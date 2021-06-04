Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (OTC:ASCO) Annual Meeting Conference Call June 4, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Eva Schaefer-Jansen

Good morning and good afternoon to everyone. I'm Eva Schaefer-Jansen, Head of Sanofi Investor Relations. Welcome to Sanofi's ASCO 2021 Event. We are looking forward to spending the next hour with you and key members of the Sanofi leadership team to review and discuss recent data of our oncology portfolio. As usual, you can find the slides on the investor page of our website at sanofi.com.

On the next slide, we will start with a short presentation and then followed by a Q&A session. Next to presenters you see listed here and we will introduce them to you in a moment, we will also be joined later for the Q&A session by John Reed, Global Head of Research and Development; Bill Sibold, Global Head of Specialty Care; Frank Nestle, Global Head of Research and Chief Scientific Officer; and Alexander Zehnder, Global Head of Oncology.

Now, let me turn the call over to Dietmar Berger, Global Head of Development and Chief Medical Officer. Dietmar, over to you.

Dietmar Berger

Thank you, Eva. I will start with short opening remarks, followed by my colleague Chris Soria, Global Project Head of Amcenestrant, who will review our broad fast-paced development program in hormone receptor positive breast cancer. Then Peter Adamson, Global Oncology Development Head will discuss our 245, which we believe has the potential to become the next backbone in immuno-oncology. And while there are many exciting molecules across our oncology portfolio, we are highlighting today those with new data and program updates.

We have made clear progress in oncology at Sanofi. Compared to four years ago, our oncology portfolio has grown from five molecules of products in active development to 17, including candidates from the recent closed Kiadis and Kymab acquisitions and we'll need to move to the next slide, please.

We continue to invest at scale to advance the oncology pipeline and our momentum is building. It has been one year since our last ASCO event and I'm proud of the oncology team's achievements over the last 12 months. The amcenestrant data shown here at ASCO this year provide us with further conviction that amcenestrant has the potential to be the next backbone endocrine therapy for hormone receptor positive breast cancer. Chris will walk you through these compelling data shortly.

In April at AACR, we presented the first clinical data from the Hammer study of our novel Interleukin-2 asset SAR'245. These data support a potential best-in-class non-alpha IL-2 profile and Peter will go into details on these differentiating data as well as the Phase 2 program set to kick off later this year. The activity observed both as single agent and with pembrolizumab further strengthens our belief that as a unique non-alpha IL-2 SAR'245 could become a further cornerstone for immuno-oncology therapies.

Importantly, I want to quickly touch on the achievements this year for our recent launches. Libtayo, an anti PD-1 developed in collaboration with Regeneron, and Sarclisa, a wholly-owned CD38 antibody. Libtayo achieved two additional FDA approvals this year: one in first-line advanced monotherapy of non-small cell lung cancer in patients expressing high levels of PDL1 and it was also the first immunotherapy to be approved in second-line locally advanced basal cell carcinoma.

Libtayo also received positive CHMP opinions in first-line advanced monotherapy of non-small cell lung cancer and in second-line locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma with a potentially broader label than in the U.S. In addition with the basal cell carcinoma application, the CHMP recommended that Libtayo receive one additional year of marketing exclusivity in Europe, which would take it to June 2013. Libtayo was also the first immunotherapy to demonstrate improved overall survival in second-line cervical cancer and regulatory filings are underway.

Sarclisa received its second approval from both the EMA and FDA for relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone. And while we were making significant progress in developing our pipeline assets, we were also quite active on the business development and M&A front to bolster our oncology portfolio.

In April we completed three acquisitions which add both new platforms and assets to our oncology pipeline: Kymab, Kiadis and Tidal. We're excited to combine the proprietary allogeneic and kaiso technology from Kiadis with multiple hematologic assets that we have starting with Sarclisa.

We entered a collaboration also with Biond for BND-22, a potential first-in-class checkpoint inhibitor targeting ILT2. Preclinical studies have demonstrated broad anti-tumor effect by targeting ILT2 mediated signals to activate natural killer cells and CDA positive T-cells.

I will now turn the call over to Chris Soria, Global Project Head of Amcenestrant who will talk about the Phase 1 data presented at ASCO, as well as provide an update on the development program. Chris?

Chris Soria

Thank you Dietmar. We're proud to share with our audience an update on amcenestrant safety and efficacy data and hope that after my presentation you believe as much as we do that amcenestrant has the potential to be the backbone for patients with estrogen receptor positive breast cancer.

Unfortunately, breast cancer touches the lives of so many family members, friends, neighbors and the opportunity to help lead the development of a potential new, meaningful therapy to improve the lives of these patients is really a powerful motivator for me and our Sanofi team.

Breast cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the leading cause of cancer death in women globally. Approximately 70% of breast cancer are hormone receptor positive and there's an enormous need to improve the outcome for these patients. For the 30% of patients who go on to develop metastatic hormone positive breast cancer, even today, the median overall survival rate is only about five years. Current treatment for these patients can be improved in terms of both efficacy and tolerability. This is why we're so excited about the potential for this new medicine.

Amcenestrant is a potent oral selective estrogen receptor degrader dosed once a day. In 2019, amcenestrant was granted FDA Fast Track designation, which is awarded to drugs that have demonstrated the potential to address unmet medical needs in patients with serious or life threatening diseases, with the benefit of more frequent engagement with the FDA during development.

