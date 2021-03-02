Photo by Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

When Danimer Scientific (NYSE:NYSE:DNMR) announced its intention to go public via a special purpose acquisition company, the market reacted with awe and euphoria. This drove its stock price to highs of $66 before a sharp pullback in growth stocks brought shares back down. The company produces Nodax PHA, a fully biodegradable, renewable, and sustainable plastic that uses canola oil as its primary feedstock. This means plastic products like food and beverage containers, straws, and flexible packaging can now become biodegradable.

The alternative has seen a proliferation of plastic in our oceans and waterways. This has led to a build-up of harmful microplastics that pose a grave threat to marine life. Nodax targets a large and growing TAM for more sustainable packaging to maintain ESG compliance in a world where corporate sustainability credentials increasingly play a role in consumer purchasing decisions. This is being driven by consumer products companies like Nestle, PepsiCo, and Bacardi.

Danimer expects Nodax to fully degrade in ocean water without leaving behind harmful microplastics, hence it offers a better beginning-of-life and end-of-life cycle than any of today’s traditional plastics. Danimer expects Nodax to be able to replace the 80% of plastics that are never recycled or incinerated.

Data by YCharts

The company faced controversy in recent months following the publication of a short report and Wall Street Journal article which both claimed the company might be misleading its customers on the time it takes for Nodax to degrade. Essentially, the variations in temperature and microorganisms in the ocean would mean it takes far longer than the touted 18-months for Nodax to degrade. Fundamentally, Nodax breaks down in less than 2% of the time it takes traditional plastics (up to 500 years). It also does not leave behind harmful microplastics so is a materially better option from an environmental perspective. This should drive demand in the years to come as Nodax is the first PHA polymer to be certified as marine degradable and has received FDA approval for food contact safety.

A Strong ESG Play With A Growing Revenue Profile

Danimer last reported earnings result for its fiscal 2021 first quarter saw the company realize revenue of $13.2 million, up 24% year-over-year. The company guided for full fiscal 2021 revenue of $117 million so would have to realize revenue of at least $34.6 million for each of the next three quarters.

Danimer Scientific Forward Revenue Growth (Source)

Meeting this guidance is heavily dependent on the company's new production facilities coming online. Danimer intends to use the cash raised from its SPAC transaction to expand the production of Nodax at its plant in Winchester, Kentucky. Phase I started production in early 2020 for an annual output of 20MM lbs of finished product. Phase II for 45MM lbs is anticipated to commence production in early 2022. The company is investing a further $700 million in expanding its Bainbridge manufacturing operations. This will see a quadrupling of its workforce in its home state of Georgia with a capacity of 250MM lbs of finished product.

The company's dependency on Canola oil as its primary feedstock does pose a long-term risk as fluctuations in prices for the agricultural commodity would impact Danimer's bottom line. The company does not engage in any hedging activities. Prices for Canola oil have risen year-to-date. Bears have also highlighted Pepsi's divestment of its Danimer stake as a further negative point. Indeed, Pepsi did sell its 6% stake in Danimer, but the company is still committed to using Danimer's Nodax and could have divested its position as it was sitting on a material unrealized profit.

Danimer is well-positioned to capture market share and grow revenues in the quarters and years to come with bioplastic currently making up less than 1% of the global plastics market while having significantly better environmental credentials.

Is The Future Of Plastics Here?

The current plastic status quo is unsustainable and fundamentally at odds with a future we all want. By 2050 there will be more plastic in the oceans than there are fish by weight as 8 million tonnes of plastic make their way into the oceans every year. And while Danimer's Nodax will not be a panacea, it represents a significant improvement on this status quo. This can further be improved upon with greater recycling facilities and waste management policies in developing countries. Solutions from organisations like The Ocean Cleanup will also play a role in this.

There is also a possibility that governments mandate more environmentally sustainable packaging as the urgency of the environmental disaster in pushes more developed countries to take even more radical steps. Danimer is a part of what should be a multi-faceted strategy to address the environmental degradation of our oceans borne by our collective ignorance. The company faces long-term structural demand for Nodax and I've recently initiated a position.