Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference June 4, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jay Chaudhry - CEO

Remo Canessa - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Keith Murray - Bernstein

Keith Murray

So good morning everybody and thank you for joining Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference again. My name is Keith Murray, Bernstein’s Tech and Payment Sector Specialist. I am very happy to be joined today by Jay Chaudhry, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Zscaler along with the Remo Canessa who's the Chief Financial Officer of Zscaler. In a nutshell Zscaler is a cloud based security software provider but I'm sure Jay and Remo will do a much better job of explaining exactly what it is they do. Just one quick housekeeping item before we get to the discussion, if you would like to submit questions you can do so by clicking on the live Q&A. It should be in the upper right hand portion of your screen on the viewer. So with that out of the way we can make it to the discussion. So, Jay and Remo, thank you very much for joining us today.

Jay Chaudhry

Keith, thank you.

Remo Canessa

Thank you.

Keith Murray

So Jay, I thought it might be a little bit helpful you can spend some time maybe up front for some people who may not be exactly so familiar with Zscaler, maybe if you take 10 minutes or so you can kind of walk us through Zscaler’s trust exchange platform, how it differs from the traditional castle and moats security model, and sort of the key business risks it helps to reduce and so on. So, thank you.

Jay Chaudhry

That's wonderful. Keith, I will use a slides. I'll go through them fairly quickly but visuals can help make some of the concepts a lot clearer. So if you see my diagram, every CIO is embracing SaaS and they are also embracing public cloud. And the users are becoming mobile, they will work from home anywhere and everywhere. The data is everywhere because data sits with either applications or with users. Data doesn't sit on the network. Network is simply the transport and what you see below, the whole security and network infrastructure gets bypassed. Business is happening outside the corporate network and we're still trying to do network security, that is kind of crazy. A typical [indiscernible] network, a typical datacenter made lots of sense when data center was the center of gravity and all roads took to the data center with the shortest path. So ideal model for the pre-cloud and pre-mobile world.

What is the problem with it? Well, in the -- for the last 30 years, to access applications you built them and put them in a data center and users had to be on the same network that application was on. So we extended our corporate network to every branch office. If you got 3000 branch offices your network got extended to 3000 locations. And now if you embrace cloud your network gets extended to every cloud location, every availability zone. And if you got 20,000 users working from home, using legacy VPN your network is sitting in 20,000 homes. Your network is all over, it's a trusted network. Why do you do that, because any user once they get on the network they are going to access any application, that's beautiful. But danger is that any user getting infected, a single user in a single place everything can be infected. Those of you who have interest in security you should read an article by Wired Magazine about Maersk, this is the mega shipping company that got infected with NotPetya ransomware and entire enterprise across 180 countries was down -- are down. That's the danger of doing network security. That's the danger of having a wide area network.

What will a firewall company say in this all? They would say don't worry about it. This network security is great, you don't like appliances, I'm going to spin my firewalls in a virtual cloud, VMs. You don't see them, you don't worry about them. It's a cloud service, but they're extending your network to wherever the firewall is on. Firewall is a network device. If you have got users at home, they won't call it VPN, but they'll say, trust me, I've got a great cloud service. It is VPN, spinning VPNs in a cloud, it's still a cloud. And they can happily extend your network with side to side VPN to every cloud provider. Your network gets all over, your attacks surface goes up, and the risk of lateral movement, the kind of risk that Maersk had becomes bigger and bigger.

So what's the right architecture? It is zero trust. The term is being hijacked by legacy vendors because they are worried that they're going to disrupt it. Read two documents if you want to read about Zero Trust, Gartner has a paper called Zero Trust Network Access and NIST has a very good document. In fact, Weiden [ph] talked about NIST paper in the EU about cybersecurity. Applications are viewed as destinations, users view of untrusted applications and users that are not on the same network. Network security doesn't matter. Network is simply the transport, it is plumbing. To connect two applications, a user comes over any network, they connect to our exchange. Think of these Zero Trust exchange like a smart switchboard. Simple phone switcher, who can talk to whom. When they come to us we redirect them to their identity system because identity is an important part of Zero Trust. Once user has authenticated it, we looked at various contacts about user, device, application, and content. If the criteria meets, we connect them to the right application or service, period. There's no pass through connection like firewalls and the like.

