Photo by primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on 12-May.

The municipal sector has held in very well despite a sharp rise in Treasury yields since the start of the year. However, now that credit spreads have tightened significantly, municipal bonds have less of a cushion to absorb higher interest rates. In this article, we take a look at the sector's recent performance, discuss the key fundamentals and highlight our continued positive stance on the credit portion of the sector.

Big Picture

With the stimulus package (and its $580bn assistance to state and local governments) behind us, municipal investors are focused on the additional infrastructure spending which is at the center of the new economic plan. On this front there isn't a lot of news as the legislative items are being drawn up in committees. The House leadership has stated their desire to pass their version before Independence Day.

Elsewhere, the reinstatement of tax-exempt advance refundings (eliminated in 2017) is another key factor for the sector. The idea behind its elimination was to raise more revenue for the Treasury, however, with the net benefit across all levels of government pretty flat, the argument for reinstatement is strong so this issue bears watching.

According to Bank of America, there was a total of $1.7m defaults in April - all of them in the unrated Florida nursing home sector. Year-to-date, defaults are running at $815m which is 50% higher than the same period last year. Most of the defaults since 2019 have been in the unrated space, principally in nursing homes and development projects.

Source: BOA

Performance

In terms of year-to-date performance, taxable munis are bringing up the rear across CEF sectors due to their long durations and high quality which makes it difficult for credit spreads to cushion the rise in rates. Tax-exempt sectors have marginally positive NAV performance with discount compression doing more of the heavy lifting to drive price appreciation.

Source: Systematic Income

In terms of valuation across the CEF space, the Taxable Muni sector remains on the rich side despite their recent premium deflation, large supply and poor relative performance. Funds focused on individual states outside of New York and California look best on valuation grounds.

Source: Systematic Income

If we look at the path of sector discounts over the last 8 years or so, we see that they have moved tighter of their pre-COVID levels, driven by strong tightening over the last few weeks. While the taxable sector premium has fallen somewhat, it remains elevated relative to its own history.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Our fair-value discount model, which uses a number of market variables such as Treasury yield volatility, the VIX, inflation breakevens, 10-year real rates and the Treasury term premium suggests that the current tax-exempt discount is on the rich side.

Source: Systematic Income

CEF discounts isn't all there is to muni valuations which is why we also like to check up on actual muni yields. The chart below captures both historical muni bond yields (from the S&P Municipal Bond 20 Year+ Index shown on the x-axis) and tax-exempt muni sector discount (on the y-axis). We see that muni yields are trading at historic lows which suggests little further upside. Discounts are still wider of their 2012/13 levels so there is likely more room for them to rally.

Source: Systematic Income

Muni investors who stayed the course in the face of higher rates are likely pleased with themselves since total sector NAV returns have remained very resilient in the face of higher Treasury yields with total price CEF returns even stronger due to additional discount tightening since the start of the year.

Source: Systematic Income

The key lesson here is that muni valuations, both in terms of their value versus Treasuries as well as in terms of CEF discounts, were still very attractive at the end of the year. This allowed munis to absorb much of the rise in Treasury yields and generate decent absolute performance and very strong relative performance versus Treasuries.

The chart below shows that muni yields are actually trading lower than they were at the start of the year despite a rise in 10-year Treasury yields of over 0.7%.

Source: Systematic Income

The current market environment is a good news/bad news one for muni investors. The good news is that Treasury yields have already risen quite a lot on the back of stronger macro activity and heightened inflation expectations which, presumably, makes the road ahead less painful for fixed-income investors. The bad news is that, with muni valuation relative to Treasuries fairly stretched (investment-grade munis have retraced 95% of their credit spread widening), it means that munis are not going to be as resilient as they have been if we see another round of rising Treasury yields.

What keeps us fairly upbeat on the sector are the strong fundamentals of stronger tax collections, growing recovery, potential moves on infrastructure and taxes which would further support the sector.

At the same time, investors should probably temper their expectations in terms of the returns they can expect from the sector. This is because the decade-long tailwind of lower yields which topped up the yield returns from the sector is unlikely to be repeated. In other words, the move of muni yields from 5% to 2% (in the chart above) over the last decade is not on the cards. This leaves yield and alpha as the two remaining sources of returns for fund investors.

One way to illustrate this for the CEF market is to compare fund returns in a period of stable yields. One such period was the yield-level of 2.41% (based on the S&P Index) from 18-July-2016 to 6-Nov-2020. The reason we want to begin and end the period at the same yield level is to avoid the impact of changing yields on bond prices in order to isolate the returns due to yield and alpha. Obviously, tax-exempt CEFs don't all hold the S&P Index but it's a decent proxy based on the CEF credit rating and duration profiles.

