Photo by damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

All but ten equities and all of the funds listed in this May collection of monthly-paying dividend dogs live up to the ideal of annual dividends from $1k invested exceeding their single share price. Here in the MoPay collection lie affordable yet volatile and risky bargains. One metric ($1k invested income>1 share price) fits all!

After the 2020 Ides of March dip, and before other pullbacks yet to come, the time to buy top yield MoPay dogs may now be at hand.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated Top Ten MoPay Equities Could Net 8.53% to 26.64% Gains By June 2022

Four of the ten top-yield MoPay stocks (shaded in the chart below) were verified as being among the top-ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus, the Dogcatcher yield-based strategy for this MoPay group, as graded by broker estimates this month, proved 40% accurate.

Estimated dividend amounts from $1000 invested in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks plus analysts median 1yr target prices for those stocks, as reported by YCharts, produced data points for the gains estimates below. Note: target prices from lone analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to June 2022 were:

source: YCharts

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) netted $266.37 based on the median of target estimates from four analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for BMK.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) netted $224.96 based on the median of annual price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) netted $147.80 based on the median of annual price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 39% more than the market as a whole.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) netted $137.38 based on the median of annual price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 104% greater than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) netted $131.80 based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 32% over the market as a whole.

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS) netted $123.61 based on the median of target estimates from three analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 41% over the market as a whole.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) netted $93.69 based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% over the market as a whole.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) netted $88.50, based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% greater than the market as a whole.

Dividend Select 15 Corp. (OTCPK:DVVDF) was forecast to net $86.40 based just on dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for DVVDF.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) netted $85.25 based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 25% over the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 13.84% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 31% greater than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Three MoPay Equities To Show -5.56% to -23.49% Losses to June 2022

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts to 2022 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) projected a loss of $55.60 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 49% greater than the market as a whole.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) projected a loss of $69.65 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from five analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) projected a loss of $234.89 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from two analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was 12% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three MoPay stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 18% greater than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

June's Monthly Pay Dividend Data

Three lists produce numerous actionable conclusions and several more un-numbered results. To draw these conclusions and results, April 1 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced from YCharts. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) a high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all.

Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

This advantage has been curtailed when companies suddenly cut monthly dividends to save cash. Numerous prominent MoPay firms declared dividend cuts between December 2016 and May 2020. Those reducing or curtailing dividends in May and June 2020 included: Oxford Square Capital Corp., Partners Real Estate Investment Trust, Orchid Island Capital Inc., Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, BTB Real Estate Investment Trust, American Finance Trust Inc., Mesa Royalty Trust, Solar Senior Capital Ltd., Ellington Financial Inc., Dividend Select 15 Corp., Chesswood Group Ltd., Sabine Royalty Trust, TORC Oil & Gas Ltd., Freehold Royalties Ltd., ARC Resources Ltd., Inter Pipeline Ltd., San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Ag Growth International Inc.

Former MoPay top ten regular by yield, Bluerock Residential (BRG), announced December 2019 it was retreating to quarterly dividend payments "in keeping with industry tradition." That tradition continued with ARMOUR Residential REIT and Stellus Capital Investment both transitioned to QPay in June 2020. Within three months, however, both SCM and ARR returned to MoPay mode.

Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) cut its monthly payout from $0.13 to $0.0833 as of October 30, 2017, then suspended it as of May 3, 2020. Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ), however, issued this nebulous statement regarding its pending monthly payments: "While no decision has yet been made with regard to the Company's common stock distributions for July, August and September, we believe that the Company's Board of Directors will likely elect to reduce or suspend the Company's distributions for those months." On June 2, 2020, the company declared $0.035 monthly distributions for July, August and September, which have persisted.

Top yield stock for July 2018 and June 2021, Orchid Island Capital released this cautionary note with its monthly dividend announcements: "The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future." ORC directors proceeded to back-up their words with actions, cutting the dividend from $0.14 to $0.11 in February, to $0.09 in March, to $0.08 in September 2018, and to $0.055 for May 2020. However, in August 2020, ORC monthly dividend increased from $0.06 to $0.065 for September, October, and into 2021.

The U.S. exchange MoPay segment is volatile, transitive, recovering, and adding members. More trades in monthly pay equities are available from Canadian firms, many of which are listed on U.S. OTC exchanges. Active listed MoPays priced over $2 were up from 71 in October to 73 in February 2021, and now in May 2021 at the full strength of 83 active, not seen for years.

List One:

US Exchange Traded Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Yield

source: YCharts

Top ten of these US exchange listed monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields for June represented just two of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, with representative firms split 5, and 5 between the real estate and financial services sectors.

First place went to the first of those five real estate equities, Orchid Island Capital [1].

The remaining four real estate representatives placed second, fifth, eighth and tenth, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [2], Slate Office REIT (OTC:SLTTF) [5], Slate Grocery REIT (OTC:SRRTF) [8], and True North Commercial REIT (TUERF) [10].

