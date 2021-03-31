Photo by ewg3D/E+ via Getty Images

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) is a leading heavy construction firm, focused on Canada's oil and mining industries. With the sharp reversal in fortunes for crude oil and metals pricing taking place in late 2020 and early 2021, related production maintenance and new construction is set to return in grand fashion this year. Out-of-control paper money printing and commodity demand worldwide (pumped by government stimulus spending) have led to market imbalances vs. constrained supply as pandemic oilfield/mine closures have been slow to restart operations. In the end, a developing boom in commodity pricing should support above-normal order flow for NOA's business model. Over the past year, Wall Street has noticed the pickup in bullish factors and repriced the stock at double the quote of June 2020. My research suggests the upmove may last another year or two.

The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, cost estimates, design-to-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering, pipelines, access road construction, tailings dam buildout, dyke construction, and reclamation services, to name a few. Its Equipment Maintenance Services division provides fuel/lube servicing, equipment inspections, parts and component supply, major overhauls and equipment refurbishment, onsite truck brake testing and maintenance support, rebuilds, machining, hose manufacturing, alongside fabrication/repairs, weld certification, inspection services, and more.

Below is a graphic slide overview of the business taken from the March Q1 Earnings report. The highlights are (1) the company is moving/diversifying away from its original oilfield construction business toward minerals and metals mining work, (2) the pipeline of bid projects is growing this year, (3) equipment utilization is reaching for a high 70-80% rate later in 2021, (4) long-term contracts with Canada's top oil producers are in place, and (5) management is quite optimistic about 2021-22 financial performance.

Image Source: Q1 2021 Presentation

Strong "free" cash flow generation is expected by management in 2021. Taken from the SEC filing of Q1 numbers under the Outlook heading:

We expect our projected free cash flows for the full year 2021, in the range of $65 to $85 million (Canadian Dollars), to improve our liquidity position over 2021. We maintain our belief that we have the contracted work to provide sufficient free cash flow to both de-lever our balance sheet and pursue opportunities to continue our diversification and growth objectives.

Rising Tide of Bullish Factors

There are several reasons for management optimism today. The core business builds and services oil well access and production. The good news is Canada's energy sector could be on the verge of better days, if not a boom in activity, following the pandemic-related bust in global oil quotes during early 2020.

Western Canadian Select crude oil prices (a heavy sour blend of lesser quality) have doubled since late October. Rising from US$26 to nearly $54 a barrel over seven months, the future of new construction in Canada's oilfield sector is a 180-degree turnaround from the COVID-19 fear-based lows close to zero for spot oil prices in April 2020. Today's price is already the highest since 2018. If crude oil prices continue to run higher this year, there will be plenty of capital creation, oil company confidence, and demand for new oil supply to support North American Construction's business.

Image Source: Oilprice.com Website

A second bullish argument comes from strength in the Canadian dollar vs. U.S. dollar exchange rate. Americans owning overseas assets in a rising currency situation, automatically receive better value on the exchange rate into the future. Over the past 12 months, the Canadian currency has jumped +12% in relation to the U.S. unit of commerce. For NOA shareholders, owning a booming oil/mining construction business in a foreign (and stable) nation, with a currency translation blowing returns further into positive territory, is a "win-win" smart investors dream of finding.

Improving Margins and Returns

Top-flight management, long-term oilfield contracts with the largest Canadian energy companies as a core revenue source, a decent balance sheet, and a substantial upturn in the oil/mining construction industries are powerful positive factors for investors to buy into.

Profit margins and returns on capital/assets appear to be in a superior position vs. peers and competitors in 2021, with an even better outlook for 2022.

Below are some charts vs. peers in the smaller capitalization oilfield services group including CES Energy Solutions (OTCPK:CESDF), Newpark Resources (NR), Oil States International (OIS), TETRA Technologies (TTI), and Solaris Oilfield (SOI). I have also thrown in another infrastructure play I mentioned last month here, Matrix Service (MTRX), which has a large oil, gas and liquid hydrogen storage build unit.

NOA's 19.5% gross margin on trailing 12-month operations is now tied for the highest rate in the group, near the bottom of the capital spending cycle.

The enterprise's return on total assets is also a leading result, highlighting the efficient and productive setup of assets and liabilities today.

Cash flow to sales and debt readings are nearly the best of the group in early 2021, with earnings and cash flow projected to jump markedly the rest of the year.

Low Valuation

Despite a doubling in North American Construction's equity quote over the past year, the underlying worth of the business looks to be rising even faster. Against minimal earnings projected for the industry in 2021, and a small increase forecasted for 2022, NOA is solidly in the green already.

On forward 1-year estimates, the company is valued at a low P/E of 8x income, less than half the group's ratio average.

And, price to forward 1-year sales of 0.68x approximates the industry average. In terms of valuation, NOA appears to be a sound buy right now.

Chart Pattern

The most bullish argument to purchase North American Construction is perhaps the strong momentum trading trends in its stock. Price reached another 52-week high today (June 3rd), with the important 50-day and 200-day moving averages in clear uptrends.

On the 1-year and 2-year charts below, showing daily price and volume changes, you can also review the Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index, and On Balance Volume buy patterns. I rank the overall bullish momentum picture as a Top 5% selection currently, in the computer screens, sorts and formulas I have designed over the years.

Final Thoughts

A similarly bullish combination of growth, value and trading momentum traits found in North American Construction Group is difficult to find in today's overvalued U.S. stock market (shares trade in both Toronto and New York). NOA has been scoring quite well in my stock picking system for several months. Assuming EPS of $1.60 to $1.70 in 2022, I have a target price of $20 by the end of this year, to as high as $25 next June. That would be equivalent to 15x income, still a meaningful discount to the projected S&P 500 multiple of 20x earnings for 2022. $25 in 12 months would also create an estimated price to sales number around 1.2x, a huge remaining discount to the S&P 500 measurement for 2022 well above 2.0x. Using management estimates for 2021, the stock is trading at 7x to 8x free cash flow generation around $14 a share, far better than the U.S. stock market average above 25x.

Management believes the stock price is so inexpensive vs. improving operations, it decided to begin a two million share buyback program in early April (representing roughly 7% of shares outstanding). The latest price gain of 20% over eight weeks has been supported by this extra buyback demand and expectations for future repurchases.

More good news, NOA pays a minor dividend of CAN$0.16, about US$0.13 in America, for a yield of 0.9% annually. The cash payout could quickly double and triple if income/cash flow results take off beyond current expectations, as today's payout is just 10% of earnings generation (vs. 40% for the average U.S. corporation paying one).

What could go wrong? Basically, a commodities collapse would be the worst news for NOA, similar to the dismal pandemic demand implosion during 2020. Also, a rebound in the U.S. dollar's desirability would hurt business valuations and translations, although a stronger U.S. currency remains unlikely until the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates to match burgeoning inflation numbers. A final worry is the stock market overall declines markedly from today's overheated and overvalued setting. A major bear market would be difficult for NOA to overcome, especially if it brought lower commodity pricing.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.