tens of millions for one use case at one customer. So I kind of go but there are 10 such use cases at this customer and then you can go across thousands of clients with those use cases.

Now where are you going to see it show up? You're going to see it show up, for example, in how we do predictive maintenance inside products like Maximo on how can you predict when some parts might need maintenance ahead of a time schedule or a person doing a look-see.

You can begin to look at other enterprise use cases around can I talk to an agent as opposed to coming on my sales force screener. This is something we are doing internally. I can have another agent that picks up between my mail, my internal pricing tools and salesforce to help make a client-facing person a lot more productive. That is the places where we are going to do AI and bringing AI to the enterprise.

So Toni as you think about that, certainly a lot of data informs how you build your base model. But then what we do at CVS with their data, their question and answers, their protocols we keep to them. And I call that small data because that's not millions of questions and millions of Q&A that you're doing. You're learning from every interaction of course to improve it, but that model stays with CVS. We never take it anywhere else.

So this ability to begin with some base technologies, but then look a client in the eye and say your data is only yours, any insight from that is only yours I think is somewhat unique to us. And the ability to do that in a regulated world in a place where people care about privacy incredibly, and we can look them in the eye and guarantee that we are never going to take that data somewhere else is I think a real advantage.

And doing that across enterprises is our focus. We are not going to be investing in consumer AI. That's not I think what we are best at. Many others are going to be great at doing consumer AI.

Toni Sacconaghi

Right. So -- but Arvind in that CVS example and I was vaccinated at CVS, so I did have some of that AI experience and it's pretty seamless. But where is IBM recognizing revenue? Is it largely in the GBS business? Are you recognizing it also in your Cloud & Cognitive Software business?

And how do we just think about the revenue recognition model for AI because I -- and has it changed? Because initially it felt like Watson was really about core technologies. And then IBM acquired a number of firms in both health care and Promontory Financial and look like it was going to market in a very more siloed vertical market approach for AI.

We've heard less about Watson Financial and Watson Health and how you describe the CVS example felt almost like you were going back to the roots which is we have core technologies we'll deploy them. So two questions, where would -- where is revenue likely to be most recognized in terms of Watson or AI solutions going forward? And is your view of how Watson will be brought to market consistent with developing vertical market capabilities, or is it less so?

Arvind Krishna

Great questions, Toni and thank you because it allows me to explain. And I will call it, it is a change in the strategy. So let me acknowledge that from a few years ago. So you're right. A few years ago we tried to bring these technologies to market through verticals. Health, financial being two examples and I can go on marketing perhaps being one-third. We are not going to be doing the verticals.

I think that a much better market for IBM as actually the last year is proving out is to bring core technologies and let the verticals be done by the client in conjunction with them.

So to first unpack your question, you're going to see the AI revenue show up in two places, absolutely in GBS who does thousands of projects with clients on these. Actually the CVS example was a GBS implementation by the way I'll like claim in three weeks so it shows that the technologies are pretty mature and pretty ready. To go from day one to the call -- to the Watson answering calls in three weeks, I think is pretty remarkable actually. So that's very interesting.

But then there is a longer term revenue stream that will show up in cloud and cognitive software, specifically within the cloud and data platform segment to get probably even more specific than your audience might want but I know Toni you follow that. And that will show up mostly in a as a service.

So in the example I talked about actually the clients don't pay anything upfront. They pay according to the number of calls, API calls if we want to use their jargon that they make. So in that case it was whatever I think 17 million API calls in the first quarter and that will then show up as revenue in that segment.

And GBS, of course, as they do the work to do the upfront training, the install sometimes the run, not always the run are the two primary places you'll see the revenue show up. So in this case whatever you consume off the cloud, et cetera will be inside the software number.

Now we do allow Watson to run on-premise as well. And then the client gets the ability to just pay according to the number of API calls and they are using their own infrastructure in that case. So that is also a difference there. So I think I answered where the revenue shows up and it's in both places. We believe it's a really big driver of intelligent workflows because I think -- so you can have workflows. They have always been the harder business. Then we began to add automation to workflows, lots and lots of companies do automation including us.