Slide 8 provides an overview of our ongoing, comprehensive global clinical development program across all lines of estrogen receptor positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. Starting at the top with later-line patients, moving our way down the slide into earlier lines of treatment you will notice that in an effort to move quickly with our development steps, we have a highly-parallel development program with the clear strategic objective of moving to earlier lines quickly and efficiently.

You will also see we are working to strategically generate both monotherapy and combination data so that as a potential endocrine backbone, physicians may in the future have data available to use amcenestrant across multiple lines of therapy, and in combination with multiple targeted agents. And while not explicitly called out here, there are additional set of planned studies that seek to generate amcenestrant data in combination with other targeted agents and in other sub-populations of patients.

For example, there is planned combination work with alpelisib, everolimus and abemaciclib; work with Quantum Leaps and the I-SPY program and work with various investigator-sponsored studies, all with the aim of building important pieces of the amcenestrant story. Coming up next, we dive deeper into the palbociclib combination arms of AMEERA-1 and share with you the data that helped trigger the start of the Phase 3 AMEERA-5 study. Next slide, please.

In the short time we have with you today I'd like to share the highlights of our ASCO Phase 1 combination data of amcenestrant with palbociclib, starting from a safety perspective. We report here on all 45 patients from our combination dose escalation and dose expansion, Parts C and D of AMEERA-1. We're pleased to report these data nicely complement and are consistent with our monotherapy experience, supporting an emerging best-in-class safety and tolerability profile. With no dose-limiting toxicities and no unexpected effects on neutrophil count decreases, supporting its safe use with palbo.

All this within the context of no clinically significant safety findings of bradycardia, QTC prolongation or ocular toxicities, this could emerge as an important differentiation when compared to other oral SERD compounds in development. On the right, we highlight the most frequently reported non-hematological treatment related adverse events related to amcenestrant. Primarily Grade 1 and a few Grade 2 events.

Please see our ASCO poster, Abstract 1058 available now for a more complete review. In short, we are seeing a combination palbo safety profile that continues to be in-line with our monotherapy profile, last updated at San Antonio in 2020. This is a promising safety and efficacy profile that we believe has the potential to set the bar for SERD agents looking to move into first-line and the adjuvant settings.

Now moving to activity. Slide 10 presents the key activity measures for the combination data of amcenestrant plus palbociclib. Of note, the ASCO poster reports an activity snapshot of 35, evaluable Part C and Part D patients. These are all patients who receive 200 milligrams of amcenestrant daily plus standard dose palbociclib. Without prior CDK4/6 inhibitors or mTOR inhibitors.

These 35 patients are all now with at least eight cycles of follow up reporting an objective response rate of 34.3%, all confirmed responses and a clinical benefit rate of 74.3%. On the left, the waterfall plot represents the depths of best overall response with 80% of patients experiencing tumor shrinkage and three patients with 100% tumor shrinkage of their target lesions.

The swimmer plot on the right presents the duration of benefit for patients with 74.3% achieving CBR. For reference, the 24-week time point is circled on the X axis with a dotted line on the graph highlighting this key component for achieving clinical benefit.

The second takeaway from this plot is that 23 of 35 patients are still ongoing. All patients with the small black arrows. We look forward to reporting progression-free survival performance for this patient set at a later date. And to provide the audience with a bit more context for these emerging data, we thought it would be helpful to put these objective response and clinical benefit rates into context with relevant historical data.

On Slide 11, we include a small table of the AMEERA-1 combination data with the relevant benchmark measures from Paloma-3, the Phase 3 second-line fulvestrant plus palbociclib study with a focus on ORR and CBR. Please keep in mind the difference in patient numbers and use appropriate caution in making cross trial comparisons. But for us, it's been helpful to put our data into context with the most relevant published data available.

So, with the goal of moving quickly into earlier lines of treatment, taking into account our consistent safety profile, together with the encouraging anti-tumor activity, Sanofi made the decision to initiate the Phase 3 AMEERA-5 amcenestrant plus palbociclib versus letrozole plus palbociclib in first-line patients with metastatic disease.

Now, in addition to our fast-moving development program in the metastatic setting, we're also announcing today that later this year, we plan to launch our first study in the adjuvant setting, in partnership with a set of leading academic research networks. AMEERA-6 is a fast, first step into the adjuvant setting. It will be a Phase 3 monotherapy study evaluating amcenestrant versus tamoxifen in a high risk adjuvant population unable to tolerate aromatase inhibitor therapy.

The ability for adjuvant patients to tolerate their prescribed medication long-term is a real challenge for many women and AIs can be some of the most challenging to take long term due to their side effect profile. We believe the efficacy of an oral SERD with the good safety and tolerability profile of amcenestrant has the potential to bring significant benefit to patients who are simply unable to tolerate their prescribed AI therapy. We look forward to addressing this challenge for adjuvant patients and to working with a world-class set of academic research networks to execute this important study.

