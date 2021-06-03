United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference June 3, 2021 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kristina Munoz - Director, Investor Relations

Scott Kirby - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Vernon - Bernstein

David Vernon

Hi, and good afternoon, everyone. David Vernon with Bernstein, covering airlines and transports. Welcome to day three of our 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Our last event of the day is with United Airlines. We are joined by Scott Kirby and Kristina Munoz. We are going to start off with the obligatory disclaimer and Scott is going to give us some early introductory comments and then we'll jump right into Q&A.

If you have a question during the presentation, go ahead and reach out to the right part of your screen there. There is a place where you can log a question. We will try to process that into the queue.

With that, Scott and Kristina, I would like to welcome you both to the conference. Thank you both for attending and hand the mic over to you.

Kristina Munoz

Thanks, Dave. The remarks made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements, which represent the company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and financial performance. All forward-looking statements are based upon information currently available to the company and now to you Scott and Dave.

Scott Kirby

Well, thank you Kristina and thank you, Dave. I'm looking forward to this being the last investor meeting that I do virtually and doing more and more meetings in-person for those of you who haven't started doing it yet, I have, it is – you don't appreciate how much you missed it until you start doing it again. So good to see you but look forward to doing it in person.

I'll start in brief by saying, thank you to the whole United team for just an amazing job in the last 15 months of getting through the pandemic as well as we did. If you remember back in the last weekend in February starting to – coming out of the view that this probably was a global pandemic even though no one was recognizing it yet and we immediately started buckling down on what it was going to take to get through the crisis and taking actions on the cost structure, on capacity, on financing alternatives.

But that really set the table for what I think is going to be the world's leading global airline on the other side of this crisis, because it established a tone of leadership, culture of moving fast and taking decisive action and not waiting for the consensus of what everyone thought was going to happen being willing to lead and forge ahead.

And you saw that throughout the crisis, whether it was in safety and health, we're the first airline to wear masks. We're first airline to have a partnership, our CleanPlus partnership with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic, Mileage Plus Holdings financing transactions and the list just kind of went on and on and continued with our sustainability announcement on sequestration, sustainable aviation fuel, our partnership with first of its kind electric aircraft with Archer Aviation. The announcement today of ordering 15 aircraft next-generation supersonic aircraft that we're excited to do at United. And all of those things and you combine it with kind of – not kind of changing the frontline culture.

If you fly United, those of you that have – we're not perfect, we make mistakes but – like everyone, but it feels different. And it is different at United. And I'm sure we're going to talk about the structural cost changes and things like that was been as hub. I'll spare from that.

What I would say to investors is the one underappreciated facet that is different at United, that's going to set United apart in years to come is the culture change that has happened as we've gone through the crisis was both because of the customer and by trying to lead and be innovative. We've seen lots of examples of it, whether it's Boom here today. But even for the high-profile public examples that you've seen, there are literally hundreds of changes that are unique to United that no other airline in the world is doing. That have happened – that are driving cost efficiencies, that are providing better experience for customers and really is what I think is going to make the difference in having -- in a few years you're going to look back and say, well of course United is the leading global airline. You all have all the reasons well, seven best hubs and this and that and the other thing. But the reality is what's fueling it is the culture change that has happened at United.

So we're excited for the future. We're excited to see the light at the end of the tunnel the road recovery not exactly sure how long it takes, but confident on the recovery and I'm sure we'll talk more about that today. But we are glad to be getting through the pandemic and looking forward to being the best airline in the world on the other side.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Vernon

All right. Let's start with where we are in the recovery. How are business levels trending generally? Where are we in relation to whichever benchmark you want to use? I know we all keep looking back to 2019 as if that was the only benchmark we can think of. How would you think about framing this for us where we are today?

Scott Kirby

Well, our United business is roughly one-third domestic leisure travel, one-third domestic business travel, one-third long-haul international. It's not exact but it's close enough for this discussion. And when the pandemic hit, obviously, it was much worse on long-haul international and business demand. And so United actually had a reasonably wide margin, the biggest headwinds of any airline coming into the crisis.

And one of the things I'm really proud of if you kind of -- if you go look at whether it was cash burn, nobody is measuring cash burning whatever the financial metric you want to look at. We've been number one or number two basically every quarter even compared to domestic-only carriers that don't fly long-haul international that are primarily leisure. That's a pretty amazing outcome. And today where we sit is that domestic leisure business I think is back at more than 100%, which indicates the desire the pent-up demand but also the desire to connect and reunite and get out and see the world.