We can think of the markets around business process management, workflows et cetera. And I believe AI added to those workflows is what really drives that productivity and takes a lot of complexity out of the equation of how you integrate a workflow end-to-end, cutting across the different normal silos in a business whether it's revenue recognition, revenue collection, quote to cash, all these processes other than HR and customer service, which I just mentioned.

But your last part of the question is really important. You can think back to if you build verticals then nobody else in that vertical is going to want to work with you, a client or another partner. So we really did really hard thinking about 1.5 years ago and said, we are better served being a horizontal provider. So I don't really want to provide financial software or marketing software, et cetera. Like I'll take an example, the reason Schlumberger was able to partner with us is because we are saying we are horizontal. We are enabling you do the oil and gas software, you do the petrochemical suites, et cetera. And that's a much better place I believe for us where we can then work across the client set with them and we get a benefit as their verticals get deployed. And you're seeing that at Palantir. We did another one with Siemens. I think these are great examples. And that's I think more natural for us to go do that.

Toni Sacconaghi

Got it. I want to push on to the hybrid cloud. But just in hearing that, maybe you can give me just a quick answer. If you are departing from the vertical market strategy there were significant investments made Truven, Merge, et cetera. Are those divestment candidates as a result? And then secondly, there have been estimates that Watson might be $1 billion in revenue for IBM. How do we think about the relative size of Watson today?

Arvind Krishna

So I'll try to address those directly. Look, we are always optimizing our portfolio. I'll just point to the past. We took out a lot of the marketing products. We divested them to HCL and to others. We also divested our x86 on-premise server business a few years ago. We divested our semiconductor manufacturing some years ago. So we are always fine-tuning and optimizing our portfolio.

The lens I will use on that is we are a hybrid cloud and AI company. I defined AI as being much more platform and horizontal than vertical. So if you look upon that, the services, the products, the offerings that stay at IBM are more or less going to be aligned to that. And that was part of divesting or rather spinning out Kyndryl, which is our Managed Infrastructure business, which you can't say it has not, but it has less synergy with a pure hybrid cloud and AI company.

So I'll answer the first part of the question that way. I get it. It's not completely satisfactory, but that's kind of the lens we look at it with. As we begin to look now at other areas of investment, it's going to be tied back to our hybrid cloud and AI strategy Toni. So that's kind of how I think it's -- if that's a fair answer to your question.

Toni Sacconaghi

And the second part the $1 billion is that a rough ballpark sense of the size of Watson in your AI business today?

Arvind Krishna

How? No. So the reason why I'm hesitating to answer that question, we can't measure it directly. So the mainframe has now an AI sub-processor on the main processor. We're using AI to control every aspect of how do we manage our IT operations. We are using AI to pretty much run every process inside IBM. We use AI, I'm going to say pretty much in every product, including how we move data, including how we transform data, how does the database optimize itself, how do I do application modernization.

And to give you an example, so the bulk of the GBS business, the vast majority of that $16 billion and change business, does application development maintenance optimization for our clients. We have a massive library of prior projects we have done. We have an AI tool that we use internally that helps the teams determine very quickly. So as opposed to the thousands of man-days that would often take to do the upfront work, we have an AI tool that's our own we don't sell that at least not yet, but we use it for our people that goes in and says this is how much work it would be or how complicated it would be to do something. And we use that to guide ourselves on that project to account that as AI revenue or not as AI revenue.

So I actually view that AI is going to infuse everything. We talk about this there's tens of thousands of AI projects we do. And so if I look across what fraction of GBS, can I attribute to AI or what fraction of the product's going to attribute to AI, I don't believe that that's a fair measure.

What it will show up in Toni is eventually our growth. So as you heard me say, and it is a departure from the past. I have committed that we are now committed to growth as a fundamental part of our strategy. It's not about optimizing other financial measures. And so as we turn towards mid single-digit growth, then that's a fair question to ask, how much of that can you attribute to AI, and how much of that can you attribute to hybrid cloud. And I'll look at you and smile and say, you can attribute 110% of the growth to each of those, but there is a complete overlap.