The chart below shows the total annualized NAV return over this period for the tax-exempt muni CEFs with the red line showing the median return. What the chart shows is that the median fund delivered an annualized return over this period of flat yields of about 3.3% or 0.7% above the starting index yield level.

Source: Systematic Income

Another period of flat yields was the period of 28-Feb-2020 to 11-May-2021 of a yield level of 1.97%. Here, the median CEF delivered an annualized total NAV performance of around 2.8% or about 0.80% above the starting yield level.

Source: Systematic Income

These two examples are not conclusive but what they show is two key things that investors should be aware of. First, despite running leveraged exposure and having active management at their disposal, tax-exempt CEFs delivered an outperformance over the index of less than 1% per annum in a period of stable yields. With the index yield level at around 2%, this suggests a forward return of less than 3% per annum, all else equal (in the absence of yield moves). Obviously, yields could move up or down, and we would argue that the currently historically low starting point for muni yields suggests that the next 1% move in yields is more likely to be higher rather than lower. This would further dent muni CEF returns.

The second thing these examples show is that the return in a stable yield environment is well below the distribution rates of the CEFs of around 4-4.5% with an average NAV distribution rate of 4.2%. This fits neatly in our broader point about municipal bond yields being well below muni CEF distribution rates.

None of this means that investors should avoid tax-exempt CEFs but it may be appropriate to dial down expectations for total return in the sector.

Our Stance

Our stance in the sector since last year has been to favor the high-yield/unrated focused funds for a number of reasons. First, these securities were positioned for stronger performance at the start of the new macro cycle due to more attractive valuations, significant fiscal support, improving macro activity levels and greater ability to absorb rising Treasury yields due to wider credit spreads. High-yield focused CEFs also traded at more attractive discounts relative to the broader sector.

Since we first discussed this view, high-yield focused tax-exempt CEFs (red bars) have outperformed the broader tax-exempt sector (blue bars) and, in particular, taxable muni CEFs (green bars).

Source: Systematic Income

The driver of this has been the fact that the yield differential between high-yield/unrated and investment-grade munis has tightened sharply.

Source: Systematic Income, S&P

On a yield ratio basis, however, we expect further outperformance.

Source: Systematic Income

In terms of discount valuations, high-yield focused funds like our favorites:

The Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO)

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

And, the MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU)

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

... have not only outperformed in NAV terms but also closed the discount valuation gap with the sector.

Though a lot of the juice is behind us, we continue to have a constructive view on these two funds in the high-yield/unrated tax-exempt sub-sector.

In the investment-grade focused tax-exempt sector, we have a three-pronged strategy. First is to simply tilt to overlooked funds which remain at attractive valuations. One such fund is the MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH), trading at a 7.9% discount and 4.41% distribution rate. The fund has a management fee well below the sector average and decent longer-term NAV returns that are just shy of the sector average. The fund's discount has recently widened relative to the broader sector which makes for an attractive entry point.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Another fund that looks attractive on valuation grounds is the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA), trading at a 5.3% discount and a 4.62% current yield. The fund has stronger longer-term NAV returns than the broader sector with a lower NAV volatility and drawdowns. The fund's distribution rate and covered yield (net investment income yield on price) are significantly above the sector average also.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Distribution coverage has been steady around 100% and UNII is positive and has been rising.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

The second strategy is to allocate to funds that have continued to raise borrowings. Two funds that tick the box here are the BlackRock MuniVest Fund (MVF) and the BlackRock MuniYield Quality III Fund (MYI), both trading at a current yield of 4.24%. Both funds also look attractive in valuation terms relative to the broader sector as well. Funds that are able to raise borrowings are also able to organically grow income.

The third strategy is to tilt to term CEFs which not only provides a potential additional source of returns due to discount amortization to zero on termination but offers a measure of risk control due to an expectation of a termination. The Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) looks reasonably attractive here with a 1% Pull-to-NAV yield, which along with a 3.82% covered yield, potentially provides a 4.85% annualized return into the 2023 termination which is very attractive for a muni fund.

Takeaways

The tax-exempt sector is a good news/bad news kind of space. The good news is that Treasury yields have already risen a healthy amount without denting municipal bonds which have been able to absorb the rise in rates with a tightening in credit spreads. The bad news is that credit spreads are relatively tight so a further rise in rates is going to leave a mark. Overall, the macro picture looks attractive with the fiscal stimulus feeding through, potential infrastructure tailwind in the works and a strong macro recovery taking shape with recovering tax receipts. Outside of our continued focus on the higher-yield and more cyclical part of the sector, we like funds with increasing borrowings which allow funds to organically grow income, overlooked funds that continue to trade at attractive valuations and term funds that offer a combination of strong absolute returns due to the discount compression tailwind and enhanced risk control.