Business demand domestically is still down probably 75% but it was down 80% a month ago, 85%, 90% two or three months ago, it is beginning to gradually recover. My expectation is that it's really not going to recover until people are back in offices, which I think is going to happen post Labor Day.

I have -- the more and more people I talk to I have tons of anecdote that seems the consensus that companies are going to start to be back in the offices post Labor Day. That allows you to start having business travel. So I think we'll see an inflection point. A bigger inflection really coming in 2022 when we are back in place. And --but I don't think it will ramp up 100% immediately. But by the time we're in 2023 I expect business travel will be back at 100% of 2019 levels even including growth for GDP.

And then finally international borders, it's another one-third of our business are still mostly closed. And as they're starting to open, we see huge demand. Every time another country in Europe opens up, it's Katie bar the door for bookings and they go through the roof, again indicating huge desire for travel.

And so that's just a matter of timing. I mean I guess is Europe is going to hopefully open before too long. Asia will be a little longer I think before it opens up. But if you look at those three, leisure is back to 100%, business demand is recovering. We could certainly see a reasonably confident path towards that recovery and international demand really just depends on the politics and borders.

David Vernon

Okay. And what about fare levels, right? You gave us a good overview of where the flying activity is. How has the fare environment been during this early part of the recovery and is there anything about the recovery in fare levels that's surprised you?

Scott Kirby

Well, I guess, it surprised me with the number of – the amount of – the amount flying in a world where demand is still down a lot. It's recovering, but down a lot the amount of capacity that's in the system and supply and demand is what it is ECON101 that I think mostly across the industry led to lower fares. We do see that improving as you get into the summer. At United, we're back to close to flat on leisure yield, which is good but we have less capacity in the system than some others. But we're back to close to flat there.

Obviously, international is not opened yet. So it's kind of hard to compare there. And then, there's a mix of effect of business demand isn't back. All of it though is that's sort of short-term noise where the fares are. I have confidence that as demand is coming back fares are likely to come back as well. My guess is the pricing environment I'm pretty sure the pricing environment for long-haul international is going to be quite a bit stronger than domestic, because the supply-demand balance is going to be different there than it is domestically. But I expect okay pricing domestically and strong pricing internationally.

David Vernon

Okay. And what – how does that set us up from a mix perspective, right? You gave us the a-third, a-third, a-third domestic leisure international et cetera. As you think about the different levels of profitability across these different segments, right? Should we be expecting more operating leverage as international comes back, or can we also see some leverage given the amount of cost we've taken out of the system before international starts to open?

Scott Kirby

Yeah. We said, I think on our last earnings call that if we have – business demand in long-haul international got back to 65% of 2019 levels, we thought we could – that's about what it takes to get to breakeven and getting within shouting distance of that that includes the cost takeout efforts that we had. But I expect both of those to be well under recovery. They're already well under recovery and improving, but to be significantly better certainly by – well just even in the months to come. I'm not sure the exact time. We're seeing continuous improvements. We already talked about business demand. I think the next big step-up is probably September. And international, I think particularly Europe we'll get more borders open. This summer, there's a lot of pressure to get them open and that's going to help internationally even sooner.

David Vernon

All right. And if you were to think about maybe how the profit leverage to those segments has changed through the crisis? Has there been any sort of material shift?

Scott Kirby

Well, I would have called it domestic and international. I think of it as that level profitability not individual passenger profitable. And whether you said this happened during the crisis, I mean, obviously with international long-haul international close that's less profitable right now. But I think more importantly is looking a year or two years out. For us United was unique. We have had the largest global network than any US airline pre pandemic. That's by virtue of where our hubs are Newark, Dallas, San Francisco even our interior hubs Chicago, Houston in particular have more international demand than the other interior hubs.

And so we were just much larger internationally. And I expect the international environment. It was already more profitable for us than domestic. I expect it to accelerate and get meaningfully more profitable. My guess is across the board at all airlines domestic margins are going to be under pressure, because demand is going to grow faster than – our supply is now faster than demand domestically. So my guess is, I think we'll be able to expand. I hope we think we'll be able to expand certainly EBITDA margins and it will come from a larger expansion internationally balancing kind of more pressure domestically.

David Vernon

And what about the difference there between international and domestic? Like why are you confident that the supply response will be as strong internationally as it might be domestically?

Scott Kirby

Well, because there's been structural change internationally. Essentially every ULCC that was flying long-haul international which they weren't really low-cost carriers. I mean the business model doesn't work to be a ULCC long haul and -- but they all went out of business. They didn't just got a business they stopped flying. Just for region they all stop flying.