This gives you great user experience, better security, makes business agile, and cost goes down big time. In the process, you end up eliminating the need of having any of these security appliances that are used to build a moat around the castle. In this castle and moat model, you have a drawbridge to go out and a drawbridge to come in and with Zscaler you simply forward the traffic to us through ZIA, one of our products to secured users when they go to internet or SaaS and through ZPA when they need to access internal applications. Life becomes simple. You can actually enable your users anytime from anywhere to work on any device and they can access any internal and external applications with Zero Trust being the norm on the corporate.

So that's the high level view. You end up replacing lots of stuff. You don't need to do it overnight, but over a few quarters, a lot of this stuff goes away, business justification becomes easy, user experience goes up, and most importantly security becomes much, much better. So I think that's probably a good high level view. Maybe one more statement I'll make, security should be looked at holistically. How do you do so? First of all, the bad guys want to compromise you and to do so, every threat comes from the internet. Since Zscaler sits in line with ZIA like an international airport for any communication over the Internet, we stop your user, your servers, your workloads, your OT devices from getting infected.

Now, in today's world, when supply chain can get compromised like solar winds, you assume that you may be compromised. Then our job is to stop lateral movement of threats so they can't find high value targets on ZPA product by securely connecting users to applications, not the network provides a security. Three, every bad person wants to steal your data and since we are sitting in line like an international airport, everything goes through us, we have data loss prevention, data protection services that make sure nothing goes out. So that's our overall holistic story. So with that, Keith, let's get into Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Keith Murray

Thanks very much Jay. Very helpful. So we have actually a couple of questions coming in from the audience already. So let's start with this one question is, what's the total cost of ownership of the Zscaler’s legacy, sorry, Zscaler versus legacy architecture and maybe compare it to other cloud vendors, what's the differentiation there? Thanks.

Jay Chaudhry

Yeah. So first of all when you compare a one-point product to one-point product, you can easily compare the cost, it's simple. We are an architecture change. We eliminate the need for network, we eliminate the need for most security appliances. I mean, most of my large customers would say, well Jay, your cost is so low, it's too good to be true as compared to the cost they have. I, from time to time kind of respond back and I smile and say my sales team screwed up. They didn't charge you enough. But it is true. By the time you eliminate the MPLS network, all the associate routers, switches, load balances that go with it and all the network security devices, literally the auto is massive. Some of the customers have stated I had a customer from consumer goods company, he stated a couple of years ago at RSA he said, for every dollar spent on Zscaler, I save $6 to $7.

Keith Murray

That's a big number and your cost comments dovetail another question that came in from the audience. The question is how long does it take for customers to transition Zscaler from legacy competitors and is it mainly motivated by cost or is it motivated by improved security, so what's the thought there?

Jay Chaudhry

Well, for number one reason to do so is to securely do digital transformation. Security is actually the last thing in most of our decision making process. CIOs are driving digital transformation, our deals are often led by CIOs. When they move applications to the cloud, user experience becomes very bad because they're all back hauling through the stuff. And then they need to really transform the network and security needs to be transformed. And if they look at it holistically, what we're doing by simplifying the stuff, it becomes very impressive. So it's a transformation is number one to enable it, because that's the highest priority for CIOs. Number two ends up being good user experience. Number three is reducing business risk. And number four is actually cost savings.

Keith Murray

Thank you. So you mentioned the recent cyber threat that was in the news. This maybe front and center in the news regularly, can you discuss some of the major sort of secular tailwinds that you see benefiting the growth opportunity for Zscaler and do you see those ebb and flow over time or has it been a pretty consistent expansion of a focus on the cybersecurity front, just given all the risks that are out there?

Jay Chaudhry

Security has been an issue for the last several years. But in the recent time, for example, when solar events happened, this was a fast and large scale supply chain attack. It kind of shook off customers. It probably had a bigger impact than target breach. And then on top of that, Microsoft exchanged vulnerabilities showing up and then its colonial pipe showing up. It seemed like it's a nonstop thing that's happening. In some ways it doesn't surprise me, our enterprise security, for a large enterprise still largely dependent upon firewall centric model. The model says castle and moat security. If you come into my -- inside my castle, you are trusted outside you are not. The problem is once you get in the castle, you wonder, well, this visitor can get to any place. And that castle is connected to nine other castles, to various secured tunnels. So, once you are in you can get to any of those nine castles, that is the problem, that is where a firewall architecture simply breaks. What is a firewall, it is a door in front of your castle. What’s Zero Trust, Zero Trust says there is no inside, there is outside. Everything is outside.