Toni Sacconaghi

Of course. Got it. Well, that's a good segue into hybrid cloud. So, I mean, again, maybe definitionally you can help investors. I get this question a lot. IBM has said, it's done $26 billion in cloud revenue over the last 12 months growing at 18%. But if you went to IDC or Gartner, they would say, well, look, cloud we define it as SaaS, we define it as Infrastructure-as-a-Service, and we define it as Platform-as-a-Service. And IBM's revenues on that basis are lower considerably lower in the single-digit billions.

So what is in IBM's definition of that $26 billion? And why is it so different from the number that we might get from IDC or Gartner call it $4 billion or $5 billion?

And then very briefly, is hybrid cloud really about Red Hat and multi-cloud, or how do you view it for IBM? So one, what's in it? And then two, is this really Red Hat and multi-cloud?

Arvind Krishna

Yes. Actually, Toni, I think the answers to both those questions are the same. So if you would indulge me for a minute, let me begin with what I believe is our client environment and that will allow me then to say what is hybrid cloud. So if I take one of our typical clients, they might run some of their workload on Azure. They might run some of their workload on Amazon Web Services or AWS. They will run and buy six different as a Service properties from Salesforce to Adobe to Dropbox to Box to Slack maybe Microsoft Dynamics and we can go on and on.

Then they will also run some of their infrastructure in their own data centers. As an example, a banking CEO that I spoke with recently, I'm not going to name the person, talked about, look, I am going to use all the properties I mentioned. But from a core retail banking, I'm going to run it in my own data centers, because I need my own people to know and completely know that technology, so if anything ever happens, they can fix it, they can recover it. And I look them in the eye, no other dependents for that core piece.

You could, in that case, turn around and say 40% maybe, maybe 60%, somewhere in that range depending on whether you account dollars or importance or volume, is sitting in private, aka, their own data centers. 60% is maybe sitting across the different clouds and as-a-service properties.

I think that's reality for many of our clients. So it's multiple public clouds, aka, multicloud. It's multiple SaaS and it is private. If that's the environment, that's what I call hybrid cloud.

So now to go a bit further what do I mean by our hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat and what's in our numbers. So if that's hybrid cloud, some of the workload, they're completely fine to say, look, you can go to a single public cloud where you can go completely locked into those APIs, those services, those innovations that come there, but then it is confined to that public cloud.

For some others, they're going to say, whether it's because of regulatory reasons or it's because of brand concerns or it's because of latency, they're going to say, look, I want the ability to take it from private to public or public to private. I need the ability to run the same workload on two different public clouds, because the regulator might demand that.

So for that portion and that's what we estimate as the $1 trillion TAM, because the first environment I described is all of IT. That's $3 trillion. So where people want the ability to have some flexibility, not on a day or not in an hour, but maybe over years, maybe over six months to make a change in direction, that's what I'm calling is the hybrid cloud market explicitly.

Obviously, regulated entities are going to have more of an affinity for it, not exclusively, but more. And unregulated entities will have a bit less of an affinity for it. So that is hybrid cloud. It is inclusive of the capabilities that you put in there, aka, products and it is inclusive of the services you do to help people migrate or run in those specific environments.

That's in our cloud number of the $26 billion. So it's a fraction of the software. It's a fraction of GBS. It's a fraction of IS as long as it's still in here. And we give those numbers for each of those businesses.

Now then you say, is it only Red Hat? Well, you do need, I believe, fundamentally a core platform. So Red Hat gives me the core platform that runs across the different public clouds. And you see that in the combination of RHEL or Red Hat Linux as well as OpenShift.

It runs across those public clouds. It runs across private also. And that gives you the ability to have a technology answer and a platform that goes across those. But that's not all that's in that cloud number.

Then there are products, for example, our Cloud Pak for Data that runs on top of OpenShift, that's going to be in that number. There is all the GBS book of business close to $6 billion now of doing work on cloud that sits in there.

By the way one-third of the GBS signings on cloud are related to Red Hat, but there's another two-thirds that are not. So it is wider than Red Hat, albeit Red Hat is the fastest-growing and a really important part of that puzzle for us.

So hopefully, that made sense to explain why we think of hybrid cloud. Our point of view is a little bit different, because many people equate cloud to public cloud only. And I'll take a great client of ours, a different example than a bank, a telecom carrier like Verizon.