And so that's a structural change. Most of the airlines around the world that flew big four-engine airplanes whether 747s or A380 the big airplanes with lots of seats retired -- permanently retired them. Those airplanes are gone. Lots of airlines around the world including here in the United States got rid of wide-body fleet types. A year ago at this time if we were on a call like this everyone -- the consensus was business demand is permanently impaired by at least 30% and international is never going to come back.

So a lot of people made decisions based on that got rid of airplanes and it's a structural change. And the other structural change is I think all airlines including United are focused on the core part of their network that work. And in a pre-pandemic world if you're flying something that was losing a lot of money canceling it was a hard political PR employee issue. And so you get it flying -- strategic flying.

But in a post-pandemic world all you have to do is not restart it. And it sounds like more and more airlines. It will be good for them too are going to do that. But you combine all that stuff the international environment is just going to be much better than the domestic environment.

David Vernon

And do you need business travel to come back for that, or do you think the introduction of the premium products the differentiated segmentation of the cabin is going to help you kind of pull forward some of that international profitability without a big recovery in business travel?

Scott Kirby

Yes. Well, one I think people -- there's probably a conception about international demand. There's much more real premium demand to fly internationally for leisure, more premium leisure than there really is premium leisure domestically because the difference between an economy class seat and the first-class seat on a domestic flight is nowhere close to the difference between an economy class seat and a Polaris seat when you're flying overnight to Europe. And so there's huge premium demand. We already see that in our bookings when we reintroduce service to Iceland, Greece to Haiti places like that big premium.

The other thing I expect is the geography that's more dependent on business demand is Asia. But I would also tell you that the corporate accounts that we talk to who have business in Asia the place they are most anxious to go for business travel is to their factories their partners in Asia.

So, if anyone's going to be -- business travel of going to a conference in Las Vegas may not come back 100% right away. But I think the moment you can go to your factory in China without a quarantine, there's going to be huge demand to do that because we haven't been able to do it for a year and a half. That's more essential from the business travel and some of the other travel we're talking about all of which makes me feel pretty good about premium demand once borders are opened.

David Vernon

Let's talk a little bit about what you're hearing from corporate customers about that recovery in business travel, right? I think the initial, sort of, lazy bear case on airlines was too many seats, not enough flyers, fares low. It feels like domestically fares have stabilized maybe better than we -- faster than that bear case would have predicted.

How are you feeling about that recovery in business travel? And what are you hearing directly your corporate accounts about whether they're allocating more budget for travel, opening the flood gates, if you will, like, how are you -- what are you hearing from your customers on the recovering business travel?

Scott Kirby

So, first of all, I'll start with my opinion, which is the business travel is going to ultimately come back to 100%. There will be some changes. Some of that will be new commuting business, but that business travel is going to come back to 100%. I think it's going to take a couple of years, but it's going to come back to 100%.

For what it's worth, in April of last year when we turn on CNBC or listen to earnings calls and everyone thought business travel was best case permanently impaired by 30%. We sat down at about a two-hour executive team meeting via Teams, where we talked about it and reached at that time, not just minority. We were a minority of one opinion that business travel was going to come back 100%. And for what it's worth, the rest of the world has migrated today.

And if you talk to our corporate accounts, I think they would still by and large tell you, they think business travel is going to be down 10%. But the same people a year ago would have told us down 30% to 50%. And that's what's happening.

My first job out of the air force academy working at Pentagon, working at economic analysis office with some grizzled economists who've been there forever and one of the things I remember them saying is, you should ignore survey data. What people say they're going to do and what they actually do are rarely correlated. And anyway, anyone interested in behavioral economics is like a further proof of that.

But as you watch, like, I like to tell them a story, I talked to one CEO who was trying to help me as we went through this, in May of last year, said one of our top 10 corporate accounts -- our business travel is going to be down 50% permanently. You got to prepare for that.

By the fall, while we realize we got to do 100% of our customer-facing client work, but our internal stuff we don't have to do. So I would have net down about 25%, here about $0.5 million.

And in January or February, I talked to the same individual and they said, like, we've hired all these new people, we've lost our cultural connectivity, we're about training these young people that come in and get them into our culture and like -- and they don't know.

So at least for a year we're going to have to travel more than we did. And I just tell that story, that's like how people's thinking evolved and having done it personally. Once you get back on the road and travel you -- having not done it for a year, you realize how much you missed it, how much you got out of it.

