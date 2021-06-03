Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference June 3, 2021 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tim Archer - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein

Stacy Rasgon

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for coming today. I'm Stacy Rasgon. I cover the US Semiconductor and now Semiconductor Capital Equipment sector here at Bernstein. Today, it's my great honor to introduce our guest the President and CEO of Lam Research, Mr. Tim Archer.

Our session today is going to last for 50 minutes. I wanted to mention that, if you have questions that you'd like to get ask for in presentation, you should have a link to the Pigeonhole forum on your screen where you can submit those and we'll have time for that Q&A at the end.

So how to think about Lam? So I talked about this yesterday a bit when I opened up a different session. I want to, kind of, reiterate some of it. Putting aside the stocks and talk of the cycle and everything else for a moment, I have to say, I remain really inspired by the semi cap industry itself. And the capabilities that these companies bring to bear to enable the fabrication of some of the most complex things that humanity has ever devised.

And to that end, I do think that semi cap really seems to be coming into its own as both the underlying semi industry growth and it does seem semi industry capital intensity seems to have to inflect higher with the contributions from the companies in this space like Lam more important than ever before. So that and semi cap really does seem to be top of mind for many of my clients.

Now there are, of course, the near-term questions on NAND spending trajectory and the impact of shortages and when things might peak and we'll talk about some of that I think. But I'm also increasingly getting people looking at the longer-term potential of this industry as they start to view it more on secular rather than purely cyclical terms. And to talk about these things and hopefully many other things it gives me a great pleasure to welcome Tim to our session day.

Tim, thank you so much for being with us today.

Tim Archer

Great. Well, thank you, Stacy. It's great to be here. I think as you said we're going to talk about all the things we can do for -- to advance humanity. So maybe that forward-looking statement you just saw the Safe Harbor is very important at this point. We do want to talk a lot about our future which we think is incredibly bright. So thanks for this opportunity.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Stacy Rasgon

You bet. You bet. To get started again, I tend not to like to use this forum for short-term kind of questions. In this environment it's hard to avoid them. I want to try to at least touch on them upfront and then we can get on to maybe some of the more fun things.

But I think initially, obviously the industry right now is in a shortage situation and we've had shortages before. The current one is probably a bit unprecedented. Maybe could you talk just a little bit about what you're seeing in terms of your own customers -- in terms of demand for your products and your customers' demands?

And any indications maybe across the three business segments whether it's foundry or NAND or DRAM some near-term views in the wake of some of the shortages that we're seeing? Anything that you see any -- I know you talked about this a bit in the past, but maybe just to refresh our memory on where you see things right now?

Tim Archer

Yes, sure. Well we -- clearly we see things evolving quite quickly. And in fact there was a -- we modified our view from our January earnings call to our April earnings call both taking up our overall outlook for WFE to now -- we're seeing at least $75 billion or higher in WFE.

And really strength across all segments and a stronger second half than first. That's an evolving view, but quite quickly evolving. And it's evolving because we're really being affected by these big four drivers and it's -- first you mentioned shortages. I think most people until they started hearing about shortages everyday, didn't quite appreciate just how fundamental semiconductors have become to pretty much everything we use in our daily lives.

And so that breadth, the growth and proliferation of semiconductors into everything is a big driver. And it's harder to forecast when you have so many different drivers not just the PC refresh cycle like it was many years ago or the smartphone refresh cycle. Now it's just about everything.

And then of course very few of us have been able to predict the pandemic and the acceleration of the adoption of technology that we've seen even in our own business we talked about -- and what I'm sure we'll get to it later we talk about installed base, but we saw a 6x increase in remote services engagement all of which employ the types of technologies that are so semiconductor heavy.

Augmented reality goggles, high-speed data connections, massive numbers of sensors on the tool to provide database troubleshooting so maybe we're part of the problem. We're pulling these technologies in and because we couldn't travel to customer sites during the pandemic. So there's this huge acceleration that was I think hard to forecast and it's creating this pretty large upside that we're seeing right now to the environment.

And then those same technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, AI, big data they all require much more complex processing and computation chips. And I think that complexity was hard to forecast, just how fast you would need to increase the number of steps and the complexity of the equipment.

And those things have just created this upside and caused us to modify our forecast in the short-term. But none of those are really short-term drivers. They're all changes we're seeing in the way we work and live.

And I think that gives us great confidence about the sustainability of this WFE spend. And that was probably even before we added in the fourth one, which was the involvement of governments, right?

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah. I am going to talk about that.