Okay, an application is a destination, a data center is a destination just like your application like Office 365 and all users are untrusted. You go through our switchboard, can I talk to X, Y, and Z application. We authentication it if we check various out of context, where are you coming from, what kind of device are you coming from, and we connect otherwise we don’t. It doesn't really matter. What -- how will a firewall do this, they can't. So what do you do? You kind of try to say, I can do this. I think one of the damage done to our enterprises is by legacy vendors who claim to do everything, they create a false sense of security and enterprise are getting compromised. As long as we depend upon castle and moat primitive centric architecture, these threats will never go away. Zero Trust is the only way because this architectural change has to happen. It's like we used to defend our castles when only armies could invade us. With Air Force and everything around here, what do moats do, nothing. Same thing is happening in our cybersecurity world.

Keith Murray

Thank you. Maybe one for Remo. So I know you guys have highlighted $72 billion serviceable addressable market. Remo, can you give us a breakdown of the components of that and how do you see that addressable market growing, or maybe the different pieces of it growing? Thanks.

Remo Canessa

Yeah, thanks. Thanks, Keith. So our addressable market, that's the market that we're targeting and we're targeting companies of greater than 2000 employees. There's about 20,000 companies like that in the world and the total number of employees and those companies are about 337 million. So what we did and that's comes from third party sources, we looked at what our average price per user is and again, we sell basically user protection and workload protection. So if you look at the user protection, it includes ZIA, ZPA, ZDX and the average price per user for companies of 5000 employees and we're seeing this type of pricing, net pricing to Zscaler is $145 per user. And you can break that down into ZIA if they buy the transformation, which is our highest bundle. We sell them three bundles, professional business and transformation. So if they buy the highest bundle transformation is about $45 per user. The CIA add-ons are about $30 and that's DLP, CASB out-of-band and browser isolation, more security type of offerings.

ZPA is $45 and ZDX is $25. So if you take the $145 and multiply it by the 337 million employees you get $49 billion. The workload protection that we looked at is a large public company workloads. The AWSs, the Azure’s and the Google’s. And the amount of workloads in those public clouds is 150 million. So if you look at the pricing that we have on the workload side, this really could break it up to three groups and this is for companies that are deploying thousands of workloads that we've seen. CSPM is about $40 per workload, workload segmentation is $60 per workload, and workload communication is $55. So that's $155 per workload. You can multiply that by 150 million large public company workloads that will get you to 23 billion. So the 23 billion plus the 49 billion will get you the 72 billion. The thing about it is, is that that's a $72 billion spend [ph], it doesn't really include other things that our platform is capable of IoT, you know, device-to-device, B-to-B, B-to-C, smaller type companies. Companies below 2000, of which there's over 200 million basically employees in those companies. So really the SAM is much, much bigger but our focus is, this -- that the larger companies as well as, we looked at the large public workloads. Where is this going to go? It's going to continue to grow and it's a huge market, and as Jay talked about, the savings that you're getting with this digital transformation is not just replacing appliances, it is basically also replacing cost, and those costs are like MPLS cost, which we talked about communication costs because we go through broadband. Cost related to servicing these products, just significant cost -- support cost that you pay for companies, so a lot of other type of costs that basically were collapsing into our platform, which is resonating with our customers.

Keith Murray

Thank you. Appreciate it Remo. Another question from the audience, this is about sort of a company transitioning to your platform. If you have a legacy architecture in the enterprise, and want to transition to Zscaler, you have to rip and replace the entire system at once or can Zscaler do this in pieces and support the legacy while the migration is happening?

