Photo by wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

As we quickly approach the end of the first half of 2021, investors are likely to begin turning their attention to 2022. As this transition happens, investors may quickly learn that equities face more than just interest rate and inflation risk next year. Growth risks are likely to become an overwhelming issue for equities as the high earnings growth rate of 2021 moves to a much slower pace in 2022.

Using a bottom-up approach, consensus analysts' estimates suggest that earnings growth rates in 2022 will sink to 11.7% from 36.9% in 2021 and 10.6% in 2023. I believe this is likely to result in the PE multiple of the S&P 500 compressing in the second half of 2021. This process may already have started. The PE multiple of the S&P 500 has not expanded since the beginning of 2021. More recently, it began to decline in April. However, the PE ratio of the S&P 500 has not been impacted by the decelerating growth rate for 2022 or 2023 yet.

However, this is likely to change over time as the importance of 2021 fades, and instead, investors begin to focus on the coming six to nine month period. Growth rates and the direction of growth trends tend to be excellent predictors of future stock market multiples, with PE multiples rising and expanding during periods of accelerating growth and falling and contracting during periods of decelerating growth. Right now, growth for the next 12 months is expected to be strong, but that will change dramatically in the second half of this year, as growth rates will begin to plunge.

We know this because when looking at the 18-month forward earnings growth rate, it drops to about 13% from 23.2%. But the PE ratio only declines to 20.2 from 21.3. It tells us that S&P 500 has yet to adjust for the lower growth expectations that will soon show up in the second half of 2021. As we move forward, the growth rate will continue to fall, as estimates for 2022 and 2023 show above to 11.7% and 10.6%, respectively.

It's also noticeable that the rolling 12-month forward estimates have been a good indicator of the overall direction in the equity market. As we move through June, the big question is if this will continue to stall out and move lower or if there will be a renewed upgrade cycle helping to lift the equity market higher.

Another way to see this is by looking at the PEG ratio of the S&P 500 for the 12-month and 18-month forward ratio estimates. The PEG ratio goes from 0.92 to 1.55 due to the slow down in earnings growth that is likely to register on the radar of investors as we move through the second half of 2021.

Historically speaking, the current 18-month forward PEG ratio is very high. While not always, most of the time, a reading above 1.5 has been associated with large drawdowns in the equity market. Given these facts, it seems entirely possible that upside valuations are limited and that multiples are likely to compress going into 2022 to something that approaches 17 to 18 times 18-month forward earnings estimates. It could mean that the index falls back to roughly 3,500 as this period of contractions gets underway.

The alternative scenario could be that the equity market marks time and instead trades sideways for a long period of time. This would allow the fundamentals to catch up with the current PE of the index. While this is an entirely possible situation, it seems less likely to occur, given that interest rates should continue to push higher as the broader economy continues to recover.

It likely means that the path going forward will not be nearly as easy as over the past year.