When they use the word cloud, they mean their own cloud, because they have hundreds of thousands of servers that run their network. I think it's unlikely they would take that to any single public cloud. So is that a cloud or is that not a cloud, as they go from 4G to 5G?

They would look at you very strongly in the eye and say that's a cloud, because we're using virtualization, we're using containers, we flex the workload, we can move the workload around amongst our own different data centers, et cetera.

And that's the world of hybrid that we assert is the right way to look at cloud. And I think as edge comes on as more and more people are going to move workloads closer to the edge, whether its warehouses, big retail stores, bank branches, telecom, 5G, I think we're going to see that there is a movement back where there is a distribution between the big centers and the edge.

Sorry, Toni, long answer to your question, but you let me go in my passion of explaining what this world is and why we do hold it slightly different. It's not an oppositional view. Actually, it builds on what the hyperscalers do. They're great partners for us, but it's a slightly different definition and we are trying to solve a client problem that is, I think additive and incremental to what they do.

Toni Sacconaghi

Right. So let me follow up with two questions on that. So, is IBM's differentiation through Red Hat, truly multicloud, a platform by which I can migrate a workload or an application from one cloud to another, as you suggested, between private cloud and public cloud or various public clouds. Is that the key defining differentiation for IBM going forward? And then secondly, at a high level, because we have a lot of portfolio managers who listen, can you discuss what Cloud Paks are and how they relate to that?

Arvind Krishna

Yes. So, let me unpack the first part of the question, and I'll try to keep it to a high level and give an economic thesis of how we look at this. Absolutely, the Red Hat platform is a key part of that differentiation. It gives us -- we can use many phrases. The old phrase I remember from 20 years ago, and I know Toni you will but not all the audience might is the right one to run anywhere model. That was the world of Java 20 years ago, and I think it proved to be very successful, because the applications weren't confined to any given server at that point.

Now you say, if I want to go from private to public or actually I might run in public today but might want to go to public -- private today but go to public tomorrow or I might say I'll do my depth test on public but want to run my production on private, we give you a platform that lets you do that. And then, it's really important that it runs on multiple clouds, but that's why you see the Red Hat portfolio is in the cloud catalogs at both Amazon and Azure.

Then I say, but a certain fraction of my clients, maybe not all but we can say maybe 30%, maybe 50%, will buy more capabilities from us. They will buy the ability to move data. They might buy the ability to run their Java workloads. They might buy the ability to do IT operations with even less labor and less complexity than before. So then that gives us a multiplier. If a client does do that, that gives you $3 to $5 more than just having the Red Hat platform. But not all of them will do that. So, I wouldn't put a multiplier of five. You got to do the multiplier of how often do we succeed on that as opposed to that.

There are some other clients that are going to turn around and say, I really like the journey. I'm going to go to different clouds. I need to modernize my applications. As I do that I need to think about where I get value. So there's a services multiplier of $6 to $8, if there is a core view on the platform itself. So then you say what fraction, do you get there? So really like $1 on the platform win, turns into $3 to $5, as you look through that virtual flywheel.

By the way, it's not one way. If they use our services, GBS now has the largest Red Hat practice. Actually $2 billion of signings -- inception-to-date signings on the Red Hat platform that means the platform gets deployed faster. It gets consumed faster. That means more of it will get consumed. As you do reference cells, then you get more of a multiplier. So it's kind of a flywheel.

You get your platform you put more software capabilities, that makes it more attractive. You also work with others to bring their capabilities. You get our services and other people's that gets the whole thing deployed faster. More gets consumed, more innovation, more experiential learning, more skills out there, and sort of you get into this flywheel effect that's going on. So that's the first part of the answer Toni, in terms of is it just Red Hat or a lot more. Remind me of the second part of your question?

Toni Sacconaghi

Just simplistically, what Cloud Paks are and how they fit in.

Arvind Krishna

Yes. So, we want all of our software to fit the same thesis, as I described for Red Hat, run it on all clouds, including on private and including on IBM Cloud. So, Cloud Pak is a way to take a lot more innovation as well as some of our existing capabilities and run them on top of OpenShift to go out.