Thereafter the top ten collection was completed by the five financial services sector representatives placing third, fourth, sixth, seventh, and ninth: Dividend Select 15 Corp. [3]; Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) [4]; PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [6]; Prospect Capital Corp. [7]; Oxford Square Capital Corp. [9], which completed the incoming June MoPay top ten equities list by yield.

List Two:

Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Price Upside

The results shown below from YCharts for MoPay dividend stocks as of market closing price June 2 were compared with the median of analyst target prices one year out. The ten top stocks displayed 0% to 19.85% price upsides for the next year based on those analyst 1 yr. targets.

source: YCharts

Seven (tinted) of ten on this price upside list were members of the top ten list by yield. The first five places on this upside list went to: Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [1], Cross Timbers Royalty Trust [2], Orchid Island Capital [2], Stellus Capital Investment [3], SLR Senior Investment Corp. [4], and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [5].

The lower level five (the last three of which showed no upside) were Gladstone Commercial Corp. [6], Dynex Capital Inc. [7], Orchid Island capital Inc. [8], ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [9], Dividend Select 15 Corp. [10].

Price upside, of course, was defined as the difference between the current price and analyst target one-year median price targets for each stock.

Those seven MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential to June 2022 were gleaned from 30 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate median target price estimates.

List Three:

Monthly Pay Dividend Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, by Yield

Eighty top monthly dividend paying (MoPay) closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds and notes listed below were culled from nearly 800 candidates. Yields of 10.36% or greater calculated as of June 2 determined the top ten.

source: YCharts

The top ten monthly paying dividend investment companies, funds, & notes showing the biggest yields for per YChart & Yahoo Finance data featured four uncollateralized debt instruments [ETNs], two open-ended investment companies [ETFs], and four closed-ended investment company [CEICs].

source: YCharts

Four uncollateralized debt instrument companies (ETNs) placed first, through third and sixth: Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) [1], Credit Suisse Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) [2], Credit Suisse Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) [3], and Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) [6].

Two open ended investment companies [ETFs] placed fourth and eighth, Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) [4], and Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) [8].

Finally, four closed-end investment companies (CEICs) placed fifth, seventh, ninth, and tenth, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) [5], XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT) [7], First trust Senior FR Income Fund II (FCT) [9], and Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) [10] to complete the top ten exchange traded notes, exchange traded funds, and closed end investment companies list for June 2021-22.

Compare Equity To Fund Performance

source: YCharts

Note that the June 2021 top ten equity dividends are now priced 1% higher than those of the top ten funds. In April and May, equities were 2% higher. In March, equities were 1% lower, and February saw equities 1% higher than the funds. In January, they were equal, October to December they were 1% lower, and August and September had them 1% higher. Those two months in the fall of 2020 were the first time equities showed prices higher than funds in over a year. The price differences are likely found in management fees collected in the fund world and the price of risk/volatility.

Background and Actionable Conclusions

Since June 2012 readers suggested to include these funds, trusts, and partnerships. A list of MoPay equities to buy and hold in September 2012 resulted from those reader suggestions supplemented with a high yield collection. That list was supplemented by an upside potential article in October and an upside vs. buy & hold in November. Another list factored December 2012 reader comments.

Now we have a new decade of 2020 that began last January, and continued in February, March, April, early May, and mid May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December. The progression continued in 2021 in January, February, March, April, May, and now June. We compare and contrast MoPay equity upside potential to the yield (and higher risk/volatility) should one be tempted to buy and hold closed-end investments or exchange traded funds and notes.

Yield Metrics Found A 48.81% Advantage To The Five Lowest-Priced Of Ten High-Yield MoPay Equities

source: YCharts

Ten monthly pay stock equities were ranked by yield. Those results, verified by YCharts and Yahoo Finance, produced the following charts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks (11) Would Produce 8.24% VS. (12) 5.54% Net Gains from All Ten by June 2022

source: YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten MoPay dividend dog kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 48.81% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest-priced MoPay dividend dog, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 13.74%.

source: YCharts

Lowest priced five MoPay dividend stocks estimated as of June 2 were: Slate Office REIT; Oxford Square Capital Corp.; Orchid Island Capital Inc.; True North Commercial REIT; Dividend Select 15 Corp., with prices ranging from $4.17 to $6.50.

Higher priced five MoPay dividend equities estimated as of April 1 were: Prospect Capital Corp.; Slate Grocery REIT; ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.; PennantPark Floating Rate Capital; Ellington Financial Inc., whose prices ranged from $10.22 to $47.88.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, may someday be usable to find rewarding dogs in the MoPay kennel.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It is also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the stocks ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

June MoPay Equities List

(Alphabetical by Ticker)

source: YCharts

All but nine equities and all of the funds listed in this May collection of monthly-paying dividend dogs live up to the ideal of annual dividends from $1K invested exceeding their single share price. Here in the MoPay collection lie affordable yet volatile and risky bargains.

After the past 2020 Ides of March dip, and before other pull-backs yet to come, the time to buy top yield MoPay dogs may now be at hand.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.dividend.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts.