Great. Good morning and thank you everyone for joining us. We're very happy to have Citigroup joining us next. And we are very excited to have Jane Fraser, who is the CEO of Citigroup. Jane, thank you for joining us today. I saw you earlier and I'm looking for you now, and there you are. Great, Jane, can you hear me, okay?

Jane Fraser

I can hear you perfectly John.

John McDonald

Excellent. Well, thank you so much for joining us. We are very happy to have you've been CEO for a few months now. But that, of course has followed a 17-year career at Citi. So, I thought I'd start off by asking you, what's been different now as CEO? Has anything surprised you, now that you're looking at the company from the CEO vantage point?

Jane Fraser

I think one of the great joys when you come into these roles is your ability to take a step back and really reflect on the company, the industry. It’s the time to go and listen to investors, go and listen to our clients as well. And, you know, I think in many respects, for me, it's been an affirmation of some of the areas that are our key strengths. We've got a lot of assets, we've got a lot of opportunities that we'll be talking about, particularly our globality, the platforms we have.

And so, it's that unique opportunity, I think, to really think about how to position an organization for the future, at a fascinating time in the industry in the world because there's so many dynamics that are changing and the joy of being a bank with clients is that we get to hear different perspectives from different CEOs around as well. So, I’m shamelessly stealing the best ideas that I hear from others and claiming them as my own, John.

I’m looking at a strategy refresh, looking at where the different ways you want to transform the bank, from culture to serve the – the soup to nuts around our operations and organization in a much more digital environment. And the strategy refresh. So, it's not so much about things that are new, discovering new things, but it is really making the most of those first few months in the job to, sort of set a context for the future.

John McDonald

Sure. And we'll dig into each of these, I'm sure later, but just at a high level, what would you say are some of the most unique aspects of Citi that an investor may not appreciate from the outside? And I asked that thinking about potential positive aspects, as well as the challenges of a big organization?

Jane Fraser

Yeah, absolutely. Well, I always think your clients tell you, they tell you the good, the bad, and the ugly. And I think our clients tell us that we are unique in the global advantages that we provide, and that the competitive advantages we provide our clients, because of our footprint in operating on the ground in 98 countries, and the connectivity between them, the people that we have on the ground in those countries, we have many of them, we've been in for a century. So, you really are – you are local, as well as global.

We've got leading positions in a number of critical businesses, for them, transaction services, and our trade and treasury solutions is really the crown jewel, but so is our fixed income and fixed businesses, our cards, we’re the number one cards company in the world. And a lot of those different businesses now are able to provide critical services, connectivity, and ultimately competitive advantage for any company mid-market or global that is operating, you know, across different geographies.

So that I see as unique, we are also quite unique in our Asia and connectivity we have there. So wealth, an aspirational brand, in many of the emerging markets. And in terms of challenges, I think, you know, there's some areas where I'm excited about growth opportunities where we haven't really filled out to full potential wealth we've mentioned. The commercial bank, which I'm sure we'll talk about, is fascinating in today's world where we have 30 commercial banks around the world.

And that business is really exploding with new born digital players, as well as more and more companies that are looking at going into different geographies. And then in terms of challenges in our U.S. retail business, I would say as the one that we'll talk about as to how in this world, which is beginning to move from a physical to digital architecture, how do we get scale in that? And that's – I would say, that's the area we're focused on, coming up with new opportunities, and getting the scale for the world that we operate in. So, pretty interesting things I have to say. I like the hand we've been dealt with. And, you know, there's quite a bit to do, and I'm doing it with urgency.

John McDonald

Great. Well, before we dive into some of those strategic issues, maybe we could talk a little bit about the macro. You've got a unique vantage point as the CEO of such a global institution, what are your thoughts on the global economic backdrop as you look ahead to the balance of 2021 and into next year?

Jane Fraser

Yeah, well I have to say, I'm rather glad to be American. As we look at the U.S. and we look at China as being the two big drivers and engines and in the U.S. in particular, it'll be the consumer that will be a major driver. And we'll see recovery of certain sectors. Think of restaurants, think of the entertainment sectors, travel as that comes back as a driver. Obviously, the stimulus is important, and we hope that the President's plans were on infrastructure and the like, will provide another driver of long-term growth and sustainability for the longer run, I think will be important. [Juri out] on that one, it's too early to tell.

