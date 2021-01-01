Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images News via Getty Images

The race to supply the world with doses of COVID-19 vaccines continues, and Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is right in the middle of it. The company provides advanced delivery technologies and manufacturing services for big pharma. Catalent also provides fill-finishing services for COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna (MRNA), AstraZeneca (AZN) and others. The COVID-19 market appears to have come down to a two-horse race between Moderna and Pfizer (PFE), which could make Catalent an integral part in vaccinating the world.

In its most-recent quarter, Catalent reported revenue of $1.05 billion, up 38% Y/Y.

Each of the company's four major product areas experienced revenue increases except Oral and Special Delivery ("OSD") whose revenue fell in the mid-single-digit percentage range. Revenue from the Biologics segment more than doubled to $544 million. The segment also benefited from deal-making; sans acquisitions, Biologics revenue still increased over 100% Y/Y.

Softgel, Oral Technologies ("SOT") revenue rose 1%, while OSD revenue declined. Fewer visits to the doctor during the pandemic may have stymied demand for prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs. Revenue for SOT and OSD could gain traction once the economy reopens. They could serve as a hedge in case Biologics revenue eventually falls.

Biologics represents 52% of total revenue, up from 33% in the year earlier period. It also represents the lion's share of Catalent's EBITDA. Biologics revenue is driven by the rush to stave off the pandemic. In my opinion, understanding this segment's trajectory or when it has peaked could be key to properly valuing CTLT.

Moderna has racked up over $19 billion in advance purchase agreements ("APAs"). Helping to manufacture these doses should keep Catalent busy for the rest of the year. Catalent's management team expects to produce over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year:

To meet our commitments to our customers and their patients a number of catalyst facilities have been operating 24/7 for more than a year. At the same time, we hired and trained 1000s of new employees over the last year to meet the demand for production capacity. I'm proud to say that, despite the complexity intensity of this unprecedented manufacturing effort we're confident in our ability to continue to meet our commitments to our vaccine customers. By the end of calendar 2021, we expect to have produced more than 1 billion doses of COVID vaccines.

The question remains, "How many doses will Catalent manufacture next year?" Vaccine sales in 2021 for Moderna and others are likely a higher watermark. The market for COVID-19 vaccines is expected to fall hard next year. More than half of the U.S. adults have been vaccinated. There could opportunities for vaccine supply next year in Europe or lesser developed-countries.

Catalent acquired a fill-finish facility in Anagni, Italy, from Bristol-Myers (BMY) last year. It could potentially help its clients manufacture and distribute vaccine supply in Europe. Vaccinations in lesser-developed countries have lagged those in rich countries. If the lion's share of supply goes to India or lesser-developed countries then revenue for the Biologics segment could be limited next year. Understanding when revenue for Biologics has peaked could be key to understanding future headwinds for CTLT.

Margin Expansion

The spike in revenue was bound to help margins. Gross margin was 35%, up 400 basis points versus that of the year earlier period. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $366 million, up 53%. SG&A costs of $173 million rose 27% Y/Y. SG&A as a percentage of revenue was 16%, down 200 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Catalent is enjoying leverage in the business at its current revenue base.

Catalent generated EBITDA of $269 million, up 65%. EBITDA margin was 26%, up 500 basis points versus that of the year-earlier period. There is tremendous volume remaining for the Biologics segment. I expect more revenue growth and margin expansion over the next few quarters. However, Catalent could face headwinds by the first half of 2022 as the COVID-19 market declines.

CTLT's Valuation Does Not Appear Sustainable

CTLT has an enterprise value of $19.4 billion and trades at over 23x run-rate EBITDA (last three quarters annualized). The valuation would seem appropriate if the company's current revenue was sustainable. Catalent should demonstrate outsized top line growth while vaccinations are ramping up. Again, 2021 is likely a high watermark of Biologics, the company's largest business segment. Once revenue growth for Biologics slows, I expect the stock to take a sizeable hit.

Conclusion

CTLT's revenue and EBITDA growth will eventually slow. Sell the stock.