Advancing to Slide 13. We present an overview of the strategic rationale for our fast-to-market approach, including the move into first-line in the adjuvant setting. Achieving first-to-market status with AMEERA-3 in the second-line plus patient population has the potential to address specific unmet needs, bring benefit to patients more quickly and holds a nice strategic value to the overall development plan. However, it's our ability to quickly unlock earlier lines of treatment that may bring significant commercial value to Sanofi.

As you move from left to right on the slide from late-line to the adjuvant setting, the number of patients grow in each earlier line and the duration of therapy increases quite dramatically for patients. Using the metric of percent of patients weighted by duration of therapy, you can see the relative value of first-line metastatic and high risk adjuvant versus the second-line plus population.

Moving efficiently to these next two indications is a key focus for our clinical development program with AMEERA-5 and AMEERA-6. And while we're not there yet, our development program is already considering additional studies, designed to support our ambition to unlock parts of the remaining adjuvant population seen here at the far right, which holds tremendous opportunity, given the large number of patients with a long treatment duration. We believe these market factors, combined with our potential to be the first and best in class endocrine backbone are what will allow amcenestrant to capture significant share in this large oncology market.

In closing, our ambition is to be the first best-in-class endocrine backbone agent, able to serve patients across all lines of therapy, able to be combined with multiple targeted agents. While we're still somewhat early in our development journey, we see today best-in-class combination data with a best-in-class safety and tolerability profile. No DLTs, no safety findings of bradycardia, QTC prolongation or ocular toxicity, with an impressive anti-tumor activity reporting and objective response rate of 34.3% and a CBR of 74.3%.

We're moving quickly to earlier lines and even into the adjuvant setting in partnership with world leading academic research networks. I look forward to providing additional data and program updates at future meetings.

I now turn the call over to Peter Adamson, Head of Oncology Development to discuss SAR'245.

Peter Adamson

Thank you, Chris. And thank you for the remarkable work of you and the team to advance development of amcenestrant. You may now turn the focus to another potential backbone asset, SAR'245, formerly known as THOR-707. I'll summarize data recently presented at AACR and we'll share with you for the first time, part of our comprehensive Phase 2 program. Next slide.

SAR'245 was developed using Synthorx' unnatural base pair also known as an expanded genetic alphabet platform. The platform allowed for precision cut pegylation of IL-2 at a site that selectively blocked engagement of the alpha chain. The optimal covalent pegylation site was determined from a series of experiments in which different sites were systematically studied, and ultimately chosen based on biomarker and model system results.

The most favorable IL-2 biology observed drove the selection. SAR'45 selectively expands CD8+ T-cells and NK cells that are central to IL-2's anti-cancer effects. And as importantly, the drug does not expand PD-4 positive regulatory T-cells or eosinophils. On the right, we share the attributes of SAR'245 along with other investigational drugs in this class, which highlights the selectivity of Sanofi's non-alpha IL-2. As noted in the schedule row, we're assessing the ability to dose SAR'245 every three weeks while maintaining pharmacodynamic effects throughout the exposure period.

At AACR, we shared data from our ongoing Hammer study. We have studied doses ranging from 8 to 24 microgram per kilo as monotherapy on two schedules and in combination with pembrolizumab and have subsequently escalated to 32 microgram per kilo monotherapy. Now, as you can see on the left among the 38 patients enrolled across three dose levels, the different cohorts, we have not observed any dose-limiting toxicities.

On the right, we demonstrated the selectivity of our non-alpha IL-2 based upon our interim results, with the dose related increase in CD8+ effector cells and NK cells shown on the left panels, and again importantly, no significant increase across doses in PD-4 positive T-regs or eosinophils shown on the right panel.

We also presented interim efficacy signals from the ongoing Hammer study. The waterfall plot on the right includes three patients with partial responses -- two of whom had not previously responded to anti-PD-1 therapies including more than one anti-PD-1. These data support our goals to fully-leverage SAR'245 non-alpha IL-2 effects to further the role and impact of immuno-oncology approaches to treatment.

Our strategy includes identifying several tumor types in disease settings in which there is evidence that SAR'245 has the potential to result in patient benefits. We plan to initiate our Phase 2 program this year. These initial basket trials represent the start of a broad development program, including monotherapy and combination approaches for patients with thoracic malignancies, skin cancer and head and neck tumors. Additional details are shown on the next slide.

Our studies will interrogate a range of mechanisms in which SAR'245 may further the immuno-oncology approach to anti-cancer therapy. Not only will we be studying patients with a diversity of difficult to treat cancers, but we will also be enrolling patients with different disease characteristics in prior therapies to learn the settings in which our non-alpha IL-2 has the potential for greatest impact.

Our initial studies will combine SAR'245 with standard of care cytotoxic regimen with a checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab leveraging SAR'245's ability to expand T-cells and with an ADCC competent antibody cetuximab [ph] building upon to SAR'245's ability to expand NK cells. Our design platform allows for continuous monitoring approach that can adapt to early signals, allowing us to accelerate based on emerging data and create a feedback loop that drives prioritization. Additional basket trials will start in later this year.

We believe that our precision engineered non-alpha IL-2 has the potential to be a transformative agent for immuno-oncology. And the pro-safety program we started, we've shared with you today; really is the beginning of our strategy to fully and efficiently explore SAR'245's effects in patients with difficult to treat cancers.

Now, let's turn the call back over and Dietmar Berger, Global Head of Development and Chief Medical Officer.