So that will be important. China will also obviously still be very important. At the moment, it's interesting, we're seeing that consumer being more of a driver and domestic demand there than actually the corporate sector and the export side, which initially was a big driver of their recovery. I think a few concerns on overheating there. And then in Europe, we're starting to see obviously lag to the U.S. delayed by not derailed growth and recovery there, which is pleasing.

In Germany, we're very focused on China as you'd expect in export areas there. But we're in the middle of some big dislocations. I mean, the pandemic was the mother of dislocations, and it happened so fast. The recovery from it and normalization is going to take some time. And we see that – we're seeing it obviously in supply chains. You're seeing that both in the recovery on supply chains in some areas, but I'd also say, we're seeing a strategic shift from supply chains being just in time into just in case. We're seeing more of the East West go more North South.

So, there's a number of longer term changes that will take a couple of years to work through as well there. And employment is the big one and we see this really around the world. I see it to in all consumers is still a conservatism in behaviors. I think people are waiting to see some of that can be health related. I think consumers are rotten. They're just – they've got a high savings rate, we will hope that we'll see them out lending or borrowing some more from us in the second half of the year.

I'm optimistic on that. But on the employment side, I think it’s confidence from people that they'll find a job and at the moment they're not in that much of a hurry to do so. And so, you know, what actually happens in the labor markets is going to be quite an important driver, and something we'll need to keep an eye on.

So, an asynchronous picture, [EM doing] a bit better than we thought, frankly, the world growing faster than we thought it would. But some things that keep an eye on and then will inflation be transitory as many reasons that the peaks that we'll see at the moment will be, but what's the longer-term trend and that I think everyone will be keenly watching. And again, we think the jury's out too soon to be able to make the call on that one, but we'll certainly be watching it.

John McDonald

Sure. That's really helpful. So, let's talk a little bit about strategy. The work that your team is doing, you've called it a strategy refresh, but help us understand what does that really mean? Is the strategy of developing going to be an incremental change or a real step function?

Jane Fraser

Yeah. So the piece that we've done is we've recognized that there's a lot of parts of all of the industries. I see it with my clients. There isn't a CEO, I don't speak to who isn't seeing their industry transforming at the moment in many different ways, from their customer behaviors to the actual structure of it competitive nature. So, I think, anyway, this would be an important time to be taking a look and saying, okay, for the next five years, where are we seeing value flowing into?

Where are we seeing value flowing out off? How are we positioned within that competitively? And you know, what are the opportunities to be successful? The goal for us is, clearly we have a gap with our peers on returns. And so, in some ways, we've got a North Star, which is not just we want to win, but we're also mindful that we've got to deliver the financial outcomes that our investors are expecting from us. So, the plan has to deliver both elements. And so with the first piece of the strategy review, we're doing I'd characterize as being dispassionate, [I think that clinical assessment].

The next pieces we're looking at is therefore also, where do we focus so that we win, we have a big benefit of being unique in the sense of – our client base and our core client base, are companies and institutions and investors and wealthy individuals who need to, who are operating in different markets around the world, and we help them grow in them. We help them manage that and succeed and we provide access to them. And so, there's, kind of a – it’s hard as a bank to say, what's really unique about you?

It's very easy at Citi on that. So, it means that we can have quite as – we can have a focus around what are the different platforms and businesses we have that those clients need? How do we make them world class? And how do we make sure that the key points of connectivity are there so that the clients are able to use multiple platforms, and that they have synergies between them? And that's where we're focusing on, what I call the business strategy elements over each of those areas.

How do we make sure that they really are world-class and they're fitting the needs of the clients in a very digital age, and then we're making sure that, you know, as part of that we – as making our bank simpler. This types of scales of volumes, we move $4 trillion of volume a day. I mean the numbers is mind boggling. It's only going to get bigger. And in that you have to have an infrastructure, which is simpler. So, a fair amount of what we're looking at, in our strategy is not just the what, but also the how, and this is where our transformation comes together.