Tim Archer

And that one -- I think that one probably did come right about the time we were modifying our forecast. And now you see this much bigger push for regionalization of manufacturing.

And I think, that again will be a long-term impact, given the fabs and geographic location of manufacturing concentration doesn't change overnight. It's a long-term commitment of investment. And I think that will affect us for quite some number of years as well. So...

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. No that makes sense. I want to ask only one more short-term question. And then, we'll get on to some of that. Specifically, around like the NAND trajectory. So this was probably the biggest I think like perceived change, in your outlook from like January until now.

And I think like the prior quarter, you'd said, you thought it would -- could be down in the second half. And then, now you're saying up. And -- I guess, two questions. One is again what is driving that? What do you see?

And then, number two I have to say, your largest competitor is giving a view that seems to be the opposite of that. And so I don't know if you have any point of view on -- and I won't ask you to speak for them, but I don't know if you have any like point of view on where some of those differences may be. And what actually drove the increase on specifically NAND?

Tim Archer

Happy to try, I mean, it's -- the good news is and in some ways we talk about each of these segments independently, but a lot of those drivers I talked about are -- they're pulling advanced computation.

And the advent and importance of AI and big data is pulling along NAND, and storage, and also DRAM, 5G is pulling along memory in both, NAND and DRAM. And so, it's -- I think in some ways our change or slight modification in our NAND outlook was just again driven by these end-market drivers that we maybe didn't have a full understanding of.

I think in terms of differences, as you say, it's always hard to know. One forecasting is difficult. And forecasting also depends on your particular position in the market. And Lam has a unique position within the 3D NAND market, that one, I think gives us quite good visibility into this space.

We provide almost all of the equipment for the most critical steps to manufacture the 3D NAND device. And we also provide the vast majority of the tools that are required to execute layer to layer [indiscernible].

And depending on your exposure to greenfield versus your exposure to conversions you might have a slightly different view on things in any particular short period of time like, within one quarter within a half year.

So maybe that's part of it. But this year is a mix. It's a mix of, greenfield adds and capacity. And it's a mix of conversions. And Lam has exposed significantly to both of those because of the role that etch and deposition plays in 3D NAND.

And so, we just see strength in that market. And I think it's just because it's fundamental to the end market use cases, as I mentioned with 5G and big data and AI.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Okay. No. That's helpful. Let's get a little more interesting now. You talked about obviously, your WFE forecast for this year. And I know you took it up in its mid-70s.

Doesn't seem like that, long maybe even the last year, when you were here, I mean we're talking about a potential kind of like $50 billion in sort of normalized WFE. And now it's like $75 billion.

And I think people are looking for, like next peak could be $100 billion or like whatever the number is over some period of time. I guess, just from your own standpoint, just in the prior to the last year, can you talk about the drivers of your route to that sort of increase at least from $50 billion to $75 billion in wherever.

I mean, whether it's, broader trends of capital intensity node migration, more layers in 3D NAND, just the areas where we're specifically either, taking up and specifically where Lam is like more exposed …

Tim Archer

Sure.

Stacy Rasgon

…to benefit.

Tim Archer

Yeah. Well, that's why I started with the -- I don't know how many times, I said the difficulty of forecasting out…

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah.

Tim Archer

…different drivers, is because clearly, probably in our discussion last year we wouldn't have been thinking WFE would be quite this high. But …

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah.

Tim Archer

…when you look at the underlying elements of it, as mentioned it's the -- this breadth and it's the acceleration of adoption. And it's the complexity. I would say, the -- it's acceleration of adoption, but really the acceleration of technology roadmaps.

I mean to create these new capabilities, I would say, we're seeing technology and roadmaps being pulled in for a good reason. I mean again, it's about creating more capability in the foundry logic space for instance, getting to that next node, opens up kind of a world of next possibilities for those devices and the systems that they can enable.

In memory, it's about being able to provide far more bits at that next lower cost of manufacturing, which in turn, spurs greater demand and is sort of the engine of like new applications being created. And so specifically for Lam, what we've seen is, this complexity playing out in just what you mentioned, the acceleration of -- to new layer counts in NAND, which is very etch and dep intensive and that's obviously very beneficial for us and we play a big role in enabling that transition.

But at the same time within foundry logic, you've seen our revenue levels for Lam -- from a Lam perspective, hitting record revenues because the participation again of etch and deposition and new materials and atomic layer deposition and new atomic layer etching capabilities, these things are becoming more important to create those complex devices.

