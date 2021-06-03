Photo by Maridav/iStock via Getty Images

Earlier this year, PIMCO launched a new taxable closed-end fund, the Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO). It currently yields 6.7% paid on a monthly basis. PDO seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective, not unlike most PIMCO funds. We added PDO to the HDO Portfolio a couple of weeks ago, but this is our first opportunity to issue a full research report.

This article discusses the portfolio resemblance that PDO shares with other successful PIMCO CEFs – indicating dependable income and capital preservation that investors can expect from this fund while discussing some unique aspects of PDO which make it a meaningful addition to an income portfolio.

Strong and Capable Management

When it comes to CEFs, quality management is the most important criterion. For 50 years, PIMCO has helped millions of investors pursue their objectives despite shifting and unpredictable market conditions. PIMCO has been managing CEFs for 25+ years, currently managing 25 CEFs globally with $14 billion in AUM.

PIMCO is very active at managing its funds. They make macro bets and actively move in and out of sectors. PIMCO has consistently demonstrated its capability to bring out value for investors through several income-producing securities.

There's a simple reason why most PIMCO CEFs trade at large premiums to NAV: They are an elite CEF manager that consistently produces outperforming results.

About the Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund: PDO

On January 27, 2021, PIMCO raised $2 billion in the IPO for its Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) and the fund sold 100,000,000 common shares at $20 per share. PDO is a brand new CEF with objectives to generate current income for investors by utilizing a dynamic asset allocation strategy among multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, consisting of U.S. and foreign securities, including emerging market issuers. Let's take a look at the features of this fund:

Portfolio Diversification: PDO is well diversified into 454 individual securities. We know the fund is still not fully invested yet since its latest holdings list from April reveals that 13 out of 37 loan participations do not have a confirmed coupon rate yet. These 13 assignments represent 8% of the total fund assets.

Leverage and Distributions: According to PIMCO’s leverage report from April 30th, PDO has total effective leverage of 45.5%. The fund currently pays a distribution of $0.1184/share every month. This translates to a 6.7% annual yield. This is a distribution that should easily be covered and PIMCO has a history of paying out "special" dividends at the end of the year when gains exceed the dividend.

5% DRIP Discount: For dividend reinvestments, PIMCO allows the newly-issued shares to be purchased at a price equal to the greater of NAV or 95% of the market price per common share on the payment date. This is particularly beneficial because PIMCO’s funds trade persistently at healthy premiums to NAV. Consistent reinvestment allows investors to add more shares at a modest discount, growing their subsequent income levels in the process.

Expense Ratio: PDO comes with a 1.15% management fee and a total expense ratio of 2.61% including leverage costs. The fund distributions are made after the expenses, so your income will not be impacted. Considering active management, PIMCO’s proven track record, and ~45% leverage, this expense ratio is reasonable.

Key Differentiators that PDO brings to the portfolio

Looking at PIMCO’s leading income CEFs, Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI), Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI), Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY), we can see that PDO’s sector allocation is closest to that of PTY notably in the high yield credit segment.

Data Source: PIMCO website

In addition, we can see how PDO and PTY utilize Credit Default Swaps (‘CDS’) to a greater extent which is beneficial in protecting the overall fund from credit risks.

Data Source: PIMCO Website

Among PCI, PTY, and PDO, we can see that PDO is the only CEF that has exposure to mREITS and BDCs.

Data Source: PIMCO Website

About 1% of the fund’s assets are deployed in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), the largest BDC that is poised to soar as the U.S. economy recovers. About 4.4% of the fund’s assets are deployed in the quality mREIT companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Annaly Capital Management (NLY), Blackstone Mortgage Trust 'A' (BXMT), KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF), and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). These assets are powerful sources of cash flow irrespective of economic circumstances.

In addition, PDO has ~2% exposure to the corporate debt in the consumer sector companies such as PetSmart, Plantronics, Prestige Brands (PBH), Post Holdings (POST). We don’t see exposure to this sector through other PIMCO CEFs discussed in this article. As such, PDO is an excellent addition to an income portfolio in addition to PTY and PCI.

Unlike other PIMCO CEFs, PDO’s structure has an expected termination date of Jan. 27, 2033. When the fund terminates, assets are liquidated and shareholders would be paid a pro-rata portion of the fund’s net assets. Typically, funds with a term structure tend to trade closer to NAV as the fund approaches the termination date. However, we're still at the stage of the fund’s inception, and buying almost at par with NAV allows investors to collect monthly income for several years ahead without having the fear of the term valuation.

Premium to NAV

As seen in the chart below, PIMCO funds have consistently traded at healthy premiums to the NAV.

PTY: 39% Premium to NAV

PDI: 16% Premium to NAV

PCI: 9% Premium to NAV

This is due to the management team’s long track record of managing income strategies across a variety of vehicles. In comparison, PDO currently trades at a 4% premium to its NAV.

Data by YCharts

PIMCO funds’ premiums are fully justified since their CEFs are bond-like products and they trade in the function of interest rates. They're also a function of demand for reliable "high yield" products by investors. PTY has proven to be one of the safest fixed-income products. Its 39% premium to NAV is highly justified considering its performance has matched that of the S&P 500 in the past five years while generating monthly income. Also, PTY has not reduced its distributions since 2006. It has weathered the great financial crisis and the COVID-19 market crash, making it one of the best funds for capital preservation and income.

PTY crushed the S&P 500 index (SPY) by a long shot as you can see from the chart below.

Data by YCharts

PDO is just getting started and is well positioned to provide market-beating returns to investors for years to come. History tells us that PIMCO’s income CEFs are highly sought after. As such, the current 4% premium to NAV is an opportunity as these levels won't last long.

Data Source: CEF Connect - June 3, 2021

Why should you own PDO along with PTY?

Among PIMCO’s CEFs, the closest CEF with a composition similar to PTY is PDO. Despite the similarity, there are essential income-producing sectors in PDO’s portfolio that are valuable additions from PTY. PDO’s financing structure, its high-yield bond position, and equity positions in BDCs and mREITs are clear differentiators.

PTY’s track record of market-beating income-oriented returns is undeniable and the fund continues to deserve a spot in your income portfolio. In addition, we believe PDO will continue to evolve and stabilize to become another excellent income opportunity for your portfolio.

Conclusion

CEFs are an essential component of an income portfolio since they're intended to pass on the majority of their returns as dividends to shareholders. PIMCO has a proven track record of finding value and delivering reliable dividends for investors. PIMCO’s CEFs such as PTY and PCI are consistently rated as top buys for income investors due to their ability to generate income during good and bad times.

PIMCO’s newest CEF - PDO - makes the cut for long-term income investors, due to the management team’s experience, track record, and the similarity of the fund's portfolio composition with PTY (one of our favorite top performers from PIMCO). Despite similarities, PDO brings meaningful value-adds to the portfolio in the form of equity holdings in some of our favorite sectors - BDCs and mREITs. PDO’s tiny premium to its NAV makes a compelling case for the fund, whose sister CEFs consistently trade at healthy premiums.

Not only do investors have significant downside protection at current valuations, but PDO's yield is set to grow as the fund is still investing its assets. This fund is still mostly "under the radar" for many investors. Income seekers are well served by taking advantage and buying early on before PDO becomes popular like its sister funds. In time, it should trade much higher with a premium similar to its sister funds. The current 6.7% yield still presents a great monthly payout to wait for the special dividends and the upside potential.