Jay Chaudhry

A migration always happens in phases. It's kind of interesting, COVID showed that you don't need most of the legacy that's sitting in your data center or on your network. When you have to work from home, you literally come from your home, from your laptop with a small agent installed in it, traffic comes to us internet and SaaS traffic gets sent to internet and SaaS through ZIA and internal traffic get sent through ZPA. You don't have to touch inside your wall that legacies that don’t even exist, okay, you worked without it. That's the biggest mindset change that COVID did. The CIOs that I'm spending 50 million per year on my network infrastructure, wow, I can work without it. I never felt that it could be done. When you guys told me about this before, I said it's too good to be true. There must be a catch somewhere. There isn't a catch. So more and more CIOs are talking about not doing network transformation, but doing network elimination. It's like I don't need my corporate network. If you don't need corporate network do you need network security, you don't need network security. You are securing these two to connect users to applications through an exchange and a switchboard. So that's how the world is working now.

Having said that, removing legacy takes a few quarters. For example, there are some contracts with service provider on wide area networks out there, why they need to go. And when your users go back to the office, they want to really have a local connection, local broadband connection from every office and they need to phase out the MPLS connection that goes from a branch to the data center. So if they were paying $2000 per month for each branch office for MPLS and you got a thousand branches, do the math, the numbers add up. This is a monthly number. And then they spend $150, they've got a broadband connection the branch. What's the price difference? Literally less than a tenth of it. So it takes them a few months to get X hundred branches with a local breakout connection. But as soon as they get the broadband connection, get the router locally can be configured to send traffic to Zscaler directly from the office, until that's done, the traffic from Zscaler in the branch will still flow through whatever the network is. We are -- we are not married to the network.

The traffic for Zscaler can flow over any network, and the changes to replace some of the legacy takes a while. But it's a journey and customers like a phased journey, for example, typically they start ZIA and ZPA to enable employees to work from anywhere, that's number one. Number two, then they say, let me remove my secure web gateway and outgoing firewall and DLP and sandboxing and antivirus that's sitting generally in two or three data centers. But that doesn't matter. They want a thousand branches to go direct. So is the replacement. Yes, we replaced three data centers but there are thousand other branches that are net new so to speak Greenfield opportunities, that’s how this thing expand. ZPA starts with replacing VPN. People get confused, they think ZPA is a VPN replacement. VPN is only a small piece of it, ex a remote access. ZPA, make sure your users aren't getting on your network but ZPO overall removes the whole inbound stack, for example, when you deploy applications in Azure. You will need to figure out what do you do with global load balancers, DDOS protection, external layer of firewalls, IPS, internal layers and all. ZPA seems all of that. You simply come to us, we connect to the right application, you don’t have to worry about any of that. So, the overall cost savings, simplicity, and security are massive benefits. That's why all of these customers are buying us. They're buying us to say, are you better than this firewall device?

Keith Murray

Thank you very much. Jay this is a two-parter from the audience so maybe one part for you and one part for Remo. The first part is how do you make sure that transmission from the homes to airports are secure just as an example? And then the second part is what is your market share now, what do you think you can achieve market share wise in the long-term?

Jay Chaudhry

Right? So first of all transmission, secure communication from your laptop sitting at home to our exchange is using standard SSL technology. There's no problem with secure communication. The problem is knowing what is in that communication. So like the international airport, right, you are carrying the luggage in your bag, right. So being able to go through X-Ray technology to make sure you're not carrying any guns and weapons and drugs, to make sure things are safe. So we add our exchange on inspecting for all of the stuff. So the issue is by having simple SSL inspection, your communication is safe, no snooping can be done. The problem is bad guys hide in the same thing and our job is to make sure we can inspect that SSL traffic to find any bad things to keep you safe. The issue of snooping is an easy problem that isn't solved by everyone.

Remo Canessa

And from a market share basis, I'll just throw some stats to you. The bottom line is we're very early in this market. The companies that have greater than 2000 employees in the world, there's about 20,000. We have a little over 2000 of those companies. So our penetration is in those 20,000 companies, about little over 10%. Then when you take a look at what we presented at our Analyst Day is our up sale just for ZIA and ZPA. There's a 6X from a current ARR that we had in January. There's a 6X opportunity to sell more into our existing customer base. Global 2000, we're a little over 500 of those, and ZDX and ZCP are just starting. I mean, it's just the beginning stages. So, very early in the market. What Zscaler basically did 10 years ago, I mean, what Jay and the founders basically at Zscaler they saw where the world was going.

