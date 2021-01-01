Photo by VanderWolf-Images/iStock via Getty Images

We have covered a couple of Canadian industrial REITs in the past, namely Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DREUF) and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:GRP.U). All of our coverage on the two can be found here and here.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD), the REIT that we tackle today is higher in scale and size, to put it mildly. Most recent data notes it has having full or partial ownership of more than 4,700 buildings, comprising approximately 990 million square feet spread across 19 countries. Around 86% of its net operating income or NOI comes from North America, with Europe and Asia bringing up the rear.

Prologis meets the demand for logistics facilities for around 5,500 customers. Their properties are mainly utilized for business-to-business (B2B) transactions and retail and their top 25 customers reflect that.

In the rest of the piece, we will go over the Q1-2021 financial results and provide our take on this global industrial REIT.

Q1-2021

One way to get a good understanding of where the company stands is to examine the most current quarterly report. In Q1-2021, Prologis reported a large expansion from revenues vs. last year

This was driven by rental increases and new developments and acquisitions coming online. One can see that Prologis expanded its square footage by almost 3% vs that it controlled in Q1-2020.

The top line enhancement flowed through to the core funds from operations (FFO).

This also allowed it to increase its dividends from 58 cents to 63 cents a share in the quarter.

Investors who have glanced through REIT financial statements and presentations before must have noticed the exceptionally large amount of adjustments that drive the final numbers. The lack of real standardized definitions makes interpreting them even harder. Most REITs use FFO, Core FFO, and Adjusted FFO (AFFO) in their presentations but these are not comparable from REIT to REIT. Prologis is a prime example of how complicated the process is going from net income to Core FFO and AFFO. There are some large adjustments and we have highlighted the more important ones below.

Prologis removes gains on disposition of properties out of Core FFO but adds them back when looking at AFFO. This is done as Core FFO is meant to show the steady income from real estate and the gains from development might not be as reoccurring in nature. The REIT also adds back stock-based compensation and removes one-off charges (like the large $187 million early debt extinguishment loss) to reach its main numbers. There's nothing wrong with this practice. But investors must examine them and compare them with similar REITs to see if the adjustments are kosher. One issue we have seen with other REITs is a large number of expenses that are actually reoccurring in nature, are passed off as "one-off." In the case of Prologis, we think the numbers are fine on the whole.

Guidance

Prologis guided for $4.01 (midpoint) in core FFO for 2021.

This comes after a $3.80 in 2020 and $3.31 in 2019. The REIT has managed to deliver some outstanding growth and announced few dividends hikes in the last five years. Investors have hence been rewarded with two fantastic sources of returns.

Outlook

Prologis continues to have opportunities for growth in US and overseas. It has guided for $700 million in development gains as well and the demand for industrial assets remains incredibly strong. The company also has outstanding debt metrics, pretty much unmatched in the REIT world.

Fixed charge coverage bordering on 11.0X and a debt to EBITDA of 4.33X are just music to investors' ears. The credit agencies agree and Prologis gets an "A-" from Standard & Poor's. The REIT can continue to deliver its 4-6% growth a year for the near term and it will raise its dividends for at least the next 3 years.

Valuation and Verdict

Prologis trades at a 25% premium to consensus NAV. Based on its own guidance, the company is close to a 30X Core FFO multiple. Of course that multiple ignores the massive realized development gains. But even with that we're looking at a 25X AFFO multiple. These are not cheap by any stretch of the imagination but it's also very hard to make a sell case on a company that delivers so well alongside using such modest levels of leverage. What we do want to do though is highlight two risk factors for investors that buy today. The first of those is valuation compression. The last few years have marked a steady valuation expansion and if that reverses investors can have a difficult time. Currently, PLD yields just 31 basis points over the 10-year Treasury.

If we run into a scenario where the 10-year yields rise 100 basis points and investors also demand 150 basis points in dividend yield over the 10-year rate, we could see big price declines for the REIT. While 180 basis points over the 10-year yield may sound high, do note that we have reached those levels, five times in the last decade. What might make this episode more painful is if it's accompanied by rising rates. The pain will hit even if Prologis manages to raise its dividends. For example, if we assume a 10-year Treasury rate at 3% and Prologis managing to pay $3.00 annually in dividends (up from the current $2.52), the stock would have to trade at $62.50 to provide the 180 basis points of premium. That equates to a near 50% decline.

The second key risk is that the industrial space is getting very crowded and perhaps getting overbuilt in certain areas.

"We're capable of overbuilding anything given enough time," Peter Linneman, principal and founder, Linneman Associates said on CBRE's "The Weekly Take" podcast. "No matter how strong demand is, we have proven we're capable of overbuilding anything." The second dark cloud on the horizon is something Linneman thinks a lot of people miss: While landlords that lease to the Amazons of the world are in great shape, ones with harder-hit tenants could struggle.

Source: Globest

Even Prologis with its exceptional properties is not near 100% occupancy and has not been near it in a long time.

So if we keep building at this pace, it's a matter of time before we run into oversupply. Pricing power can fall quite rapidly when that happens and this REIT's valuation will likely make the trip down even more unpleasant.

Based on all information we have, we are still maintaining a "Neutral" and not a "Sell" on Prologis. The REIT is doing exceptionally well but investors must keep in mind the valuation discounts roses and butterflies as far as the eye can see. If that changes, look out below.

