The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) offers investors an opportunity to invest in companies from emerging markets while diversifying individual risk. In this context, the ETF offers high exposure to developing nations, including China, Taiwan, Korea, India, Brazil, etc. Being issued by BlackRock, the ETF has a very similar exposure compared to its sister fund, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM), although it is slightly more concentrated on large-cap firms. Here, the ETF includes over 2,432 holdings from countries worldwide, making it easy for investors to gain exposure to foreign stocks.

The ETF has a small expense ratio of just 0.11%, representing the initial costs when investing into the ETF to cover operating costs. In addition, IEMG has a staggering $84 billion in assets under management and is extremely liquid, with an average daily trading volume of $556 million. This further reduces the costs for investors, as the spread stands at just 0.02%.

Now, the coronavirus pandemic has severely affected economies around the world, including emerging markets, which tend to be more volatile during a downturn in economic activity. However, with a broad vaccine rollout, emerging markets could soon return to growth, which could be reflected in the ETF's performance going forward.

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM): The company is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of integrated circuits as well as semiconductor products. It mainly manufactures and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for personal computers, peripheral products, information applications, communication systems, video games, etc. Due to the semiconductor shortage, revenue surged by 25% in 2020, sending shares 115% higher for the year.

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY): The investment holding company is involved in providing value-added services and online advertising. In the prior segment, it creates online and mobile games, as well as various internet platforms. In addition, it monetizes these services, including social media, e-commerce, and internet portals through digital advertising, generating over $75 billion in 2020, a 27% increase over 2019. Shares are up by 41% YoY.

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF): The Korean-based company is one of the largest global manufacturer and distributor of electronic products. In this regard, it manufacturers computers, phones, network systems, digital cameras, displays, fridges, air conditioners, etc. Although the multinational generates $200 billion in annual revenue, it grew sales by 17% last quarter, as it's benefitting from the reopening of economies. As a result, shares have advanced by 48% in the last year.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA): The Chinese e-commerce giant is known to be the Amazon of China, diversifying from pure e-commerce to cloud computing, robotics, data analytics, and social networking. In recent months, the company came under scrutiny and was slapped with a $3.6 billion fine for abusing its monopoly position. As a result, shares are down by 1% year-over-year, despite growing sales by 41% in 2020.

Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF): Being founded only in 2010, Meituan is an impressive growth story in the Chinese e-commerce industry. The company connects consumers and businesses through its food ordering application, which has grown nearly 10-fold from 2016. Although sales growth slowed in 2020, the stock price is up almost 88% year-over-year.

After dropping sharply due to the pandemic, the ETF has recovered swiftly and has slightly outperformed the broader market index. Here, IEMG gained roughly 39% compared to the S&P 500, which advanced by 35%. Notably, it also slightly outperformed the competing Schwab Emerging Markets ETF (SCHE), which has very similar holdings, yet places larger weight on Taiwan Semiconductor. However, it substantially underperformed iShares MSCI India Fund (INDA), being almost exclusively concentrated on Indian stocks. Thus, the ETF offers greater reward since it is more concentrated yet faces higher risk due to its increased volatility.

From a longer time perspective, IEMG has underperformed the S&P 500 significantly, gaining only 40% since its inception in 2012, compared to the index's return of over 200% in the same time period.

Due to its exposure to both large and small caps, IEMG offers a mix of growth and value. As I have briefly mentioned earlier, IEMG's top positions are made up of many large and mega-cap stocks from East Asia, which are still growing at a decent clip while already reporting profitability. This is also reflected in the given valuations, as most companies are trading at moderate multiples. For instance, Meituan and Taiwan Semiconductor are trailing around 12-14x Price to Sales, while Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) appears slightly overvalued at 20x sales. On the other hand, Alibaba appears quite undervalued at just 5x sales with regards to growth aspects, reflecting investors' negative sentiment of the latest scrutiny.

Overall, the ETF is very attractively valued, at an average P/E of 22x, compared to the S&P 500 at 36x. The ETF also pays an annual dividend of 1.7%, offering investors a continuous source of cash flow.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF is an attractive investment opportunity to capitalize on enormous economic growth in developing nations around the world. In fact, the IMF estimates core emerging markets such as Asia, South America, and Africa to grow at least two times faster than developed countries. The ETF is likely to benefit from this trend, as it includes the most promising companies from emerging market regions. As an investor, I would appreciate a larger exposure on India, just because I'm bullish on the growth aspects of this +1 billion people powerhouse. While the ETF has historically underperformed the S&P 500, long-term investors could be mightily rewarded.