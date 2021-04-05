Photo by kali9/E+ via Getty Images

Negative developments have recently occurred for Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP), which have us reiterating our $2.50 price target. That would put the company's future market cap in about a year, assuming about 45M shares, at about $113M. Given the company's miniscule revenues and projected revenues, $113M is still massively overvalued. We believe after it hits $2.50, it will make its way lower over time.

The Los Angeles Police Department BolaWrap Pilot Program Extension Only Had 1 New Deployment

On 5/4/21, WRAP announced that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) approved a one-year extension to the BolaWrap pilot program, after the initial year. WRAP didn't go into detail on how much of a disaster this program has been so far. The PR included a link that shows that the LAPD recently reported, on 4/28/21, the results from the 6-month extension to their BolaWrap Pilot Program. It was even worse than the first 6-months. On the third page of the report, it states (underline ours):

Source: 2nd BolaWrap pilot program

In the first pilot trial from 2/5/20 to 8/10/20, the BolaWrap was used 9 times. In the trial extension, from 8/11/20 to 1/31/21, it was only used a single time. In our opinion, this was a horrible result.

In our previous WRAP report, we analyzed the 9 times it was used, and it was only really successful once out of those 9 times, deemed "effective". The one time it was used in the extension, it was considered effective.

To reiterate, over the 360-day field test by the LAPD, the BolaWrap was deployed only 10 times. Out of these 10 deployments, only 2 were considered as effective.

Our Predictions From Our Previous Bearish Report on Wrap Tech Are Coming True

On 9/23/20, we published a report titled:

Wrap Technologies: Disastrous LAPD BolaWrap Pilot Program Results, No Evidence These Have Been Communicated To Investors

The report had a big impact on the stock, causing it to fall from $8.14 the previous day, to closing at $6.07 on 9/23, for a 25% drop. Investors were surprised at how bad the LAPD pilot program had gone, and it was a reality check to how little the BolaWrap is used in the field. The stock fell further in the upcoming months, and was trading in the high $4s in early January.

We can take a look at what some WRAP bulls said in our original report. For example, one user claimed to be an LA police officer and commented:

Source: Seeking Alpha comments

Notice the above comment got 20 likes. It says: "I am an LAPD officer and we all LOVE the product."

However, in our opinion, that statement has proven to be untrue. If the LAPD liked using the BolaWrap, we believe they would've used it more than once in the 6-month period, and more than 10 times in the year-long trial period.

Another comment stated:

Source: Seeking Alpha comments

The above comment mentioned that the 6-month test was too short of a period to judge, so the tests will continue another 6 months to find a better sample size. Well, the next 6-month follow-up test happened, and the result is even worse. Therefore, this is further evidence that the BolaWrap is a very rarely used product by law enforcement.

Wrap Tech's Statement By The CEO Suggests Revenue Will Decline This Quarter

In the Q121 earnings report PR, regarding the company's outlook, WRAP CEO Tom Smith stated:

Outlook

We continue to expect near-term headwinds to our growth as international travel remains limited," said Mr. Smith. "We expect this to continue through at least the first half of 2021, then soften as we proceed through the second half of 2021. Accordingly, near-term growth rates may differ from historical norms.

This is a negative outlook, as Smith states that he expects more near-term headwinds. He states that because of these headwinds, near-term growth rates will differ from historical norms. Historically, WRAP revenue has been increasing. Differing growth rates, as Smith states, suggests that the next couple of quarters will have decreasing revenue.

WRAP CFO Jon Barnes appears to confirm this, as he stated in the Q21 earnings call:

We reiterate our expectation that our revenue will grow in 2021. However, until the environment becomes more stable, our revenue growth could fluctuate materially quarter to quarter, especially international revenues where our inability to travel, logistic challenges, and government shutdowns have delayed sales.

Again, Barnes says that revenue growth can fluctuate, which can mean if it's positive one quarter, it could be negative the next quarter.

WRAP Will Likely be Dropped from the Russell Indexes In June

WRAP was added to the Russell indexes in 2019 on the back of an inflated market cap that qualified it for inclusion. As a result, the stock enjoyed mechanical buying from passive funds that track Russell indexes. This year, however, WRAP is bound to be kicked out of Russell.

Investment banks have published their best guesses as to who gets in and who gets kicked out. The following list from Cantor suggests that WRAP will be removed from the Russell Indices:

Source: Cantor Russell Deletion

Due to the stock market rally, this year market cap cut-off for Russell indexes is about $300M. Rank day for Russell reconstitution portfolio was on May 7th. WRAP's market cap on that day was about $6.02 x 38M shares = $229m, significantly below current year's cut-off. Russell reconstitution on June 25th will result in passive funds that track Russell indexes, like Vanguard and Blackrock, to sell WRAP. As shown on Yahoo Finance, Vanguard and Blackrock are the biggest holders of WRAP, owning 7% of the company:

Backlog Has Dropped Considerably In The Past Two Quarters

WRAP's backlog dropped considerably in the past two quarters, far below its historical amount.

