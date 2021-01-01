Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Undoubtedly the most exciting, or one of the most exciting things to happen this year in the stock market, has been the extreme volatility seen from meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC). Speculators have sent shares of the enterprise all over the map, clearly signaling their displeasure with hedge funds that they view as being the true manipulators of stocks. The big question is where the company should go from here. I maintain the business is not worth anywhere near what it is currently trading for, but management is making some interesting moves that could set the stage for a transformative transaction. Unfortunately, a transaction of this nature does not look likely to take place this year comma and even if it does eventually take place comma shares of the movie theater operator are still overpriced.

Big events are creating value

My last article covering AMC was published on May 31st of this year. Though it may be hard to imagine that a relevant change to the enterprise could take place in such a short window of time, that is precisely what has happened. According to management, the company has recently engaged in some transactions aimed at capitalizing on the extreme volatility the company has experienced. Two of these three transactions have taken place since the publication of my aforementioned article.

In the first, with management making the announcement on June 1st, the firm issued 8.5 million shares of stock to Mudrick Capital in exchange for $230.5 million. This implied an average price per unit of $27.12. Then, on June 3rd, management announced the completion of a share offering in the amount of 11.55 million units. In exchange for this, the company received proceeds of $587.4 million. This works out to a weighted average price on the stock of $50.85. That extreme jump, achieved in just a couple of days, illustrates the irrationality involving this episode. But it only illustrates a part of the story. For instance, in the earlier stock issuance, completed on May 13th, AMC raised $428 million but had to issue 43 million shares in order to get it. That worked out to a weighted average price of $9.94.

Putting all of these transactions together, AMC managed to raise $1.246 billion. That is a significant amount of money for the enterprise, and came at total shareholder dilution of just 12.3%. And much of this was heavily weighted in the initial transaction from May 13th. In terms of the impact this will have for the enterprise, it is no stretch to say that it should be positive. After all, the business is essentially using heavily-inflated stock to generate cash. So while investors who were in the company prior to these transactions may own a smaller slice of the pie than they do now, the value that the enterprise as a whole is bringing in will be more than worth it. Add in the $842.1 million that AMC had in the form of cash and cash equivalents as of the end of its latest fiscal quarter, and assuming that cash burn has been neutral (which is admittedly an unlikely scenario), and pro forma cash and cash equivalents for the company should be around $2.088 billion. This will effectively reduce net debt down to just over $3.02 billion.

Management claims that these proceeds will go in part toward potential value creating acquisitions and additional theater leases, but they also left open the opportunity to use this cash to pay down some of its debt. Right now, an excellent strategy for the firm would be the issue significantly more stock to wipe away instead entirely, effectively de-risking the firm as an investment prospect. This was my initial thought as to what would happen next, because I saw the June 3rd transaction as a test by management to see whether the share price of the business would plummet significantly in response to an equity issuance at high prices. Yes, shares did drop, but only by 17.9% the day that the news broke. This still valued the company at over $26.35 billion.

Management’s gamble on time

My initial inclination from all of this was that management would use this opportunity to issue another chunk of stock, this time raising far more than it had previously. As an example, consider if the business were to issue stock at a 30% discount to the $51.34 that shares are currently trading at. That would imply a price of $35.94 apiece. They could effectively wipe out their debt through the issuance of 83.47 million units, working out to further dilution of 14%. Would it be unreasonable to think that management might go for an additional 20% or 25% dilution instead and guarantee that it has significant cash on hand for the future? While just getting rid of debt would reduce risk for investors considerably, even if the business were to see its financial performance return to 2019 levels, shares would likely be overpriced. After all, the company would have an implied price to operating cash flow multiple then of 37, and an implied EV to EBITDA multiple of 27.8.

As much as this scenario would at least create significant value for the enterprise and reduce risk for investors, it is a scenario that is unlikely to take place anytime soon. You see, AMC has essentially reached the limit of how many shares it is allowed to have outstanding. In fact, the company is only capable of issuing a further 46,124 units at this time. At current pricing, that would raise it $2.37 million. To address this concern, the company has issued a call for investors to vote on giving management the ability to sell a further 25 million shares. That works out to another $1.28 billion worth of stock if exercised entirely. While this may initially suggest that my punch might be correct, management is shooting itself in the foot because these shares would not be able to be issued until at least next year. It is always possible that the rampant speculation that has pushed shares higher could continue into next year, or even just pick up again at that time. However, market irrationality to this degree is extremely uncommon, and it would be almost unfathomable to expect it to continue for many more months.

Takeaway

Right now, things are interesting for investors and speculators in AMC. Management has done well by issuing a significant amount of stock in order to boost its cash reserves. Investors may be concerned about dilution, but given the valuation of the enterprise, the firm is essentially handing out overpriced stock as a form of tax on less scrupulous speculators. At the end of the day, this is an excellent strategy, but investors should not expect this to continue this year. Given the current plans by management, further significant share issuances of this nature will likely have to wait until next year. By then, the fervor that led to this remarkable opportunity will likely have died down, and even if a best-case scenario does take place, shares still look pricey. Because of all of this, investors likely would be better off searching elsewhere for opportunities at this time.