And when I say complexity, it's about finer patterning and the role we play in EUV. But it's also about starting to create these new 3D structures, which really when you're creating a 3D structure, it's all about how you -- depositing films and removing them to create very complex architectures. And so, we've just seen for us an increase in intensity in addition to increases in overall just demand itself.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Got it. Maybe if we take each of those segments one at a time like if we start with NAND and then DRAM and then foundry. So -- like I still get -- a lot of investors still think of you guys as sort of the NAND player, right? And I know historically, I think in a strong memory year, I mean memory can be 70%, 80% of your orders and a good chunk of it probably the majority of it more than half of that would have been NAND. And we can talk about how that's changing by the way because, I do agree with you, there are other pieces of the business now foundry and everything else that are hitting like big numbers as well.

But within NAND, one thing that I always wonder about is like, how much farther does it have to go? So the transition from planar to 3D was phenomenally beneficial both to the industry and to yourself. And my own view is that capital intensity within NAND during that transition probably doubled at least, right? And a much different equipment set that played to your strengths.

Is it right to think of that sector reaching sort of diminishing returns as we're getting -- you go from 32 layers to 64 like you're doubling it. You go from 176 to 192 or something it's a much smaller increase. How do we think about the prospect for capital intensity within NAND specifically to keep increasing as layer counts are going up? And what are some of the new things that are becoming problematic that the customers need to be aware of that you guys are helping within that space? And I guess in general, how do you see your TAM or however you think about it within NAND increasing as generations are continuing to evolve?

Tim Archer

Sure. I mean, yes, especially in the memory space, where we know that the ability to manufacture a bit at a certain cost is the key to success in kind of continuing to innovate in that area. So, we don't have expectations that capital intensity rises beyond a level of affordability within the memory space. But what we focus on is, the intensity of our systems and our SAM and that's what's really important and what seems to be a big driver for Lam is, your -- in terms of affordability, it's overall intensity, but important -- in terms of Lam's success, it's etch and deposition intensity.

And so, what we are doing is we're increasing our SAM as a percent of the total WFE by identifying new layers that we can do more productively, that we can do better technologically than the systems that are being replaced. And so for instance, you mentioned -- you asked, what are the new challenges. Well, as you go from single stack to multi-stack, you introduce new challenges. You introduce challenges about how to protect the underlying tier as you now process the upper tier. This requires new types of deposition techniques and new types of deposition films that allow you to effectively process that new opportunity for Lam.

As the aspect ratio of each of these tiers gets much higher, the old traditional ways of doing the gap fill of that structure, no longer really meet the requirements, because the aspect ratios are becoming very extreme. And so Lam now has an opportunity to introduce -- and we've introduced our ALD gap fill capability to fill that technological need. New opportunity for Lam, SAM expansion for RAM.

And so we're really looking at -- we want our intensity, our share of WFE to increase even if overall WFE to produce the wafer isn't changing. And at our Investor Day last year, we lined out -- we laid out a few of those different cases, one of which of course was ALD and this gap fill application within NAND is a pretty important driver for us going forward. And now this new one associated with multi-tier stacking is also a good driver as well. So, that's the way we think about it and we try to innovate new products in that way.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. And to talk about DRAM. So DRAM is still on a lateral scaling path, but maybe not for that much longer and people are starting to talk about 3D DRAM as well. Do you think 3D DRAM benefits Lam over the long-term as much as 3D NAND that that transition did? Do you guys play similarly there? Are there differences?

Tim Archer

Well, that will be our objective. It's still a ways out and so we are...

Stacy Rasgon

Few -- several years out sure, but...

Tim Archer

But there's no doubt. I mean, I think that when you said that investors think of Lam as a 3D NAND company, I guess if there's one thing I'd like to modify is, one investors think of Lam as a 3D company, which means as DRAM goes to 3D, we view that as our space. We're targeted on the etch and deposition applications that will enable that transition.

As logic foundry is going to a 3D-like structure with the gate-all-around. We think that's our space. And therefore we're introducing new tools to increase our participation there. And the packaging is going 3D for 3D chip packaging. We think that's our space. And so, really we've defined our market in terms of etch and deposition intensity in 3D is going to rise over the long term. So those are the areas we want to be in. So, in DRAM, we're definitely targeting that inflection.

But I would also point out, we plan to make progress here before it goes 3D as well. And so, the next transition in DRAM is obviously to EUV and to continue to enable the two-dimensional scaling. And there, again memory being a very cost-sensitive application that's where something like our dry EUV resist should play very well because that is intended to create the same quality of EUV patterning or better, maybe better but at least the same quality of EU patterning at a lower cost. We do that through this material change and...

