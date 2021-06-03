Photo by towfiqu ahamed/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Organon (NYSE: NYSE:OGN) is a recent spin-off of Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) that began regular-way trading on June 3, 2021. Like many spin-offs, the stock has been anemic in initial trading. On the first day of regular-way trading, the stock was trading at ~6x my estimate of 2021 non-GAAP EPS. If management can execute against its financial growth goals in 2022, I estimate the stock's multiple could double, suggesting at least 100% upside potential in a year or less.

Why does this opportunity exist? Spin-offs can sometimes struggle in initial trading for several reasons. First, legacy shareholders may be more interested in the parent company, either for fundamental reasons or by mandate, and therefore sell the spin-off indiscriminately or by mandate. Secondly, new shareholders can be reluctant to buy due to lack of trading history and the lack of marketing that accompanies a traditional IPO. Third, historical financials of a spin-off may not look great since the assets were often the victim of under-investment by the parent. Fourth, sell-side coverage can be slow to materialize. I think all of these factors are at play for Organon.

Catalyst. The key catalyst is execution against management's post-2021 goals: low-to-mid single-digit organic growth off the 2021 base with EBITDA margin expansion. Organon's revenue has declined each year since 2016, from about $9 billion in 2016 to just above $6 billion in 2021. This decline is a result of loss of exclusivity ("LOE") as patents expire on branded products, including well-known products such as NuvaRing, and may partly explain the stock's current low multiple. Management indicates that LOE risk is now limited to $250 million from 2021-2025, which can be offset by organic growth in women's health and biosimilars. Organic growth in 2022 would validate this thesis and drive multiple expansion.

Risks

Over-optimistic revenue projections. Management could be overconfident in its projection of additional LOE risk or its ability to grow organically in women's health and biosimilars. The majority of revenue is from products that face significant competition, which could create unexpected pressures on revenue.

Long-term competition for key products. Organon's largest product, Nexplanon, will likely lose exclusivity in the U.S. in 2027 and in the EU in 2025. At that point, it could be a $1 billion product. This could lead to pressures on revenue that will need to be offset. Pharma management teams sometimes fall victim to overpaying for acquisitions in an attempt to plug such revenue gaps.

Legal risks. The company currently has a relatively clean slate from a legal standpoint. However, the pharmaceutical sector and generics in particular has a history of legal turmoil. Strict rules around the marketing of products, pricing, and reimbursement can expose the company to legal risks. Launching of generics or biosimilars can also expose the company to legal challenges from competitors.

Leverage. The company has taken on modest leverage. It intends to maintain a BB/Ba2 credit rating, targeting sustained leverage below 3.5x debt/EBITDA. The company will focus on deleveraging for the first 12-24 months post-close. While this leverage level seems sustainable, it does present modest risk should other things go wrong for the company.

Foreign Exchange. Organon receives about 80% of its revenue outside the U.S. (~25% Europe, ~15% China, ~25% Japan/Asia Pacific, and ~15% rest of world). This exposes the company to foreign exchange volatility, which can either benefit or hurt revenue and earnings.

Volume Based Procurement ("VBP") in China. Beginning in 2018, China started experimenting with centralized procurement of pharmaceuticals. This has been gradually expanded to reach an increasing number of products. Under VBP, price cuts can be greater than 50%. Organon has felt the impact of some of these cuts; for instance, it expects a $200-300 million headwind in 2021 alone. This could be a risk to the company's ambitions in China to double its fertility franchise.

Understanding Organon

Organon is a spin-off of Merck's Women's Health, Biosimilars, and Legacy Brands. This includes about 15% of Merck's revenue, 25% of Merck's manufacturing sites, and 50% of Merck's products.

The revenue mix is currently weighted toward established brands, but future growth is expected to come from Women's Health and Biosimilars.

