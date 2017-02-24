Photo by 6okean/iStock via Getty Images

In today's frothy market where value is hard to come by, Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) may just be what the doctor ordered. Over the last twelve months, the stock delivered a total return of ~185% vs. ~70% for Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), and ~27% for the S&P 500. Despite the run up in the stock, I still find it tremendously undervalued given secular momentum in demand for sports equipment post-COVID, e-commerce growth (annual e-commerce sales jumped 138% in 2020), and its leading product breadth poised to capture a diversifying market. The company's fourth quarter represented the sixth consecutive quarter of comparable sales growth. Wall Street appears to feel similarly: according to Seeking Alpha analysis, seven of the nine analysts out there with ratings are "very bullish" while two are "bullish", and none are neutral or rating the stock a "sell".

Data by YCharts

While everyone knows someone who got hooked on Peloton during the lockdown, the question from an investment standpoint has always been: is the "home gym" & "outdoor recreation" a long-term trend? In my view, the newfound demand supporting the $70bn TAM sector is here to stay, especially in light of a growing marketing emphasis on health & wellness, outdoor activities among more demographics, and overall category expansion.

As good as it is to have the wind in your back, the best stocks in an overvalued market must come with compelling fundamentals. As a specialized, super-regional sporting goods retailer, Academy is able to command high store productivity of $309 sales per square feet and superior gross margins given its captive market. It continues to expand margins - 420 bps in the fourth quarter - even in a both challenging and competitive environment. Management's estimate of adjusted free cash flow of $978 million in 2020 is nearly 5x the levels in 2019. At the same time, the company is well positioned to expand with a newly-clean balance sheet, as indicated by a Net Debt / EBITDA ratio of under 1x. Almost every one of the company's financial metrics is up and to the right:

Source: Company investor presentation

Tremendous Upside and Minimal Downside

As strong as the fundamentals of Academy are, in today's market, it's hard to find "deep value". However, I believe Academy fits the bill. To gain sense of the return potential for shareholders, I ran a DCF analysis. No DCF analysis can provide a perfect picture of future returns for shareholders; however, they can provide an illustrative "story" of the likelihood of different scenarios. In my DCF analysis, I assumed a very reasonable growth CAGR of 8% despite the 18% growth in 2020. In addition, I assumed a conservative EBIT margin of 5% - exceptionally low in light of EBIT margins being 7.4% in 2020. I then flat-lined capex, changes in net working capital, and depreciation. I assumed a 25% tax rate and an 8x exit terminal EBITDA multiple. For context, Academy currently trades at 9.3x EBITDA and Dick's trades at 5.7x, though traded as high as 10.5x in 2019 and in the 7-9x range more generally throughout the 2010's. Discounting by a 7% rate, I find that the stock is 25% undervalued.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo! Finance

I may have possibly been a little bullish on the exit terminal multiple. Some may argue that Dick's should command a premium given its market leadership position; however, I would argue that Academy's strong margins and growth momentum warrant the premium instead. That argument is neither here nor there for the purpose of assessing the overall risk/reward. Let's be negative and assume the stock contracts to a multiple of 6x, or below the historical Dick's trading multiple over the last ten years. If Academy were to have my conservative assumption of an 8% revenue CAGR, the stock would be fairly valued. And if the multiple were to be 8x and EBIT margins contracted to 7%, at a revenue CAGR of 8%, the stock would have a massive ~65% upside. As you can see in my sensitivity tables below, there are far more pathways to substantial upside than there are to meaningful downside. Even in the instances where there is some downside, I wouldn't say the stock was a bad investment either, as one needs to consider that the 7% discount rate I used to calculate the intrinsic value actually represents an annual return to shareholders.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo! Finance

Key Themes to Watch For

There are several key themes that investors should be watching. First, Academy continues to gain market share in a growing market. The company has seen its market share grow by nearly 400 bps from 2014 to 2019 at the same time that participation in the company's verticals grew by the high single-digits. Second, investors should carefully pay attention to any changes in the company's marketing strategy. As revealed by the failures of JCPenney's "Square Deal", pricing and product assortment strategy can make or break a retailer. In Academy's case, it aims for higher value goods with a complete product assortment, whereas Dick's focuses on more of the mass market. While the focus on value has proven fruitful thus far, any efforts to "shake things up" may be taken as sign of desperation, as it often is for retailers. Third, Academy is looking to expand its store presence from 259 stores currently to a possible total of 850. There is significant operational risk there, as the company is focused on the Southeast and has yet to prove out its cultural relevance more generally. With a sales economy shifting towards pure e-commerce, the investment in brick-and-mortar has significant execution risks. Should the new store builds take off in underpenetrated states, that will be a significant catalyst in closing the gap to fair value.

Risks

As bullish as I am on Academy, no assessment of a stock is ever complete without being humble to the risks. Stocks have a way of fooling the smartest of investors, and I am of the view that it's best to simply accept that one can be wrong despite the best of judgements, and to therefore just make probabilistic assumptions. With that in mind, there are a few concerns I have with Academy. First, the company is doing 30 remodels in the near-term, which is a direct test on the company's ability to innovate. As the outdoor market is rapidly evolving, it could very well turn out that the new layouts don't resonate with consumers - an execution miss here may be extrapolated by Wall Street as a sign of market irrelevance. The company's stores average 70k square feet, so a remodel or opening is no small undertaking. Second, speaking of probabilities, as a fairly recent IPO, the stock simply has not had enough operating history to truly make a firm case, and faces tough comparable quarters in light of the COVID bump. Third, the company is still backed by private equity giant KKR, which has owned it since 2011. Private equity companies generally try to flip ownership in five years, so this length of time suggests the investment didn't go as well as planned. In addition, private equity ownership puts the stock in tremendous risk of future overleveraging and short-term investment behavior.

Conclusion

Although Academy is not without its risks, my DCF analysis suggests considerably more room for upside the downside. In addition, the catalysts that will drive it towards the "upside" end of the probable outcomes far outnumber downside considerations that are based more on hesitations than actual worrisome ongoing matters. With positive secular trends driving the business long-term and considerable room for further expansion, I strongly recommend buying Academy as a "deep value" stock. For investors that want to also play in the outdoor sporting goods space, but with reduced risk, I would also consider complementing a position in Academy with a position in Dick's given its more proven business model. However, for those hungry for pure upside in an overvalued market, Academy offers a compelling opportunity given the fundamentals and performance.