Stacy Rasgon

Let's talk about that because I was -- I used to work in a litho group at IBM once upon a time and I found this technology fascinating. I wonder, if you could talk a little bit about the dry resist for -- this is something you've been working on with imec and ASML. And talk about like, what are some of the problems with like standard resist processing in EUV that the dry resist is nominally supposed to fix? What does it bring into your fold that wasn't there before? How do you think about how it increases like your opportunity in your can? And what are the problems that frankly that it's trying to solve?

Tim Archer

Yes. Okay. Well, a lot of it is about materials engineering and the fact that if you want to engineer a material and deposit it precisely, we think dry -- depositing it by a dry method is of course one of the best ways to do that. And so, it gives us very precise control over this patterning film, the resist deposition. And we're able -- effectively the goal is to increase absorption of the photons to the point that you need less dose to accomplish the pattern. And that's how you end up making this a productivity gain for the customer.

And why is ASML -- or I mean hard to speak, but I mean productivity as I mentioned with cost it expands usage, I mean it accelerates adoption. And so I think that again, we view this is something that customers will pull for when -- as it's being demonstrated. And so, it's in sort of the early stages. It's in the development lines. It takes a while to qualify new techniques that really depart from traditional say spin on resists. But we think the value proposition is there. And what we've said is impact to Lam over the next -- we said over five years, it'll be about $1.5 billion of revenue. But in the ensuing five years after that as EUV layers continue to grow I mean it's almost certain EUV continues to be the patterning technology of choice in our opportunity to continue to grow even beyond those five years.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Can I ask where that $1.5 billion comes from? Does that basically take away from like lithography track like in photoresist preparation? Is that where that would come from, or is it new TAM?

Tim Archer

No it would come from the -- it would replace conventional means of depositing wet resists.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. Got it. Got it. Let's talk a little bit more about gate-all-around also now that we're on maybe moving into the logic space. And you talked a little bit about it in the 3D structures, but specifically where does gate-all-around play to your strength? Is it strictly on the atomic layer deposition, or is there more that you're offering that -- where gate-all-around plays into?

Tim Archer

Well, it's one of the real opportunities we see is in the need for these ultra-high selectivity end processes to help create those 3D structures. And so, we've introduced a suite of new selective etch products that again we've been successful placing into many of the R&D lines or data all around.

And really, it's when we talk about selectivity etch is always required to have some selectivity, but now we're talking about an extreme selectivity that helps to form those very complex structures. So that in and of itself is kind of new SAM opportunity for Lam given that we haven't competed really for that business much in the past.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. What was the name of that selective product by the way?

Tim Archer

Actually, I don't think we have formally launched it.

Stacy Rasgon

Oh really? Okay. So, I was wondering I couldn't come up with it.

Tim Archer

I would hate to give our internal project name and then be in trouble. So...

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. I was just -- I was wondering if I missed something. That's all. That's fantastic. I want to -- another question on like maybe broader if we step out to the broader industry. So obviously capital intense in the industry has been coming up over the last several years, although it's still well below where it's at.

If you go back late '90s early 2000s, we had the 300-millimeter transition which I think really helped to bring it down. We don't really have that anymore. But I'm just going through the drivers of structural capital intensity increase in my head. We have lack of black of 300 millimeters. We've got increased complexity in 3D structures. We have -- maybe it will be less efficiency as we get more localization like I don't know.

Does Lam have a view of like how high capital intensity can go? I mean it was -- on a broad base it was 14% give or take last year. It was 20% plus, if I go back 15 or 20 years. Do you think it's possible for the industry over time to get back to that like historical regime, especially since we don't have wafer transitions and everything else to offset anymore, or -- I don't know if Lam has a...

Tim Archer

Well, I think our perspective on it is, I guess driven by the fact that -- I mean we always say, we put our customers' success first. And we know they need to be operating profitable businesses in order for innovation to continue. So we look – and we say, in many ways it's dependent on the semiconductor industry continuing to demonstrate trade more and more value within the electronics ecosystem overall.

I think we're actually seeing that. You're seeing a larger capture of any revenue of total electronics. And that creates profitability. The capital intensity today at least by our view is, as a percent of our customers' profitability is actually not extreme at this point. And therefore, I believe that it's something that again comes back to value delivered.