I'll give an example from the Cloud Pak for Data, which is one of the six we had. So, Cloud Pak for Data says, look, I'm going to take a lot of open source and IBM technologies. I'm going to let you discover all your data in the enterprise including that which is on your version on your public -- your estate in the public clouds.

I begin to try and understand that data automatically using AI. So, I would give you a catalog, so that you know where your data is. For a lot of things you don't even need to move your data. You can just do it in a federated way. For other things you might wish to move your data.

And then other people take advantage of the Cloud Pak for Data, because that gives them the access to their environment. Example with Palantir, Palantir is running on top of the Cloud Pak for Data for some of their markets, because that gives them an access to how we do all this and they don't need to rebuild all that scaffolding. And so you can think about that's the data side. There is – and by the way the AI capabilities come built in. There's another one for automation where you begin to take – think RPA nowadays or BPM or combined and how do you automate. There is one for IT operations, which actually builds on the automation one.

So you can imagine that, that is what Cloud Paks are. So as opposed to hundreds of products you're coming down to really there is six Cloud Paks today. I could see a way up into maybe 10 maybe 15. I don't really see us doing hundreds and thousands. You put them all as bundled capabilities, all of which then work together inside these Cloud Paks. So it's a lot more than just technology. You have to get into what's the ease of use, what's the experience what's the pricing models because you got to fit the pricing models on these different environments et cetera.

Toni Sacconaghi

So Arvind if I just kind of step back and say – and I want to bring this to your growth aspirations. And I say look, we used to have a world that was more on-premise. And people used to buy almost exclusively and the cloud has evolved over the last 20 years. If you're moving along with that cloud migration, how do we know it's accretive to growth overall? I mean clearly, if you're successful in moving someone to the cloud that may cannibalize what would have been a premise for on – a purchase of on-premise gear, right? Your Cloud Paks are effectively designed for a cloud-enabled world as opposed to an on-premise world. So how does the – you could argue you're cannibalizing yourself which is good better than letting others cannibalize you. But how do we know that this is accretive to aggregate revenue growth? I mean, well IT – if IT spending was 4% the year before and it's still going to be 4% going forward and before 100% of it was on-premise and now maybe only 40% will be on-premise, why does your growth rate improve just at a conceptual level? And then I do – I'm going to force you to be brief here because I do want to dig into the mid-single-digit growth target.

Arvind Krishna

Okay. I'll be brief. I'll try to get through this in just two or three minutes no more. One, in the end growth comes very simply. There's two numbers that you cannot possibly explain away. One is revenue, top line revenue and the other is cash flow. So it will be accretive. If you look at us for the last five years, I would turn out and say, we were probably minus 2%, if I take the 2015 to 2020, okay?

So as we go from minus 2% to plus 3% or plus 4% then I would tell you that everything we're doing is showing up there. I don't look at it as accretive. It is a cannibalization. Am I going to be decreasing revenue on one side? For sure. I got to more than make up for it on the other. So I don't look at it as a cannibalization or is it going. I think by the way even the data center is over time going to become cloud-like even inside even in the private world. I think it's going there. That's what the world of containers is telling us. By the way that's the same thing as when we went from UNIX to Linux and now we're going from Linux to containers. So that's a given at this thing. Never fight the wave. My view would be help actually accelerate it, because then you're going to be a winner in that going forward.

The other part of the answer to you Toni is, it's not just a movement of what was, to what will be, because you're right. The world of IT you got to give productivity to your clients. If all you got is your previous footprint in volume, I will get a 10% decline in revenue each year. I've got to do innovation. I've got to address more problems. I've got to take labor complexity out. That's how the world of IT has grown. I think there is 10% automatic price deflation, I guess built into IT. That means, you got to have 20% new innovation new capability and then you can get yourself up into growth. That would be my simple answer to these. That's why you see us do acquisitions and that's why you see us do organic R&D to go do that. And by the way acquisitions is also in GBS, where they get new skills that act as a nucleus. But when GBS hires 20,000 people a year, it's not just the acquisitions. You can then attach those new people into the acquisitions to grow the businesses in the areas where there is a lot more demand.