Applications are going to the cloud and users going mobile. Due today's or yesterday’s networks work in that kind of world, they don't. They don't work well. Zscaler purpose built a platform for today's world. So we're in the early stages and the accelerant was COVID, basically brought to light the need because, companies couldn't get their employees working because they're going traditional VPN. So we got calls last March, not this March, but the March before over a year ago and basically, we brought on hundreds of thousands of employees very, very quickly where they can access internal applications and do work. That started and that got the CXOs and others thinking, digital transformation is here, the world's changed, and I need to protect my company and put the proper platform in place to transact business and to run our company. We're seeing that.

So, changes takes time. And, it's kind of like, I don't want to say a herd mentality but more and more companies that embrace our platform, the easier it gets and the more accepted, the more trust. And the advantage that Zscaler has done is we started off with ZIA, built ZPA, and then once you've got customers that understand our technology and platform, and as you introduce new products like ZDX and ZCP, workload indication, workload segmentation, and other offerings, it becomes easier. So I think the opportunity is very big for Zscaler.

Keith Murray

Thanks to both of you, maybe we should spend a few minutes on the government opportunity. It seems like there's a growing opportunity to help government entities around the world with cybersecurity, it's becoming obviously a bigger focus. Can you discuss that opportunity and then what's the importance of Zscaler having the FedRAMP certification that you guys have, how much of a differentiator is that, how difficult is it to achieve that certification, some color on that would be very helpful? Thanks.

Jay Chaudhry

So, first of all it's good to see governments waking up and saying they need to do something. Biden, administrations yield regarding Zero Trust as the enabler was very good and clear. Results are good to see. The reference NIST architecture for Zero Trust because it defines it properly so vendors just don't hijack the term and try to abuse it. That's a wonderful thing. Regarding certifications, government need to make sure that the solutions are secure and safe and certification is very important. So we have spent about over two and a half years, going through FedRAMP certifications. ZIA and ZPA both have achieved certification at different levels. With ZPA we have FedRAMP high, with ZIA we have FedRAMP medium about to get to high pretty soon. And it's taken a lot of time and that's with the right architecture. So it's an advantage. You could have the right products or if they are not certified, you can’t sell. And on top of FedRAMP, there are further certifications to sell to defense organizations, DOD and the like. So making those investments early on and having put a team in place for federal sales, we think we're pretty well positioned to do so. There will be a strong pipeline, it's growing, and we are bullish about the opportunity in federal market. Remo, you want to add any more color to it.

Remo Canessa

No, I think that's -- it's hard to get so that those FedRAMP certifications, as Jay mentioned, we're high with ZPA. We're in the process of going high for ZIA. Those are years, those aren't months, those are years type investments. In addition, we've really significantly increased our federal and sled teams, for state and local education. So we were well-positioned for the federal as well as the sled market.

Keith Murray

Maybe Remo just to clarify, the $72 billion SAM that we discussed earlier, I'm pretty sure the way you described it, this is not really -- the government up to is not really part of that addressable market. Am I thinking about that correctly?

Remo Canessa

Yeah, that's correct. These are employees. Yeah.

Keith Murray

Great, thanks very much. I think maybe you touched on this a bit earlier on the pricing bundles. I'm just curious, what kind of traction are you seeing on that, is there a significant uptick, significant traction being gained by some of the pricing bundles that you're offering?

Jay Chaudhry

Yeah. Great question.

Remo Canessa

I'm sorry.

Remo Canessa

So, we are seeing movement going to our highest bundles, which is the transformation bundle for both CIA and ZPA. The pricing basically if you think about it, is 1X for pro -- professional, 1.5X for business, and 3X for transformation. So the percentages of our ARR is increasing. So we're seeing that. We're also seeing customers buying more of our offerings initially. So they're buying the higher bundles initially as well as buying more of what we call pillars and our pillars are ZIA, ZPA, ZDX, and ZCP. So, and again, that's the platform. We're trying to do, we're selling a solution, we're selling a solution to handle user protection and workload protection. All your networking basically security is what we're selling. So, yeah, things are moving up, increasing and having increasing broader platform, record seven-figure deals, larger deals, those record seven figure deals about half and half new versus upsell. So all positive signs that basically companies are embracing our platform. And Jay, I'm sorry.