Dietmar Berger

Thank you, Peter, and thank you, Chris. And let's move on to the final slide as we wrap up. Based on what we've shared over the last 30 minutes, I think we can agree that we are making clear progress reestablishing Sanofi in oncology. We're building on the success of the recent launches with Sarclisa and Libtayo and expanding the opportunity of these two key brands through additional indications as well as combination therapy approaches with our portfolio assets.

Sarclisa is now approved in the U.S. and Europe in two indications which makes 35% of patients with multiple myeloma, eligible for our differentiated CD38 antibody. Data in first-line transplant in eligible patients are expected in the second half of this year, which could represent another large incremental patient population.

Libtayo continues to benefit from its leadership in non-melanoma skin tumors and is now expanding into lung cancer with cervical cancer as another potential approval. We're looking forward to our chemo combinations first-line study in non-small cell lung cancer, which includes patients irrespective of PDL1 status and where we expect data in the second half of 2021.

In parallel, we have advanced two fully-owned molecules, which have the potential to become transformative treatments and establish themselves as next generation standard of care backbones in two of the largest cancer indications lung and breast with amcenestrant and tusamitamab ravtansine.

A few minutes ago, Chris discussed the favorable profile of amcenestrant. We believe amcenestrant has all of what it takes to move into the first-line and adjuvant settings and transform the lives of patients with hormone receptor positive breast cancer. We are on the path to establishing amcenestrant as a differentiated oral [ph] SERD and are excited to collaborate with our selected partners from key cooperative groups such as the Breast International Group, the EORTC and The Alliance. We believe amcenestrant has major potential and we're looking forward to sharing the AMEERA-3 pivotal data later this year.

Let me use some of the remaining time to touch on tusamitamab ravtansine, our potential should first-in-class CEACAM5 antibody drug conjugate in Phase 3. Tusa aims to not only become the standard of care for patients with CEACAM5 high expressing tumors in second-line plus non-small cell lung cancer post-immunotherapy, but also to become the cornerstone therapy in first-line NSCLC in combination with a PD1. Tusa is highly selective for CEACAM5, with a payload that is potentially significantly more active than docetaxel. We're looking forward to sharing pivotal data with you as early as next year.

Looking ahead and moving to the third area of ambition in oncology, following the data we shared with you on SAR'245, this is a molecule that has the potential to be the best-in-class interleukin-2, providing the opportunity as a future immuno-oncology backbone.

As the Synthorx acquisition added SAR'245, we've expanded our portfolio to other external innovation and additional acquisitions to gain access to novel technologies in oncology. This includes a first-in-class ILT2 with our partner Biond, and proprietary NK cell off-the-shelf approaches from Kiadis in leukemia's and in hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

With that I will open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Eva Schaefer-Jansen

Thank you, Dietmar. We will now start the Q&A session.

If we could have the first question please. And we will now take the first question from Wimal Kapadia at Bernstein. Wimal, please go ahead.

Wimal Kapadia

Great, thank you very much for taking my question. I will ask [indiscernible]. To kind of ask the SERD, please. Just starting with AMEERA-1 and I appreciate you mentioned earlier that you believe Paloma-3 is probably the best benchmark for the combo. But just looking at the poster, it looks like your patients are a little less pretreated. So should we really be thinking of Paloma-3 and Mohonk-2 [ph] as the range of outcomes of a better benchmark? And then just tied to that just on AMEERA-3. I appreciate we have to wait for the data, but I just wanted to get your thoughts on the commercial viability. Should the trial demonstrate non-inferiority, but with a superior safety profile? Do you think you also have a place in the market in such a scenario? Thank you.

Dietmar Berger

Thank you, Wimal for the question. And I think it's really important with regards to the first part of your question to think about the concepts of endocrine resistance and endocrine sensitivity, and I will hand over to Chris, really for the details of that analysis.

Chris Soria

Yes. So, thank you, Dietmar, and for the question. You're right, I think it's going to be key as you're looking at amcenestrant or any of the new oral SERDs, is what is the best benchmark that we should be looking at in order to see if this, A, has a shot; and B, is going to be better than what's out there today. Paloma-3 importantly as Dietmar just mentioned, is an endocrine resistant set of patients, second-line like patients. Paloma-2 and many of the other first-line sets of studies from the other CDK4/6 inhibitors were all on endocrine-sensitive patients, similar to our AMEERA-5. So the best published literature benchmarks for endocrine-resistant patients will be studies like Paloma-3, studies in an endocrine-sensitive population will be studies like Paloma-2. The second question about viability commercially, if you only show non-inferiority, but better safety, I think that's an interesting question to see. But I can tell you that our goal is to show superiority and that's how the study is designed, powered and my guess is that's how all the other oral SERD compounds looking to move into this later-line space will have to do as well.

Wimal Kapadia

Great. Thank you very much.

Eva Schaefer-Jansen

The next question comes from Matt Weston of Credit Suisse. Matt, please go ahead.

Matthew Weston

Thank you very much for taking my question. It's regarding the timings around AMEERA-6. I'd be very interested as to what you three think the two big cooperative groups bring to the trial timeline? Is it possible that faster recruitment could lead to faster readout? I recall at the ASCO Sanofi Investor Day this time last year, you gave us a target for AMEERA-6 readout of the second half of 2026, but also floated, it could come as early as the first half of 2024. If you could achieve accelerated submission, can you now give us an update on those timelines and whether that 2024 timeline is still potentially possible?