Toni Sacconaghi

Got it. So Arvind, let's talk about the mid-single-digit growth. As you said, IBM has probably been about minus 2% organic over the last four or five years. And even this year 2021, where IT spending is picking up and the comparison last year I think was minus 7% understandably COVID year. But even this year, it's unclear that IBM is going to grow organic at constant currency, right? So, we -- so what's the disconnect a with this year why growth may not -- isn't closer to your target against an easy comparison and a recovering economy?

And then what -- if you had to break down the mid-single-digit growth what are the drivers? And I know you've talked a little bit about this on the conference call but you can reiterate. So, first what's the disconnect with 2021 with the target especially with an easy comp? And then maybe break down the target for us.

Arvind Krishna

Yes. So, Toni as you know but not all your audience might know I've been very clear. We are committed to growth. We're going to get to mid-single-digit. And when you talk about this year I'll step back and say I think we have made a lot of progress. Are we fully on our way to mid-single-digit? No. But if I compare ourselves to where we have been for the last few years I put a strong statement out there.

I said I do commit to growth at spot rates or actual currency for 2021. Even though spot rates moved from January to April we kept that commitment. So, you're saying that we are going to grow at actual rates in 2021. I think that that's let's call it it's a deposit. It's a milestone on the way to the mid-single-digit growth at constant currency going forward. So, when I look at it it's back to we're doing the transformation. The Kyndryl spin will happen in the fourth quarter. It hasn't yet happened.

The acquisitions we have done will begin to pay as we go forward. They have not really begun to pay yet. Actually some of them we have announced but they haven't even closed yet. So, all of that together with the transformation in our go-to-market which has to get a lot more focused on the kind of capabilities I described on how do you sell into more of a cloud world on how do you appeal to the areas where there's a lot more growth that's all underway.

Is it yet to stop? No, it's already started. But has it fully paid off? Not yet. So, that's why you'll begin to see and I go back to my statement that we are pretty clear on what the full year will look like but it may not necessarily always be completely linear from beginning to end. So, that's the answer to the first part of the question. But then under that--

Toni Sacconaghi

If I could just interject because maybe this will be helpful. So, you're sort of saying look maybe we're at closer to zero this year. We've been negative before. But once we do the Kyndryl spin that may add one or two points. And we're doing some acquisitions that may add another point or two. And then there's still more core improvement in the business.

So, at a high level before we get into the businesses that's sort of the bridge in your mind? Is that kind of the right way to think about it? And those -- and are those the appropriate magnitudes about point and a half for spinning out Kyndryl and about one or two points from acquisitions on a go-forward basis?

Arvind Krishna

I think the point on is absolutely right Toni, you're right. So, there's a headwind of about point and a half there roughly. And so as that goes out that becomes a tailwind going forward. Actually sustainably not just for one year, so that's not a one-year statement.

Second, you're right, on acquisitions depending on the mix between services and software, it's going to be one maybe a point and a half best case. I don't think it can be more than that. So, if we say the rest is kind of flat remember my go-to-market improvements will result in some more growth over time. So, maybe three equal contributors is I think a reasonable way to look at it at a big macro level.

Then if I was to unpack it the other way by looking at capabilities, I committed that GBS actually will be the first because we can sense the demand signals from our clients. We can -- we said by midyear back to pre-pandemic growth which was 2% to 4% and actually accelerating going forward maybe more into the higher part of the mid-single-digit maybe the lower part of high single-digit growth for GBS as we go into next year and beyond. So, that's one part.

Red Hat will maintain itself in the high teens. We committed -- north of 15 for the Red Hat piece of the portfolio. We said that our AI applications are at low single-digit today. I don't want to say they're better than that but I see them getting better into the mid-single-digit going into next year.

And then cloud and data platforms will maintain itself. Even though Red Hat is a big piece of it that will maintain itself in high single, low double-digit growth. So, if you look at it that way and then you say the Systems business is kind of -- it is a little bit sad in title, but let's call it flat over any given three-year period that's sort of the composition looking at it the other way.

And then I'm optimistic Toni that if I look at some of the partnerships we are driving if you look at our ecosystem those are levers that would be beyond what we described. But it would be imprudent to say that then if you have six cylinders, that all six hit all the time. So I actually back off.