Jay Chaudhry

This is good. Thank you.

Keith Murray

Thanks guys. Maybe we'll spend a few minutes on the go-to market strategy. So I think you guys made some key changes in the go-to-market strategy over the past year plus, can you kind of talk through the tenure and productivity of the salesforce that you have now, the success that you're seeing in some of the value added reseller channel, and then you have this CrowdStrike partnership and how important is that partnership in go-to-market and there was actually an audience question related to that one as well? So please go ahead.

Jay Chaudhry

Good. Let me start with broad comments. I could talk about it for an hour, but let me keep my answer pretty short. I think one of the things we did fairly soon after the IPO was to make sure that if we need to go from a few hundred million revenue to a few billion revenue, we really need to build a strong foundation for go-to-market scalability. And that's when we brought in our new CRO and we put in place some proper sales enablement, better hiring, better training, better leadership, weekly cadence, and tools. All of that stuff took us three, four quarters to put in place and we're very transparent every quarter to show the progress we've made in terms of leading indicators.

So from sales point of view, the sales organization is highly optimized, it is doing well. Now we're adding lots and lots of salespeople every quarter, so the ramping number of sales wraps up probably more than ramp [ph], Remo will know the exact numbers. But so that -- but that's great progress. The two other things we're doing to make sure we have more and more leverage, one is channel, makes the channel works well. There are multiple channels out there, there are large channels, SPs and SI. We've done a lot of work with SPs all alone. Used to kind of stay standoffish thinking that boxes will sell ever, but now they have pivoted. They realized that box business is going away. We're getting inbound calls. Our brand has become bigger, and we launched a summit partners program to make sure it's tailored. If partners want to do more work, more engagement, the more points they get. It's working well, but that's relatively young, a couple of quarters ago. But seeing contraction our related area technology partners, for example, like CrowdStrike, like Microsoft, they're doing some very good engagements.

To elaborate a little bit more on CrowdStrike, I mean they dominate EDR security endpoints. We dominate the cloud. Think of them protecting every household in America. We are trying -- we are protecting every international airport. Okay. The two are complimentary. So most -- all of -- most of our customers, one an EDR solution, most EDR solution customers want Zscaler solution. So we did two things. One, we did integration between the two products, so we could share threat information to provide better security to our customers. And two we see our field organizations work together, let our marketing organization do some joint marketing things. For example, we have done some joint webinars. Then our field organizations are working together on accounts to help each other, which is a wonderful thing. And we see more and more of that kind of stuff happening to help us. Remo, you want to add some?

Remo Canessa

No, I think that's great Jay. That's perfect.

Keith Murray

And maybe sort of a follow-up with the question from the audience also asked, how would you see the relationship with CrowdStrike evolving over time and are you coordinating go-to-market sales efforts with them?

Jay Chaudhry

Yeah. So as a part of field level engagement, it is all coordinated. I mean, it doesn't happen automatically, but when you align at the headquarters, George is a good friend. I mean, we are aligned at the headquarters and sales organizations come together. But real things happen in the field. So when we really have conjoined account planning discussions about accounts, so it's a proactive effort because it helps both of our companies and if we see it growing and helping both companies it's a win-win partnership.

Keith Murray

Thank you. And can you maybe touch on, I think you have seen other key partners like VMware and IBM and what those partnerships enable you to accomplish? Thanks.

Jay Chaudhry

Yeah. We like to have few technology partners, but work well with them rather than saying, rather than saying I have a 1000 partners. VMware partnership is largely driven by their SD-WAN offering. As you know, we don't offer SD-WAN. We are like Switzerland who really secures all as SD-WAN solutions, we have integrated with most of them through API base integration. VMware is complimentary to us. They need enterprise type security like Zscaler to secure that SD-WAN and they have big presence. So as they go in there and they help to pull into their account, we help to pull them into our accounts. It's a great partnership. IBM comes from a different angle. They got security solutions of their own. They do transformation. They are an SIS well, so as a partnership we have integrated with their products. They are to Zscaler solution becomes part of the overall portfolio and when they do transformation, they're also leveraging Zscaler. So good partnership on that front.