I actually am pretty sure that I'm going to -- I'm going to spend less days in the office in the headquarters at Willis Tower, but more days on the road traveling than I did before. I think it's a new appreciation for the value of establishing human connections. So you can put me firmly in the camp of believing strongly that business travel is about relationships. It's not about transactions and it is going to come back.

David Vernon

And is there additional sort of color you can give in terms of like how travel might change, like whether it's the heavy users, consultancies, the bankers, like, is it a change in frequency of trip or duration of trip, or like, what else are you hearing from your customers on the corporate side around what this meant?

Scott Kirby

What you hear from people is, we're going to do less -- the way that they now say that you'll hear people that they're going to do less is, we're going to do fewer at the internal meetings. But really a year ago was, we're not going to do internal meetings anymore. Now we're going to do fewer, but we're going to have fewer people out there. That will also change.

You also hear the -- I would go to see a client for a two-hour meeting and I would fly overnight to London and back for a two-hour meeting. I'm not going to do that anymore. Well, that sounds good until you're an investment banker and your competing bank gets a deal, because you tried to do the sales call on Zoom and they showed up and went to dinner with someone in London. And that's the last time you decided to skip the flight, because just losing one deal it's not worth it. That's at least what I think. But those are the things that you hear.

The one thing that I think will be new in the form of travel, much newer than it was before is we've sort of half joking people that live in San Francisco or New York or somewhere that trade their daily two-hour commute by car or rail for a once-a-month two-hour commute by air. So you work in Silicon Valley, you used to have a grueling two-hour commute by vehicle on the land. And now you've moved to Boise, Idaho or Denver, Colorado, but you still got to be back in the office for a week out of the month in person and to fly in and stay at a hotel. I think that there's a fair bit of incremental travel associated with that.

David Vernon

That's interesting. And what about consumer behavior post pandemic? How do you think the leisure travel might change a little bit, whether it's advanced booking days, willingness to pay up for a premium product? Like how do you think about how the consumer appetite for air travel is maybe changing a little bit through this experience?

Scott Kirby

Well, at least in the near term, there's big -- huge pent-up demand for travel after being on lockdown, pent-up demand for experiences, and also money in their pockets to do it. Savings rates are way up durables for consumer spending have been up dramatically throughout the pandemic whether it's home repair equipment or buying cars or buying washing machines. But if you bought a washing machine in the pandemic, because you couldn't spend money on restaurants or going out or going on vacation, I mean, you already got a washing machine, you don't need a new one next year.

So I think people have a lot of money to spend on experiences and the -- and a lot of money in the bank all the Fed policies have led to lots of money in people's pocket. And so I expect leisure demand to be really, really strong, and that's not permanent. But I think that's for probably a couple of years.

If anything I would parse really and I can't prove this that demand for travel two years from now will be higher than you would have thought GDP, because having not done it for 1.5 years makes it all that much sweeter to get back and doing it again. Maybe won't get part of it, right, I'm guessing the answer is no. That once you're able to get back and doing it having not been able to do it for a long time, it's going to be harder to take it for granted going forward. And so if I was guessing and that's just a guess, I would guess that if anything it will be higher just because the desire for experience is more tangible.

David Vernon

And I guess is during this period of time, do you think there's going to be an opportunity to differentiate yourself based off of service as opposed to just the availability of the seat? And is it going to be -- there's always this discussion around low price wins or maybe there is a premium that you can extract. Like where is your thinking on that debate right now?

Scott Kirby

Well absolutely. I think more -- we already see it. More and more customers are choosing United Airlines. I'd love to spend more time, if you want me to I will, talking about why and how but over a 30-point improvement in NPS last year the biggest improvement J.D. Power of any airline both metrics that J.D. Power measured.

It really -- it feels different. It is different when you fly United Airlines getting rid of change fees of the ConnectionSaver program. What we're doing to eliminate the late codes for employees. We are convincing our front-line employees that when we tell them we want them to do the right thing for the customer that would really mean it. And the experience is different as a result.

If you're a gate, agent at any airline and you spent your whole career being forced to slam the door on a connecting customer. And then somebody from management comes and says, hey we want to do the right thing for the customer. And you just have three people scream at you. The airplane is right there still connected to the gate. I can't see it. It was your fault that my connecting plane was like please let me on the airplane and you couldn't do it.

You don't believe it, when people tell you to do the right need for the customer. And those kinds of changes really are making the experience different at United and we're doubling down on it. And we're not just focused on price. We have competitive pricing, but getting more and more customers to choose United.