Exhibit 1. Organon 2020 Revenue Mix

One interesting and unusual realty about Organon compared to other pharma companies is that it receives about 80% of its revenue outside the U.S. (~25% Europe, ~15% China, ~25% Japan/Asia Pacific, and ~15% rest of world). This presents benefits and risks. On one hand, the company can avoid some of the specific competitive and pricing challenges that are unique to the U.S. market. On the other hand, it has to navigate the complex bureaucratic systems governing pharma markets in many other countries. This structure could also present opportunities to optimize operations, taxes, and borrowing rates.

That said, foreign markets are relatively low-growth markets. Management expects over half of the company's revenue growth to come from the U.S.

Margin enhancement opportunities. The company already has healthy margins, with gross margins in the mid-60% range and operating margins in the mid-30% range. The company aspires to grow EBITDA faster than revenue, implying margin expansion. I would generally expect this to be a straightforward exercise in optimization among a group of assets that has likely been neglected at the parent.

One interesting fact is that the company's CFO, Matt Walsh, was formerly the CFO of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), one of the largest contract manufacturers for pharma. With Organon having taken on 25% of Merck's manufacturing sites, there may be room to optimize this footprint over time, including the use of outsourcing.

Women's Health Strategy. Management highlights a sustained shift toward long-acting reversible contraception (LARC) as a key trend. Organon's key product in this category is Nexplanon/Implanon NXT, which is a contraceptive device implanted in the arm on a 3-year cycle. Nexplanon had 2020 sales of $680 million, and management is hoping to drive this over $1 billion. Exclusivity for Nexplanon is expected to last through 2025 in Europe and 2027 in the U.S.

Another growth driver is favorable governmental and insurer policies toward fertility solutions. The company estimates that it currently has 20% market share of the fertility market, behind Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) and Ferring. It wants to use its meaningful market position to expand globally, particularly in China, which is a large market (40-50 million women with infertility issues). Management believes it can double its fertility franchise in China by 2025.

Management targets low double-digit growth in women's health over the long term.

Biosimilars Strategy. This market is still relatively young. In total, 60 biosimilars have been approved in the EU and 29 approved in the U.S., representing a market of about $17 billion. Organon indicates that 54 major biologics with an aggregate market value of $220 billion will lose patent protection over the next decade, which could cause the biosimilars market to nearly double in size (considering that biosimilars would be sold at a discount to the branded biologics).

Biosimilars are analogous to chemical generics except that biologic molecules can never be exactly the same, thus they are called biosimilars. They have a more complex manufacturing and regulatory process than chemical drugs, which suggests less competition and better pricing.

Organon did about $330 million of biosimilar revenue in 2020, and management expects this to double by 2025. The company is targeting a new launch every 1-2 years. The largest upcoming launch is expected to be HADLIMA in the U.S. in 2023. Organon has a longstanding relationship with Samsung Bioepis to develop and manufacture biosimilars (Organon handles commercialization).

Management targets low double-digit growth in biosimilars over the long term.

Established Brands Strategy. Organon has 49 products in its established brands portfolio. The largest category is cardiovascular (~$1.9 billion of revenue), followed by respiratory ($1.15 billion of revenue). Other categories includes non-opioid pain, bone, and dermatology.

The company's strategy around these products is to maximize cash flow by investing judiciously in market-specific opportunities, life cycle management, and digital marketing.

R&D, Business Development, and Capital Allocation. Organon does about $300 million of R&D per year, but this seems focused on enhancing existing products. The company doesn't seem to have a pipeline of new products of its own. The exception is in biosimilars, where R&D is handled by Samsung Bioepis.

Instead, the company's strategy seems to be to acquire new products. I expect these to be focused in either the women's health market, a $33 billion market for contraception, fertility, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, or an adjacent $21 billion market for conditions that disproportionately impact women, such as osteoporosis, lupus, urinary tract infections, migraines, and celiac disease. Even before the spin-off, the company has already made one move in this direction by acquiring Alydia Health for up to $240 million. Alydia treats post partum hemorrhaging.

An acquisition-focused pipeline strategy is a modest concern to me for two reasons.