Dietmar Berger

I think the important piece here is that these large adjuvant studies across the board, in general, done with large cooperative groups and we're actually proud of the partners that we have with the Breast International Group, with EORTC and The Alliance, both when it comes to recruitment, but also when it comes to understanding of the space and really working with them in order to benefit patients, eventually. The timelines for 2026 are really the timelines for the entire study duration and for the full readout of the studies. When you're thinking about potentially earlier timelines, yes, there's always a possibility that the studies could recruit faster. But I think we need to be also realistic with regards to bringing this larger number of patients in. But then there's also the possibility of an interim analysis. We have built interim analyses into the study and there could be also an earlier readout based on an interim analysis.

Eva Schaefer-Jansen

So we'll now take Seamus Fernandez at Guggenheim. Seamus?

Seamus Fernandez

Oh, great. Thanks very much for the question. So, I guess a couple of questions on amcenestrant. When you think about the overall size of the market opportunity and the ability to grow into this space, what do you feel are kind of the breakpoints on the size of the overall market? It seems like first-line can get us to as much as a $5 billion plus market opportunity. I know you guys aren't going to provide guidance, but as we think about the competitive opportunity, we already have CDK4/6 inhibitors achieving north of $7 billion in key order [ph] sales. Just wondering how you guys are thinking about the overall market opportunity in the context of the long term space. And then as we look at the adjuvant setting, I guess, in terms of a high-risk adjuvant patient population, we've seen some questions raised by the agency, the bar, potentially could be getting higher in terms of disease-free survival or perhaps even distant disease-free survival. How do you see the endpoints evolving? Should we see abemaciclib or [indiscernible] get pushed out seeking a longer term or more restrictive endpoint? Thanks.

Dietmar Berger

Yes. Thank you, Seamus. And maybe I can start and then I can hand over to Alexander for some of the commercial points. Importantly here, really our ambition is to develop an endocrine backbone for patients with hormone receptor positive breast cancer. Meaning we're really looking at the entire disease cause from adjuvant, to metastatic, to really the later-line metastatic as a run [ph], and that's how we've set up the development program also. The other comment I will make is that when we think about how patients are approached is really different mechanisms of action that are combined. Obviously, you've got the CDK4/6 mechanism, which is more like a cytotoxic mechanism, but you need to combine that with an anti-hormonal mechanism, which really is where the endocrine backbone comes in. We believe the biggest opportunity obviously, is in the metastatic and then in the adjuvant setting. We can talk about the endpoints a little later, but let me hand over to Alex here to talk about the commercial opportunity and how we look at it.

Alexander Zehnder

Thanks. Thank you, Dietmar and we had a Slide 13 in the deck which tried to dimensionalize a bit how we think about the different opportunities in the different lines. As we discussed, obviously AMEERA-3 is kind of professed to market strategy. The commercial potential in this second-line plus, I think is limited and a lot of it is driven by treatment duration. We expect six to nine months in the second-line setting and of course if you move into earlier lines including first-line, we will see treatment durations probably well beyond 30 months and obviously that's a very important commercial opportunity and then in the adjuvant setting, our current AMEERA-6 study only looks at a relatively small subset of around maybe 13% to 15% of adjuvant patients by then. And as we unlock this even further of course, this will be even bigger. So we're going speed first and then size and obviously, I think there's a high unmet need. We have a good profile that we really believe can make a difference. And maybe I wanted to add, there was a question from a previous colleague on the comparison of fulvestrant. A key difference here is -- and that's really important from a value perspective is that fulvestrant never made it to the adjuvant setting due to its profile, due to the IM injection and of course, with an oral therapy, we will be able to unlock that part of the second as well.

Dietmar Berger

And maybe if I can briefly comment on the endpoints and the understanding of the adjuvant setting. Now, obviously, the AMEERA-6 study that we're putting together and that we're planning to conduct with the cooperative groups is this higher-risk setting in patients that are coming off in AI. We believe the high-risk setting is absolutely initially where the largest unmet need is and obviously also it presents the fastest opportunity to collect events. We will need to look more broadly as we continue to develop this as an endocrine backbone at the adjuvant setting. There's obviously, other areas of unmet need and we're currently exploring those. We haven't communicated a lot about these areas that we are actively exploring. From the endpoint perspective, in these settings, obviously, DFS [ph] is a really important endpoint, but we're also having to look at other types of endpoints. For example, overall survival obviously, but DFS is the key endpoint in this type of setting.

Eva Schaefer-Jansen

Next question comes from Thibault Boutherin at Morgan Stanley. Thibault?

Thibault Boutherin

Yes. Thank you very much for taking my questions. A couple of questions on the AMEERA-6. The first one is basically when we're looking at patients who kind of failed or not tolerating aromatase inhibitor. Just want to understand, know how realistic it is that they will tolerate well [indiscernible]. And then second question, about additional opportunities you mentioned in adjuvant. Is it realistic to think about replacing aromatase inhibitor at all in the adjuvant setting? And if not, can you give us a bit more color about the other opportunities you are mentioning in adjuvant?

