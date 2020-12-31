Photo by metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CMPS) is trying to treat a problem that is untreatable for the most part. They are doing so in a transformative way that is unique compared to traditional treatment methods. If COMPASS is able to successfully pass through its Phase II and, eventually, its Phase III clinical trials, then it could become a one-of-a-kind treatment for TRD. That is a big if, however, and until they can prove that their drug is effective in reducing symptoms of TRD in its patients through successful Phase II trials, investors should stay on the sidelines.

COMPASS's Mission

Chances are you, or someone you know, have been affected by depression. If you have a loved one that has suffered from depression, you may also know how difficult it is for the patients, both to live with this condition as well as seek treatment for it. For many who suffer from depression, traditional medication does not work effectively. This is where COMPASS enters.

COMPASS Pathways wants to transform the patient experience in mental healthcare into a positive and effective experience. COMPASS currently focuses on the third line of therapy, where depression has the highest relapse rates and where it can cost $17-25k per patient per year for treatment.

Source: COMPASS's Analyst Presentation

COMPASS focuses on what is called treatment-resistant depression (TRD), which is exactly what the name says. Patients who have TRD have mostly been resistant to other forms of depression treatment, including antidepressants. In this state, patients often undergo unorthodox treatment forms, like the usage of ketamine, along with other forms of therapy.

Therefore, it makes sense that COMPASS is targeting TRD, for their treatment is also quite unorthodox. To put it simply (and it will be discussed later on), COMPASS's potential treatment, called COMP360, is a therapy session where the patient ingests a capsule with 25mg of psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms. Then, they experience a unique, and long, treatment session:

During the experience, patients listen to a specially designed music playlist and wear an eye mask, to help them focus internally. The psilocybin experience typically lasts 6-8 hours. A therapist and an assisting therapist are present throughout the session. Source: COMPASS Website

COMPASS's mission is quite astounding. They are truly thinking out of the box in hopes that they can effectively treat a form of depression that has largely been untreatable. If they are successful, not only would they be able to recreate the entire treatment landscape for depression, but possibly many other forms of psychological problems. Now, let us take a closer look at how COMP360 is used and how it works in the body.

How COMP360 Works

First, it is important to know what psilocybin does in our bodies. In our bodies, psilocybin works as a psychedelic. It is well known in the scientific community and is therefore well documented. In the 1960s, pure psilocybin was even sold by Sandoz for experimental and psychotherapeutic treatments. Currently, there are a number of studies that are researching the effects it has on chronic depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and drug or alcohol dependency. It is clear that COMPASS can succeed with this use of psilocybin in COMP360 for TRD. They also have great potential to expand this into other forms of depression, as well as other psychiatric disorders.

To learn specifically how psilocybin specifically works in our brains, let's look at a visual from COMPASS's analyst presentation:

Psilocybin interacts with a receptor in the prefrontal cortex of our brain, which runs the cognitive controls (organization, memory, etc.) of our bodies. This makes our brain release extra dopamine, which then allows for a time of which our brain is open to therapy. This is very complicated, but simply, this treatment allows more brain connectivity due to network alterations in the brain. This enables psychological support in our brains, which can lessen the symptoms of depression.

During the 6-8 hour therapy session, therapists are present to support the patients in any aspect. Afterward, the therapists engage with the patient in a discussion about the experiences facilitated by the psilocybin, as well as helping the patients generate insights on cognitive and behavioral changes the patient can make.

Patients often experience a sense of agency and a separation from their symptoms, and report feeling empowered to make changes in their lives Source: COMPASS Presentation

If COMP360 becomes an effective treatment for TRD, many beneficial results would present themselves. These benefits not only apply to the patient but the community surrounding them. For patients, it obviously could help them feel better and achieve a greater quality of life. For the rest of the community, it would increase employee productivity and engagement, for those who suffer from TRD are often isolated in the workplace or not even in the workplace at all. It also provides a reduction in the total cost of care, for treatment for TRD costs $17-25k per patient per year. Patients who used healthcare resources and benefits for unsuccessful treatments would no longer need to use them, so healthcare resources could also be used in other efficient manners if COMP360 was effective. These benefits for the rest of the community will make it easier for COMP360 to succeed. If it benefits everyone, more people will likely support it, which could help with marketing and brand recognition if it were to ever become commercialized.

Results of Phase I Trials

The Phase I trials were very simple: COMPASS only had to prove that the use of psilocybin was safe and feasible for use. Using 89 volunteers, COMPASS was able to show that their treatment was generally well tolerated with no serious negative effects.

In these trials, they had three groups: one that was treated with a therapy session and a 25mg consumption of psilocybin, another group with 20mg consumption, and a placebo group. After the treatment sessions, participants were asked about how they felt during the session. Not only did volunteers in the 25mg or 10mg group have positive experiences that are correlated with therapeutic effects, but very few experienced negative events. During these trials, COMPASS was also able to show that they were feasibly able to administer up to 6 patients with COMP360 while maintaining 1-on-1 support with therapists. They even showed in their Phase I trial that the effects of treatment were resolved within 1 day.