First, there are numerous case studies in the pharma world of companies trying to compensate for a product with looming generic compensation by making a large, risky acquisition that turns out badly. The risk of overpaying is high. Organon could find itself in this position as its largest product, Nexplanon, loses exclusivity in the U.S. in 2027.

Second, if management is using acquisitions rather than R&D to fill its pipeline, we really must treat acquisition expenditures like capex, and we should treat intangible amortization like depreciation over the life of the product (we should probably also amortize the goodwill). This would cause both earnings and free cash flow to be lower than Wall Street estimates generally reflect.

My current estimates are conservative enough to absorb small acquisitions, but not a large acquisition. It seems like management's focus in the near term will be reducing debt to <3.5x debt/EBITDA, instating a dividend, and repurchasing enough shares to offset dilution.

Valuation

Based on my proprietary model, I am working with the estimates given in the following exhibit.

Exhibit 2. Proprietary Estimates For Organon Key Metrics

I was pleased to find that the company's reporting style is relatively conservative (no uncalled-for exclusions). Furthermore, I have been conservative in my 2022 assumptions, relative to management's goals. Management is targeting low-to-mid single-digit growth with faster EBITDA growth. I am modeling 1.5% revenue growth and about 3% EBITDA growth. Thus, there may be upside to my estimates.

Even with conservative estimates, I find justification for ~100% upside in the stock under several valuation approaches.

Discounted Cash Flow ("DCF"). I constructed a DCF by growing cash flows mid-single digits from 2023-2025, followed by a multi-year decline as Nexplanon loses exclusivity, followed by a modest recovery and then ultimately 0% perpetuity growth. Under this model, the stock is currently priced to return about 14% annually. If instead I required 7% returns (closer to a realistic required return in the current market environment), this suggests a price closer to $75.

Comparables. A large portion of Organon's revenue comes from products with high competitive threats, which at first glance makes it most comparable to Teva (NYSE: TEVA), Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), and Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP). All of these companies trade at 6-7x forward EBITDA and about 4x forward EPS. However, each of those companies has some combination of high leverage, enormous potential legal liabilities (particularly opioid lawsuits as I recently covered in my recent Teva article), or a history of poor management decisions. Organon is free from those overhangs but still trades at similar multiples (~6x 2021 EPS and ~7x 2021 EBITDA).

Multiples for other mid-to-large pharma companies are all over the map, with P/E multiples ranging from high single-digits to the mid-20s, based on specific product adoption curves and pipeline. However, if Organon can sustain modest growth, I argue the P/E multiple should at least double to low double-digit territory, which would imply a ~$75 stock price based on my 2022 estimate. The key to justifying this multiple is for management to consistently grow revenue without large, expensive, and potentially risky acquisitions.

Dividend Yield. Management intends to pay 20% of free cash as a dividend, which would equate to over $1.00 per share based on my 2022 estimates. This is a modest payout ratio and yet represents a yield of over 3% at the current stock price. The current dividend yield on the S&P 500 is less than 1.5%, implying the stock price could double to reach parity with the broader market.

$75 Base Case Target Price. Considering the above methodologies, my target price is $75. If management gives 2022 guidance in late 2021 or early 2022 consistent with its current targets, I would expect the stock to re-rate closer to my price target.

$120 Upside Case Price Target. If the company can demonstrate the potential for sustained mid-single digit growth, this would likely justify a high-teens multiple. Using 18x my $6.60 2022 upside EPS suggests a price target of nearly $120. To do this, the company would likely need another product with $1 billion peak sales potential.

$30 Downside Case Price Target. The downside case is if revenue continues to decline in 2022 due to unforeseen competitive challenges. In this case, I can see EPS slipping to $5.50 and the multiple remaining stuck in the 5-6x range, yielding a price target of ~$30.

Conclusion

Organon is a stereotypical spin-off opportunity, where forced or indiscriminate selling, muted publicity, and unattractive legacy financials coalesce to keep valuation depressed upon initial trading. My diligence and modeling suggests a high probability that growth will return in 2022, which should drive a doubling of the multiple and potentially 100% upside in the stock.