Dietmar Berger

Yes, thank you for the questions, Thibault. Maybe with regards to the tolerability, I can just reiterate some of the really excellent tolerability profile that we've seen for amcenestrant at this point in time and we believe that's really a key component of the opportunity in the adjuvant setting. And also, if you compare amcenestrant versus some of the other SERDs that are currently being developed, this really highlights the opportunity that we have with amcenestrant and also really unlocks some of that opportunity. With regards to the transition of patients, Chris, you worked closely with the cooperative group on these types of questions, maybe I can hand it over to you.

Chris Soria

Yes. Thank you, Dietmar. So, aromatase inhibitors are effective in the adjuvant setting. But if you talk to patients who are on these drugs for five years, if you talk to the treaters who are treating these patients for five years -- sometimes longer -- you hear that aromatase inhibitors can be for many patients, really, really difficult to take. And it's their side effect profile that causes many of these patients to discontinue or to cycle through some of the available aromatase inhibitors -- there's two or three of them available. And then they really don't have a lot of good options. They can either switch to tamoxifen, or maybe they feel like the risk is worth it and they'll go off of therapy altogether. In our case, we believe that the ability of SERD compounds to shut down the ER signaling pathway is more effective or better than an aromatase inhibitor and that our set side effect and safety profile will be one that is more tolerable for these patients as a good alternative, as a better alternative in the adjuvant setting. And that's the work that we've done with these large cooperative groups in the academic leaders in the breast cancer space to craft the study to try to meet this unmet need for patient care.

Dietmar Berger

And then to continue to the second part of your question, Thibault, which is really about the other opportunities in the adjuvant setting. We don't want to go into detail at this point in time, but just in general, when you look at the adjuvant setting, there is clearly the setting we're going into right now, which is more of a monotherapy endocrine approach. There are also combination therapy for some of the real high-risk patients and we've all looked at the recent data for CDK4/6 inhibitors, specifically, abemaciclib with endocrine therapy. That's an area that's definitely worthwhile to explore. And then you've got the lower risk settings. And I would at this point in time, really also see an opportunity in the lower risk setting, but we would have to really discuss that further. But as Chris said, we need to provide the best opportunity for two patients in those different settings. And we believe that a SERD can be a more active compound and as we see the right level of tolerability, I think the opportunities are actually quite broad for amcenestrant in the adjuvant setting as well.

Thibault Boutherin

Thank you.

Eva Schaefer-Jansen

Next question is from Graham Parry at Bank of America. Graham?

Graham Parry

Hi, thanks for taking the question. So firstly, I see in the slide back, you said no clinically meaningful visual disturbance bradycardia, or QTC, or ocular tox seen in AMEERA-1. But does that mean you saw some? So, is this actually a cost effect if [ph] we see it with some of the other oral SERDs? And then secondly, just in AMEERA-3, you're running head-to-head versus endocrine therapies, including fulvestrant. But the bar is obviously a bit higher for fulvestrant on efficacy. So, do you know what percentage of patients in the patient population recruited are on fulvestrant versus an AI or tamoxifen in the control arm? And is the study powered to detect a PFS benefit in ESL [ph] mutant patients only? Thank you.

Dietmar Berger

Yes, so with regards to the first part of the question, really the precise toxicities, let me just reminder that for fulvestrant, when you look at the fulvestrant toxicities, these are not typical fulvestrant toxicities either. So we do not consider those class effects. But, Chris, maybe you can go into details of the study readouts and also with regards to the AMEERA-3 design?

Chris Soria

Sure. There's a lot of questions, Dietmar and to the question about safety. And I think we do have to be a little bit careful in exactly the words we're choosing when we talk about safety around using the word 'signals', or 'profiles', or 'zero effects'. We've been very careful to say no clinically significant safety findings because if you will keep in mind, these are Phase 1 patients. Some of them having received multiple lines of therapy, some of these patients are elderly. So for example, QTC prolongation. Is there a patient in our study who has had QTC prolongation? I believe the answer is yes. However, did they come into this study with QTC prolongation? Have they had a history of cardiac events? Are they on other medications that could also be causing these effects? Those all need to be taken into consideration as we're carefully communicating to you, our audience, around bradycardia QTC visual disturbances. So, I think we're not trying to say that there have been zero events for some of these relatively common side effects that can be seen in Phase 1 cancer patients. What we are telling you is that we do not have a similar profile to what some of our other competitive agents have reported in the literature. Do we believe that these are class effects? I think as Dietmar said, we do not believe yet that these are class effects, that some of the other compounds have seen. Clearly not seen historically with fulvestrant, either. And Dietmar, I'm happy to try to answer some of the other questions about AMEERA-3.

Dietmar Berger

Please, go ahead. Yes, of course.

Chris Soria

Yes. I don't think we're ready to share the exact breakout of the AMEERA-3 study from the percentages of endocrine agents in the control arm. We will say that we believe and we had predicted that a general standard of care use would be what's in the control arm. So, for example, in second and third-line monotherapy patients, it's probably likely that there will be a majority of fulvestrant patients in that part of the control arm. There will probably also be AIs monotherapy. There may even be some patients around monotherapy, monotherapy tamoxifen. And in the last question related to mutant patients, our study unlike one of the others, is not powered to specifically detect statistical significance between amcenestrant in ESR1 mutant patients specifically. We believe so far, we are showing nice activity in both the wild type and the ESR1 mutants and our study is powered to show it against the control arm overall.