So, it's a refresh in the sense of, it's looking at an industry and a world where there's a lot of things changing. It's making sure that we're positioning our businesses and making the calls as to which ones are going to be the valuable ones and which ones are not. And so, we'll get out of them or really shrink them. And then focusing, picking the spots, and then playing to win, all with the goal of getting the returns up. So it's, you know, it's really interesting. It's a fascinating piece of work. There's no silver bullets on anything, John. This is going to take us some time to execute. And, you know, we're making sure that we're being very thoughtful about where we play that has the most value, and ultimately, drive success for clients and investors.

John McDonald

And I'm sure the pacing of change, and how quickly you can do things is a tough one, you've got a lot of good ideas, you want to – actually you want to do everything right away, but how do you pace it so that, you know execution wise, you do things the right way, you also don't want to end up with too much excess capital if you get out of some things and can deploy right away? So, how's that pacing managed?

Jane Fraser

Yeah, it's a great question. I think the [when question] is, a lot of it. There are certain areas that you look at and go, okay. These are areas that are very easy that we can immediately begin building and strengthening. We'll talk about wealth as an example of that. We've got – we've had other decisions where we've taken them fast around exiting 13 countries, which is a sizable presence in retail banking, as we look longer run. So, you can take certain decisions pretty swiftly and get on with executing them fast.

There are others where it will probably be – take a little bit more time in the actual execution of them. And that will be a function, both of really – what can you do well? And what are the most critical areas to focus on transaction services, you'll hear me talk about in a little bit in commercial banking. These are very exciting growth prospects. I'm more focused on what we can be, and will be rather than what we're not. But we're also going to be very disciplined about freeing up capital and freeing up resources.

And then, you know, putting that to work in other areas and that will make the task easier, which is why, no, we're getting a move on with some of the divestiture work that we're doing in Asia right now, because it will provide the capacity. So, we're not going to take on so much that we can't get it done. I think sometimes it's very tempting to spread the peanut butter. I'm not a big believer in that.

I think what we know we'll do the most important pieces, step by step first. And this will be – this will be multi-year. I don't think any CEO right now in any industry would tell you that this strategy won't continuously evolve over the next four, five years, as data changes as digitization changes, as behaviors change. So, I'm not overly concerned that you can't do everything at once because you'd have to do things differently further down the road anyway. But yeah, we'll be – I think the main takeaway there, we're going to be disciplined about the execution so we do things well, rather than just rush a lot of things and actually not get the results.

John McDonald

Great. That makes sense and I know that you have – obviously have a successful consulting background and a highly strategic way, [indiscernible] but you have a strategic mind of course and – but you've also talked about Citi needing to aspire to operational excellence. So, how are you balancing this focus on strategy versus moving the company on that journey towards operational excellence?

Jane Fraser

Yeah, I mean, I think a lot of a lot of my experience at Citi has been a lot on the operational side both regulatory and then the core operations in mortgages and private bank, other areas has been down in the dirty as it were. I think that really will be – a lot of the transformation work is how you deliver outcomes of good growth and better returns is a lot of how you do things, not – you know the strategy is lovely, but it's really around the operating capabilities.

And I think a huge amount of what we want to do in the firm is about how do we operate better, you know, call the spade a spade, we had a massive unforced error at Revlon where it showed examples of manual processes and manual controls. We need to automate those. We need to look end-to-end at a number of different parts of the bank and make sure that we're reengineering and embedding risk and controls, embedding new data technologies in and simplifying the bank in the process.

So, I would say that it's important we have the strategy right up front, but a huge amount of that strategy is going to be the how we operate, and the investments that we that we continue to make in that, because we've obviously been making many for many years as has everybody. And that philosophy of continuous improvement and agile organization, I talk about excellence a lot. Because everyone throws out best-in-class, state of the art and all this is like, oh God [your own]. But I think excellent is something an organization can relate to everyone. Everyone can relate to excellence over – being mediocre, or good enough, all those other components. And today's well that, you know, I'm really driving for excellence, risk and controls and operations client service. At the end of the day, that's what will deliver the results.

John McDonald

That's helpful. So, before we dive into some of the businesses, let me just ask for a little bit of strategic view. I don't know if it's too early to ask this, but if we're looking at Citi's business mix and revenue contribution, say five years from now, any sense today of how that might look different than it looks today?