Because if we add up all the pieces I mentioned, with -- including unlocking productivity from our sales redesign, incentives, how we pay our executives, partnerships that we're striking. I can add them up all. And say, hey, that's more like 6%, but I don't want to say that, because some of these things will likely not work.

Toni Sacconaghi

Right. So just to be clear Arvind, so in Cloud & Cognitive you can believe -- you believe could be a mid-to-high single-digit grower? And how do we think about ex-Red Hat, cloud and data platforms growing on a sustained basis?

Arvind Krishna

So I would say mid-single digit for Cloud & Cognitive Software, not high. Our aspirations, my goals are higher than that. But I don't want to for an investor audience, go there yet, because as time goes on, it also becomes the biggest part of IBM. It will hit 50%, in the time horizons we're talking about.

So at that point, it's hard for it to be very different from the IBM growth rate, okay? So -- and within that, cloud and data platform, for a moment inclusive of Red Hat is going to be the fastest-grower within, Cloud & Cognitive Software. So that has to be in the high-single digits.

And that exclusive of Red Hat, has to get back to growth, because you can all estimate, I'm not going to do the estimate, that without Red Hat let's call it, flattish. But that is where if you notice all our acquisitions are growing, that's where Instana goes, that where TruQua goes. So that is all to give fuel to begin to drive growth over there, in addition to what we're doing organically.

Toni Sacconaghi

Got it, very clear, and Arvind, a couple of things, when you -- just because I get this question a lot, so IBM is from a reporting basis, likely going to benefit from once Kyndryl is spun out from internal revenues today becoming external revenues.

Is that part of the mid-single-digit contribution next year? Because it is I think 300-plus basis points? Is that part of the contribution? And on the cash flow that you've talked about $12 billion to $13 billion, is that inclusive or exclusive of restructuring charges next year?

Arvind Krishna

Yes. First, so you're right. Once the split happens, there will be what was internal revenue now becomes external revenue. But Toni, that's not sustainable. That's a onetime benefit for one year. And I've said mid-single-digit for a sustainable period, not for only one year.

So it will give us a benefit. It may give us a benefit, depending on how we decide to account for it. But I am not counting on that for our mid-single-digit growth. And that's a really explicit statement to you.

Second, the cash flow is adjusted, meaning that, the restructuring charges are not subtracted yet. So the 12% to 13%, depending on how much of the restructuring flows into next year, we are hoping -- we certainly want to put pedal to the metal and get as much done in 2021 as possible.

Anything to do with Kyndryl itself -- by the way, hopefully, that will be done this year. So that cannot be in what's there. So are there some tails left over from the restructuring that remain co-IBM is doing, that could go into next year?

Yes. But I don't expect it to be very significant. And we certainly hope to get the bulk of it through this year. But to be just completely transparent yes, the 12% to 13% is before any restructuring that may happen next year comes in on the remaining IBM side.

Toni Sacconaghi

I appreciate your straight shooting, Arvind. And just so I heard it right so for next -- I understand the internal benefit is a 1-year-only benefit and that that's a femoral and you may or may not get it. But you're saying for next year alone, we should think about mid-single digit excluding any internal revenue benefit to the degree that you have it.

Arvind Krishna

Correct.

Toni Sacconaghi

Okay. Thank you. So, Arvind you've talked about acquisitions and you made a number principally in services and you said it could be maybe a point on a go-forward basis. Is that the principal focus? And it looks like you're paying about 3x to 5x revenues for those assets. Is that sort of the target range? And when you talk about improving go-to-market is it, largely through these services deals, or is this just one component of your improved go-to-market? So I threw a lot in there Arvind, but I know you can handle it.

Arvind Krishna

3 questions, but you'll remind me if I miss one of them. First, the acquisitions are going to be in both I'll call it software and in services. Actually, if you look over our last 12 if I remember there was 7 and 5. So it wasn't quite all in services alone. On the multiples that we pay for them in services, Toni you are the expert there not me in terms of what is an appropriate multiple. To me the market determines the multiple. People have options. So it's hard for me to conclude what's the correct multiple and that changes over time.

