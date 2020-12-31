Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News via Getty Images

With Biden's Infrastructure Plan and the recent recovery in the metal sector, Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) expects significant demand. Notice that the company’s most relevant clients develop industrial equipment, green energy technology, and construction equipment. I don’t think that analysts did take into account the American Jobs Plan while assessing future sales growth. In any case, Ryerson has an upside potential because the company trades at only 6x forward EBITDA with expected EBITDA growth of 52% and declining net debt/ EBITDA ratio.

The American Jobs Plan Will Increase The Demand For Ryerson’s Products

Incorporated in Delaware, Ryerson is a distributor and processor of metals with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Targeting a market valued at more than $250 billion, RYI sells products to industrial clients that expect massive growth in the coming years:

Source: Presentation

The company’s most relevant clients, which are responsible for 25% of 2020 sales, operate in the metal fabrication sector. According to RYI, many of the company’s clients sell products to the electric vehicle industry, e-commerce logistics, and automation amid other growing industries:

Source: Presentation

RYI will profit from the new American Jobs Plan proposed by Biden. Right now, we know little about the new plan. So, it's unclear how much will RYI’s revenue increase thanks to the new plan. With that, the management noted to investors that the plan may generate demand for the company’s products:

We believe the additional government spending on infrastructure projects contemplated under the American Jobs Plan, as proposed, may generate additional demand for our products especially within the industrial equipment, construction, green energy, and transportation industries. Accordingly, we would anticipate that the Jobs Plan would be beneficial to the Company, but ultimately the impact on the Company’s operations and ability to attract new business and retain existing customers is unclear. Source: 10-Q

RYI could benefit more than large competitors with operations all over the world. According to the last annual report, net sales to international clients accounted for only 10.9% of 2020 sales. The American Jobs Plan is expected to be designed to help people in the United States. So, with more than 89% of its sales in the United States, RYI will most likely benefit quite a bit from the new plan:

Net sales of our international locations (based on where the shipments originated) accounted for 10.9% of our consolidated 2020 net sales, or $376.9 million. Source: 10-K

RYI will most likely see significant demand for its products because many statistics show that the metal sector is recovering. In 2021, commodity prices are increasing, and the demand for all end markets is increasing. Besides, industrial production increased sharply in March 2021:

Source: Presentation

With Less Net Debt, It's Likely That The Company’s Valuation Increases

RYI will become cheaper when the company reduces its debt, which is among the plans of the management. On March 31, 2021, the company had $43 million in cash, long-term debt of $723 million, and short-term debt of $18 million. Thus, the net debt stays at $698 million. If we assume 2022 EBITDA of $245 million, the company’s net debt / 2022 EBITDA becomes 2.8x:

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

As shown in the presentation below, very recently, the net debt decreased from $1.127 billion to $698 billion. According to RYI, the company is borrowing at lower rates and extending maturities, which will most likely lead to an increase in the company’s profitability. With this in mind, I believe that the company’s financial shape will look better in the coming months. The enterprise price value could decrease. So, when investors notice the reduction in debt, the demand for the stock will most likely increase:

Source: Presentation

EBITDA Growth Expectations Could Be Larger Than Expected

Market analysts are expecting 45% sales growth in 2021, and EBITDA growth of 52%. The company also is expected to show positive net income of $75 million and $146 million in 2021 and 2022 respectively:

Source: Market Screener

I believe that RYI’s expected sales figures were calculated before Biden announced its plan. In any case, RYI’s numbers could be larger than expected. We don’t know everything about Biden's infrastructure plan. The president is still negotiating the size of the plan with Senate Republicans. In May 2021, Biden offered $1.7 trillion, and he is still waiting for a counter offer. The last offer from Senate Republicans was $568 billion. If the final number is larger than what the market expects, RYI will most likely report more sales than expected:

Source: SeekingAlpha.com

From 29x EBITDA to 6x Forward EBITDA

I think that most investors are not aware of the company’s expected EBITDA growth and overall business improvement. Currently, the company trades at 29x EBITDA with competitors trading at 4x-11x EBITDA. However, next year, the company is expected to report a significant decline in its EV/EBITDA. The company could go from reporting 29x EBITDA to 6x Forward EBITDA. The decline in the company’s EV/EBITDA is larger than that of peers. In my view, the expected decrease in net debt and EBITDA growth are responsible for the improvement:

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

In the last six years, RYI traded at 5x-12.5x. Next year, analysts are expecting an EV/forward EBITDA of 6x. So, the company’s valuation will be close to the lowest mark in six years. Buying shares right now and waiting for almost a year represent quite an attractive strategy. When investors get to know the company’s new EV/EBITDA, the demand for the stock will increase:

Source: Ycharts

Source: YCharts

Risks

In 2018 and 2019, tariffs on imported steel and aluminum products limited the amount of products exported to the United States by foreign metal producers. It was somewhat beneficial for RYI. With that, if the Biden administration decides to decrease tariffs, foreign steel may be again sold in the United States, which will most likely decrease U.S. metal prices. In that case scenario, RYI’s EBITDA margins could decline:

If these trade actions are relaxed, repealed, or if relatively higher U.S. metal prices make it attractive for foreign metal producers to export their products to the U.S., despite the presence of duties or tariffs, the resurgence of substantial imports of foreign steel could create downward pressure on U.S. metal prices which could have a material adverse effect on sales prices and future results of operations. To the extent these tariffs and other trade actions result in a decrease in demand for steel and aluminum, or products manufactured therefrom and, produced in the United States, or otherwise negatively impact demand for our products, our business may be adversely impacted. Source: 10-K

Inflation could damage the company’s EBITDA margins. If clients are not willing to pay for an eventual increase in costs, RYI will have a serious issue. According to FRED, the five-year forward inflation expectation rate is 2%-2.4%. The company disclosed this risk in the annual report:

Inflation impacts the costs at which we can procure product and the ability to increase prices to customers over time. Source: 10-K

The company is making a lot of efforts to reduce its net debt/EBITDA ratio, but the total long term debt is not limited. If interest rates increase, RYI will have to pay more interest expenses. As a result, future net income will most likely be less significant than expected. In that case scenario, RYI’s valuation could decline:

We are exposed to market risk related to our fixed-rate and variable-rate long-term debt. Changes in interest rates may affect the market value of our fixed-rate debt. The estimated fair value of our long-term debt and the current portions thereof using quoted market prices of Company debt securities recently traded and market-based prices of similar securities for those securities not recently traded was $796.2 million at March 31, 2021 and $800.3 million at December 31, 2020 as compared with the carrying value of $741.4 million and $740.0 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. We manage interest rate risk in our capital structure by holding a combination of variable and fixed-rate debt. Source: 10-K

Conclusion

With the new infrastructure plan and the recovery of the metal industry, RYI stock appears quite interesting. I appreciate that 89% of the total amount of sales come from the United States. It means that Biden's infrastructure plan will be extremely beneficial for the company. With demand for the company’s products and expected EBITDA growth, RYI’s EV/EBITDA is expected to go from 29x to 6x in one year. Besides, if the management continues to decrease its level of debt, more investors will most likely buy shares. Putting it all together, I believe that the RYI represents a compelling opportunity for investors.