The Phase I trial should not give investors much confidence in the product, however. This merely shows that their product is safe, and it will not hurt anyone, but it shows nothing about the efficacy of their actual treatment. This comes in Phase II and Phase III. What this does show, however, is that COMPASS has something safe. Investors do not know yet if it is effective, but investors can be sure that their treatment option is safe for patients.

Phase II Outlook and Details

The Phase II clinical trials are where the rubber starts to hit the road. In Phase II clinical trials, COMPASS is going to try to prove that their treatment is effective in reducing the symptoms of TRD. This differs from Phase III trials, however, where more patients are researched to see if the efficacy still applies. Also, in Phase III trials, the treatment will be compared to other existing treatments. In Phase III, COMPASS would have to prove that their treatment is at least as safe and as effective as current treatments available.

Results are expected in late 2021, but COMPASS has 216 patients with TRD in this clinical trial, and their primary endpoint is to reduce the symptoms of depression from the baseline day to three weeks into the study.

The basic outline of the study is this: COMPASS has 216 patients who will be split evenly and randomly into three groups. These three groups will all receive the treatment COMPASS offers, which is a therapy session in which the patient ingests psilocybin. One group will receive 1mg of psilocybin during this session, another group will receive 10mg, and the last group will receive 25mg. All patients will establish a baseline before the treatment (how they are feeling, along with their symptoms of TRD). They will receive treatment on "Day 0", and then be monitored for 12 weeks.

Patients and engagement are coming from established facilities across the world, including Stanford, Kings College London, and the University of Toronto, to name a few.

Source: COMPASS Presentation

As previously mentioned, results from this trial won't come out until late 2021, and I would recommend that investors do not invest until those results have come out and they show positive signals. Currently, there is no scientific evidence that COMPASS's treatment is effective, so investing today is simply an ill-informed bet. Waiting until positive results from this trial to come out would be a smart move for investors. If COMPASS shows that its treatment is effective in treating symptoms of TRD, then investors have more information and proof that COMPASS is succeeding, and thus a stronger base to invest on.

Even after Phase II results, COMPASS will still be an extremely risky company. They would still be many years away from revenue, for they would still have to endure Phase III clinical trials, which could take a long time. This would mean that they would have to potentially dilute shareholders more.

Even if they pass Phase II, there is no guarantee that they pass Phase III. They have to prove that this treatment is as good or better than current treatments, which is by no means easy to prove. If they were to get rejected by the FDA, they would then be without any potential treatments for TRD for a much longer time, for COMP360 psilocybin is the only treatment option that they are pursuing. With FDA rejection of this treatment, they would be back at square one.

Patents, Financials, and Forecast

COMPASS is pre-revenue, so financials are quite scarce. As of December 31, 2020, they had over $190 million on the balance sheet, and they raised another $144 million in April. Currently, they have 41 million shares issued, but I would expect that to increase over the coming years. This cash is expected to last them only 3 years. I expect that the share count will increase because I believe that it will take more than 3 years for them to obtain FDA approval. Phase III clinical trials typically last 1-4 years, and I would expect that COMPASS's Phase III clinical trial will end up being on the longer end of this estimate. Considering that they are using something that has rarely been used to treat psychiatric disorders, it would be safe for investors to believe that their Phase III clinical trials will take longer than the average Phase III clinical trials.

In terms of valuation, COMPASS cannot be properly valued using traditional metrics. This company is based on Price/Hope multiples (this is by no means scientific), and the price of this company will swing primarily based on investor sentiment until it publishes Phase II and Phase III trial results.

Source: COMPASS Presentation

In terms of IP and patents, COMPASS has lots of things in the works. Currently, it has 3 patents granted in the U.S., along with two in the UK and one in Germany. They are trying to register COMP360 as an NCE/NAS, which stands for new chemical entry and new active substance. This would grant a patent for COMP360, along with exclusivity to own, distribute, and create COMP360 for the next 5-7 years.

Source: COMPASS Presentation

They also are involved with preclinical research. There are many researchers that are using COMP360 psilocybin for the treatment of various psychiatric disorders. Investigator-initiated studies (IISs) are using COMP360 in research for the treatment of many other disorders. This has the potential to give COMPASS patents for applications such as anorexia, bipolar disorder, and autism. COMPASS would also own or have a license to any new IP generated from this research. This is very good for COMPASS, for success in any one of these research experiments would give them optionality and new pathways for use of COMP360 in the future. Even though all of these are far behind the clinical trials for the use of COMP360 for TRD treatment, in the long term, it would lessen the reliance on success in TRD treatment for COMP360.

They also have patent applications pending in over 20 countries and regions, which shows good signs. These are all very good signs to see, and as long as they continue to patent their work and the patents they apply for get granted, I see no risks from their patents. One of their goals for 2021 is to expand their patents, both pending and granted ones.

In terms of their outlook and goals for the near term, they have many goals. These include obtaining results of clinical trials and preclinical research, as well as other goals on the management side. First, they will be anticipating data from the preclinical research that is using COMP360, and they could potentially move forward on anything positive from that data. They are looking to further the partnerships they currently have, as well.

