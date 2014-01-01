Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Yousef Tav as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Our rating for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) is a hold. MPGI has a great management team, a fantastic history of capital allocation, and a portfolio of premium brands that can be benefited from favorable macro factors. The main downside is the price that the company is currently trading at, which holds me back from investing in the company for now.

Business Description

MGPI is a producer and supplier of premium distilled spirits, wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. The company currently has three reportable segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits, and Ingredient Solutions. Under the distillery product segment, they process grains into food-grade alcohol and other distillery by-products (such as fuel-grade alcohol, and corn oil) and offer distillers various warehousing services. The Branded Spirits segment is just what it sounds like; it includes all the product brands that they have in their portfolio. Under Ingredient Solutions, MGPI produces specialty and commodity Wheat starches and proteins, and these products are mainly used in food to improve the shelf-life, moisture, and texture. Specialty wheat and protein starches are sold under various trademarks and have a higher margin than commodity wheat and starches.

A breakdown of sales is as follows:

Advantages

Low Capital Requirement:

Focusing on specialty products and premium brands has enabled MPGI to generate a high return on capital. The average return on capital since 2014 is 12% and the average ROE during the same period is 21%. The company achieved this high level of ROE while maintaining low levels of debt/EBITDA at all times (current debt/EBITDA is at 0.5x).

High Level of Insider Ownership:

Insider ownership is more than 16% (it is discussed in more detail later).

Low Technology Requirements:

Another important factor to pay attention to is that companies in the beverage industry require a low level of technology so technological disruptions will not determine the market leaders. As a result, companies do not need to spend a lot of capital on technological advancement. Instead, companies in the beverage industry spend a lot of money on advertising (customer acquisition). Advertisements will attract certain customers that will purchase MPGI's products for many years, but ad costs are expensed immediately. Therefore, the company will reap the benefits of the money that it had laid out in the past.

Capital Allocation Policy

Luxco Acquisition:

In the first quarter of 2021, MGPI announced the acquisition of Luxco for $475 million. This is a large acquisition for MGPI as it is currently trading at about $1.5bn of market cap. The purchase price represented 16.9x LTM Oct 2020 Adjusted EBITDA. Luxco has an established portfolio of Bourbon, Tequila, Irish, and White Spirits. Luxco's portfolio consists of premium brands that have been the direct beneficiary of the secular shift to premium brands over the past decade. Therefore, the branding position, cost synergies, and the growth of Luxco justify the acquisition price.

As seen from the gross profit breakdown provided in the chart below, branded spirit segment increased from 2.5% to 47% of the gross profit in 2019 after the acquisition of Luxco. This vertical integration will help MGPI to cut the middleman, build stronger brands, and expand operating margins over time.

Seagram's Distillery:

MGPI has a good history of capital allocation. In 2011, MGPI took advantage of cheap distilleries, as the demand for American whiskey had dropped, and purchased Seagram's whiskey distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana for $11mm. As the demand started to pick up after the acquisition, the deal turned out to be very profitable. I believe strong insider ownership is the reason why the company is very good at allocating capital and making acquisitions at good prices. In fact, more than 16% of the common shares are held by insiders, not including shares issued and owned by the Luxco management team. Needless to say, high insider ownership is crucial for the alignment of interest between shareholders and the management, and it is one of the metrics that I strongly look for in companies that I invest in.

Here are the brands MGPI is currently offering. You might know a few of them.

Risks

Input Prices:

Corn, rye, barley, wheat, barley malt, and other grains are some of the raw materials used by MGPI. Like any other commodity, these are subject to price fluctuations. However, as long as a high level of inflation does not cripple the whole economy and reduce consumer spending, MGPI is capable of passing higher costs to consumers as it has pricing power on a portfolio of premium brands. However, I believe, its distillery products segment won't be able to perform as well as branded spirits segment in an inflationary environment because it offers more commodity products in this segment.

There is a lot of talks about inflation in the current state of the economy so I think it's important to read the following paragraph from 10-K filed on Feb. 25, 2021:

We do not enter into futures and options contracts ourselves because we can purchase grain and wheat flour for delivery into the future under our grain and wheat flour supply agreements. We intend to contract for the future delivery of grain and wheat flour only to protect margins on expected sales. On the portion of volume not contracted, we attempt to recover higher commodity costs through higher selling prices, but market considerations may not always permit this result. Even where prices can be adjusted, there is likely a lag between when we experience higher commodity or natural gas costs and when we might be able to increase prices. To the extent we are unable to timely pass increases in the cost of raw materials to our customers under sales contracts, market fluctuations in the cost of grain, natural gas, and ethanol may have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, or results of operations.

Change in Consumer Behavior:

During the past two decades, the beer market share has decreased while the liquor market share has increased. Also, during the same period, there has been a shift to more premium brands. Both two shifts have helped MGPI and other distilleries that focus on premium spirits. The increase in liquor consumption compared to beer is due to the younger generation's preference and it can change in the future. Consumer behavior is usually sticky and does not usually change over a short period of time, but it is possible that the younger generation will focus more on other types of alcohol types 10 years from today.

Also, consumers might change their brand preferences even if liquor consumption continues to grow in the future. This can adversely affect the top-line growth of MPGI and forces the company to sell its products at a lower margin.

Supply and Demand Constrained:

Due to the aging requirements of whiskey, there is a 2-4 years of gap between supply and demand. In other words, if the current demand goes parabolic this year, the market would not be able to accommodate the demand as it requires 2-4 years of aging for whiskey so prices would skyrocket, just like it did back in 2017-2018. As a result, companies try to predict the demand in the future and increase/decrease their capacity based on their expectations. However, demands usually fluctuate beyond companies' expectations and that can adversely affect MPGI's profitability.

Valuation

Common shareholders are owners of the equity of the company. So, a quick way to think about the valuation is by looking at how much investors are earnings are their equity (ROE) and what multiple of equity they pay to become owners of the equity (P/B). The average ROE during the 2014-2020 period is 21% and the stock is currently trading at 4x P/B value while having close to zero goodwill. The business is capital-light and has a high growth run rate, so it is fair to say that the business is worth more than 1.5x book value, but not much higher than 1.5x as there is a possibility of unfavorable trends in the spirits industry which would drag the ROE down. So, I would have liked to see P/B multiple in the range of 1.5x-2.5x and anything above 2.5x does not get me excited about the company.

Another way to value the company is by performing a discounted cash flow model. MGPI has a history of generating positive cash flow; therefore, a DCF model is appropriate to value the company.

DCF Assumptions:

The acquisition of Luxco enables the company to increase prices faster than before. Therefore, I assumed, sales will grow at 5% CAGR from 2021 until 2031 (compared to 3.8% CAGR for the past 5yr). Then the growth will slow down to 3% in perpetuity.

FCF/revenue run rate of 7.3% is used for the 2021-2031 period and then it will increase to 9% in perpetuity. As time goes on a higher portion of sales will convert to FCF because of better positioning to increase prices and economies of scale.

The discount rate that I use is the opportunity cost of capital against my best ideas and I expect my current best idea to return 9%-14% in the next 5 years. Therefore, I used 9% as the discount rate.

It should be noted that the $32.61 value per share is not the fair value of the stock. It is my personal investment value based on a 9% discount rate (investment value is the price an investor pays depending on an individual's needs and circumstances). I believe, investors should value companies compared to their best ideas, and this makes the value of each company different for each investor depending on the discount rate that is used.