The way we think about it is, our capture of the value should be commensurate with the value we deliver. And so therefore, I think that flows all the way through the chain. And so clearly the last year or two you've seen, again heightened awareness as to the importance and fundamental criticality of semiconductors to electronics and various industries. So hopefully that value capture will continue to grow.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Got it. This is a sector like when you kind of look at market share over time like it's hard to really parse out significant moves, right? I mean like in any given year, strong memory year, weak memory year things can move around. But like on a like-for-like basis, it's hard to parse out like big moves things seem to be sticky.

Maybe can you talk to us a little bit like why do your customers -- and maybe it's different in different end markets, I don't know, but why do customers choose Lam for like a specific process versus like Applied Materials or Tokyo Electron? Is it just history? Is it some sort of unique capability that Lam is bringing to the table? Like why are – like why are customers choosing you versus other options that they might have?

Tim Archer

Well I mean every tool there's probably -- has a little bit of a unique story. But at a fundamental level, I would say that, we divide -- you divide the world in our space into critical technologies, semi-critical technologies.

And in the critical technology space, I mean Lam, focuses on bringing absolute best-in-class etch and deposition technology to every problem. And therefore, we try to solve the problem in a better way.

And that's where we think about things like, dry EV resist or our ultra-high selectivity etching or ALD. I mean, look, we did it when we brought copper plating to market back, in the '90s and helped in add inflections.

So, that's -- there's a technical excellence element in the critical space that Lam will never give up on in etch and deposition. We've retained our focus. We've concentrated in etch and deposition, so that we can ensure that, that we're really good at where we're engaging with the customers from a technical perspective, with an intensity of engagement.

But then, there's the semi-critical space. And that's where we bring in architecture of the tools. And you think about Lam's systems, you hear a lot about us talk -- we talk a lot about footprint efficiency, number of pedestals or deposition chambers per system, these are all about addressing the applications where cost is keen.

And that's that kind of semi-critical. You have to be good enough to deliver the result, but really it comes down to, are you able to deliver the cost point. The new Sense.i tool, from Lam, our new etch platform.

First tool we designed ground up in the etch space in about 20 years. And there we fundamentally said we've got to design this, so that when the need is technical, we deliver best-in-class when the need is productivity, we deliver best-in-class.

And that tool, for instance, consumes on a wafer output basis only half of the floor space of prior generation systems. You're building a new fab and you're thinking about production and efficiency that's a huge driver.

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah.

Tim Archer

And so that -- and we did the same thing with our Strata tool, on the 3D NAND, stack deposition. It's the most efficient floor space consumer of any tool that can be chosen. So customers' decision factors are different process to process, but we really try to hone in on customers' key problem and then design the tool or the process specifically for that.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it, got it. You do believe -- I mean, I get the impression that you do believe you can take share, right? And it's -- the reason I ask is that, it's funny like, I look at you guys, I look at your competition, you're both willing to give out your models at some WFE level like because who knows, right? They always seem to have share gains that are built into those models.

Tim Archer

Yes.

Stacy Rasgon

I would say that you as well as your competition. We have done very well at executing on an absolute basis and even exceeding by pretty good margins against those models.

It hasn't really been on the share side though, at least as far as I like the data that we can get. And I know there's some hinkiness around the data even. But the market share that seems to be banking on doesn't really seem to come in, although, it hasn't mattered.

But I guess, just given that like, how should we view the prospect for share shifts and share gains for Lam? Again, if I'm looking ahead, to the -- maybe to the model horizon that you guys put forward at your Analyst Day in November, whenever it was?

Tim Archer

Well, I think everybody who runs company in this business thinks they can take share. I agree with that. You need to be optimistic. But we're -- I think we're realistic in our share gain ambitions. And the way we go about share gain.

What we've said is our first approach is generally not to try to attack strong incumbency positions, where there's not really a big change or inflection coming. So we're patient.

And we focus on technology inflections, where there likely is not yet a chosen tool of record and -- or there's a completely new tool need, as we just pointed out with like ultra-high selective etching or in the case when -- as ALD was evolving for some of these new materials.

Those are ways you gain share, but you gain share by being there and being the best tool for that application. And I think you've seen us do that. You gain share also by being in the markets that -- and in segments that kind of continue like, 3D NAND, where our, etch or our deposition applications continue to grow with a number of layers.

So our share of total spending in etch grows, commensurate with the value of the positions we picked. So it's about, which applications do you target. We try to target applications obviously that have tailwinds, technology roadmap tailwinds.

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah.

Tim Archer

And that's important. So it's -- there's no doubt. It's a competitive market. But we lined out four to eight points of share gain is objective for 2023, 2024. And at this point with some of -- a lot of the new product launches we feel pretty good.