In terms of management, they are looking to expand their board of directors and include an independent director, which is crucial for a business like this. They are also looking to "further senior appointments", which basically means they want to continue expanding their research team, along with management. This is a good thing, for management is extremely important for a pre-revenue business like this (which will be explored later).

Management

Like I said above, management is incredibly important. Pre-revenue companies are primarily driven by management. For a pre-revenue business to succeed, management is required to push extremely hard.

Source: COMPASS Presentation

The thing that sticks out to me about COMPASS's management team is that all three co-founders are still very active in this business. COMPASS is a little over 4 years old, and its founders all continue to hold very important positions. Goldsmith, who worked at IBM, is still the CEO today. Wilde, who has founded 4 other businesses in his career, is the President and Chief Business Officer. Finally, Malievskaia, who has had much experience in the medical field, currently works as the Chief Innovation Officer. Simply put, all of these founders have lots of experience, and they seem to be very dedicated to this business's success.

The rest of the management team, along with the board and the Scientific Advisory Board, seem to have lots of experience in the medical field. Workers have come from Johnson & Johnson, as well as Pfizer, and even Tesla. In terms of management at a broad scale, they seem to be highly educated and highly experienced.

I believe that ownership represents strong commitments to the business as well, so I like seeing strong stock ownership, especially by insiders. COMPASS passes this test quite well. Both Goldsmith and Malievskaia own 12.4% of shares outstanding, respectively, and Wilde owns 2.3% of shares. Overall, all directors and executive officers own a total of 33.5% of shares outstanding. This is wonderful, in my opinion. This shows me that insiders have tons of conviction in COMPASS. They also have plenty of financial incentives for this business to succeed.

If insiders did not own lots of stock, that would show me that they do not have much conviction in the success of this business, for they are not willing to put their own capital at stake. This theory brings me to Wilde. I am curious why he only owns 2% of the business compared to the other founders' 12%. Wilde has a past of founding companies and then leaving to start another adventure, and his low ownership stake shows me that this could be the same. I worry that he might leave after a few years to found another business, which is something I would not want to happen. His transition from CEO to President in June 2019 also reinforces this theory. If he were to leave, I would definitely worry more about COMPASS (which I will discuss in the next portion of this article).

What Would Make Me Change My Thesis

This business has many risks, and lots of probable outcomes would likely change my thesis on this business. For anyone who needs a reminder, my thesis is this: COMPASS is potentially a buy, but only in late 2021, conditional to positive Phase II trial results. Obviously, if the trial results are negative or unfavorable, this company should not be bought. The risks outlined below are risks that would make me consider re-evaluating my thesis, assuming that COMPASS will have positive Phase II results.

If Management, Especially One of the Co-founders, Were to Leave

I mentioned this beforehand, but management is incredibly important to the business, and if a cofounder leaves, that would show me that even founders of this business are losing conviction in COMPASS. On the same token, if management were to leave, that would show me that something is wrong with COMP360, and management is jumping ship before the business sinks. Wilde concerns me especially, for he is known to be a flight risk in companies he has founded. If any major members of management were to leave before or during Phase III clinical trials, I would likely re-evaluate my thesis.

COMPASS Has Negative Phase III Clinical Trial Results

This should go without saying, but in order to achieve sales, they have to have successful Phase III trials and obtain FDA approval. Phase III trials are much more important than Phase II trials, for they are more conclusive. If the FDA were to reject COMPASS, for any reason whatsoever, I would have no choice but to take another look at my thesis for COMPASS. This risk is fairly cut-and-dry, although it is probably the most important risk to COMPASS for investors who are looking past its Phase II trials.

Patent Applications Slow or They Fail to Be Granted

Although smaller than the previous two risks, I would think about revisiting my thesis if I see a drastic slowdown in patent applications or if I even see patents get rejected multiple times. This would potentially be an indicator that COMPASS is unable to execute on some of the most basic requirements of its business. If it is not even able to get patents granted for itself, that would change my confidence in its ability to obtain FDA approval for COMP360.

How to Proceed

COMPASS Pathways is an extremely risky stock, and it will continue to be risky for the next several years. Considering that they have only proved so far that their treatment is safe and feasible, and they have not proved that it is effective, investors should not be buying today. Only after a successful Phase II trial should investors even contemplate buying COMPASS.

If COMPASS's Phase II results are positive and show that their treatment is effective in treating TRD, I would recommend allocating a very small portion, no more than 1%, of your portfolio to this business. If this company ultimately does gain FDA approval, it would be a true disruptor of traditional treatments for depression, and potentially other psychiatric disorders. A successful Phase II shows that their treatment is effective. Because of this, risk-tolerant investors should then place this in their portfolio and deem it a "moonshot" investment.

Investors who do not feel comfortable investing as early as Phase II trials should wait until COMPASS achieves Phase III trial success for this treatment. I believe that this business would still have plenty of room to run even after Phase III success (if it ever gets there). I think this because they have optionality and additional growth runways in the form of their research partnerships, which could eventually turn into clinical research trials, and eventually revenue (even though that is very far away, likely 10-15 years).

As for today, COMPASS is not a buy. As it continues to succeed, however, COMPASS should make its way into investors' portfolios.