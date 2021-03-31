Photo by Alberto Masnovo/iStock via Getty Images

As we detailed in our piece 4 Reasons Why Brookfield Renewable Partners Is Still A Retiree's Dream Stock, Brookfield Renewable (which offers K1-issuing partnership units (NYSE:BEP) as well as 1099-issuing shares (NYSE:BEPC)) is a leading global renewable energy business. Furthermore, it is growing rapidly as the demand for renewable energy assets continues to soar.

What are BEP/BEPC units/shares worth today? In the following sections, we will attempt to give an estimate.

#1. Qualitative Analysis

In order to provide the proper context for our quantitative assumptions and analysis we will briefly outline our qualitative appraisal of the company here.

Diversified

BEP/BEPC is broadly diversified across the renewable power space, with high quality assets in:

Source: Company presentation

They have also been known to invest creatively across private and public equity offerings as well as in creative debt and preferred equity opportunities.

Furthermore, the business has a strong presence across North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Australia giving it numerous markets and renewable power asset classes to buy and sell opportunistically in order to maximize shareholder value.

Source: Company presentation

With 14 years of average term on their power purchase agreements and 85% of those revenues contracted, BEP/BEPC's cash flows are very stable with high visibility for the foreseeable future.

Strong Balance Sheet

BEP/BEPC also boasts a strong balance sheet, earning it a sector-best BBB+ credit rating. Their primary strengths are found in their strong liquidity (over $3.4 billion as of March 31, 2021), $4 billion in institutional partner capital at its disposal, zero dependence on common equity issuances, and $2.5 billion in capital recycling over the past two years.

Given that 90% of their debt is nonrecourse and 90% of their debt is locked in under lengthy (13-year average debt term to maturity) fixed-rate terms, there is very little risk of financial distress at the corporate level.

Stellar Track Record

BEP/BEPC also has a phenomenal track record. Since inception, the business has absolutely crushed the S&P 500 (SPY) and has easily beaten its peer group as well:

Source: Company presentation

Two big drivers of this outperformance have been its 6% per unit distribution growth from $0.73 in 2012 to $1.22 today

Source: Company presentation

as well as its simple but highly effective business model that enables it to drive 5%-10% annualized cash flow per share growth through inflation escalators, operational improvements to improve margins, development projects coming online, and new acquisitions/accretive capital recycling.

As a result, BEP/BEPC is widely considered one of the very best dividend growth stocks available.

Massive Growth Potential

Moving forward, we expect this strong growth to continue as renewable energy benefits from numerous tailwinds:

Strong political tailwinds thanks to the ascendancy of the Biden administration and its re-entry into the Paris Climate Accords. The EU and China have also recently announced major clean energy transition initiatives as outlined in the following video:

The rise of ESG investing to become the largest single investment strategy in the United States (controlling ~1/3 of total assets under management).

The rise of electrification puts greater demand on electricity generation and less on fossil fuel production.

Improving renewable energy technologies and declining costs.

Strong demand for infrastructure, especially green infrastructure.

Last, but not least, BEP/BEPC has a massive development pipeline that it is advancing across the globe that should lead to massive growth in the years to come:

Source: Company presentation

#2. Quantitative Analysis

Given its numerous strengths, let us now turn to the numbers to try to estimate a fair value for the stock.

Yield + Growth Model

Perhaps the simplest way to value the stock is via the traditional yield plus growth model. Their long-term distribution CAGR is ~6%, which seems quite sustainable given their massive development pipeline, zero dependence on common equity issuances, and the meaningful sectoral tailwinds boosting them forward.

As a result, combining BEP's 3.1% forward yield with their ~6% expected annual distribution/dividend growth rate, gives us ~9% annualized total returns, making the stock appear slightly undervalued compared to a typical target CAGR of 8%.

Valuation Multiples

On an EV/EBITDA basis, BEP looks very expensive compared to its history:

The same can be said based on their P/FFO ratio:

Lastly, their yield looks quite low compared to their history:

Data by YCharts

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Using the Discounted Cash Flow Model based on FFO per unit assumptions, BEP appears slightly undervalued at present:

source

Investor Takeaway

As you can see from our models, there is a wide range of conclusions about BEP/BEPC's value as it looks very expensive based on historical multiples but more attractive based on our growth assumptions.

As a result, we conclude that if the bullish thesis on renewable energy plays out as expected, then BEP/BEPC can still potentially slightly outperform moving forward. However, there is little margin of safety in the current price, making it a slightly risky bet. Overall, we rate it a hold and would rather wait until prices hit $35 or lower before initiating a position.