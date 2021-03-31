As we detailed in our piece 4 Reasons Why Brookfield Renewable Partners Is Still A Retiree's Dream Stock, Brookfield Renewable (which offers K1-issuing partnership units (NYSE:BEP) as well as 1099-issuing shares (NYSE:BEPC)) is a leading global renewable energy business. Furthermore, it is growing rapidly as the demand for renewable energy assets continues to soar.
What are BEP/BEPC units/shares worth today? In the following sections, we will attempt to give an estimate.
In order to provide the proper context for our quantitative assumptions and analysis we will briefly outline our qualitative appraisal of the company here.
BEP/BEPC is broadly diversified across the renewable power space, with high quality assets in:
Source: Company presentation
They have also been known to invest creatively across private and public equity offerings as well as in creative debt and preferred equity opportunities.
Furthermore, the business has a strong presence across North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Australia giving it numerous markets and renewable power asset classes to buy and sell opportunistically in order to maximize shareholder value.
Source: Company presentation
With 14 years of average term on their power purchase agreements and 85% of those revenues contracted, BEP/BEPC's cash flows are very stable with high visibility for the foreseeable future.
BEP/BEPC also boasts a strong balance sheet, earning it a sector-best BBB+ credit rating. Their primary strengths are found in their strong liquidity (over $3.4 billion as of March 31, 2021), $4 billion in institutional partner capital at its disposal, zero dependence on common equity issuances, and $2.5 billion in capital recycling over the past two years.
Given that 90% of their debt is nonrecourse and 90% of their debt is locked in under lengthy (13-year average debt term to maturity) fixed-rate terms, there is very little risk of financial distress at the corporate level.
BEP/BEPC also has a phenomenal track record. Since inception, the business has absolutely crushed the S&P 500 (SPY) and has easily beaten its peer group as well:
Source: Company presentation
Two big drivers of this outperformance have been its 6% per unit distribution growth from $0.73 in 2012 to $1.22 today
Source: Company presentation
as well as its simple but highly effective business model that enables it to drive 5%-10% annualized cash flow per share growth through inflation escalators, operational improvements to improve margins, development projects coming online, and new acquisitions/accretive capital recycling.
As a result, BEP/BEPC is widely considered one of the very best dividend growth stocks available.
Moving forward, we expect this strong growth to continue as renewable energy benefits from numerous tailwinds:
Source: Company presentation
Given its numerous strengths, let us now turn to the numbers to try to estimate a fair value for the stock.
Perhaps the simplest way to value the stock is via the traditional yield plus growth model. Their long-term distribution CAGR is ~6%, which seems quite sustainable given their massive development pipeline, zero dependence on common equity issuances, and the meaningful sectoral tailwinds boosting them forward.
As a result, combining BEP's 3.1% forward yield with their ~6% expected annual distribution/dividend growth rate, gives us ~9% annualized total returns, making the stock appear slightly undervalued compared to a typical target CAGR of 8%.
On an EV/EBITDA basis, BEP looks very expensive compared to its history:
The same can be said based on their P/FFO ratio:
Lastly, their yield looks quite low compared to their history:
Using the Discounted Cash Flow Model based on FFO per unit assumptions, BEP appears slightly undervalued at present:
As you can see from our models, there is a wide range of conclusions about BEP/BEPC's value as it looks very expensive based on historical multiples but more attractive based on our growth assumptions.
As a result, we conclude that if the bullish thesis on renewable energy plays out as expected, then BEP/BEPC can still potentially slightly outperform moving forward. However, there is little margin of safety in the current price, making it a slightly risky bet. Overall, we rate it a hold and would rather wait until prices hit $35 or lower before initiating a position.
This article was written by
Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service.
Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.