Source: WRAP Earnings Reports

How did WRAP receive increased revenue in Q121 when backlog was much lower in 12/30/20 than it was in previous quarters? WRAP doesn't explain what it was in the earnings call. But it was likely a large one-off order that wasn't previously recorded in the backlog. It was mentioned in a PR from 12/21/20:

So it's likely that those international orders represented the $1.5M in revenues in Q121. Some of that international reorder could've been for Q4 as well, we don't know. Given the CEO's negative comments about outlook, it's likely that they won't receive a similar one-off order in Q221. Smith also mentioned "international travel is limited" which suggests that WRAP will be lacking in international orders this quarter.

WRAP stopped mentioning backlog in its report PRs since the Q420 report. It mentioned it in previous report PRs. Such as in the Q120 report PR:

In the Q220 report PR:

And in the Q320 report PR:

However, for the Q420 and Q121 report PRs, backlog isn't mentioned at all. We believe this is because backlog is much smaller now, and WRAP management doesn't want to call investors' attention to it. But we are calling attention to it.

Wrap Tech's Earnings Calls Provide Vague Info

The latest WRAP earnings call didn't reveal anything specific. When a company fails to give investors specific information, and are vague, it's time to be skeptical.

For example, Tom Smith stated in the call:

So hopefully that gives a little bit of a feel is really hard to kind of put a timeframe on it, other than the small ones are for the foreseeable future are going to be the ones moving and ordering is much quicker than the large. And then when the largest do come they'll obviously it'll be a great trend for us to see those start to kick in. I can't nail down the exact timing, but I can tell you we're moving forward with a number of them.

The above statement has been the story of WRAP for years. They have been able to close small police departments. But the large cities like NYC and London haven't made any orders. This story hasn't changed, they have still been unable to close big cities.

Wrap Reality Likely Won't Generate Revenues For At Least A Year, Already Has A Lot of Competition

Wrap Reality is WRAP's virtual reality training program for law enforcement. This is another area that WRAP is looking to get into, as the BolaWrap isn't generating significant revenues by itself.

This seems like a good idea but it's not a new concept. A simple Google search shows that there's already heavy competition in this industry. Searching for "Police Training Virtual Reality" pulls up a ton of links of companies that are already in this field and working with law enforcement departments. There are no links for WRAP in the first two pages of the Google search:

Source: Google Search

Axon (AXON), the maker of the Taser, has already started its VR training programs with law enforcement. Last month, Axon launched a bunch of tweets describing their program, for example:

Source: Twitter

We doubt that Wrap Reality will be able to compete with already established VR programs like the one from Axon.

While other companies are already working with law enforcement on their VR training programs, Wrap Reality is still in the development stage and it will likely be at least a year before it's ready to generate revenues. An analyst asked about Wrap Reality in the Q121 earnings call:

Jon Hickman

Can you give us some idea of what a yearly subscription costs?

Tom Smith

So we're still working through some of those different numbers.

And as we get a little bit more clarity on that over the next six months, or even into next year with the platform, we'll be able to publish that a little bit more

Above Smith is saying that they don't know when they'll be able to charge for Wrap Reality for six months to a year from now.

Sellside Analyst Mistake

On 5/3/21, Briefing made a mistake, and reported that Ladenburg Thalman initiated a buy rating and $26.5 price target on WRAP. It was meant to be for Byrna Technologies (BYRN). While Ladenburg does cover WRAP, they lowered their price target on 4/30/21 from $9.50 to $8.75 after reviewing Q121 results.

BYRN offers a less-lethal handheld personal security devices, like WRAP. BYRN generated $8.9M in revenues for Q121, about 6 times WRAP's $1.54M in revenues. For this reason, BYRN deserves a higher market cap than WRAP in our opinion. BYRN's market cap is currently about $350M.

Conclusion

WRAP continues to generate miniscule revenues of under $2M per quarter, with only $1.5M last quarter, slightly growing. However, with a smaller historical backlog, we think it's likely that WRAP will have a decrease in revenue next quarter. WRAP management seems to suggest a decline in revenues with their recent statements, particularly in regards to international sales. With the further shunning of the BolaWrap by the LAPD in the pilot program extension, only using it once over a 6-month period, we remain bearish on WRAP, maintaining our $2.50 one-year price target.