Stacy Rasgon

Yes. Was any of that based on like anticipated like shifts just in market mix memory versus logic, or was it…

Tim Archer

You know actually -- as you said, I think you said something about it being kind of hinky and get the data. It's difficult because of like mix is important. In that case we pegged the mix as memory in the mid-40s.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay.

Tim Archer

Now actually I think we're running a little bit less than that right now I believe as the foundry/logic spending has been quite high. And so I think that's a very -- that's -- we view that as a pretty realistic mix, but yes it is influenced by mix at this point.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. No, that's fair. I wanted to ask you about leading edge demand versus trailing node demand. And so right now like with the shortages and everything -- actually a lot of it's on trailing node. Historically, the industry didn't really have a lot of new trailing node capacity. They'd have leading edge today and that becomes tomorrow's trailing node. And they may be having problems now, because there are some real content and growth stories in applications automotive and industrial that actually may require more capacity at the lagging edge. How does Lam view like the forward like demand trajectory for lagging edge as well as leading edge? And how does land play in the lagging edge? Is that an opportunity going forward?

Tim Archer

Well, I think to address this challenge that you're specifically calling out, we now call that the specialty technology space than lagging edge. And it's -- and part of that is because those markets actually have their own special technology needs some of which are requiring us to engineer equipment or processes specifically to be best-in-class for those requirements. And I think that's something that's probably evolved in the last few years.

We've said that market actually is going to grow in our view two times to three times faster than overall WFE. And it's really being driven by this just the expansion of the use of semiconductors across so many different industries as well as you just look at like the explosion of the use of like image sensors and everything. Like you have a couple on your camera, now you have your phone and then you have many. And then you have a few in your car and now you have many, home security, so it's just these kinds of things. As they become more accessible and lower cost, I mean, the use cases just seem to explode.

So we think there's growing need there. It's forced us though like you said, the supply that used to exist is moving from leading back to lagging isn't sufficient at this point. And so we're actually manufacturing new tools for some of those applications to meet the needs.

Stacy Rasgon

Have you ever talked about how big -- like how big of your business is that piece of the business versus the more leading edge? I don't know if you've ever given a number.

Tim Archer

No, we haven't broken it out other than just to say, it's growing at this two times to three times faster than WFE.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay.

Tim Archer

It's getting to be a sizable business. And we have said that we basically have now had nine quarters in a row of record revenue from that part of our business exists within CSBG. And it's -- yes, it's a good part of our…

Stacy Rasgon

Maybe that's a good transition into CSBG, the services business. Again, you do include those 200-millimeter those lagging edge tools there. But in general, let's talk about this. So again, this is -- for those of you on the line, this is support in spare parts and servicing and focusing around like customer, improving customer yields and everything else. And maybe you can just a little bit talk about broadly at first and then we can start to drill down on installed base growth content or dollars per tool growth. I think both of those have been -- installed base has been pretty steady and content per tool has been going up at a pretty good clip over the last several years as well. And maybe talk about like some of the drivers of that business and then how you see growth going forward. I know you've given some targets for where you think that business can go to.

Tim Archer

Yes. No, that business I suppose people are pointing out is well ahead of the trend line we gave at our Investor Day last year.

Stacy Rasgon

That's my next question, but yes.

Tim Archer

And I think again back to the difficulty of -- you're doing the right things, but the difficulty of forecasting just how right it's going to be is hard. And we've seen just an expansion there across all segments of that business. And as you rightly pointed out, it's spare parts, it's services, which includes now these advanced services, which are sort of the data services coming off of our tools, the remote services that I talked about earlier that were really expanding during the pandemic.

Upgrades both technology and productivity, which is interesting as customers are continually looking to kind of improve the capabilities of tools they've already bought. And then, this specialty tool market as well. So, it's a -- I guess from the standpoint of like impact to Lam, I mean it's one where the drivers you just talked about one installed base grows every single year almost in the...

Stacy Rasgon

Even in the downturn by the way it grows.

Tim Archer

Yes. I mean no tools. Very, very few, if any tools are ever retired from the installed base. So, even if the WFE goes down, the installed base will grow, because we still ship quite a large number of tools in that year as well. So, the opportunity set continues to grow.

And then on top of that, what you just mentioned is, we are actually actively investing to engineer new upgrades, new productivity opportunities, new services, new sensors. New things to capture more revenue from each of those tools in the installed base by showing customers how, by adding this you can improve your throughput, you can improve your defect control, you can improve your uniformity.

