An Overview

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is a global confectionery company which produces both chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products. It has a diversified product offering including chocolate, candy, gum, cookies, protein bars, snack bites, pantry items (e.g. baking ingredients, toppings) and more. The company offers its products under a variety of brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit-Kat (US License), Cadbury (US Operations), Almond Joy, barkTHINS, Jolly Rancher and more.

In Peter Lynch's term, Hershey can be considered a "stalwart" - a large company in a mature industry, but still with relatively strong earnings power. Given that Hershey has a strong moat, shareholder friendly management, a good record of buybacks and dividends, together with a steadily growing top and bottom line, I believe that Hershey is a great company that investors should consider.

Admittedly, Hershey's share price has rocketed together with the broader market in the past year, making the company quite pricey now. However, given the company's competitive advantage and other strengths, I will be adding Hershey to my shortlist of great companies to scoop up should the price fall, either due to a market downturn or temporary business concern.

Business Segments

Based on the company's reports, Hershey primarily splits its businesses by geographical location as follows:

North America - Includes revenue from chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery, pantry, food service and other snacking products in the United States and Canada

International & Others - Mainly revenue confectionery and snack revenue from all other countries. A smaller component includes revenue from global retail operations (e.g. Hershey’s Chocolate World stores in US and Singapore) and sales of trademarks and licenses to third parties.

Breakdown Of Revenue

The majority of Hershey’s revenue comes from its North America operations. From this chart, we can see that Hershey's international operations only make up a very small portion of revenue despite having much larger market than North America. Therefore, this could be a potential area for expansion, which will be discussed later on.

Strong Competitive Advantage

Intangibles - Brand Name & Customer’s Taste

By owning household names in its portfolio which are well known and well loved by consumers, Hershey has earned itself an intangible yet strong business moat -- Consumer loyalty due to the development of taste and preferences towards Hershey's products, as well as a strong brand name.

One Of The Most Popular Snacks In The US

In a 2019 to 2020 YouGov research, three of Hershey-owned brands were ranked in the top ten most popular food & snack brand in America. Even more impressively, Hershey and Reese came in second and third respectively, reinforcing their popularity.

Commanding Position In The US Chocolate Market

Hershey’s main confectionery product is chocolates and the company’s revenue mainly comes from North America. According to Mordor Intelligence, the US chocolate industry is highly concentrated with Hershey being among the top five players. Hershey’s strong market position in a consolidated industry reinforces the strength of its brand names and makes it difficult for new entrants to compete/ erode their market share.

High Popularity Among Children

In addition to being a household name, Hershey is also extremely popular among children. A 2019 Smarty Pants’ research showed that Hershey’s was ranked the 4th most popular brand among kids aged 6 to 12. Reese and Kit Kat also did well, coming in 11th and 20th respectively.

Investors should note that this research conducted not only included snacks companies, but included all types of consumer categories such as apparel, gaming and online streaming. Therefore, the high ranking of Hershey’s products highlight how much children love their products.

Being adored by children creates a very strong advantage for Hershey since a huge part of a person’s food preference is formed during childhood. Therefore, when children develop a liking and preference towards Hershey’s products at a young age, this taste bud will likely stick with them till they grow old, creating a long term, sustainable competitive advantage for the company.

Shareholder-Friendly Management

Another of Hershey's strength which can be a catalyst for long-term growth and sustainability is its shareholder-friendly management. In its 2020 annual report, Hershey spent more than 30 pages detailing executive compensation, from the breakdown of compensation to business goals and the company’s resultant performance. Such a long compensation report is rarely seen, and it shows how much Hershey values open and transparent communication with shareholders.

The preceding year, 87% of the CEO’s compensation and 71% other executives' compensation were tied towards the company’s performance. More than half of both compensation packages were in the form of equity, aligning the management’s interest with that of the shareholders.

Performance-wise, management is graded against both their yearly targets and three-year cycle benchmarks. Both target performances and actual performances are documented in the report.

New Leadership Elicits Confidence

Apart from being well-aligned with shareholders' interest, I believe that the recent changes to the management (from 2017) have been a positive step forward for the company. Notably, I will like to highlight certain traits of CEO Michele Buck, who assumed her position in 2017.

1. Vast Experience & Good Understanding Of Hershey’s History

Buck brings with her a good mix of experience and tradition, having over 25 years of consumer packaged goods and executive experience in both Hershey and its competitors. Having been at Hershey for over a decade, Buck has a deep understanding of the company and its roots.

2. Change-Driven

When brought in as CEO, Buck faced a mountainous task at a company where chocolate provided 80% of revenue. In the US, the growth in the chocolate market was tapering down (~1%/year) while the company’s revenues were stagnating.

Buck acted fast, by bringing in a number of new executives such as Chief Growth Officer Mary West, who has vast experience in Mondelez; Chief Digital Commerce Officer Doug Straton from Unilever who has strong e-commerce experience to spearhead Hershey’s online strategy.

She also worked to change the way that the organisation was structured, creating cross functional e-commerce teams; enhanced distribution channels and marketing methods. The management also started to look for complementary ways in which it could expand its product line beyond chocolate.

