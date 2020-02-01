Photo by Kirsten Strickland/iStock via Getty Images

Santos Limited (STO.ASX)(OTCPK:SSLZY)(OTCPK:STOSF) comes from an acronym of South Australia Northern Territory Oil Search. Santos originated in the Cooper Basin and emerged on the back of a series of major discoveries, including the Gidgealpa 2 natural gas well in 1963; the Moomba 1 discovery in 1966; the discovery in 1970 and subsequent development of the Tirrawarra field.

In the 1990s, Santos expanded to petroleum provinces from the Timor Sea and Western Australia to the U.S. and U.K. through acquisitions.

Santos entered the LNG space with the Santos GLNG project sanction in 2011, in partnership with Petronas (27.5%), Total (27.5%), and Kogas (15%). The first shipment of LNG was delivered in October 2015.

Today, Santos is a major natural gas producer operating from five asset hubs, i.e., the Cooper Basin, Western Australia, Queensland and New South Wales, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Papua New Guinea (Fig. 1). Santos pursues a growth strategy of building on existing infrastructure positions around the company’s core assets.

Fig. 1. The five core natural gas asset hubs of Santos, from this source.

Santos trades on OTC quite thinly although it primarily trades on the ASX with adequate liquidity.

Reserves and production

Santos grew production at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2010 to 2018. The acquisition of Quadrant Energy in 2018 and ConocoPhillips (COP)'s northern Australia business in 2019 led to a sharp increase in production, resulting in a CAGR of 6.0% from 2010 to 2020 (see here). Santos maintains the goal of achieving 330,000 boe/d by 2025 (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Total production of Santos, source: Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Santos financial releases.

As of 2020, its proven and probable reserves (2P) stood at 933 MMboe. The acquisition of Quadrant Energy and ConocoPhillips’ northern Australia business helped Santos to offset major reserve writedown in 2014, 2015, and 2020 as a result of commodity price crashes (Fig. 3). The reserve life comes to 14.8 years as of April 2021, down from 26.8 years as of 2013, due to both reserve writedown and production growth.

The Barossa final investment decision on March 30, 2021, will see 380 MMboe resources commercialized to 2P reserves at Santos’ expected 50% interest in the project following the sell-down to Japanese firm JERA.

Fig. 3. The proven and probable reserves of Santos, source: Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Santos financial releases.

Cost structure and free cash flow

Santos was able to continually drive down costs; by 2020, the before-hedging free cash flow breakeven oil price had been reduced to US$25/bo (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The FCF breakeven oil price on an unhedged basis, shown with average realized oil price and FCF, from this source.

Consequently, as the 2011-2014 capital spending cycle on the US$18.5 billion Gladstone liquefied natural gas (or GLNG) project came to an end, Santos was able to pull in an increasing amount of FCF except for 2020, when a 34% decline in the average realized crude oil price (from US$71.99/bo to US$47.70/bo) and a 35% drop in average realized LNG price (from US$9.77/MMbtu to US$6.39/MMbtu) reduced the FCF to US$740 million (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The revenue, EBITDA, and net income (upper) and free cash flow (lower) of Santos, from this source.

The Barossa FID kicks off another capital spending cycle. The Barossa project off Northern Territory is supposed to cost US$3.6 billion, while the accompanying Darwin LNG life extension and pipeline tie-in projects will cost an additional US$600 million. The Barossa development will comprise a FPSO vessel, subsea production wells, supporting subsea infrastructure, and a gas export pipeline tied into the existing Bayu-Undan to Darwin LNG pipeline, with the first gas production slated for the 1H2025.

To fund the projects, Santos has sold a 25% interest in the Darwin LNG and Bayu-Undan to SK E&S, generating net funds to Santos of US$186 million; Santos is negotiating with JERA to sell a 12.5% interest in Barossa. Depending on the sale price of the 12.5% interest to JERA, the Barossa FID probably adds ~US$250 million to Santos' annual capital need in the next four years.

1Q2021

In the 1Q2021, Santos produced 24.8 MMboe (275,556 boe/d), 39% above the corresponding quarter in 2020, primarily due to the ConocoPhillips acquisition that was completed in May 2020 (Fig. 2).

Quarterly revenue amounted to US$964 million, despite the contractual 3-month lag in oil-linked LNG prices. Santos generated US$302 million free cash flow in the quarter.

The strong recovery of the oil and consequently LNG prices led the management to forecast "more than US$1 billion in free cash flow for the year at current oil prices", perhaps beating the historical high reached prior to the Covid-19 pandemic (Fig. 5; Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. The quarterly average realized prices of crude oil (left), LNG (right in blue), and domestic natural gas (right in red), source: Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Santos financial releases.

As of 1Q2021, Santos had US$3.6 billion of net debt after payment of the US$104 million in 2020 final dividend. S&P Global Ratings reaffirmed Santos’ BBB- credit rating with a stable outlook and Fitch Ratings assigned Santos an inaugural BBB rating with a stable outlook (see here).

Investor takeaways

Santos has built a diversified natural gas asset portfolio supplying the tight gas market of East Australia, where natural gas realization has been quite resilient, and the Asian LNG market, where the LNG price is linked to the oil price (Fig. 7).

Santos aims to increase production to 330,000 boe/d by 2025, up 35% from the 2020 level. By 2025, the Barossa project will come on-stream. This is extremely respectable growth for a company of Sanos' size. As production grows, Santos will continue to benefit from economies of scale. Its 1.3%-yielding dividends appear to be well covered by that free cash flow.

At an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.5X, and a 1Q2021 run-rate P/FCF multiple of 9.8X, Santos is significantly undervalued relative to peers Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCPK:WOPEF), and ConocoPhillips.

On the other hand, Santos is about to enter another phase of capital spending when it kicks off the Barossa and Darwin LNG extension projects, which will possibly add uncertainties. The next capital spending cycle may give some investors pause; however, the stock performance during the last capital spending cycle may not be of much reference value, because this time around the company is throwing off a lot of free cash flow from a much larger asset base (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. Stock chart of Santos, shown with the range formed during the previous capital spending cycle (shaded area), from this source.

Santos suits an investor who wants to invest in a well-run energy company that confidently pursues growth in a jurisdiction that is still oil and gas-friendly, and who looks to ride a growing, free cash-flowing large independent into the ongoing oil and gas upswing and rising natural gas demand in Asia.