Jane Fraser

Yeah. I'll certainly be able to give you a better answer in a few months time when we've completed all the strategy work and rounded out more on the financial dimensions of it, but as I look at it, I think one of the pieces we're trying not to think conventionally as we think five years out, because I strongly suspect and it was some of the industry, the separation of consumer and institutional is already blurring and payment spaces and other areas. I suspect that will blur even more. So, some of the divides will be a little different in mix in that respect just because the structure of the industry will evolve.

At the other component, I certainly would like to see more fee, income and revenue in. I'd like to see more strength in our U.S. deposits, retail deposit base as well in that mix, some diversification in the earnings we'd like to see from that dimension. But I would ask you, in a few months time ask me the question again, and we'll talk about it, but the most important piece is that we want to achieve our return goals in all of this. So, you'll see a heavier weighting, growing towards the higher returning and growth engines within the business, while still making the most of the other businesses in which we have a leading position.

John McDonald

Make sense. Well, you’ve – let's talk about some of the businesses, you've mentioned TTS a few times already, that seems like a great business perhaps gets overlooked at times by investors. How are you thinking about TTS relative to the refresh and remind us what are some of the unique advantages in that business?

Jane Fraser

I mean, the thing is just extraordinary. I have to say, I think it's my – it really is one of my favorite businesses. Having run Latin America, I saw companies can't operate without us, multi-nationals on the ground. So, it really becomes this network we have in cash management in foreign exchange and trade and lending, the data that gives and the services that you're able to provide clients. And I'll give you some real examples of it.

When you then operate that in 98 countries on the ground, with people on the ground, as well as the partnerships we have, the rails, the connectivity between them, you know, most of the multinationals, I certainly found in Latin America, they didn't have a choice really, but to do business with us. Because no one else is they're able to provide that combination of the rails, the data, the mixture of different businesses and connecting, what the supply networks and their own organizations everywhere. And I hear it from this. [Audio Gap].

John McDonald

We lost you there for a minute, Jane. I think she’s coming back.

Jane Fraser

Is it coming back?

John McDonald

Yes, now we're back.

Jane Fraser

Okay, good. Sorry, I'm not sure what happened there. I've spoken to about 100 of our CEO clients, who the multinationals or investors, and they always say, you know, they smiled, and don’t tell the investment bankers, but they'll say, look, it's wonderful that you want to do this strategic advisory work. By far the most strategic capability that you provide is what you do in helping our operations work around the world.

So, if I give you a couple of examples, Alibaba, they're a monstrously large organization now. And they needed a global digital receivables recognition tool. This is the largest global e-commerce player there. And they want to improve transparency, certainty, and risk management of what they do in their marketplace as they connect globally, buyers and suppliers. We're their partner for that.

We're the leader in TTS digitally around the world that is unmatched, compared to the competition of what we have on the ground and how we bring this together. We have the platform and capabilities to cope with that scale. As Sanofi you know, they want to bring their free cash flow down significantly and prove it. Again, get an improvement in what they're doing, get their cost down their efficiency and drive this forward. Our ability for the best-in-class treasury performance capability in place for them.

So, it's something a local bank can't do. And the other global players just don't have the capability. And we're then able to really help them be their thought partner to run an integrated global firm strike in their treasury. When they're looking at what they do is they start going much more global with their partner to do it the same with Google where their partner on this. So, that is something that is an extraordinary asset. It's not just managing cash.

It's not just managing FX and trade. It's bringing all of this together and enabling our clients to have competitive advantage to drive their efficiency to manage their risks more effectively. So, think of this as a services business, not just as a sort of a commercial bank corporate banking capability. And the growth there is tremendous. And we're now seeing it around the world with these huge wave of new companies that are emerging. So, these born digital players in Asia, the average age from life to IPO, or birth to IPO right now is six years.

The first time issuance was 70% of the Asian investment banking wallet last year. So, these are companies that are growing up very fast. And we're the bank, and our commercial bank, with all the capabilities on the ground already, but can take a company that suddenly goes [born locally], and starts expanding globally, we start helping them go global well before they're thinking IPO, well before they're thinking about the other things, and they see us as their critical partner.

