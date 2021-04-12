Photo by pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

There’s no doubt that when it comes to recreational cannabis, the dominos are falling. Across the nation, several states are transitioning from medical marijuana to adult-use markets. Currently, 18 states have legalized recreational cannabis, most recently New Jersey and New York, with more states fiercely negotiating legislation.

While it takes time for states to roll out a robust recreational market, these moving markets are ripe for several kinds of investments. Transitioning markets create opportunities up and down the cannabis supply chain. Consider that in New York only 150,000 are currently registered as part of that state’s medical cannabis market. When cannabis moves to adult-use in the next 12-18 months, 13.5 million adults who are 21 or older will be eligible to buy cannabis. That will create massive changes in the market there and usher in lucrative and creative investment opportunities.

Here are the various sectors of the market investors can expect to see growth activity in as cannabis supply chains expand in newly rec states.

Build It

According to a recent New York Times article, soon after New York passed adult-use legalization the real estate sector that will house these new companies sprang to life. Brokers began haggling with landlords about leasing storefronts to dispensaries. Representatives of out-of-state cannabis businesses flew in to scout properties. Agricultural land upstate is being marketed as “in the green zone” for hemp farming or the construction of grow houses for cultivating marijuana. Of course, securing real estate isn’t cheap, and federally-insured banks won’t back loans for cannabis companies. In addition, many landlords refuse to rent to cannabis companies.

In their place, both private and publicly traded real estate investment trusts have sprouted up to finance buildings or manage leased buildings for cannabis operators. Check out companies like Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR). Those two companies alone account for roughly $4 billion in market value. These real estate companies should profit more as these new markets start to root.

Grow It

Although cannabis is just a weed, a surprisingly large amount of it is grown indoors. Massive cultivation centers provide plants shelter, allow for more harvests per year and regulate environmental factors that affect uniformity and consistency. These grow facilities are immensely complex and expensive operations with lights, HVAC systems, automatic watering systems and gauges to test every imaginable environmental factor.

Building these rooms takes specialty knowledge. Engineering companies like Urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) specialize in the design of high-performance grow facilities across the horticulture sector, including cannabis.

Once grow rooms are built, it's time to start planting. Companies need grow lights and grow systems, as well as plant nutrients and soil. Several public companies exist to serve this space including well-known companies like Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), as well as GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) and Hydrofarm Holdings (NASDAQ:HYFM), both hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture.

Process It

From the grow room, plants move on to be cured and sold as either pure flower or as an oil concentrate for vapes, edibles and topicals. KushCo Holdings (OTCQX:KSHB) is an ancillary cannabis company that sells cannabis processors the materials they need to create end products such as vaporizer hardware and technology, child-resistant compatible and fully customized packaging solutions, and complementary solvents and natural products.

Sell It

Cannabis sales in East Coast states transitioning to adult-use are expected to be brisk. Large MSOs that are currently serving those states are expected to secure early adult-use licenses, pumping more money into their coffers.

Of course, retailers aren’t the only worthy investment when it comes to stores. In recent years, dispensaries have gone from shady stores with conspicuous security to stylish spaces with rarified retail services. Architecture and design firms even specialize in outfitting these spaces. Companies like The Charrette Venture Group (CVG) have been funding good design and could provide a model for investors as cannabis’ retail footprint expands in recreational states.

Deliver It

In cramped East Coast cities like New York, where most residents don’t own cars, delivery will be big business. Currently, there are no delivery companies that are publicly traded, but Uber (NYSE:UBER) recently said that it is open to exploring cannabis delivery if the federal government legalizes it. Snoop-Dog backed Eaze and Lantern, which is owned by the alcohol delivery platform Drizzly, are two of the best known companies in the space,

Expect to see homegrown delivery outfits crop up as these new adult-use states come online. These companies will be hungry for capital and investments to expand their territory and grow into new markets.

While the final regulations for some of these new adult-use markets are still hazy, what’s clear is that there will be a flurry of activity to prime these markets and move them towards maturity. Investors can position themselves for the future by getting in early and being ready for the rush coming with rec.