But if I just do the math in terms of what we can do you mentioned the $12 billion to $13 billion in cash flow. You take $6 billion out roughly for the dividend. You take some internal capital spend. Then you can say, I get a certain amount left over each year. And what I've been clear about is that, growth is more important to us than other aspects of capital allocation other than dividend and our internal capital use.

So that gives you a window -- an envelope on what we can do each year. So at the multiples you mentioned you do the math that gives you about 1 point, 1.5 points of growth right? Now everything we bring in, is going to have some synergy attached to it. So, if I bring in a Salesforce acquisition to mention one that we just did, then we are actually going to take some of our hiring that we do each year and bought it together with that. That set of capabilities is in higher demand in the market so that allows us to feed into the higher growth part of the market.

Ditto, when we do a software acquisition it becomes part of what, let's you appeal to a higher growth part of the market. So it's not just what you bring in right away. It remains higher growth for the next 5 or 10 years. So, it contributes to the growth a higher growth of subsequent year and the subsequent year not just the initial year. And by the way as it gets bigger, it contributes a lot more.

If you mind 30 seconds earliest. So Red Hat when we acquired it was $3.5 billion in revenue and change. This year it will be over $5 billion. 15 points on $5 billion is $750 million, 15 points on $3.5 billion is $500 million. So, if you can maintain the growth, it actually becomes a bigger and bigger contributor to what goes forward in addition to the synergistic growth in other parts of the business.

Does that help make sense on the model, we drive? And that's why it's integrated. Like a piece of GBS' growth comes from Red Hat. That's great. That's wonderful. That's part of the synergy and why it's so valuable inside of us.

Toni Sacconaghi

Right. Well let me wrap up with just -- with two things. So, you talked about sort of capital usage explicitly. We have dividend $6 billion. We're going to have CapEx. And then we have money for acquisitions to fuel growth. Is the dividend sacred? So why if given your focus and you've been very explicit about this that growth and cash flow are most important, why a dividend that's 50% of your free cash flow? And are you open and willing to reduce or eliminate that dividend going forward, so that IBM can accelerate growth? And that will be my last question and then I'll leave it to you to maybe close -- to highlight anything else you would like to.

Arvind Krishna

Toni, so we are committed to the dividend. And I have reaffirmed that more than a few times. It's really important to respect your investors. I'm using the word respect. We have a lot of our investors are sitting in dividend and income funds. We have a lot of retail investors. And it is clear that the dividend is important to them. And when we have done our checks of our current investor base, that's very important to them.

Now, we are committed to our dividend we are committed to a growing dividend. But if we can grow our cash flows a lot faster. And five years from now, it may be a very different story, as a hypothetical. If we increase our cash flows of $0.5 billion a year for 10 years that's $5 billion more. So 12 becomes 17. If we still have $6 billion and change in dividend that's only 30% then of the cash flow at that point. So that's a different way of thinking about it maybe than others. That probably gives a lot more finflex also as that goes on because, as we know that gives more borrowing capability, as well not just a direct use of the cash flow. So I'll sort of use that answer with a firm commitment to the dividend.

Then you gave me the opportunity to talk. Is there anything else I would like to add 60 seconds? I am really passionate about the investments we're making in quantum computing. It is a new form of computing. And I'm not going to go into the physics lessons here at all. But it's a market where we have estimated that by the end of the decade there is hundreds of billions in client value. Typically, the tech vendors can get 10% to 20% of that. That means there's $10 billion to $20 billion of revenue for the tech companies providing quantum computing.

So the question is that the investors should ask, is IBM going to be one of the winners? And I would look to you in the eye and say absolutely. And then what is the value for that, which is going to be a hockey stick likely for the next two decades in terms of revenue going forward. Because that's not in any backward-looking number. That's a totally additive market and is not cannibalizing anything that is currently there for us.

Toni Sacconaghi

Terrific. Well Arvind, we've maxed out on our time. I appreciate your participation in our conference. You are a straight shooter and you delivered against that reputation again today. And it's a pleasure having you. I look forward to speaking soon. And thanks again.

Arvind Krishna

Toni, thank you.