"You need people who are willing to think differently,” … “Who are not just going to execute the status quo.” -- Michele Buck

3. Open To Learning From Past Mistakes

Hershey has made notable mistakes in the past, such as acquiring Friendly’s (a restaurant) and a disappointing expansion into China through acquiring Shanghai Golden Monkey. Instead of frowning over failure, Buck has openly admitted the company’s shortcomings in this aspect and attempts to learn from experience.

For example, Hershey saw struggles with its acquisition of Krave in 2015. Krave was a niche brand and the company realised that its popularity could not be easily replicated in other states. Krave was also a young brand, therefore it did not have the popularity and customer base to successfully introduce new flavours. Therefore, Hershey now focuses on acquiring more established and less-niched brands such as SkinnyPop. Hershey also kept SkinnyPop’s management in Texas, which will be the new core of its small brand strategy.

Good Mix Of Old and New Figures

By bringing in newer faces to the team, Hershey's management now has a good mix of long-serving executives and newer figures in key segments such as growth which the company has been lagging in. The newer members will be able to bring in their vast experience from competitors and inject new ideas, to help Hershey attain sustainable growth and development in the long run.

The table below provides a summary of key management figures & their experiences.

Avenue For Growth

Although Hershey is among those slower growing companies, I believe that there are two catalysts that could spur higher growth rates in the long run.

Healthier Product Line

Ironically, one of the largest area for expansion is the healthier snack industry. Studies have shown that consumers, especially the younger generations are becoming more health conscious which leads to a preference for more healthy, low sugar and fat diets.

According to the company’s data, healthier candies and confection currently make up 6% of the industry’s sales and is valued at $1.3 billion a year. Should companies double down and offer more healthier alternatives, we could be looking at sales of over $4 billion, and this could boost Hershey’s revenue by about $500 million to $1 billion (vs ~$8 billion of revenue now).

Hershey's Strategy In This Market

In the near future, Hershey is looking at expanding its “better-for-you” lines by incorporating more healthy chocolate, candy and snack choices such as low sugar and organic alternatives for their existing products.

To show its commitment, Hershey has recently acquired a number of healthier brands such as ONE Brands, Pirate Brands and Amplify Snack Brands, to expand their offerings. Hershey has also joined forces with sweetener specialist ASR Group to invest in Bonumose, a “start-up with breakthrough innovations in plant-based food ingredients and rare and natural sugars”. Rare sugar taste just like normal sugar, but contains much lower level of calories than the latter, and has a number of other health benefits.

In the long term, Hershey's strategy includes partnerships with healthier brands to co-develop and launch new offerings, as well as evaluating the possibility of strategic acquisition opportunities to expand their product line and reach consumers that they are currently unable to connect with.

International Expansion

Hershey’s largest room for growth is in the international markets. As of FY20, only 9% of its revenue was derived from outside North America, showing that there is still a lot of potential overseas.

Overseas Strategy

In 2020, Hershey spent $18.5 million on an International Optimisation Program, which is focused at optimising the company’s China operating model to improve operational efficiency and provide a stronger, sustainable and more simplified base. Targeting China as a secondary market seems to be a logical move, considering that the country has a population >3x of the US and rapidly rising consumer spending.

In 2018 and 2019, Hershey spent a total of $27.2 million in optimising their global supply chain as well as streamlining the operating model by reducing expenditures.

Overseas Results

Although Hershey’s international businesses have seemed to be stagnating the past decade, there were encouraging signs from 2018 onwards (following Buck's appointment as CEO). In 2018 and 2019, revenue increased slightly while Hershey saw huge improvements in segment margins — likely due to the optimisation of global operations. 2019’s international margin of 10.58% was the highest number that the company had seen in over a decade. Although this number fell again in 2020, we can excuse this as an impact of COVID-19, seeing that overseas revenues also plummeted in the year.

Despite poorer results financially in 2020, Hershey noted that they had “chocolate share gains in all key markets for the year” despite the effects of COVID-19.

While the results these few years are still rather inconclusive on the future of Hershey’s internationalisation, the company does seem to be moving in the right direction, with results being shown (higher margins). If we can increase both international revenue and margins, this segment could provide additional growth to Hershey’s top and bottom line. I believe that if managed well, Hershey should have a strong case for international success, given that it is ranked the fifth most popular chocolate brand globally according to a 2021 research by InfoRanjan.

Risks and Limitations To Growth

Stagnating US Chocolate Market Growth & Failed Expansion Plans

Onto the risks that Hershey faces, one of the major headwinds for the company is the slow growing US chocolate market size, which is expected to grow 2% per annum from 2020 to 2025, according to Statista.

As elaborated above, Hershey is reducing its reliance on the US chocolate market using two main methods. However, Hershey has not done particularly well in both of these areas historically. Should Hershey see limited success again, this could affect the long term sustainability in Hershey’s profit growth.