So, there's a lot of growth in here and there's further downstream impacts from the commercial bank transaction services. So, I think as you can tell, this will be I think – this is really going to be the driver, I think of the valuations of Citi going forward. Just given the dynamics in the world, and, you know, the competitive position that the business has, it's very hard to unseat this. And we keep investing hard to make sure that that remains the case.

John McDonald

And what are you doing to scale it more than perhaps Citi has in the past, Jane. I think we have heard about TTS and its unique advantages in the past. I think investors are, kind of saying, hey, it'd be great if this was a bigger part of the overall franchise, it sounds good, can we see more of it?

Jane Fraser

Yes. And you certainly will see a lot more of it going of us talking about it going forward and the plan. So, as we develop the services that are linked into it, and help everyone understand the dynamics of how the economics work, but will be invested – the Transformation Program is definitely looking at how do we go not just from presence in a number of geographies, but our infrastructure platform is one that creates a scale from that footprint.

And I think that's where the game changes are happening from the technological side now, and the end-to-end automation that you can do, and that we have been doing systematically over the last few years. That's what provides the scale globally, not just the presence globally. And that's where the game changer occurs, and that's really where the investment goes. And as we move to 5G and what that does to payments, as we look our wholesale and retail chains collapsing, no, we're making sure that we're going to be in the position to be the platform for the future for that.

John McDonald

Great, well, TTS is a great example of a business that's humming well, and I think just needs more investment and to scale up, as you mentioned. On the flip side here, U.S. consumer returns and scale have been an issue for over a decade. How do you plan to address the U.S. consumer business in your refresh?

Jane Fraser

Yeah. So, I think part of the piece of the recognition for the investors of, as we look at the divestitures in Asia, that will also enable us to have focus more focus on the home market, also some of the resources, both talent and financial to bring to bear in the U.S. And I personally saw the benefit of that when we exited the Latin American markets and then put the focus onto Mexico. And we went from, sort of a teenager returns to high 20% returns in Mexico, with further to go from that.

And I think that's what we're looking at doing in the U.S. Again, we'll have a lot more details about this going forward. I do see, we will look at some growth in our footprint in the States. So, I don't believe the branches are dead yet. So, you'll certainly see us having a branch footprint that remains. But we are definitely seeing a lot more dynamism on the digital front.

Now, we have a number of different partnerships. So, I see that as being an embedded finance model. As the consumer – parts of the consumer business unbundle off the old architecture and re-bundle around new digital architectures, some of which might be a travel architecture with our partners, American, or a retail partnership and a home partnership like with Home Depot where they don't just look at it, this has been cards, they look at what's the full banking proposition we can apply there.

So, using our strength in cards and our relationships that we have both with partners, and embedded in ecosystems already and with customers, we'll look at how do we make that a deposit and a proposition, not just a card, and a consumer lending proposition, not just a card proposition, etcetera. So there’s growth to be done there, but we will certainly have more details around it. We recognize we won’t to be larger, both to tackle funding, as well as to get to greater scale in the U.S. and there isn't a silver bullet.

If anyone has one, please go on jane.fraser@citi.com, we'd be delighted to hear about it. So, this will take time, but we had good progresses last year on digital acquisition, and sticky digital, not just let me pay you some more money, and then you'll give it to me, but the sticky in our account openings that we've had will be important. And I'm not in the mode of window dressing up. I want customer relationships, not just, you know, a product relationship. And that's all built to, but yeah, you're absolutely right. It's a big focus at the moment.

John McDonald

And it seems it's fair to assume that your solutions in the near term at least will be organic ones that M&A…

Jane Fraser

Yes.

John McDonald

At a time when you're doing a transformation addressing regulatory issues, M&A isn't really in the toolkit at this point, but maybe longer-term could be on the U.S. consumer.

Jane Fraser

Exactly. You know, we have to address the regulatory concerns and the consent order around our infrastructure. I think that these weren't customer harm. These weren’t around [indiscernible] gains or fraud or those ones, which I think are tougher issues. This is around the infrastructure that frankly, we would need to do anyway. And, you know, we're very focused around. That said, there's a lot to be done from partnerships.

So, as we've been building and looking at building out our digital wealth platform, we don't turn an asset manager. This will be an important part of the U.S. strategy, know, we're able to work with other assets, with our asset management partners to put things together.