I said it even in my opening I didn't dwell on it but in my opening, I think that's going to make a really big difference. And we're uniquely positioned. I think to take advantage of that given where our hubs are.

David Vernon

Well since you offered why don't we dig into it a little bit? What are the two or three things that is relatively frequent traveler and we're going to experience differently in the United experience post pandemic from before?

Scott Kirby

Well, I think more than anything it's going to be how you feel you're treated by United employees as opposed to -- we are doing a lot. We got more exciting announcements coming on the product and investing in the product and we're going to save $2 billion from structural expense. Not a single penny of that is going to come from customer product-facing initiatives. And in fact, we're going to spend more on those things.

But the bigger thing is, how our -- how you will interact with the people of United airlines. And that is about convincing them that, we really mean it when we say that we want them to do the right thing for the customer. That's getting interchange fees is great for customers and customers love them.

It's even more important to how employee of United Airlines feels about being empowered to take care of customers. The ConnectionSaver where they're allowed to hold an airplane for connecting customers. That proves to the frontline employees that we mean it as United Airlines when we say, let's do the right thing for the customers. And they want to, like they don't want somebody standing in the gate screaming at customer something. They want to do the right thing.

Everything that we're doing, if you ever by United Airlines and fly other airlines during an off-schedule operation, when there's weather or something like that happening then you will definitely notice the difference because we're so much more proactive about communicating and telling you what's going on.

Even when it's bad news telling you what's going on and giving you options and having all of that automated to give you options and tell you what's going on. The experience is night and day. And when everything goes well, most airlines it's very similar. But the way people will treat you and the way you'll feel particularly when things go wrong, I think are going to be differentiators at United for how customers feel.

David Vernon

And when would you -- the council on investor and when do you expect to see that in a revenue premium?

Scott Kirby

I mean I think – well I'd argue you're seeing it right now. My guess is we're going to have the best RASM performance of any airline in the country in this quarter. And that will accelerate as particularly as business travel comes back and frequent road warriors get back on the road and start flying, that will accelerate.

But my guess is, if you kind of look at TRASM in the last year, we've been leading throughout. And that's despite the headwinds of international and business demand. We should have been trailing. I think people are already starting to choose us.

David Vernon

Okay. And maybe just out of curiosity, how have load factors been trending on a system basis in over the last couple of months here?

Scott Kirby

They're going up. And in start, they had a chart at the ATA meeting and it went all the way back to the pandemic it was really low and it went up a little dip and then some thumbs up but…

David Vernon

How -- maybe we could talk a little bit about the loyalty program for a bit. How are things like card acquisitions, card spend, attrition, those things that you would talk to an investor about around the loyalty program itself? How have those been behaving in the last few months here and years they're covered?

Scott Kirby

Well, frustratingly we don't talk about those things as much as we should, partly because of our contracts. We're working to talk about them more. It helped -- and by the way Chase is a great partner and all the disclosures we did around the financing initiatives. But what I'd say is the pandemic proved the resilience of the loyalty program. And despite going through all this, the loyalty program has done really well. Any metric that you look at, I think one of your competitors published is the data.

So I'll just quote the data. But for the last several weeks spend on airline credit cards and they're aggregated by a wide margin. The largest part of that are now up. Also passenger revenues still down 50% or more, 50% for the quarter. And credit card spend is back to over 2019 levels. So a really resilient part of the portfolio and we are focused on ways. And the goal I’ve given to the team is to double the EBITDA of that business. And I think that's something that at United we uniquely are going to achieve.

David Vernon

Any time frame for that doubling?

Scott Kirby

I've said a few years. So I guess the -- I have given four years.

David Vernon

All right. So I'd love to get your perspective on how you think this crisis is going to impact the industry structure overall, domestically, internationally? I think you talked a little bit before about some of the lower cost long-haul guys getting knocked out of the market. So we've kind of covered that part. But normally in a time of crisis like this you hear about -- and we've seen a couple of start-ups come in, guys you know very well that are deciding that now is a great time to start an airline. How do you think about that being one of the bigger kids on the playground and there just hasn't been any balls to play with new guys showing up and trying to start a business?

Scott Kirby

Yeah. Well, one I think that particularly you talked about the airlines going away internationally, but also there's been more airlines focusing on what works for them whether it's U.S. airlines that are going -- no longer do strategic flying that loses money. And so I think that's important.