Fortunately, Hershey has renewed leadership now and its initial strategies have started to shown results. More time is still required to assess the eventual success of the management’s plans but we are seeing tangible results and some promise, therefore I remain optimistically hopeful. That being said, this is a part of the business that investors need to constantly keep tabs on and monitor the developments.

Raw Material Pricing

A more immediate threat to Hershey could be rising prices of raw inputs, since we are already seeing inflation in some commodities.

According to Hershey, the most significant raw materials used to produce their chocolate products are cocoa products, such as “cocoa liquor, cocoa butter and cocoa powder processed from cocoa beans”. Other substantial raw ingredient used are “sugar, Class II and IV dairy products, peanuts, almonds”. Most of these are purchased from United States suppliers.

To manage the fluctuations in the costs of raw inputs, Hershey either changes prices or the weight of the product. Due to its strong branding, I believe that Hershey has a substantial amount of pricing power to manage any increase in cost prices. If we look at the prices of cocoa and class II dairy (class IV dairy’s price is similar to class II) in the past few years, cocoa prices were steadily increasing from 2013 till 2016 while there was a spike in dairy prices in 2014.

Despite the changing prices of raw inputs, Hershey’s gross profit margin has remained relatively stable in the past decade, hovering from 42 to 46%. In the years with price spikes (2014 to 2016), gross margins only fell by a larger margin in 2016, likely due to the fact that there was a sudden spike in cocoa prices in the middle of that year. Therefore, this shows that Hershey is well able to manage the fluctuations in costs. Another way Hershey manages costs is by reducing its other operating expenses. In fact, despite the fall in GPM in 2016, its operating margin increased from 2015!

Financials

Profitability

Over the past decade, Hershey grew its revenue by 34%, net income by 103% and EPS by 123%.

Although revenue growth is rather modest, net income and EPS were able to grow at a much quicker rate than revenue, showing that Hershey has been lowering costs and increasing margins (depicted in the table above). Another way Hershey enriches shareholders' value is by buying back shares. The company has constantly been repurchasing shares since its IPO. In the past decade, diluted share count has decreased by ~9%, which increases per share earnings and value. Given the company's track record, I am confident that Hershey can continue to enhance shareholders' value through a combination of revenue growth, margin expansion and share buybacks.

Financial Health

Hershey’s financial position is also rather strong, as the company should not have any problems in meeting its near-term debt obligations, characterised by a high interest coverage and increasing current ratio. However, I note that its debt levels are slightly high.

Debt Maturity

Despite so, most of its debt are long-term debt. With its cash balance of ~$1.1 billion, Hershey can easily cover all debt up to 2023. Furthermore, Hershey also has a $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility which expires July 2024. There is an option to increase borrowings for the facility by an additional $500 million. Therefore, Hershey should be well positioned to deal with upcoming debt obligations.

Solid Track Record Dividends

Hershey’s dividends have been increasing for 12 consecutive years. There was no increase from 2008 to 2009, but the dividends paid remained the same, meaning that Hershey did not cut its dividend despite the financial crisis.

In fact, excluding 2009, Hershey has been increasing its dividend every year since 1991!

Comparison With Competitors

To benchmark Hershey’s financials, I have put Hershey up against some of its other major competitors (those who have a large and recognisable presence in the consumer staples - snacks and chocolate industry). Overall, Hershey is among the better performing companies. Notable points for Hershey include:

EPS growth rate is near the top

Has one of the best margins

SG&A/Sales is average, however it is decreasing. The low ratio for The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and General Mills (GIS) also shows the potential level that Hershey can reduce its operational costs to.

Debt ratio is higher than peers but is manageable as explained previously

Dividend growth is steady and payout is well covered

Valuation

P/E Multiple

The table below shows Hershey and its competitors' PE multiples for the past 10 years. In the calculation for the average and median values, I have excluded outliers & negative multiples.

As a result, I believe that it would be fair & conservative to assign Hershey a P/E of 22. This is slightly lower than the median of Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), however I believe that it is justified as Hershey is much less diversified than these companies and its core market is slow growing.

Intrinsic Value Using FY20 EPS: 6.11 * 22 = $134.42

Dividend Yield

In the past decade, Hershey has yielded around 2 to 2.75%, with an average of around ~2.33%.

Intrinsic Value Using FY20 Dividend: 3.154 / 2.33% = $135.64

Conclusion

Both valuation methods are rather consistent with one another, giving Hershey an intrinsic value of around $135. At today's price of ~$170, Hershey does seem priced with a slight premium, hence I would prefer the share price fall a little more before picking up shares.

However, I will be adding Hershey to my shortlist as it is indeed a great company that has a strong moat, shareholder-friendly management and interesting development plans. Should I have the opportunity to add Hershey into my portfolio, this will be one of the more "defensive" positions considering that Hershey has a solid dividend and buyback record. At the same time, the company also has potential opportunities for higher (not exponential) growth rates due to its growth opportunities and strategies. This makes Hershey a considerably safe yet interesting business.

Finally, I will be closely monitoring the company's actions and results in their international expansion and product diversification as these are the two catalysts that can fuel higher long-term growth rates and a higher intrinsic value.