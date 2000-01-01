Photo by simonbradfield/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Background

Over the past weeks, we have seen a surge in M&A activity in the media sector. A few weeks ago, the WarnerMedia and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) merger was announced. I analyzed that deal in my previous article. Then, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced the acquisition of MGM. This deal will cost Amazon $8.4 billion. Earlier in the media, there were notes about the possible interest in the MGM company from Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which estimated MGM at $6 billion.

The deal overview

Has Amazon overpaid for the purchase of MGM? To answer this question, let's analyze the historical M&A deals in the media sector. In addition, let's also use the DCF model to determine the fair value of MGM. But before that, let's see what assets Amazon will get following this transaction. For $8.4 billion, Amazon will receive a large library of content (over 4,000 films), including the most famous James Bond franchise, consisting of twenty-four films. The twenty-fifth film (No Time to Die) is preparing for release this fall. However, the rights to the James Bond franchise are also held by the Broccoli family, which controls the creation of new content.

Source: created by the author based on boxofficemojo.com

The 24 films have grossed $6.9 billion at the box office. The most successful film in this franchise was Skyfall, which grossed $1.1 billion. The average box office receipts for James Bond films since 2000 have been $725 million. In addition, as a result of the deal, Amazon will receive the rights to such films as Robocop, Rocky, The Pink Panther, Tomb Raider, as well as several TV series, among which the most famous are Vikings and Fargo.

The question of MGM's content scalability

Currently, the most successful content in the media sector is the content that represents the cinematic universes. The most striking example is the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It started with one Iron Man movie. Since then, MCU has grown to 23 films, which brought in more than $22 billion at the box office. This year, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have been added to the cinematic universe. However, not all of the $22 billion in box office revenue went to Disney (NYSE:DIS). Typically, the share of cinemas in the box office is 40-45%. However, considering that The Walt Disney company paid only $3.8 billion for Marvel in 2009, the deal looks very successful.

But let's get back to the Amazon-MGM deal. In my opinion, the scalability of content purchased with the MGM is questionable. Even the James Bond franchise will be difficult to scale, given the limited rights to it. Perhaps, the Tomb Raider franchise can be expanded with more films and TV series. As a result, the deal will not provide an opportunity to significantly increase MGM's current content library. However, it will help expand Amazon's library of content, so it will curb the churn of current users of Amazon's streaming service.

Perhaps, the key question regarding this deal is, "What are the plans of Amazon for licensing the content of MGM?". At the end of 2020, MGM's content licensing accounted for $877 million, or 58.5% of the company's revenue. If Amazon decides not to renew its content licensing contracts, then the question is, "Will Amazon be able to offset the lost revenue by increasing Amazon Prime subscribers?". If the company decides not to make this content exclusive, then a completely different question arises, "Will this deal increase the Amazon Prime streaming service attractiveness or not?". The answers to these questions will appear only after a while. For now, we will move on to evaluating the deal. Let's begin with the deal valuation in comparison to other M&A in the sector.

The fair value of MGM

The table below shows the deals in the media sector since 2006 and their valuation in terms of Transaction Value/Revenue and Transaction Value/EBITDA multiples. The purchase of MGM is the second most expensive transaction in the sector in 15 years in terms of TV/Revenue multiple. Of course, Comcast's purchase of DreamWorks in 2016 is worth noting. The TV/Revenue ratio of that deal was 20. According to the EV/EBITDA multiple, the Amazon + MGM deal is also the second most expensive transaction. That raises questions about the overpayment in the deal.

Source: created by the author based on annual financial statements of the companies and own assumptions.

To estimate the fair value of MGM as an acquisition target, I removed from this table the deals that stand out by multiples. As a result, the average TV/Revenue multiple is 3x and the average TV/EBITDA multiple is 12.3.

Source: created by the author based on annual financial statements of the companies and own assumptions.

Let's apply these multiples to MGM's operating numbers. In 2020, the company earned $1.5 billion in revenue. In 2019, MGM's revenue was at the level of $1.54 billion. EBITDA was at the level of $307 million in 2020 and at the level of $207 million in 2019.

If we use $1.5 billion in revenue and $307 million in EBITDA to determine an acceptable target price of MGM, then MGM's enterprise value will be in the range of $3.7 to $4.5 billion.

EBITDA in 2022 is expected in the range of $500 to $550 million. Note that this is an unstable EBITDA, as it partly depends on the timing of the release of the James Bond franchise films, which are released on average no more than once every three years. But let's try to calculate the value of the company based on these numbers. Using EBITDA of $525 million and previously obtained multiples, I ended up with MGM's enterprise value of $6.1 billion. It is equal to the acceptable estimates from Sony (NYSE:SONY) and Comcast, which were mentioned in some media. As a result, I assume that Amazon overpaid $2.3 billion in this deal.

To support my inference, I built a DCF model to evaluate MGM. Moreover, the main goal of the DCF model was to find an acceptable level of EBITDA, which would lead to a company value of $8.4 billion. According to my DCF model, to cost $8.4 billion, MGM's annual EBITDA should be approximately equal to $900 million. In my opinion, it is an unattainable level for the company in the coming years, even considering the release of the new Bond film this fall. As a result, the DCF model confirms my inference of AMZN's overpayment in this transaction.

The final thoughts

Currently, Amazon Prime is significantly inferior to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Disney+, HBO Max, and Paramount+ in terms of the content library size. The main Amazon's hope is the Lord of the Rings series with the first season budget of $465 million. For comparison, the budget for the final season of Game of Thrones was $90 million. As for the purchase of MGM, there is an obvious deal overpayment. However, this deal is a necessity in order to continue competing with other streaming services until the release of The Lord of the Rings series.

This deal has confirmed a clear trend towards consolidation in the media sector. After the WarnerMedia + Discovery deal, there are not many companies left for the acquisition in the sector. I think that ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) and Lions Gate (NYSE:LGF.A) could be the next takeover targets. But I will write about this in another article.