I think the bigger story that's not understood yet is I think there's been a view in the past including perhaps from the start-up airline that every time something bad happens, low-cost carriers do great without an understanding of why that has been historically truth, without an understanding a lot. But the why has been that the network airlines retreated in a crisis. And frankly I don't even know if they're treated as the right word. They had all kinds of flying that they did that didn't work, they lost money. Hubs in places like Nashville and Memphis and Pittsburgh and via Durham and San Jose, kind of, all this experimental fly that lost money. And when they went through crises, they stopped doing the things they lost money. And because of that, that created space for low-cost carriers to grow. This time, there's not very much of that domestically from the big three. And I don't think any of us are going to be shrinking domestically. And that's going to create a really different environment for low-cost carriers, who are just trying to run the same playbook that they've always run. But the playing field is different I think.

And particularly, the other thing that I think is important at United in particular that I think is unique at United we have made real structural change. We use the crisis as an opportunity to make real and permanent structural change. My guess is, if you get out a few years and look at CASMx compared to 2019 we are going to be the winner by a wide margin compared to everyone. And we're going to have done it without taking the cheese of the piece without impacting the customer experience, because we've made harder changes that no one else has done, because they didn't have to get through the crisis, but we did. And that's going to be a real advantage for us.

So I like our hand. I think the domestic environment, the playbook that worked in the past worked because legacy carriers were pulling out of places they were shrinking by pulling out of places that lost money domestically. And because none of the big three really have domestic networks that lost money before this crisis – it's not going to happen this time around.

David Vernon

Interesting. So let's talk about some of the cost sides of the equation, where you've been pulling out some of the structural costs. If you were to think about kind of outlining that at a very high level for a generalist investor, how would you think about the pieces that go into that structural cost takeout? And start there, and then follow-up question on fleet.

Scott Kirby

Okay. So for us, what we've done are things that are harder. For us, it's not yet about adding gauge or fleet simplification. What we've done is permanent cost reductions of $300 million from management, for example. And you can go ask anyone any officer at United about what they think about their ability to add headcount back in 2022, 2023, 2024 or beyond. And I can almost guarantee you they'll say, they're not going to have any ability to do that, because we are simply not going to do it. And by the way, I'm convinced we'll run better. This isn't about – this is about stopping doing things that we should never be doing in the first place, because we've always done it for 30 years, we just keep doing it. That's a perfect example.

Another one a big chunk of it is, is labor expense and labor savings. And some of that seniority, because of early retirements but a bigger chunk of that is efficiency. And we've invested in automation to give us efficiency opportunities. And since I know some of the details of what we're doing, I can walk through our airports when I have, and our competitors they simply haven't done the same things that we're doing. Those are the kinds of – those are the kinds of things that are the real structural changes that are permanent and we don't ever have to let them come back. We've also got a big tailwind yet to come of gauge increases. We're going to be the last to kind of get to the kind of domestic gauge that we want to. But that's just more upside for us.

One of our competitors said, they're five to seven years ahead on – on gauge and that's a big advantage. And I agree that, there are several years ahead of us on gauge. But I view it as a big advantage for United, because we're performing as well as we are right now. And that's a card yet to be played into our hand. It's going to – it starts next year, as we start taking deliveries and it will accelerate in 2023 and beyond and we'll have a big gauge increase. So we think that we get the flat CASM ex flat to 2019 by 2023, the $2 billion kind of offset inflationary costs and then we've got a tailwind from gates that will likely offset inflation from there for at least the next three years. So we're looking at flat CASM for seven years or so just on the existing network side.

David Vernon

And if you think about starting to maybe talking to folks who aren't as intimately aware of the way the airline runs inside of the airport, as you're walking through the airport. Like what kind of stuff are we talking? Are we talking about like the interaction with the passenger management – the PSS system? Like what are we – like is it a like processes at the airport? Is it things that change the way I checked in like what?

Scott Kirby

Well, some of it is, but I actually don't want to talk about it.

David Vernon

All right. Fair enough.

Scott Kirby

And I think nobody want that does it.

David Vernon

All right. So let's talk a little bit about fleet. So you mentioned before, right, many of the airlines during the crisis went and backed out older types of equipment. You guys haven't really mentioned anything about how you're changing or thinking the fleet vision beyond maybe some of the really bleeding edge stuff around Archer and Overture. What do you – what's the plan in the next five, seven years here on the actual fleet itself? Because coming into the crisis, you had a pretty healthy CapEx appetite, just given where you were in the renewal cycle. How are you set up in the next couple of years here from a fleet standpoint and from the CapEx standpoint?

Scott Kirby

Well, I'm not going to make any announcements today but at some point we'll talk more extensively, when we have more substantive to say on it. But what I would say is, I think of this as not and as I follow and I followed other airline, I don't really think of CapEx as what's it going to be this year, what's it going to be next year? I look at it as aircraft have a 25-year – about a 25-year life. That means you're replacing 4% of your airplanes per year.

Now, some years you aren't replacing hardly, you're replacing 1%; some years 7% or 8%. But over a longer period of time, you're going to replace about 4% a year, unless the airline is shrinking. That should just be part of the kind of CapEx budget and then growth aircraft are on top of that. But I don't think of it as lumpy as some – as most investors do because I think of just normal steady state CapEx 4% fleet replacement and then anything growth on aircraft.

David Vernon

Okay. And then the investments you're making today in sort of like Overture and the Boom announcement from today and Archer, how big are these? It's a great model. How big are these from a CapEx…

Scott Kirby

Make sure there’s about 15 minutes before this call started. How did you know it's coming. But hopefully, getting a little bit of extra publicity although, we're getting plenty of publicity today on it.

David Vernon

Yes. I mean how big of a bet are we making on these things right now? Because it is fairly experimental, right, I would imagine?

Scott Kirby

Yes. We haven't disclosed that.

David Vernon

Okay. I figure it out and try. So outside of the fleet renewal and some of these more forward-thinking certain investments, what else are you thinking about in terms of areas where you either need to deploy operational resource or capital resource to make sure that United is back to that level of EBITDA margins ahead of prior peaks and like what are the things that you're worried about in terms of getting done right in the next three years as we come out of this crisis?

Scott Kirby

I'm not really the worrying type. So I'm not worrying a lot but --

David Vernon

Planning to do.

Scott Kirby

The things that we are focused on as a leadership team is really about how do we change how customers feel when we they fly United. But that's not really about a lot of operating. It's about some getting the clubs all back open, trying to improve meals on airplanes, the entertainment onboard airplanes, new airplanes.

Bins is one of the biggest -- that's actually a reasonably big capital investment, a few hundred million, to get the bins on all the airplanes, that every passenger could on the airplane and put a roller board in an overhead bin. That's where we're headed as a customer experience.

But there are -- none of those are the kinds of expenses that are -- for CapEx that are going to be big enough to show up in your models as anything more than a rounding curve. But they're going to -- what they're going to show up in your model as improved RASM, as customers choose us. And I expect this to just continue to be outperforming on revenue metrics each and every year as we go forward, as more and more customers have reason to choose United.

So that's what we're excited about. That's what we spend our time talking about and thinking about, but it's not big. Those are not changing the frontline culture, changing the culture at headquarters and up the front line.

Changing the culture is not spending a bunch of money. It's about making people feel good, making employees proud. An employee that's proud doesn't want a customer to be unhappy about something, because they're proud of their airline.

If you're upset it with your leadership team about whatever and customer is complaining, you're more likely to get into -- and I've been on other airlines and seeing this happen, where customer is complaining about -- saying something about the airline and the employees agreeing with them and they're kind of in a -- they're teamed up against the company. And when an employee who is proud and believes in the future, even when we do something wrong, they want to try to make it right because they care. That's what we spend our time on.

David Vernon

So you started that -- I think that journey back when you took the job pre-crisis. Has COVID shifted the time line in which you think you can get that cultural transformation done? Has it accelerated it, like --

Scott Kirby

I think we made a decade worth progress in the last year. A crisis either tears a team apart or brings the team together. And United brought us together as a team. And there's nothing like flying airplanes around where you've got two doctors and two nurses flying into New York on March 15th or 16th of last year to take care of people in the crisis and there's not a single other person on the airplane to sharpen the focus on who actually pays the bills.

And I think by and large our frontline employees and management employees as well, are proud of the job we did getting through the crisis. They're proud of the fact that United pegged this better than others.

At United, there were times where we got criticized and said well other airlines say this is going to be over a month. And why aren't you saying that? And the fact that we were accurate, the fact that we lead -- the fact that we're back on offense, doing things like buying supersonic airplanes, makes the employees feel like we're the leading airline again.

We got a lot of long-term employees, people that -- our average seniority -- I actually don't know where it is today, because you have retirement -- coming in a pandemic I think it was 27 years. So there are a lot of people that remember a time when United Airlines is good for something and was the leading global airline. And they're starting to feel that mojo again and that makes a difference.

David Vernon

So let's talk a little bit about the balance sheet. Obviously, capital priorities, repairing the balance sheet, how long do you think it will take to get back to a level where you're more comfortable with the level of leveraging the company?

Scott Kirby

So, I'll wait. I actually know the date that I think we're back to the same leverage level.

David Vernon

The team is got –

Scott Kirby

2019 because we're going to say, we're going to use that at some point in some form of investor event. But it is – I suspect, it sooner than you would have thought and we feel confident that our ability to now be generating cash to be in paying down debt. We're done – at least, I believe we're done raising debt outside the kind of normal course and we'll start de-levering paying down debt and either paying it down as – as it comes due, or once it becomes pre-payable. And to the extent, we're not doing that, we'll probably be paying cash for airplanes to start training some liquidity off the balance sheet.

David Vernon

And if you think about maybe looking back five years from now, how do you think the governance practice around risk and level of debt is going to change, right? As you talk to the Board, is there going to be a significant shift in the level of risk that United takes going forward from a level of risk?

Scott Kirby

Well, I don't know, if I'd describe it as level of risk, but I'll just describe what I think we'll do, and we've talked about this a little. One of the lessons we learned from the crisis is, we have more assets than we realized, where we have fully appreciated. And so we have more confidence now in the assets, including things like the loyalty program, assets like the loyalty program. And the way, we'll think about it and we've already done the modeling for this is, if we have another pandemic, hopefully, its once-a-century events. So none of us will have to deal with it in our lifetimes, but if we did have another event we want to get it back to a level where we'll have more absolute – we'll have more liquidity than we did before, but not the level of liquidity we have today as long as we have a lot of unencumbered or available assets to go finance. And we realized, we could do a lot of financing of – with our assets. And so our goal is to delever have enough available assets that you have confidence that those assets are under levered or completely unencumbered, and that gives you the ability to write another pandemic like crisis. But that's how we're going to deal with.

David Vernon

Okay. And I want to kind of – I want to close out on a topic that was often top of the debate prior to the crisis, right? There was always good view that, hey, the airlines have done a good job generating good returns, but how are they going to perform during the next downturn. The airline industry has got a long history of bankruptcy and never surviving a crisis good times don't end well. I can't – I've got a whole list of good phrases that they care for –

Scott Kirby

Yeah.

David Vernon

What do you think this experience is going to do to that debate? Do you think it's going to be once in a century we write it off it didn't count, or do you think that this is going to speak in some ways a more resilient investment than maybe folks have thought about going into the crisis?

Scott Kirby

I don't know. You're better at that than I am. What I would say is part of the resiliency argument was less about, are you going to be able to make a 1% margin or a negative 1% margin for one year? And more about, what's the tail risk and it was a pretty big tail that you're going to have to file bankruptcy. That was the way I always thought of the reason the industry had lower multiples. It wasn't about how much lower is your margin going to dip? Is it going to dip below zero or not for one year? It was about are you going to have to file bankruptcy because that happened so much and take my investment to zero. Because if you're going to have a recession you're going to come back a year later the stock will recover. And if I'm a long-term investor I can write it off.

This, I think or convince investors that the bankruptcy risk is much lower than all of us including myself thought it was. And to me that's what argues for a higher multiple. I know you didn't ask the question that way. But that’s the way -- the best way I think about it -- we deservedly had lower multiples because there was a lot more history of bankruptcy in our industry than other industries.

And there's other cyclical industries that even lost money in bad times but they didn't file bankruptcy and so investors didn't get wiped out. And we may do the pandemic without any bankruptcies here in the US that ought to argue for higher multiples to me. But you -- the people on this call decide what the multiples ultimately are.

David Vernon

Absolutely. Well, we're coming up on the end of our 50-minute a lot of time here for Q&A. I want to thank you guys both for joining us. Do you want to leave us with any sort of closing thoughts around sort of the opportunity with United?

Scott Kirby

As tough as this past year has been I couldn't feel more positive about where we're headed more confidence on the medium-term timing of coming out of the tunnel of COVID and more competitive being the right word almost uncertainty, but that's too strong but about the relative advantages that United is going to have both in the international market in the customer experience and market share gains and CASMx discipline that really sets us up well.

So, I'm looking forward. My guess is when you -- we're having a call like this five years from now, everyone is going to just have say well of course United is the leading airline in the world. You're going to be --- like just take it for granted at that point. But the opportunity is to do it before it's taken for granted.

David Vernon

Well, hopefully, we'll be doing it on a stage--

Scott Kirby

We'll be doing it on a stage. I will be doing it.

David Vernon

Well, thanks again for everything guys. Really appreciate it. Thanks for your time with us today and to support the conference. Thank you.

Scott Kirby

Bye.