And Microsoft partnership is driven on many fronts. Office 365 has the biggest catalyst because to deliver great user experience, Zscaler makes a big difference. Then you got a partnership on the Azure side of it. You got partnership on the identity side of it, multi-front. And similarly, now we have been growing a partnership with AWS as well. Customers need to access workloads securely with great user experience and we sit in the middle as a switchboard, as an exchange, you connect. Our technology is not dependent upon a cloud provider, A or B or C. It works equally well when it comes to accessing applications in Google cloud, AWS or Azure. From field point of view, since Microsoft has such a large field salesforce, we have a lot more engagement at the field level with Microsoft than the other two cloud providers, but we work equally well with them.

Keith Murray

Thank you very helpful. Maybe you will touch on the M&A front. So organic growth has obviously been very strong for Zscaler, but you've also done some M&A trust element in April, smokescreen you just announced last month. Can you kind of talk through your philosophy on M&A and maybe what you're looking to accomplish with those like the two recent ones, how do they fit into the platform?

Jay Chaudhry

Yeah. Maybe I can start with what we aren't looking for doing to M&A. We are not buying companies to bulk up revenues, okay. And the driving principle for that is we don't want any legacy technology. We are proud of the cloud native technology we have. And most of the large vendors out there are our legacy technology. They may rename it, whatever, but it's still legacy. What they're looking for is expanding our platform functionality in a pretty elegant and simple and easy to deploy and manage way. And if we feel like there's some good technology vendor out there who can reduce my time to market by 9 or 12 or 15 months, we acquire that. Generally smaller companies are easy to integrate from technology point of view, as well as from a culture and people point of view. And also early on, it was important for us to kind of get to understand how M&A is done and how it works with some of these smaller acquisitions. And what we had done we are seeing some very good results with the acquisition, we are seeing some very good results for example, the acquisitions we did a year ago or so. CSP and cloud security, partial management is helping us quite a bit. It gave us a 9 to 15 month lead in getting to the market. The browser isolation, which is a feature being able to acquire a tech company and integrate with ZIA or ZPA has been very good.

Similarly, Trustdome acquisition further makes our cloud security posture better because it is allowing us to do permissions and entitlement. So it is complimentary to CSPM solution be offered. And Smokescreen is a very cool and elegant technology that helps us in reducing the lateral effect movement. Think of, remember we said with Zscaler private access, we connect users to applications only, not the network. So once they're on, we don't put people on the network. So we don't let threats move around. But in case you're already compromised, like with Solar Bins, Smokescreen is like a security motion camera inside your house. It kind of picks up things if bad guys tries to go, we set up honeypots like active directory. If somebody tries to go and say, aha, I got active directory, but it's not real active directory. As soon as they do it, we catch the thief red-handed. So it's one more piece, one more technology that gets integrated to strengthen our ability to stop any lateral effect movement. So you are seeing us selecting them, and they all become integrated in our platform. And we'll do more. I mean, we're not rushing into it. We are methodical, we think through, and we're open to larger acquisitions if they make sense, but we won't rush into anything.

Keith Murray

Thank you. This is sort of a numbers question maybe for both you Jay and Remo. But for investors who sit on the outside, one of the most important metrics to gauge success in Zscaler’s business. I mean, you can look at current remaining performance obligation, dollar retention rates, billings growth, etcetera. If you had to pick two let's say that are kind of the keys to focus on those, what would you say is -- this is what you should be looking at?

Remo Canessa

Hey, I'll start. I think billings is really the number one thing to look at for Zscaler. We, primarily bill annually. Our contract duration is increasing, so we're doing much more, three-year contracts which is great. I would say billings is really the number one metric. When you get CRPO, RPO, CRPO bookings growth rate, RPO bookings growth rates, those are all outstanding and have done very well. The RPO bookings growth rate was like 131% or something like that this last quarter, which is huge, where our CRPO bookings growth rate was like in the low 80s. And the reason for that is, customers are doing longer contracts with us and because what CRPO and RPO represent, it's committed revenue, revenue that's been committed. But we feel billings is the right way to look at it. There are the negative things that will go against the RPO CRPO. If there are some cancelled clauses we have in our contracts, we won't pick that up in RPO CRPO. Government deals, even though they might be like a four-year, five-year deal, since they have to approve the budget each year, we won't pick that up. So there's distortions that can get created with RPO, CRPO. So, and since our -- since we bill primarily annually, I think billings is really the number one, one metric to look at. I mean, the trailing metric is revenue. Revenue has been increasing, that is more of a trailing metric. I think billings is the right way to look at it. Thanks