So, while there isn't inorganic moves, per se, right now, we're definitely not trying to do this alone. We want to get the best-in-class and the best-in-the-world out there, partner with that, and put that as part of our propositions going forward, which is different from what we've done in the past. We [indiscernible] to do it more ourselves.

John McDonald

Sure. So, when you announced the consumer exits in Asia, you also announced that you want to focus on four wealth hubs. And you also announced a new global wealth organization and started to provide some incremental exposure, so you're redeploying and maybe just remind folks, that the rationale behind the exits and the redeployment of that capital [indiscernible].

Jane Fraser

Well, I'll start with what we're going to be because that was where we started, which is when we looked at it. You know, wealth is one of the – is an area where there is tremendous growth. It is an unstoppable trend. There aren't that many of them in the world. This is one Asia in the U.S. in particular. And when we look at Asia, we're already a top three wealth manager in Asia, but we had it separated between our consumer business where we're serving the affluent at the bottom end, with a remarkable franchise, particularly in Hong Kong and Singapore, very aspirational brands there.

And then we have the private bank, tied into our institutional business serving the ultra high net worth and we had a gap in the middle. This thing is an elevator. The same as we thought about the elevator from the commercial bank, the corporate you've got the elevator of the affluent going up to the ultra high net worth people growing up through. So, the first thing is fill in that gap in the middle so that you were serving the clients all the way through the wealth spectrum.

Second piece is the commercial bank. We already have relationships in these 30 commercial banks around the world with the source of wealth generation and the wealth generator and it's where Citi got it’s emerging market presence in the first place was doing this. So, it’s back to history, making sure that the wealth business and the commercial bank, as well as the institutional business are very tied together around the owner and the executives who [indiscernible] source of wealth creation, that is unique.

You know, the UBS’ don't have that, the Credit Suisse’s don't have that, the JPMorgan's don't have that, the local banks don't have that across the different geographies. We have a top two institutional capital markets franchise, and I don't have my own asset manager. So, I'm not trying to push my own products at the clients to maximize manufacturing revenue. I'm just trying to serve the clients well from the advice and distribution.

So, I think we're uniquely positioned. We've got great talent. We've got the capabilities. It's really about putting the right tech stack together, integrating the organization, filling out the pieces, we don't have. You know, really having a category killing wealth proposition, there's no reason we shouldn't. We're focusing first on making sure the platform's there in the different pieces. And then we'll – and we've begun building out the advisors.

I do look at a model in wealth that is where our shareholders have more of the bargaining power than talent. It's a business where a lot of money is given out in the compensation models. If you have a superb value proposition and incredible platform, you're able to give more of that money back to the shareholders as you divide the pie up. So, that was where we could see one to two super returns in that business as well as the 20s to well above that, RoTCE.

So, why out of 13 geographies? Because they're good return businesses today. They don't have – we don't have the scale. They're going to take up a lot of investment to really get them to the digital areas to get them to scale that was required around the control infrastructures and the like. So, it came to the point where they're fabulous. The talent in them is extraordinary, but we're not going to be the best donor for it going forward. So, I would rather monetize that now. And then use that capital to either return to shareholders or to return into the businesses where we see very high growth and upside potential and redeploy it that way.

We haven't decided the mix yet. Because we haven't done the deals, although we're well down the path, we’re in the markets already, the [Sims] are out. And you know, that'll be one that we'll talk about what we do a little bit further down when the strategy work is done. I am mindful our stock price is around about book value. So, stock buybacks are attractive. And I – Mark and I keep that in the back of our minds always.

John McDonald

Sure. And on that topic, I mean, you do want to do some buybacks, you want to have a dividend that's attractive? And you're going to free up incremental capital, you don't want to repurchase all of that, I assume you want to dedicate some of that to these building – business building initiatives as well. So, you've got to balance it all together?

Jane Fraser

Exactly. I mean, I don't have – we don't have the answers for all of it yet, because we're in the midst of doing the detailed work of it. And if that work will take us some more months, but yes, I would have met, you know – we want to make sure that we've got a competitive return of capital to our shareholders. We want to make sure that we're able to invest and that's I think, where we're taking these tougher decisions, so that we're in terms of the actual portfolio mix.