And in many of those cases, those improvements directly lead to better yield or higher uptime of the tools that are installed. And so there's -- I would say, it's a very ROI-driven business. Meaning the customer can easily evaluate how much am I going -- what kind of return will I get by making this improvement to my installed base? And in general, it's usually quite an attractive proposition for the customer to continue to install -- improve all of those tools that they already have installed and running in their fabs.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. How much of the business is like on a subscription basis versus like one-off or transactional?

Tim Archer

I mean we tend not to use the term subscription too loosely. I mean -- but there are elements of the business that are starting to be on a subscription basis, especially around software and data services, which when we think about those are based on number of chambers and the services provided, and it's really on a subscription basis. But, like in the spares business, you could call it subscription, you could call it contract-based, but given the position in the very high retention that an OEM has in that, it's a very strongly recurring business itself.

And that's why we've just seen as the installed base grows, the last couple of years with high WFE and share gains on Lam side installed bases has really accelerated in terms of growth creating more tools, more chambers needing spares, more chambers needing service and that's why you've seen us accelerate up off of this trend line we'd projected. And it's simply because the installed base has grown much faster.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. So, is it more an installed-base driven like differential, or is it like a revenue per tool differential or...

Tim Archer

Combination of both. When you're in a very strong upturn, we've often talked about the fact that spares tends to do quite well as keeping chambers in service and running is first and foremost priority, so you get a little bit more frequent replacement of some of the consumable parts. You get -- I would say, the upgrades business in this past would -- there have been shortages. Customers have been looking for ways to improve productivity.

So productivity upgrades have done quite well. And also, yes, it's really almost every part of the business. And then I mentioned the services upgrade, services what we call like the 6x increase in remote service engagement, and an increase in the data services engagement. So there's a little bit of both installed base growth and more capture from each system.

Stacy Rasgon

By the way on the remote services, you mentioned augmented reality with goggles earlier. Can you -- how does that work? Can you tell me that?

Tim Archer

Engineer -- our engineer in the fab can be wearing these goggles with some augmentation that shows them certain things like the draw -- schematic drawings on the system and they're connected live back to experts in our factory. And we've actually been able to lock those engineers through some pretty complex troubleshooting and modifications to systems, purely remotely.

And again, it's a big time savings for customers. If you think about the time we would have to take even to put somebody on a plane, even if you could travel, you didn't have the restriction of pandemic, still much more efficient if we can get to this world where for the vast majority of problems you can remote in and help our team on the ground solve the problem without having to bring in kind of that next level of support.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. I see. And then, I guess in terms of that sort of like attach rate of that dollar per tool, so it's up. I don't know what it is 50% give or take from like, 2013 to 2019, it's kind of sat in that range a little bit now. But I think you thought it was going to go to something like 1.7, so up another -- off of that same base from the historical base up another like 20%.

Tim Archer

That's correct.

Stacy Rasgon

This is the kind of stuff that drives it? Is it just more like advanced services? Is it like a view of more upgrades? Like, what actually takes you there?

Tim Archer

Yeah. It's advanced services. And it's really driven by advanced services and upgrades. A little bit of increased -- probably increased intensity of spares for certain applications, where there's real value being delivered by maintaining sort of the nature of the chamber.

But I would say much more on the -- we're innovating around new types of services, equipment intelligence, data servers, these types of capabilities that. And I think enhance customers' fabs operations in a way that brings real value to them.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Okay. No that's great. I want to talk about some of the geopolitical issues of the day and this move toward localization and everything. So I guess number one, we're hearing some big numbers both, from the customers themselves right as well as from some of the sovereign [indiscernible] investing.

So I guess question number one is like, do you think these numbers you're hearing from the customers in terms of commitments verbal, or otherwise do you think they're serious or are they bravado, or is there a little of both?

And I guess number two, as you're seeing more and more localization of capacity, are you worried at all that that drives like, inefficient or irrational build-outs? And does that cause problems down the road, as countries may be incentivized for strategic reasons that do something that may not be quite as warranted from an economic reason?

Tim Archer

Yeah. It's -- I don't know, that I have any better view, than many people on the commitment. I mean clearly the investment dollar numbers are quite large. And -- but I think the reasons are somewhat sound, when you think about the risks that we've experienced and the impacts we've seen, not only from the shortages but also from the pandemic, I think every company has heightened awareness of sensitivity to external risk.

And that external risk can be government or policy-driven, it can be pandemic-driven. And so, I'm not surprised that there are moves to mitigate risk. We're doing the same thing. We're clearly investing more to ensure that our supply chain is more robust and our manufacturing locations are more diversified. And so that's not surprising for me.