Graham Parry

Thank you. And maybe if I can just add one. I think important conceptual component here. As CDK4/6 inhibitors really have become a standard of care in first-line, the AMEERA-3 study is one of the first studies that does provide randomized data in a post CDK4/6 setting. So that's where really comparisons versus other studies are difficult and that's also where we believe the read through from AMEERA-3 to an entirely different setting, like for example, then the first time aesthetic [ph] or the adjuvant setting is somewhat limited, but definitely we're looking forward to share the AMEERA-3 data with you later this year.

Eva Schaefer-Jansen

Next question is from to Keyur Parekh at Goldman Sachs. Keyur?

Keyur Parekh

Thank you. Two questions, please. One, if I can just push you on the last comment you made kind of sharing data on AMEERA-3 later in the year? I think we were expecting data by the end of first half and now it's second half. So, I was wondering if you can be slightly more precise about is it expected to be in the third quarter? Or are we expecting this now to be doing the kind of back half of fourth quarter? So, any kind of additional insights there would be helpful. And then secondly, I think just kind of talking broadly about the sort of landscape, kind of what do you see as ultimately being the clinical differentiation across the SERDs? Is this likely to be in three years' time kind of also the broadly equal? There are some preclinical differences across them, but ultimately from a patient perspective, they're not that different? Or do you think there will be clinical differences born out through either the design of your studies or through the data generated that helps you differentiate this versus the other SERDs? Thank you.

Dietmar Berger

Thank you, Keyur. For your first part, you can try and push me more. Unfortunately, I cannot give you more information and that's really due to the fact that it's an event-driven study. As always, what we do is we monitor the events in a blinded fashion and then we have our predictions right at one point when do we have enough events as basically pre-calculated to then do the analysis. And I just don't know at this point in time. That's why we're saying broadly, it's going to be in the second half of the year. With regards to the SERD landscape, when you look at the different molecules that are currently in development, the different SERDs, these are actually different molecules. They have different molecular backbones, they have different characteristics. So, I do think you will see differences when it comes to efficacy, when it comes to tolerability. That's also why we are so excited about the data that we're presenting at this ASCO meeting because I really think that differentiation starts to shine through when you look at the clinical benefit rate, when you also look at the adverse [ph] event profile, and I think this will also be reflected then in different types of usage. I can only reiterate we think amcenestrant has the possibility to be a really broad molecule in the treatment of hormone receptor positive breast cancer patients. I don't know whether any of my colleagues have additional comments. Peter or Chris?

Peter Adamson

Thanks, Dietmar. I would add to that and really building on Chris's response. I think the preponderance of evidence that there is not a class effect for cardiac or ocular findings is there. There is not a class effect and I think many key opinion leaders will weigh in on that being the case. And I think you'd go back to as Dietmar alluded to, the structure of the oral SERDs, there's a greater chain in the scaffold [ph]. And our scaffold is fundamentally different than other agents in this class and we think that is likely the reason that we are seeing a differentiated tolerability profile. So, in the end especially as we move into the adjuvant setting, tolerability is going to be critical to success. And that's why we're so encouraged with the data that's emerging. I think for an estrogen receptor degradation, we have ample evidence that we are achieving that at the dose and the exposure that we achieve and we know that there have been struggle to balance tolerability with doses that are effective. So, we're confident in the data we have, we really look forward to sharing with you the results as they emerge.

Eva Schaefer-Jansen

Next question is from Peter Verdult at Citi. Pete?

Peter Verdult

Yes, thanks. Pete Verdult, Citi. Just on -- coming back to AMEERA-6 in the adjuvant setting. When we saw [indiscernible] last year flunk in palace when we speak to breast cancer docs, you've spoke to a number of the [indiscernible]; they're convinced that lack of drug adherence or compliance was a major contributory factor. I just wanted to understand, you've been counting the tolerability profile. But are you just relying on that to ensure good compliance and what it's going to be at large and lengthy trial? Or is there anything else you can do to mitigate that risk going over and above the norm? And then if I could, I know we're meant to be only restricted to one, but just a quick clarification. Is it just a straight shootout amcenestrant versus tamoxifen? Or are you taking the opportunity to explore amcenestrant and CDK4/6 in the adjuvant setting? Is there any sort of arm in the AMEERA-6 trial that will look at that combo? Or is it just a straight shootout between amcenestrant and tamoxifen? Thank you.

Dietmar Berger

Yes, quick answer, it's just a straight comparison. The other question about the [indiscernible] I think is an important one in the adjuvant setting. That's also where I believe the cooperative groups come in the quality of how you work with patients, how you interact with patients and how you really make sure that they adhere to the schedule of the drug that's given. And that's again where I think the tolerability profile comes in.

Chris, any further comments in the interaction with cooperative groups?

Chris Soria

Agreed, Dietmar. And to the point about the ability to be successful also comes from the activity side as well. We do believe that SERDs have more activity than aromatase inhibitors and certainly more than tamoxifen. So, if we have a more efficacious drug, it's still early in our development. If we have a more efficacious drug and it can be more tolerable, then you'll have both effects helping patients to get better results.