So that we're not going to hold on to things or we're not going to keep capital invested in areas that don't have the returns and aren't going to make a difference at the end of the day. I rather focus everything on where – what will be [needle moving] for our investors and for our clients and be laser focused on that, and get rid of hobbies or get rid of the areas that are subscale.

John McDonald

So, just on the regulatory front, I appreciate there's not too much you can share publicly, but is there any update you could provide on the consent order and the transformation plan that relates to it, in terms of where you are in the process? And when you might have more clarity on timing and impact?

Jane Fraser

Yeah, you know, there's a few different pieces. I think we've been bringing in some really great talent into the firm. We've got, and I think talent as well, whoever in organizations that either are sophisticated like ours or that may be further ahead on some of the operational dimensions. So, if I look at our technology team we’ve – I think a fair amount right now is making sure we have the right leadership, the right management team, not just my table, actually, they're really – the most important one is the layer or two below, don't tell my team.

And that's where, you know, we've just brought in a new head of wholesale credit risk [from BofA]. We've brought in from JPMorgan, our Data Head. We've brought in from JPMorgan as well our COO for Finance. Now, we've been systematic going out, brought in really strong controls head to bring some fresh perspectives. Because I think it's a marriage of people who know Citi, but also people who've been in other firms and can look at this and say, okay, this is what excellent looks like, and how do we make sure that we get there clinically?

So, I'd say where we are, is, we've got a no large amount of change that we've been putting through in our talent. That's also the same in the business. We have a new Commercial Bank Head coming in from Barclays. We've got a new transaction RTTS head, who's coming from the [custody side], with a strong operations and technology background. Our new Wealth Head, we brought over from [indiscernible] our investor franchise around.

So, I would say one key component of any transformation is the team, and the talent and we’re now bringing fresh perspectives, and also really skilled subject matter experts who either know the firm [than others]. So that I'm really pleased with the progress we're making there. And we're deep in the mixture of the strategy and the transformation comes together, and really the how, as we talked about the beginning, how are we looking at the soup to nuts, real modernization for this very digital age of our operating platform?

What are the most critical processes? How do we simplify the tech stack around them? How do we embed risk and control so they're automated into them, and there's no point just automate it. You've got to simplify and then automate otherwise you don't really get the benefits. So, we're going through a lot of that work and the target states and then, you know, what's the timing, what's the execution, and where that work?

So, it's sort of deep that mode at the moment, and beginning execution, you know, where we're starting as well, it's not as if you just do the planning, and then the execution all comes later on. So, there are a number of different areas that, you know, we've been working on risk and controls, in particular, to start making progress the way our regulators want, but equally the way, frankly, the shareholders and clients want to this – there's very much concentric circles there that I think all of the stakeholders recognize, which is beneficial.

John McDonald

And make you a better company in longer-term for sure.

Jane Fraser

Absolutely. I just, you know – when you asked me, Jane, what do you want Citi to be known as, you know, from all of this, what's the outcome of this? Excellent in client service, excellence in operations, excellent in risk and controls, that then delivers the desired returns to our shareholders? That’s really what we're aiming for.

John McDonald

Yeah. And on that front, you know, I will ask these questions that we get, and you get all the time, I'm sure, which is you have a goal of getting to the pure returns, which is pretty much a mid teens return on tangible equity. What could that …

Jane Fraser

In a normalized rate environment, we all – every bank I'm sure has been up here. We always put that important caveat in, yes.

John McDonald

Sure. In Citi, in fairness has articulated closing that gap in the past, is there anything different now about the intensity of your commitment or a clear path to achievement?

Jane Fraser

Look, and we were well down that path through that we were at 12% RoTCE and 19 and then, you know, the pandemic etcetera happens. So, you know, let's call the spade, the spade as well. Yes, we hadn't closed the gap. But we've made good progress on that. And I think no, Mike and the team heard, it was it was certainly a very, very different bank from the one that came out of the crisis for sure.

What are we doing differently? I think we're looking at – I am looking at the cultural dimensions of driving more urgency and driving more accountability in. So, I was sending some of the messages about things we're not going to be doing fast and early and not hanging about. And on those decisions is, you know, trying to set a tone and mark and [backhoe], the arm end of the management team doing likewise.