I think the good news about -- two things. One, I don't worry so much about long-term impact of an overbuild I mean, we've always said this is a global market. And therefore, in many cases this is investing in one area versus another. There can be slight inefficiency. I would certainly say so.

But that's kind of the cost of having the mitigated risk. I mean business continuity risk mitigation rarely, comes at no cost. And so I think that -- but that can be manageable and also justifiable. The good news also is these investments will play out over many years.

This isn't something where there's a decision today and tomorrow you have significant number of new fabs popped up and putting wafers out. So, there will be time for adjustment.

And I think what we've seen over the last number of years is this industry has become very responsive to -- and rather than waiting until something is really serious in making large adjustments, you've seen a series over the last decade of kind of like smaller adjustments. And I think that's -- I would expect that to be kind of the moat going forward as well.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. It's interesting because like, if I turn the question around like, the other way the other side of it is like, well if countries and everything else are worried about this geographical risk and concentration.

Are the numbers we're hearing even big enough, right? I mean, it's like is it $50 billion in the U.S. let's be honest like it's a rounding error in this industry, right? I mean if -- I guess -- do you think it's a rational thing for the U.S.?

Is it enough for the U.S. or some of these areas simply to try to hold like the percentage of manufactures they have in place? Because, I mean, if they really want to like significantly increase the amount of capacity we have here, then the numbers are going to have to get a lot bigger than they're talking about right now. I think is that logic correct? I mean, that's been my view on this.

Tim Archer

I think you can -- we've always kind of referred to that when any regions talked about trying to achieve a certain percentage of manufacturing…

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah.

Tim Archer

… you quickly do the math and say. And that will require how many billions of dollars, over how much period of time.

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah.

Tim Archer

And so your thinking is correct. I guess, in running our company, we will be prepared for that upside if it comes. And so I mean I think in the short term we're managing -- I mean and we're much more focused on ensuring that whatever the technologies are they're going to run in those fabs. We're winning share. We're gaining new positions. And the other side of that to flex up to supply more once we've won those positions that's maybe the -- we can manage that.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Is there any risk like to the industry as China -- I mean if China gets increasingly cut off from semi cap and like even right now you're having some trouble shipping some stock into the region.

There are some small Chinese semi cap companies that have been there for a number of years and they haven't had a ton of traction yet, but is there any worry that as China by necessity has to put more money and more resources in this to build up more of a local ecosystem does that become a risk at all?

Like what's the chance that something that would be competitive to get built up over a reasonable enough time in the region if they're cut off from the more attractive like US-based technologies?

Tim Archer

Yes. I mean, obviously, there's always a risk to certain applications that new entrants can come in. But in general for the vast majority of applications we have spent the last Lam's 40 years building a very significant repository of learning around systems and processes and these incredible moats around many of these applications.

As we mentioned I mentioned 3D NAND, I think, we quoted something like 37 million more wafers run in high-volume production through these critical applications than the competition. And if you now compare that against local competition it's even a bigger number.

And so there's a learning gap that I think is difficult to overcome in the most critical applications. And so it's something we watch, but it's not something I think we'll be caught by surprise because there's a period of time that's required to really come up to speed in this business.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. So Tim, we're running up on the end of our time. We've got about one minute left.

Tim Archer

Yes.

Stacy Rasgon

I'm going to give you your self-box. I mean, you've got a whole bunch of folks here some of whom may be familiar with Lam, some who probably aren't as familiar. Why should investors buy your stock?

Tim Archer

Okay. Well, I guess a couple of things. I mean one maybe just the -- I mentioned the market in general at the beginning say we live in a good neighborhood. But specific to Lam, I mean, etch and deposition maybe the best house in a great neighborhood. I mean those are -- as the world is going 3D that's where we think that those processes continue to become more critical in creating these architectures.

If you look at our opportunity ahead of us. The inflections are in our favor in terms of tool types. And then financially I think we've shown that CSBG we're increasing resiliency of our business which I think can help us manage through cycles and come out stronger on the other side.

And then we have always investors asking we have made commitments around free cash flow 75% to 100% return. We've said, we'll increase the dividend in a disciplined way every year. And so I think there's a lot to like whether it's the growth side, the return side. And we think the long-term story certainly is quite attractive.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. That sounds fantastic. I guess that's a good place to leave it. So we'll leave it there. Tim, thank you so much for joining us today. Really appreciate it.

Tim Archer

Thank you very much, Stacy for the opportunity. Thank you.