Dietmar Berger

It's a good point. We're very aware of -- oh yes, Peter, please go ahead.

Peter Adamson

Yes. And again, in my former life leading one of the cooperative groups, adherence is a critical, critical challenge for many therapeutic agents. And at Sanofi, we are taking the adherence challenge very seriously and are looking at ways to improve adherence. It starts with tolerability, no question, If you have a difficult-to-tolerate drug, no clinical side is going to overcome that hurdle. But even with a relatively well-tolerated drug, adherence could be a challenge. And there are advances being made in working with patients, in using modern digital technologies to assist with adherence. Patients generally want to have the best outcome. But being on a medicine for long period of time is not trivial and there are advances being made and we're committed to improving the approaches with adherence, not only for our amcenestrant, but really across the board for orally administered drugs.

Peter Verdult

Thank you.

Eva Schaefer-Jansen

Next question is from Richard Vosser at J.P. Morgan. Richard?

Richard Vosser

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Just a question on the other adjuvant settings, coming back to that. What data do you need to see to move into and decide to start the trials in those setting? And therefore, how should we think about the timing of those trials starts? Maybe just could you remind us of the patent life of amcenestrant? I'm sure you said it before, but I can't remember. So, just given the context of the later trials, what's the [indiscernible]? Thanks very much.

Dietmar Berger

Thank you, Richard. The key component here is really how are the data emerging? What type of data do we see? And then how do we expand the program? I think this is like for any other program, there is a major investment and obviously we want to know that we're providing benefit to patients as we then really enlarge the program. We have not communicated additional timelines for the additional studies. I can really only mention that we are currently looking into those trials into specific designs and definitely we see the key opportunity. Obviously in the first-line metastatic [Technical Difficulty] but then also the adjuvant setting beyond also the current design of AMEERA-6. With regards to the loss of exclusivity, Chris?

Chris Soria

Sorry, just getting off the mute. The number is 2037.

Dietmar Berger

Yes.

Richard Vosser

Thank you.

Dietmar Berger

[Technical Difficulty] by market but 2037 [ph], yes.

Eva Schaefer-Jansen

Next question is from Steve Scala at Cowen. Steve?

Steve Scala

Thank you. In arriving at the conclusion that Sanofi SERD is the best in class, how are you adjusting for study design differences such as potentially differences in the population study? For instance, is the degree of bradycardia assessed differently amongst studies? In other words, is the same level of bradycardia considered in one study, but not another? Thank you.

Dietmar Berger

Yes. With regards to adverse events for clinical trials, those are pretty much standardized across the board and the definition of bradycardia is really following the those kinds of standard definitions. So, when you look at adverse events, that's a highly-regulated environment and those definitions are really not different. When it comes to study designs and how you really reflect on the different drugs and the potential benefit risk of those different drugs, obviously it's the combined ability that will be important. And I think that will shine through in how you combine with different combination partners. That was also a reason eventually, why the I-SPY group, the I-SPY cooperative group selected our SERD, selected amcenestrant as their backbone in their first trial in hormone receptor positive breast cancer. So, I think these characteristics really come through in how you apply different drugs in different studies and then also the opportunities that you will realize. But when you look at adverse events, those are reported very consistently across different studies.

Steve Scala

Thank you.

Eva Schaefer-Jansen

And we will take the last question from Peter Welford at Jefferies. Peter?

Peter Welford

Hi, yes. Great. Thanks for taking my question. It's just a quick one really. Given on the slide you show for AMEERA-3 population, that Sanofi in turn max to max [ph] suggests a duration of treatment to be expected around six to nine months. Can we infer from that that you believe the progression-free survival, which I think typically more than duration of treatment, the median should be over that six to nine months in AMEERA-3? And if so, can you disclose what your assumption is for the study given that, what you're assuming for the control arm? Thank you.

Dietmar Berger

Yes, I can answer real quickly, but then obviously others can chime in. But we have not disclosed the exact design of the study and we're not doing that today. It's important to note that this is one of the first studies in this post-CDK4/6 setting, one of the first randomized study and that's also why it's so important that it is a randomized study so that you can compare between a control arm and then a treatment arm in this post-CDK4/6 setting. And we've spoken before about what are the assumptions for the control group? We cannot share what we see at this point in time, but obviously, we have the control group comparison. It's also important to think about that you have both second-line and third-line patients in the study and also there is going to be a difference in what type of PFS can you expect. So, to cut a long story short, I cannot give you a precise number of months, but I can tell you that we're looking at a meaningful benefit in those studies. Many people have seen these six months as a kind of a cut off, but I would argue. Let's see at one of the data in the control group and then we hope to demonstrate a clinically meaningful benefit for patients.

Dietmar Berger

I think that was the last question. Just from my perspective, I want to thank you for the questions. I also hope that you take away that we have made very clear progress in oncology. Amcenestrant is just a further piece in that progress. We haven't gotten to questions about SAR'245, which we're also very excited about on the remainder of the portfolio. But this ASCO really for us is a is another step in reestablishing and moving forward Sanofi in oncology with the key focus on providing the right benefits for patients and really the right value also to our stakeholders. Thank you very much.