Jay Chaudhry

And Remo, if I made add net dollar retention rate to other part you get asked? I mean, if you look at it, but we don't really pay too much attention to it because the bigger the bundle we sell upfront, the lower the net retention rate. That's one challenge with it. Two, if I sell [indiscernible] and within 12 months, I sell a lot more, it doesn't get picked up. So it's because of those reasons, we kind of say network pensioner actually helps, but it's not the most important indicator.

Keith Murray

Thanks very much. We've got one more in from the audience. What legal liabilities does Zscaler has that there is a security breach?

Remo Canessa

Well, we're limited on our contracts and related to what our legal liability is based on each contract varies. So there are -- companies do put in liability clauses, but that varies contract by contract.

Jay Chaudhry

And then we got insurance covered.

Remo Canessa

Yeah. Then we have a significant insurance coverage also.

Keith Murray

Thank you. So you have noted on recent earnings calls that there's not a whole lot of change that's happened on the competitive landscape despite a significant growth rate in your space. I'm just curious, why do you think that is, and are there a couple of competitors out there that you can point to and say, okay, these couple seem to be making some progress.

Jay Chaudhry

I would say what we have built, the way we've done technology is not an incremental change. You can incrementally change products easily. You can go from firewall to a next gen firewall to the next firewall because it's still a firewall. It's a pass through connection, underlying it's the same architecture. You may say I can do apt detection, but fundamental traffic flow is the same. But what we've done is actually multitenant cloud security is very different. It is like, you are very good at building DVD players. Now you need to build a Netflix streaming service, your experience in building DVD player doesn't help you at all. It actually hurts you. So it's because of that, generally incumbent vendors will struggle. They generally don't make it across when the big shift happens. So I think I'm probably wondering, it'll be more likely someone coming from really a startup phase and trying to figure out the new disruptive angle. The challenge that creates for them is you can easily do that in a one-point product area. When you're talking to large platform, it gets very hard for a startup. Think of it this way, how many SaaS companies are out there, thousands and thousands are happening. They are unidimensional. They are easy, and self-contained.

But think of ERP in the cloud, real ERP in the cloud net suite started 20 years ago. And who else is out there, workday. Started working on it six, seven years ago and brought to market two, three years ago. Why aren't there lots and lot more ERP companies in the cloud? Well, because it's hard. Why has an SAP actually moved to a real cloud ERP, because it's not simple. I think firewall will have the same kind of stuff, legacy company with the same kind of stuff, and you need to build something clean slate from new architecture. That's what we had done. We're sitting in the traffic path. Think of this. What has moved to the cloud easily, email security. It's kind of, it doesn't matter. It's sitting somewhere. It takes two seconds or two minutes for your emails to go through some filtering centrally it's easy.

Take identity. Identity is a phone book. It's a unidimensional stuff, that's why you saw 60, 70 companies start in the identity space. Then you saw Opta [ph] and Microsoft AD becoming dominant and that five, seven other players then after that, everything is weeded out. But when it comes to our space, being the exchange, you need to sit in the middle of every -- all traffic. And you don't want five cooks sitting in the middle because now you're, finger-pointing your risk or availability and reliability goes up significantly. But for an enterprise to depend upon a vendor for putting all its traffic through is a big obligation. It's a big responsibility and it's not likely to happen easily. That's why that's a barrier to entry for young companies. When I started Zscaler, I was at a stage in my life where I had successfully built and sold four companies. I had no interest in doing in building one more point product startup. So I actually put more money in Zscaler than the previous four companies combined and say, let's build a platform, let's invest whatever it takes. So it's a unique stage of my life that helped me make these investments and start a big platform, which is giving us an advantage in the long run.

Keith Murray

We've actually we have gone over time. I apologize for keeping you a little bit late, but thank you very much for participating both Jay and Remo, super helpful. And hopefully you can do it in person.

Jay Chaudhry

Right, Keith thank you.

Remo Canessa

Look forward to it, thank you Keith.

Keith Murray

Goodbye, take care. Thanks everybody for joining.