So, I think there's an urgency, accountability. We have had a bit of a siloed organization and we're now moving to look much more holistically across. So putting much more people in charge and then empowering them to really look across the firm, rather than just down their individual areas. And Karen Peetz, who we brought in out of retirement from – she'd been at BNY Mellon as President. She'd been on the [Wells board] and had brought a lot of experience to bear for us. She's there with a very clinical view to fully empowered to drive the transformation forward.

So, it's more holistic. There's more urgency. There's more accountability, and it's – all of us as a leadership team looking at transforming the whole bank, rather than just a more of that task focus of [indiscernible], we need to address these MRIs or we need to solve AML. No, I want to make us a modern bank fit for the digital age and the speed that's required to – that you have to operate and the scale, you have to operate for that. And that's differently designed and that's what we're doing.

John McDonald

I think that makes sense as a multi-year plan. I think you've been very clear about articulating that roadmap. I did want to give you a chance, if you wanted to share anything about the current environment updates or if you wanted to do that at another time, but I want to give you a chance, if there was anything about the current environment you wanted to discuss?

Jane Fraser

I mean, [you know so much Mark], my CFO would tell me off instantaneously if I give any particular guidance around things appropriately. You know, he'll be doing so later in the quarter. But look, I think the main piece, I say we're well positioned on the recovery, and to benefit from it. The volatility in the market is not necessarily a bad thing as a bank.

And we're very adept at managing it, I think the last decade has shown that in particular, and you know, as it'll take a bit of time for that loan growth to recover, but we're already starting to see some encouraging signs, just of the payment rates and other things just beginning to shift a little, it’s early. So, I think, you know, we're not expecting this thing to recover, well. We're expecting recovery. We're not going to see normal for a bit, but I like the way that the bank is positioned for that.

I want to play the long game, though, John. I know, we're not going to just try and play off a couple of quarters and then miss the opportunity or mess up the opportunity to really make sure that we're positioning the bank for our long-term owners. And I'm always very mindful. I've never loved renting. I prefer owning things. And you have a different mindset on that. And I certainly – I feel an obligation to our long-term owners to make sure that we really do get the performance out of the bank. And we will put the time – the effort and the thought into doing that.

It won't happen overnight. But you know, we're really on a mission and just determined that this bank is going to be excellent at what we do, and deliver the results that it should be, and that will take us a bit. That's what I'm most focused on. And we'll make sure that operationally it's doing what it needs to in the meantime.

John McDonald

Yeah. And maybe we'll split the difference between a near term update and a multi-year timeframe. If, you know, hopefully, Jane we’ll have you here a year from now, you'll have been over a year in the job as CEO, how should we define success? And what word marks should investors look at just define your success in say, a year from now?

Jane Fraser

I, well, I think if I had to choose one word, I'd say good progress that we've made. So, we will have made, you will have this – you'll have the strategy. There's no big reveal here. We'll keep evolving it, let's make the market investors understand it. And I'm sure there'll be plenty of point where we really at the end, pull it all together. So that would be one element that will have that much more fleshed out and the details around it, that will be well down the path on the transformation work that we're doing in terms of the plans in, and I'm well underway.

Again, multi-year, but it's multi-year transformation for every bank that we're all doing at the moment that people can see that we're making progress in terms of the financial results. So, it will be progress on a number of fronts. And we'll give the – we’ll give the outcomes that we're after and we'll give some of the key metrics so that you can see, what are the key points of connectivity? How are we doing in terms of areas that we're growing like the commercial bank, and the wealth business?

What are the critical metrics for TTS, [particularly it's muddied] a bit with the rate environment where it is as to what's actually going on to gap capture that scale that we talked about, and building on our leadership positions. So, we'll have the milestones and it will be some progress against those metrics and milestones as we unveil them. So, in a year's time, good progress. I think more confidence. We're a relatively new management team around the table and then our confidence that we're getting the job done.

John McDonald

Great. Well, we really appreciate this strategic update. We wish you well and we hope to have you back and hear some more updates next year.

Jane Fraser

Thank you so much. Thank you.

John McDonald

Thank you, Jane.

